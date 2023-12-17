Mochacorner 14633 w warren
Yemeni coffee blends
- Sanani 12oz$4.99
Medium roast coffee and cardamom
- Sanani 16oz$5.99
Medium roast coffee and cardamom
- Sanani pot M$11.99
Medium roast coffee and cardamom
- Sanani pot L$15.99
Medium roast coffee and cardamom
- Sanani To-Go Traveler 96oz$34.99
Medium roast coffee and cardamom
- Mafowar 12oz$4.99
Medium roast coffee,cardamom&cream
- Mafowar 16oz$5.99
Medium roast coffee,cardamom&cream
- Mafowar pot M$11.99
Medium roast coffee,cardamom&cream
- Mafowar Pot L$15.99
Medium roast coffee,cardamom&cream
- Mafowar To-Go Traveler 96oz$34.99
Medium roast coffee,cardamom&cream
- Baydani 12oz$4.99
Light roast coffee with ginger,nuts and cream
- Baydani 16oz$5.99
Light roast coffee with ginger,nuts and cream
- Baydani pot M$11.99
Light roast coffee with ginger,nuts and cream
- Baydani Pot L$15.99
Light roast coffee with ginger,nuts and cream
- Baydani To-Go Traveler 96oz$34.99
Light roast coffee with ginger,nuts and cream
- Saadi 12oz$4.99
Light roast coffee with ginger, cardamom and cream
- Saadi 16oz$5.99
Light roast coffee with ginger, cardamom and cream
- Saadi pot M$11.99
Light roast coffee with ginger, cardamom and cream
- Saadi pot L$15.99
Light roast coffee with ginger, cardamom and cream
- Saadi To-Go Traveler 96oz$34.99
Light roast coffee with ginger, cardamom and cream
- Qishr 12oz$4.99
Coffee husks with ginger and cinnamon
- Qishr 16oz$5.99
Coffee husks with ginger and cinnamon
- Qishr pot M$11.99
Coffee husks with ginger and cinnamon
- Qishr pot L$15.99
Coffee husks with ginger and cinnamon
- Qishr To-Go Traveler 96oz$34.99
Coffee husks with ginger and cinnamon
- Mokha Jazwa cup 12oz$5.99
Jazwa is yemeni coffee prepared with finely ground coffee with milk and served in jazwa
- Mokha Jazwa$7.99
Jazwa is yemeni coffee prepared with finely ground coffee with milk and served in jazwa
- Turkish Jazwa cup 12oz$5.99
Jazwa is yemeni coffee prepared with turkish finely ground coffee and served in jazwa
- Turkish Jazwa$7.99
Jazwa is yemeni coffee prepared with turkish finely ground coffee and served in jazwa
Yemeni tea blends
- Adeni chai 12oz$2.99
Black tea with cream and Mokha Corner spices
- Adeni chai 16oz$4.99
Black tea with cream and Mokha Corner spices
- Adeni chai pot M$11.99
Black tea with cream and Mokha Corner spices
- Adeni chai Pot L$15.99
Black tea with cream and Mokha Corner spices
- Ademi chai To-Go Traveler 96oz$34.99
Black tea with cream and Mokha Corner spices
- Yemeni tea 12oz$1.99
Black tea with cardamom and cloves
- yemeni tea 16oz$4.99
Black tea with cardamom and cloves
- yemeni tea pot M$11.99
Black tea with cardamom and cloves
- Yemeni tea Pot L$15.99
Black tea with cardamom and cloves
- Yemeni tea To-Go Traveler 96oz$34.99
Black tea with cardamom and cloves
- Black tea 12 oz$3.99
Black tea with cinonmon or saffron
- Black tea 16 oz$4.99
Black tea with cinonmon or saffron
- Herbal tea 12oz$3.99
Herbal tea with ginger, cinonmon and honey
- Herbal tea 16oz$4.99
Herbal tea with ginger, cinonmon and honey
Espresso
- Espresso$4.49
Double shot esprsso 2oz
- Cortado$4.99
Double shot esprsso with steamed milk 4 oz
- Macchiato$4.99
Double shot espresso topped with steamed milk 4 oz
- Americano 12oz$4.49
Double shot espresso plus hot water 12 oz
- Long black$4.49
- Lungo$4.99
Double shot espresso and water on the side
- Affogatto$5.99
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream plus two shot espresso
- Cappuccino$5.99
Espresso with steamed milk
- Coffee Latte$5.99
Espresso with steamed milk with flaver of your choice
- Flat White$5.99
Double espresso with steamed milk
Specialty Coffee
Specialty Iced lattes
Cold Brew & more
Pastries & Sweets
11:11 juice and treats
- Lime with Mint / Milk 16oz$4.99
- Orange$6.99
- Carrot$6.99
- Apple$6.99
- Watermelon$6.99
- Melonwith Milk$6.99
- Pomegranate$6.99
- Barley$6.99
- Raisin$6.99
- 11:11 Mix$6.99
- 11:11 Beets Mix$6.99
- Mango$6.99
- Caesar$6.99
- Strawberry Banana$6.99
- Mixed Berries$6.99
- Banana Milk/ Chocolate$6.99
- Avocado$6.99
- 11:11 Avocado$6.99
- 11:11 Mango$6.99
- 11:11 Arisi 16oz$7.99
- 11:11 Layers 16oz$7.99
- 11:11 AwarQalb$6.99
- 11:11 Kunafa Fruit$5.99
- Acai Bowl$11.11
- any Tow 12oz bottle$11.11
- Bottle water$0.99
- Soda$1.99
- Shaneena$4.99