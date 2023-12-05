Modern Plate 119 North York Road
APPETIZERS
- baked feta$14.00
feta cheese / cherry tomatoes / evoo drizzle / oregano / grilled pita
- burrata toast (4)$18.00
creamy burrata / prosciutto / marinated cherry tomatoes / pesto aioli / toasted sourdough
- salmon crostini (4)$20.00
dill cream cheese spread / smoked salmon / caper mousse / fresh dill / toasted sourdough
- bacon wrapped dates (5)$13.00
jumbo pitted dates / bacon / goat cheese mousse / sweet chili jalapeno sauce / chives
- pork belly bites (4)$19.00
smoked teriyaki & bourbon demi glaze / roasted squash / whipped yams / serrano peppers / chives
- modern poppers (4)$19.00
jalapenos / chorizo / pepper jack cheese / bacon / avocado cream
- roasted cauliflower$14.00
sweet chili jalapeno sauce / serrano peppers / key lime aioli / sesame
- mediterranean dip$15.00
roasted red pepper hummus / tomatoes / cucumbers / feta cheese / olives / grilled pita
- wings (7)$15.00
fried marinated jumbo wings (naked – buffalo – sweet chili jalapeno – bbq) / celery & carrots / ranch or bleu cheese dressing
- yiayia’s wings (7)$16.00
fried lemon herb marinated jumbo wings / cucumbers / homemade tzatziki sauce / crumbled feta
- athenian pork skewers (5)$15.00
homemade tzatziki sauce / grilled pita / lemon wedge
- slider trio$15.00
pot roast with caramelized onions & garlic aioli / cheeseburger with American cheese & pickle / buffalo crispy chicken with bleu cheese crumbles & ranch dressing
- shrimp crostini (4)$15.00
grilled cajun shrimp / chimichurri / arugula / cherry tomatoes / toasted sourdough
FLATBREAD
- 3 cheese flatbread$14.00
provolone cheese / monterey jack cheese / havarti cheese / tomato sauce / parsley
- pot roast flatbread$19.00
pot roast / monterey jack / garlic butter / caramelized onions / shaved parmesan cheese / balsamic glaze
- shrimp scampi flatbread$19.00
grilled shrimp / roasted red peppers / spicy feta spread / shaved parmesan / garlic butter drizzle
- bbq chicken flatbread$18.00
chicken / bacon / pickled red onions / bbq sauce / pepper jack cheese
- hot Italian flatbread$18.00
italian sausage / hot giardiniera / pesto / caramelized onions / monterey jack cheese / garlic butter
- avocado flatbread$17.00
smashed avocado / arugula / cherry tomatoes / goat cheese / pickled red onions / balsamic glaze / evoo drizzle
SALADS / BOWLS / SOUPS
- greek$16.00
romaine lettuce / cherry tomatoes / cucumbers / red onions / feta cheese / kalamata olives / oregano / greek dressing
- chopped wedge$16.00
iceberg lettuce / cherry tomatoes / red onions / crumbled bleu cheese / pork belly / ranch & vinaigrette dressings
- protein cobb$18.00
romaine & iceberg lettuce / egg / quinoa / tomatoes / avocado / bleu cheese crumbles / bacon / grilled chicken
- hail caesar$20.00
romaine lettuce / cherry tomatoes / bacon / shaved parmesan cheese / grilled chicken / caesar dressing / garlic toast
- garden salad$15.00
romaine & iceberg lettuce / tomatoes / cucumbers / green & red peppers / mushrooms / carrots / celery / red onion
- chicken fajita bowl$21.00
season grilled chicken / seasoned sautéed peppers & onions / rice / guacamole / sour cream / roasted salsa / shredded monterey jack cheese / flour tortillas
- grain bowl$19.00
grilled chicken / tomatoes / cucumbers / kalamata olives / feta / roasted red pepper hummus / basil / evoo / rice / quinoa / grilled pita
- soup of the day$8.00
ask your server
HANDHELDS
- short rib grilled cheese$19.00
shredded short rib / havarti cheese / caramelized onions / grilled sourdough
- cubano$17.00
ham / shredded pork / swiss cheese / pickles / dijonaise / grilled ciabatta
- tuscan panini$18.00
grilled chicken / parmesan cheese / roasted red pepper / arugula / pesto / sundried tomato aioli / grilled sourdough
- turkey avocado club$17.00
sliced turkey / bacon / swiss cheese / avocado / lettuce / tomato / mayo / grilled sourdough
- pot roast dip$19.00
shredded pot roast / monterey jack cheese / au jus / garlic bread
- roasted veggie$18.00
portobello mushroom / red pepper / zucchini / yellow squash / spinach / havarti cheese / balsamic aioli / tomato focaccia
