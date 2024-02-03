Mochinut - Wichita
Food
Mochi Donuts
- Mochi Donuts - Single$3.50
Made with rice flour for a stretchy, chewy texture.
- Mochi Donuts - 3PK$9.00
Made with rice flour for a stretchy, chewy texture.
- Mochi Donuts - 6PK$16.50
Made with rice flour for a stretchy, chewy texture.
- Mochi Donuts - 12PK$30.00
Made with rice flour for a stretchy, chewy texture.
- Extra Box$1.00
Hot Dogs
- All Beef - No Topping$4.50
100% beef hot dog coated with panko crumbs.
- All Beef - Hot Cheetos$5.00
100% beef hot dog painted with Spicy Mayo and coated with Hot Cheeto on the outside.
- All Beef - Potato$5.00
100% beef hot dog coated with potatoes on the outside. If you're a fan of french fries, this one is for you.
- All Beef - Ramen$5.00
100% beef hot dog coated with crispy ramen on the outside.
- All Beef - Crunch Cereal$5.00
100% beef hot dog coated with cereal on the outside
- 1/2 & 1/2 - No Topping$5.25
Half 100% beef hot dog, half mozzarella cheese with panko crumbs.
- 1/2 & 1/2 - Hot Cheetos$5.75
Half 100% beef hot dog, half mozzarella cheese painted with Spicy Mayo and coated with Hot Cheetos on the outside.
- 1/2 & 1/2 - Potato$5.75
Half 100% beef hot dog, half mozzarella cheese coated with potatoes on the outside. If you are a fan of french fries, this one is for you.
- 1/2 & 1/2 - Ramen$5.75
Half 100% beef hot dog, half mozzarella cheese coated with crispy ramen on the outside.
- 1/2 & 1/2 - Crunch Cereal$5.75
Half 100% beef hot dog, half mozzarella cheese coated with crunch cereal on the outside for a crispy texture.
- Mozzarella - No Topping$6.00
All mozzarella cheese with panko crumbs.
- Mozzarella - Hot Cheetos$6.50
All mozzarella cheese painted with Spicy Mayo and coated with Hot Cheeto on the outside.
- Mozzarella - Potato$6.50
All mozzarella cheese coated with potatoes on the outside. If you love french fries, this one is for you.
- Mozzarella - Ramen$6.50
All mozzarella cheese coated with crispy ramen on the outside
- Mozzarella - Crunch Cereal$6.50
All mozzarella cheese coated with crunch cereal on the outside to give you a crispy texture.
- *All Beef - Cheesy Cheetos$5.00
100% beef hot dog painted in cheese sauce and covered in Cheetos
- *1/2 & 1/2 - Cheesy Cheetos$5.75
Half 100% beef hot dog, half mozzarella cheese painted in cheese sauce and covered in Cheetos
- *Mozzarella - Cheesy Cheetos$6.50
All mozzarella cheese painted with cheese sauce and covered in Cheetos
Drinks
Boba Drinks
- Brown Sugar$6.00
Brown sugar milk tea made with whole milk. Milk alternative available for an upcharge.
- Cherry Berry (Refresher)$6.00
Cherry Berry Fruit Refresher
- Coffee$5.50
Coffee milk tea made with dairy free milk powder
- Cosmic Mango Lemonade$6.00
Mango Lemonade with Butterfly Pea Tea
- Grapefruit Orange (Refresher)$6.00
Orange Grapefruit Refresher
- Lychee Rain (Refresher)$6.00
- Matcha$5.50
Matcha green milk tea made with dairy free milk powder
- Matcha Strawberry$6.00
- Milk Tea$5.50
Original milk tea made with dairy free milk powder
- Ocean Water (Refresher)$6.00
Coconut Ocean Water Rain (Refresher)
- Passion Fruit Rain (Refresher)$6.00
- Peach Mango (Refresher)$6.00
Peach Mango Fruit Refresher
- Pumpkin Spice Brown Sugar$6.00
Pumpkin Spice Brown Sugar Boba
- Strawberry Cloud$6.00
- Strawberry Rain (Refresher)$6.00
- Thai Tea$5.50
Thai tea made with dairy free milk powder
- Ube$5.50
Ube milk tea made with dairy free milk powder