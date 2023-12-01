Moby Duck Chowder & Seafood
Lunch Menu
Soup Lunch
- Moby Duck Chowder
Jeremy and Jason's own recipe for a gluten free chowder featuring everyones favorite clam, Geoduck.$9.00+
- Seafood Bisque
Seafood Bisque: A velvety, rich soup brimming with a medley of ocean flavors, featuring tender seafood pieces, roasted tomatoes, cream, fresh herbs, with a garlic bread crustini.Out of stock
Appetizer Lunch
- Smoked Salmon Crostini
Smoked Salmon Crostini: Delicate slices of smoked salmon atop crisp, lightly toasted crostini, finished with a touch of creamy cheese and a sprinkle of fresh dill.$19.00
- Moby Duck Fritters
Our housemade geoduck fritters cooked to perfection!$13.00+
- Dungeness Poppers
House stuffed jalepenos with our delicouse crab, cheese, and bacon mixture.$18.00
Salad Lunch
Lunch
- Dungeness Crab Roll
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs might increase your risk of foodborne illness Dungeness Crab Rolls: Freshly caught and lightly seasoned Dungeness crab, tucked into a warm, buttery toasted brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries with our signature house coleslaw for a perfect pairing.$26.00
- Moby Duck Takoyaki
Geoduck Takoyaki: Experience a unique twist on the classic Japanese snack with our Geoduck Takoyaki. Savory balls of batter filled with tender, thinly sliced geoduck, cooked to a golden perfection.Out of stock
- Crab Cakes ap
Our Dungeness Crabcakes are a true Pacific delicacy, crafted from the finest Dungeness crab meat. Pan-seared to a golden perfection, they offer a crispy exterior that gives way to a flaky and flavorful interior. Served with a Roasted Red Pepper Aoli.$18.00
- Mac and Cheese
Dungeness Crab Mac and Cheese: Creamy, rich macaroni enveloping sweet, tender chunks of Dungeness crab, topped with a crispy golden breadcrumb crust ,a classic comfort dish.$14.00
- Crab Grilled Cheese
Crab Grilled Cheese: Melted, gooey cheese and succulent crab meat sandwiched between golden, buttery toasted bread.$28.00
- Clam Strips$15.00
- Wagyu burger$19.00