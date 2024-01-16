Dining Menu
Wood-Fired Pizza Pies
- Pig and Fig
Prosciutto, artichoke, olive, fontina cheese, house made fig jam$18.00
- Housemade Fennel Sausage
Massaged kale, crushed roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, & aged Parmesan$17.50
- Salsiccia & Roma
Mild salami with crushed tomato aged provolone, & mozzarella$16.50
- Ricotta & Mozzarella
Olive oil and lemon base with arugula & aged Parmesan$16.00
- Wood-Roasted Mushroom$18.50
- Hot Honey Pizza$17.00
- Cheese Pizza$13.00
Jars & Salads
- Arugula Salad
With olive oil, lemon & shaved aged Parmesan$8.00
- Smoked Whitefish Pate Jar
Smoked Wisconsin white fish with celery & herb salad and house bread$14.00
- Cucumber Sesame Salad
Thin sliced cucumber, ginger sesame dressing, orange segment, dill$12.00
- Tossed Caesar
Farm fresh romaine lettuce, house Caesar dressing, Parmesan crouton, anchovies$10.00
- Apple a Day$15.00
- Shrimp Salad$18.00
Shared Plates
- Roasted Artichoke Hearts
With lemon- caper aioli$12.00
- Deviled Eggs
With smoked rainbow trout roe$9.00
- Artichoke Dip
Artichokes, Parmesan, mozzarella, and red pepper flakes served warm in a cast iron skillet$12.00
- Asparagus Pesto Gnocchi
Woodfired potato gnocchi, asparagus pesto, pine nut romesco, Parmesan$14.00
- Wood-Fired Chicken Thighs
Tender chicken thighs, served over carrots, onion, apples, and jalapeños. Finished with our famous chimichurri$18.00
- Lamb Lollipops
Four balsamic marinated lamb chops on the bone, house tzatziki, cucumber, and mint$26.00
- Add Toast$1.00
- Salmon Filet
Wood-fired Atlantic salmon, spicy tomato purée, cilantro lime crema, roasted asparagus$22.00
- Half Dozen East Coast Oysters
Glidden Point Maine Oysters, Sun Dried Tomato Mignonette. Half Dozen/24, Dozen/40$24.00
- Skull Island Prawns$21.00
- Wood-Fired Bronzino$38.00
- Dozen East Coast Oysters$40.00
Desserts
Chef's Specials
- Salmon Filet
Wood-fired Atlantic salmon, spicy tomato purée, cilantro lime crema, roasted asparagus$22.00
- Half Dozen East Coast Oysters
Glidden Point Maine Oysters, Sun Dried Tomato Mignonette. Half Dozen/24, Dozen/40$24.00
- Skull Island Prawns$21.00
- Wood-Fired Bronzino$38.00
- Shrimp Salad$18.00
- Hot Honey Pizza$17.00
- Dozen East Coast Oysters$40.00
- Half Dozen East Coast Oysters (Copy)
Glidden Point Maine Oysters, Sun Dried Tomato Mignonette. Half Dozen/24, Dozen/40$24.00
- Steak Frites$42.00
Cocktails and Spirits
Cocktails
- Lunar Libra |Big Cube|
Akabu sake, lemon juice, combier orange liqueur, float of grenadine$13.00
- Birth of Venus |Collins|
Plantation white rum, raspberry-mint-honey shrub, lime$14.00
- Salty Scorpio |Up|
Tequila, brine, dry vermouth rinse, pickle garnish$15.00
- Garden of Virgo |Collins|
Vodka, blue Doris liqueur, pear jasmine syrup, lemon$14.00
- Sins of Sagittarius |Up|
Sake, rose cardamom, lemon$13.00
- Flame of the Forest |Rocks|
Prolijo Mezcal, passion fruit, lime, red pepper, honey, & cinnamon$14.00
- Summit of the Ancients Up
Breckenridge bourbon, banana spice, dry curacao, lemon, angostura bitters, & egg white$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Espresso Martini
Fresh-pulled espresso, elevate vodka, koval intelligencia coffee liqueur, dry curacao, vanilla, cinnamon, & nutmeg$16.00
- The Lusty Leo |Up|
Cantaloupe infused banjul, cantaloupe liqueur, lemon grass simple, lemon$15.00
- Gemini Glacier |Frozen|$15.00
- Aries Aesthetic |Collins|$14.00
- Baseline Pour$8.00
- Call Cocktail$13.00
- Life And Death |Rocks|$16.00
- The Tenacious Taurus |Rocks|$15.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Kir Royal$10.00
- French 75$12.00
- Sparkling Pomegranate$13.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Pisces in Pink$14.00
- Hot Summer Berry$14.00
- Capricorn Crush$14.00
Limited Specials
Birdhouse Old Fashioned Recipes
- The Jumping Jax Flash
New riff high rye bourbon, aromatic bitters, orange bitters demerara, flamed orange & luxardo cherry$16.00
- Red Riah
Banhez mezcal, chocolate bitters, red pepper honey syrup, orange peel$15.00
- Your X in Japan
Green tea-infused hatozaki whisky, Chattanooga 91 bourbon, cardamom bitters, lemon peel, mint sprig$14.00
- Dark Rum Old Fashioned
Fleur de cana dark rum, demerara, orange & mole bitters$14.00
- Old Fashion$13.00
Season of Bhakta
Rye
- Koval Single Barrel Rye Whiskey
Finished in Brazilian Amburana barrels. Smooth notes of vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom, coconut, and grain$18.00
- Castle & Key Restoration Rye
Aged 3 years and bottled at 113 proof, with notes of dried cherry, orange peel, dill, caramel, baked apple, and lemon zest$8.00
- Journeyman Last Feather Rye
Ripe banana on the nose, spice, and pepper of rye balanced with sweetness of wheat, fruit notes$11.00
Bourbon
- Chattanooga Bottled in Bond Spring 2018
