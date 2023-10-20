Pop

Fountain

Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Barq's Root Beer
$3.00
Coffee/Tea
$3.25
Coke
$3.00
Cranberry
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Juice
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Raspberry Tea
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Unsweet Tea
$3.00

Bottled

Barq's Root Beer
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Dasani Water
$2.50
Diet Coke
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Gold Peak Peach
$3.00
Gold Peak Raspberry
$3.00
Gold Peak Sweet
$3.00
Gold Peak Unsweet
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Snapple Lemon Tea
$3.00
Snapple Peach
$3.00
Snapple Raspberry
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Red Bull
$3.50
Ginger Beer
$3.00

Food

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich
$10.00

Dessert

Leona's Ice Cream Sandwich
$8.00

Hot Dogs

Plain Dog
$8.00

With your choice of 2 toppings only: ketchup, yellow mustard, brown spicy mustard, relish, onions, or sauerkraut

Chili Cheese Dog
$8.50

You guessed it! Our special all-meat chili sauce and cheese

The Modern Dog
$8.50

Grilled onions, sauerkraut, mustard, and jalapeños

Chicago Dog
$8.50

Pickle spears, tomatoes, celery salt, relish, peppers, mustard, and onion on a poppy seed bun

Pittsburgh Dog
$8.50

Fries, coleslaw, and hot sauce

Greek Dog
$8.50

All meat special chili sauce with onions and mustard

Burgers

Cheeseburger
$11.75

Your choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Greek Burger
$12.50

Feta, provolone cheese, spinach, tomato, and tzatziki sauce

Hawaiian Burger
$12.50

Provolone cheese, va baked ham, grilled pineapple, and our homemade bacon dressing

Mushroom Swiss
$12.50

Grilled mushrooms & onions with melted Swiss cheese

Reuben Burger
$12.50

Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, corned beef, and Thousand Island dressing

Surf N Turf Burger
$15.00
Veggie Burger
$12.00

Your choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, hummus, and grilled veggies (veggie burgers are not GF and are not vegan)

Munchies

$1.50 Chips
$1.50
$2 Chips
$2.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip
$12.50
Cheese Fries
$4.25+
Cheese Sticks Only
$6.25
Cheese Tots
$6.25
Chicken Tenders & Fries*
$11.00
Chicken Tenders + Onion Rings
$11.00
Chicken Tenders + Tots
$11.00
Chicken Tenders Only
$11.00
Chicken Wings*
$12.50

Plain or spicy with your choice of dipping sauce

French Fries
$4.25+
Greek Fries
$8.25
Greek Tots
$8.25
Loaded Nachos
$12.00

Sour cream, salsa, chopped onions, diced tomatoes, black olives, melted Cheddar cheese, and jalapeños

Mediterranean Layer Dip
$12.75

Layers of hummus, chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives

Onion Rings*
$6.50
Pepperoni Roll
$7.50
Pita Chips & Dips
$12.50

Hummus, tzatziki, and 6 grape leaves with pita chips

Spinach & Feta Pie
$7.50
Tater Tots
$4.25+
Wise Chips
$2.25
Zucchini & Cheese Sticks
$12.50

Served with marinara sauce

Zucchini Only
$6.25

Salads

Large Garden Salad
$10.00

Mix of spinach and iceberg lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and black olives

Greek Cheesesteak Salad
$12.50

Our large garden salad topped with grilled steak, onions, and feta cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Gyro Salad
$12.50

Our large garden salad topped with gyro meat & onions and served with tzatziki or balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad
$12.50

Our large garden salad topped with grilled chicken

Mediterranean Chicken
$13.00

Spinach, chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach Salad
$13.00

With tomatoes, mushrooms, hard-boiled eggs, and warm bacon dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad
$12.50

Our large garden salad with grilled chicken breast with our own buffalo sauce and ranch dressing on the side

BBQ Chicken Salad
$12.50

Our large garden salad with grilled chicken breast with our own BBQ sauce and ranch dressing on the side