- turkey melt$17.00
sliced turkey / swiss cheese / grilled tomatoes / garlic aioli / grilled marble rye
- filet sliders$19.00
2 (3oz) grilled filets brushed with garlic butter / mini brioche buns / horseradish sauce on side
- patty melt$16.00
caramelized onions / american cheese / grilled marble rye
- fig n awesome burger$17.00
fig jam / caramelized onions / arugula / havarti cheese / brioche bun
- american burger$16.00
lettuce / tomatoes / red onions / pickles / ketchup / mayo / brioche bun
- beef’d up burger$19.00
pot roast / provolone cheese / sautéed mushrooms / caramelized onions / garlic aioli / pretzel bun
- hottie burger$20.00
homemade jalapeno poppers / pepper jack cheese / sriracha aioli / brioche bun
- sante fe burger$17.00
guacamole / mango salsa / monterey jack cheese / sriracha aioli / brioche bun
- western burger$18.00
bacon / onion ring / mac & cheese / cheddar cheese / bourbon bbq sauce / pretzel bun
- turkey burger$17.00
avocado / lettuce / tomato / havarti cheese / balsamic aioli / brioche bun
- exotic burger$21.00
bison / elk / wagyu / wild boar / red onion / arugula / monterey jack cheese / pickle relish / sweet chili jalapeno sauce / roasted garlic aioli / brioche bun
ENTREES
- chicken milanese$26.00
breaded chicken / potatoes au gratin / green beans & carrots / arugula & shaved parmesan cheese / lemon herb vinaigrette
- roasted chicken$22.00
rice / roasted seasonal vegetables / lemon herb vinaigrette
- chicken skewer$20.00
rice / grilled peppers & onions / lemon herb vinaigrette
- angry bird mac$21.00
crispy cajun chicken / sliced serano peppers / pepper jack cheese / avocado crema
- filet trio$37.00
potatoes au gratin / roasted seasonal vegetables / demi glaze
- steak frites$33.00
beef tenderloin / crispy potatoes / green beans & carrots / chimichurri
- short rib mac$25.00
braised short rib / 4 cheese mac / crispy onion
- pot roast dinner$27.00
mashed potatoes / green beans & carrots / gravy
- ribs$29.00
full slab baby back ribs / original mac n cheese / choice of original bbq or sweet and spicy bbq
- bacon wrapped meatloaf$24.00
mashed potatoes / roasted seasonal vegetables / demi glaze
- tomahawk pork chop$29.00
parmesan crust / roasted potatoes / roasted seasonal vegetables
- short rib risotto$31.00
braised short rib / mushroom risotto / shaved parmesan cheese
- beef ragu$24.00
slow cooked chuck roast / cavatappi pasta / shaved parmesan cheese
- penne a la vodka$23.00
penne pasta / vodka cream sauce / red peppers / shaved parmesan cheese / basil / choice of chicken or sausage
- garlic shrimp pasta$24.00
fettuccine pasta / garlic butter sauteed shrimp / capers / red pepper flakes
- pan fried walleye$34.00
rice / green beans / white wine sauce
- blackened salmon$28.00
rice / mango salsa / white wine sauce / sautéed spinach / cherry tomatoes
SIDES
- roasted brussel sprouts$10.00
balsamic glaze / pork belly
- roasted seasonal vegetables$8.00
- mac n cheese$8.00
- mashed potatoes$7.00
with garlic butter or gravy
- potatoes au gratin$8.00
- roasted potatoes$7.00
bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onions
- french fries$6.00
- truffle fries$10.00
- sweet potato fries$7.00
UNDER 12
DESSERTS
- homemade cheesecake$12.00
strawberry sauce / fresh berries / whipped cream
- homemade limoncello$14.00
- homemade key lime pie martini$12.00
crumbled graham crackers / fresh berries / whipped cream
- chocolate lava cake$13.00
vanilla ice cream / fresh berries / powdered sugar
- s’mores cookie sundae$14.00
warm jumbo chocolate chip cookie / toasted marshmallows / chocolate sauce / crumbled graham crackers /vanilla ice cream / homemade whipped cream
- crème brulee$12.00
fresh berries
- affogato$12.00
espresso / vanilla ice cream / beignet
- ice cream cup$4.00
vanilla
BEVERAGES
- espresso$3.00
- double espresso$4.00
- cappuccino$5.00
- coffee$4.00
- hot tea$4.00
- hot chocolate$4.00
- milk$4.00
- chocolate milk$4.00
- apple juice$4.00
- orange juice$4.00
- fresh brewed iced tea$4.00
- flavored fresh brewed iced tea$5.00
- flavored lemonade$5.00
- fountain drinks$4.00
- s. pellegrino sparkling water$5.00
- acqua panna bottled water$5.00