Bonded whiskey made from the Spring 2018 distillation run, made with love to give notes of creme brulee, apple cobbler, and toasted coconut$14.00
- Bardstown Fusion Series #3
Cinnamon green apple with honey join roasted nuts and caramel - the perfect classic Kentucky bourbon$13.00
- Smoke Wagon Small Batch
High rye bourbon is meant to blend the sweet notes of long-aged bourbon with the spice and staying power of younger rye$12.00
- Driftless Glen Single Barrel
The handpicked barrel selection for the distillery, pot stilled from grain extracted from sandy soils meant to express pecan, walnut, cinnamon, and clove from this 4-year-old whiskey$11.00
- Chattanooga 91 Proof Bourbon
Notes of dried apricot & honeyed toast - malty sweet finish$10.00
- Breckenridge 86 Proof Bourbon
Dry cacao and brown sugar envelop the tongue as the spirit lingers with notes of vanilla and white pepper$10.00
- Four Roses Straight
Fruity and floral with hints of honey and apple$8.00
- Breckenridge High Proof Blend Bourbon
A blend of bourbon whiskeys for a minimum of two years in new charred oak barrels$17.00
- Black Band Bourbon
Figs, apricots, gumball & orange on the nose. Fresh leather, birch & slight peat on the palate with an allspice finish$17.00
- New Riff High-Rye Bourbon
Butterscotch rounding into fresh oak, with hints of vanilla and rye spice on the nose. Broad, fulsome mouthfeel, leading to a sweeter vanilla accent, before a gathering of rye spices (clove, cinnamon, mint, dark berry) into the finish$14.00
- fuji Whisky$0.14
Scotch, Irish, & Japanese
- Torabhaig Allt Gleann Single Malt Isle of Skye Scotch
Delicately peaty with hints of matcha and green apple skin, an island whisky from a mix of concerto and laureate malted barley varieties$14.00
- Bladnoch Vinaya Single Malt Lowland Scotch
Finished in first-fill Sherry and bourbon casks bringing light florals with hints of apple and chocolate$13.00
- West Cork Irish Whiskey
A blend of grain and malt whiskeys that are then aged in bourbon casks. Notes of pepper, lemon, orange, malt, apple, and baking spice$12.00
- Loch Lomond Single Malt Scotch
The original Loch Lomond single malt with notes of leather, malt, and orange$10.00
- Hatozaki Japanese Whiskey
A floral blend of up to 12-year-old whisky, and depth of character is brought about by the presence of the malted Barley in the Mash bill$10.00
Vodka
Rum
Tiki
Wine
Reds
Whites
- Triennes Rose
This wine has a bouquet of strawberries and white flowers with hints of vanilla. It has the harmony and elegance that has earned world-wide appreciation of the rosés of Provence$13.00
- Tiberio Pecorino
Deep straw yellow. With intense aromas and flavors of sage, rosemary, green fig, peach, yellow melon. Full-bodied and with a lingering minerality$12.00
- Tobia Vineyards Chardonnay
While the yields were lower, we were fortunate to harvest perfectly golden, ripe, Rich, chardonnay of exceptional quality. Winemaker, Toby Forman, like his father and mentor, Ric Forman, strives to make each vintage cohesive in style but continually pushes$14.00
- Mary Taylor Bordeaux Blanc
Sourced from vineyards that surround the winery and fermented without oak to preserve the underlying expression of its classic terroir, this is sauvignon blanc as channeled through the unique prism of Bordeaux$10.00
- Prosecco$11.00
- Cremant Rose$13.00
Whites by the Bottle
- BTL Crémant De Loire Brut
Delicate and refreshing blend of Chenin blanc, chardonnay, and cabernet franc$54.00
- BTL Savigny-Les-Beaune
2022 white burgundy wine. Domaine dubois bernard and fils. Its nose is flowery and light-hearted. Its bouquet frequently evokes butter and brioche with notes of lemon, grapefruit, and occasionally a touch of minerality$90.00
- BTL Mary Taylor Bordeaux Blanc
Sourced from vineyards that surround the winery and fermented without oak to preserve the underlying expression of its classic terroir, this is sauvignon blanc as channeled through the unique prism of Bordeaux$42.00
Reds by the Bottle
- BTL Ponzi Vineyards 2021 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley OR
Ripe blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry bramble mingle throughout. The mouth mimics the nose with spice notes, maple, black cherry reduction, and dried sage. Chocolate nibs, malted and cinnamon frame the sweet mid-palate, fresh with juicy acidity and fin$60.00
- BTL Markham Altruist
Bordeaux-style red blend allows the velvety merlot flavors to take center stage. Lots for this wine spent more than 16 months in French & American oak, resulting in opulent notes of black cherry and raspberry jam layered with aromas of milk chocolate, vani$45.00
- BTL Hall 2019 Napa Cabernet Sauvignon
Expressive with aromas of dark cocoa, red berries, and dried herbs. The palate is lush and fruit-forward with hints of spice and leather. The tannin is polished-fully integrated and balanced through the lengthy finish$86.00
- BTL 2016 Westrey Pinot Noir Willamette Valley Oregon$56.00