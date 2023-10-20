Modern Cafe 862 Western Ave
Pop
Fountain
Bottled
Food
Build Your Own Sandwich
Hot Dogs
With your choice of 2 toppings only: ketchup, yellow mustard, brown spicy mustard, relish, onions, or sauerkraut
You guessed it! Our special all-meat chili sauce and cheese
Grilled onions, sauerkraut, mustard, and jalapeños
Pickle spears, tomatoes, celery salt, relish, peppers, mustard, and onion on a poppy seed bun
Fries, coleslaw, and hot sauce
All meat special chili sauce with onions and mustard
Burgers
Your choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Feta, provolone cheese, spinach, tomato, and tzatziki sauce
Provolone cheese, va baked ham, grilled pineapple, and our homemade bacon dressing
Grilled mushrooms & onions with melted Swiss cheese
Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, corned beef, and Thousand Island dressing
Your choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, hummus, and grilled veggies (veggie burgers are not GF and are not vegan)
Munchies
Plain or spicy with your choice of dipping sauce
Sour cream, salsa, chopped onions, diced tomatoes, black olives, melted Cheddar cheese, and jalapeños
Layers of hummus, chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives
Hummus, tzatziki, and 6 grape leaves with pita chips
Served with marinara sauce
Salads
Mix of spinach and iceberg lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and black olives
Our large garden salad topped with grilled steak, onions, and feta cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Our large garden salad topped with gyro meat & onions and served with tzatziki or balsamic vinaigrette
Our large garden salad topped with grilled chicken
Spinach, chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and balsamic vinaigrette
With tomatoes, mushrooms, hard-boiled eggs, and warm bacon dressing
Our large garden salad with grilled chicken breast with our own buffalo sauce and ranch dressing on the side
Our large garden salad with grilled chicken breast with our own BBQ sauce and ranch dressing on the side
Our large garden salad with avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, and grilled chicken with your choice of dressing
Sandwiches
Grilled chicken, lettuce, and tomatoes with our own BBQ sauce
2 eggs, American cheese with your choice of VA baked ham, bacon, gyro, or capicola on a brioche bun
Grilled chicken, lettuce, and tomatoes with our own buffalo sauce
With tomato, onions, and our own tzatziki sauce on warm pita bread
Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, green & red peppers, banana peppers, and provolone cheese on a 6" hoagie roll. Sauce it up with either buffalo, BBQ, or mayo
VA baked ham, roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, and bacon with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a baguette
8 oz breaded cod fillet with your choice of homemade tartar, hot sauce, or cocktail sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes
Steak, feta cheese, provolone, onions, and tomatoes with our special steak seasoning & dressing served on a 6" hoagie roll
Capicola, provolone cheese, 2 eggs, and tomatoes on French white
American cheese, onions, banana peppers, and tomato on French white
Grilled onions, red & green peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese on a 6" hoagie roll
With tomato, onions, and our own tzatziki sauce on warm pita bread
American cheese grilled on French white and stuffed with tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, and gyro meat
Pepper Jack cheese, capicola, tomatoes, banana peppers, 2 eggs, and cheese sticks on our tomato basil wrap
Hummus, spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta, and banana peppers
Lean corned beef, coleslaw, tomato, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye
Steak, provolone, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and our special steak seasoning served on a 6" hoagie roll
Grilled shrimp, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, and our homemade remoulade sauce on baguette
Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye
6" hoagie roll packed with VA baked ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola, and Pepper Jack cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and banana peppers
Steak, gyro meat, provolone, and feta cheese, onions, and tomatoes with our special steak seasoning & dressing topped with tzatziki sauce on a 6" hoagie roll
Roasted turkey, grilled onions, mushrooms, red and green peppers, and provolone cheese on a 6" hoagie bun
Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye
Sides
4 pieces
Per pound
Per pound