Cobb Salad
$13.75

Our large garden salad with avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, and grilled chicken with your choice of dressing

Side Salad
$7.25

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Wrap
$11.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, and tomatoes with our own BBQ sauce

BLT
$9.00
Breakfast Sandwich
$9.50

2 eggs, American cheese with your choice of VA baked ham, bacon, gyro, or capicola on a brioche bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$11.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, and tomatoes with our own buffalo sauce

Chicken Gyro
$11.00

With tomato, onions, and our own tzatziki sauce on warm pita bread

Chicken Veg
$11.25

Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, green & red peppers, banana peppers, and provolone cheese on a 6" hoagie roll. Sauce it up with either buffalo, BBQ, or mayo

Deli Club
$11.00

VA baked ham, roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, and bacon with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a baguette

Fish Sandwich
$11.25

8 oz breaded cod fillet with your choice of homemade tartar, hot sauce, or cocktail sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes

Greek Cheesesteak
$11.50

Steak, feta cheese, provolone, onions, and tomatoes with our special steak seasoning & dressing served on a 6" hoagie roll

Grilled Cap N' Egg
$11.50

Capicola, provolone cheese, 2 eggs, and tomatoes on French white

Grilled Cheese
$8.50
Grilled Cheese Supreme
$9.00

American cheese, onions, banana peppers, and tomato on French white

Grilled Veggie Hoagie
$10.00

Grilled onions, red & green peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese on a 6" hoagie roll

Gyro
$11.00

With tomato, onions, and our own tzatziki sauce on warm pita bread

Gyro Melt
$11.00

American cheese grilled on French white and stuffed with tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, and gyro meat

Hangover Wrap
$11.25

Pepper Jack cheese, capicola, tomatoes, banana peppers, 2 eggs, and cheese sticks on our tomato basil wrap

Mediterranean Wrap
$10.00

Hummus, spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta, and banana peppers

MonYough
$11.00

Lean corned beef, coleslaw, tomato, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye

Pittsburgh Cheesesteak
$11.50

Steak, provolone, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and our special steak seasoning served on a 6" hoagie roll

Po'Boy
$13.50

Grilled shrimp, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, and our homemade remoulade sauce on baguette

Reuben
$11.00

Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye

Spicy Sicilian
$11.00

6" hoagie roll packed with VA baked ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola, and Pepper Jack cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and banana peppers

Spicy Tuna Melt
$10.00
The Spartan
$12.50

Steak, gyro meat, provolone, and feta cheese, onions, and tomatoes with our special steak seasoning & dressing topped with tzatziki sauce on a 6" hoagie roll

Tuna Melt
$10.00
Turkey Cheesesteak
$11.00

Roasted turkey, grilled onions, mushrooms, red and green peppers, and provolone cheese on a 6" hoagie bun

Turkey Rachel
$11.00

Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye

Sides

Stuffed Grape Leaves
$4.50

4 pieces

1/2 Lb Coleslaw
$2.50
1 Lb Coleslaw
$5.00
Homemade Chicken Salad
$10.00

Per pound

Homemade Tuna Salad
$10.00

Per pound

Spinach Feta Pie with Tzatziki
$7.50
Pepperoni Roll with Marinara
$7.50
Small French Fries
$4.25
Large French Fries
$5.25
Small Tater Tots
$4.25
Large Tater Tots
$5.25
Small Cheese Fries
$5.25
Large Cheese Fries
$6.25
Small Cheese Tater Tots
$5.25
Large Cheese Tater Tots
$6.25
Onion Rings
$6.50

Soups

Cup Soup
$4.75
Bowl Soup
$5.50
Quart Soup
$11.00
Chili
$5.50
Special Cup Soup
$5.75
Special Bowl Soup
$6.50

You Pick Two

You Pick Two
$12.00

1/2 cold sandwich with one of our meats, one of our cheeses on white, wheat, or marble rye bread with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, or mustard