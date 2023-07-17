Donut

Mochi Donut

Brownie Crumbles

$4.20

Strawberry

$3.90

Fruity Pebbles

$3.90

Dark Choco

$3.60

Matcha

$3.60

Plain

$2.00

Glazed

$3.60

Salted Caramel

$4.20

Black Sesame

$3.60

Cookies N Cream

$3.90

6 Piece Box Special

$21.00

12 Piece Box Special

$42.00

Nutella

$3.90

Matcha oreo

$3.90

Mango

$3.60

S'mores

$4.20

Strawberry Crunch

$4.20

July 4th

$4.20

America

$4.20

Brioshe

Nutella Brioshe

$5.30

Custard Brioshe

$5.30

Strawberry Brioshe

$5.30

Matcha Brioshe

$5.30

Oreo Brioshe

$5.30

Cronuts

Sugar Cronut

$4.80

Custard Cronut

$5.30

Strawberry Cronut

$5.80

Banana Cronut

$5.80

Mochi Malasada

Matcha Mochi Malasada

$4.80

Custard Mochi Malasada

$4.80

Nutella Mochi Malasada

$4.80

Oreo Mochisada

$4.80

Strawberry Mochisada

$4.80

Croffle

Strawberry croffle

$5.30

Salted Banana Caramel Croffle

$5.30

Mochi Crepe

1. Strawberry whipped cream

$8.90

2. Strawberry choco whipped cream

$8.90

3. Strawberry whipped ice cream

$9.90

4. Strawberry choco whipped ice cream

$9.90

5. Strawberry banana choco whipped cream

$9.30

6. Strawberry banana choco whipped ice cream

$10.50

7. Strawberry mochi whipped ice cream

$10.50

8. Banana whipped cream

$8.90

9. Banana whipped ice cream

$9.90

10. Banana mochi whipped ice cream

$10.50

11. Banana choco whipped cream

$8.90

12. Banana choco whipped ice cream

$9.90

13. Banana caramel whipped cream

$8.90

14. Banana caramel whipped ice cream

$9.50

15. Kuromitsu kinako ice cream

$9.50

fruity pebble topping

$1.00

Oreo topping

$1.00

wafer topping

$1.00

Cinnamon toast crunch topping

$1.00

Ice cream topping

$1.50

Matcha powder topping

$1.50

Brownie topping

$1.50

Extra Mochi topping (4pc)

$1.50

Kinako powder topping

$0.50

Kuromitsu syrup topping

$0.50

Honolulu Coffee

Coffee

Latte

$5.00+

Hawaiian Latte

$5.75+

Mocha

$5.75+

Americano

$4.00+

Drip Coffee

$3.75+

Espresso

$3.75+

Cold Brew

$5.00

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.25+

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Frappucino

Matcha Frappucino

$6.80

Strawberry Frappucino

$5.80

Caramel Frappucino

$7.30

Chocolate Chip Frappucino

$7.80

Coffee Frappucino

$5.30

Pumkin Spice Frappuccino

$6.80

Jelly Drink

Coffee Jelly Latte

$5.80

Coffee Bean

Lokahi Blend

$18.00

Makahiki Blend

$23.00

Kona Blend

$27.00