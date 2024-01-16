Skip to Main content
Mochinut Fishers
Mochinut 1428 W McGalliard Rd
Donuts Quantity
Rice HotDogs
Boba Drinks Flavor
Beverages
Cream Ball Qty
Bottled Beverages
Donuts Quantity
Single
$3.50
3 Pieces
$10.00
Half Dozen
$18.00
Dozen
$32.00
Potato
$6.50
Hot Cheetoz
$6.50
Original
$6.00
Crispy Ramen
$6.50
Extra sides
$0.75
Boba Drinks Flavor
Brown Sugar
$6.00
Ube
$6.00
Matcha
$6.00
Milk Tea
$6.00
Coffee
$6.00
Peach Manggo
$6.00
Cherry Berry Ade
$6.00
Grapefruit Orange
$6.00
Beverages
Bottle Water
$2.00
Cream Ball Qty
3 Cream Balls
$7.00
6 Cream Balls
$12.00
Out of stock
12 Cream Balls
$22.00
Out of stock
Potato
$6.50
Hot Cheetoz
$6.50
Original
$6.00
Crispy Ramen
$6.50
Bottled Beverages
Bottle Water
$2.10
Milks
$3.15
Mochinut Fishers Location and Ordering Hours
(765) 896-9819
1428 W McGalliard Rd, Muncie, IN 47304
Open now
• Closes at 8PM
All hours
Order online
