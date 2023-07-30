Modoko 5204 West Village Parkway Suite 1
Food
Starters
Edamame
Edamame tossed in togarshi
Asian Chicken Salad
green cabbage, shredded chicken, peanuts, rice noodles, light dressin
Jicama Salad
shredded cabbage, carrot, jicama, pecan, grapefruit, light dressing
Spicy Shrimp
hand-breaded shrimp served with a creamy chili sauce
Cucumbers
soy, vinegar, samba
1/2 Tuna Tartare
fresh tuna, avocado, cucumber, shallot, green onion, spicy mayo, served with sesame chips
Full Tuna Tartare
fresh tuna, avocado, cucumber, shallot, green onion, spicy mayo, served with sesame chips
Vegetable Spring Roll
tree ear mushroom, cabbage, carrot, tofu, served with peanut sauce
Lettuce Wraps
vegetables with chicken
1/2 Dozen Chicken Wings
Lemongrass, Salt and Pepper, Carmelized
Dozen Chicken Wings
Lemongrass, Salt and Pepper, Carmelized
DimSum
Vegetarian Pot Stickers
steamed or fried with cabbage, onion, tofu, carro
Pork Pot Stickers
steamed or fried with pork and vegetables
Crab Rangoon
crab, spicy cream cheese
Soup Dumplings
steamed chicken soup dumplings served with black vinegar and ginger
Shumai Dumplings
pork, shrimp, water chestnut
Vegetarian Egg Roll
deep fried with mixed vegetables
Pork Egg Roll
deep fried with pork, cellophane noodle, cabbage
Szechuan Wontons
szechuan peppercorn, shrimp, pork, garlic, onion, chili oil, cilantro
Fried Wontons
fried shrimp and pork wontons
Pearl Balls
steamed ground pork, shiitake mushroom,encased in sweet rice
Sushi
California Roll
crab, avocado, cucumber
Modoko Cali Roll
seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, wasabi mayo, fish roe
Hawaaian Roll
tuna, red onion, pineapple, cilantro, togarashi, sriracha
Modoko Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, wasabi mayo, fish roe
Veggie Roll
cucumber, avocado, pickled carrots, bell pepper
Philly Roll
smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese
Unagi Roll
unagi, crab, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll
tuna, sriracha mayo, cucumber, sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll
fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Tuna Garden Roll
tuna, green onion, avocado, cucumber, pickled carrots
Salmon Duet Roll
baked salmon, smoked salmon, cream cheese, sriracha mayo
Smoked Salmon Roll
crab, smoked salmon, avocado, green onion, cucumber, sesame seeds
Deep Fried Salmon Duet Roll
baked salmon, smoked salmon, cream cheese, sriracha mayo
Deep Fried Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp, Jalepeno, Cream Cheese
Entrees
Coconut Stirfry
snow pea, bell pepper, white oninon coconut
Lemongrass Stirfry
red onion, jalapeno, chili paste, lemongrass peanut
KungPoa Stirfry
bell pepper, white onion, ginger, peanut
Cashew Stirfry
mixed vegetable, cashew
Peanut Curry
curried peanut sauce, broccoli, peanut
Broccoli Stirfry
broccoli, white onion
MooGoo Gai Pan
snow pea, mushroom, carrot
Shitake and Garlic Stirfry
snow pea, mushroom, white onion, tomato
Sweet and Sour Stirfry
white onion, bell pepper, pinapple, tomato
Mongolian Stirfry
bell pepper, white onion
Carmelized Stirfry
white onion, chili paste, garlic, caramel sauce
Shaking Stirfry
red onion, tomato, jalapeno
Steak Frites
beef, red onion, tomato, jalepeno, french fries
Triple Delight
chicken, shrimp, beef, mixed vegetables
Orange Chicken
fried chicken in a sweet orange sauce
General Tso
fried chicken in a spicy sauce
Veggie Delight
stir fried seasonal vegetables
Leeky Beef
Soup
Noodles and Rice
Fried Rice
egg, seasoned vegetable, choice of protein
Rice Noodles
bok choy, bean sprout mushroom, egg, protein
Chicken Chow Mein
lo mein noodle, snow pea, white onion, mushroom
Pad Thai
rice noodle, white onion, green onion, egg, bean sprouts peanut
Garlic Shrimp Noodle
lo mein noodle, white onion, garlic butter sauce
Poke Bowl
tuna, cabbage, lettuce, pickled carrots, onion, apples and rice