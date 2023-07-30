Food

Starters

Edamame

$7.00

Edamame tossed in togarshi

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.00

green cabbage, shredded chicken, peanuts, rice noodles, light dressin

Jicama Salad

$9.00

shredded cabbage, carrot, jicama, pecan, grapefruit, light dressing

Spicy Shrimp

$13.00

hand-breaded shrimp served with a creamy chili sauce

Cucumbers

$7.00

soy, vinegar, samba

1/2 Tuna Tartare

$14.00

fresh tuna, avocado, cucumber, shallot, green onion, spicy mayo, served with sesame chips

Full Tuna Tartare

$20.00

fresh tuna, avocado, cucumber, shallot, green onion, spicy mayo, served with sesame chips

Vegetable Spring Roll

$9.00

tree ear mushroom, cabbage, carrot, tofu, served with peanut sauce

Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

vegetables with chicken

1/2 Dozen Chicken Wings

$8.00

Lemongrass, Salt and Pepper, Carmelized

Dozen Chicken Wings

$14.00

Lemongrass, Salt and Pepper, Carmelized

DimSum

Vegetarian Pot Stickers

$9.00

steamed or fried with cabbage, onion, tofu, carro

Pork Pot Stickers

$8.00

steamed or fried with pork and vegetables

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

crab, spicy cream cheese

Soup Dumplings

$12.00

steamed chicken soup dumplings served with black vinegar and ginger

Shumai Dumplings

$13.00

pork, shrimp, water chestnut

Vegetarian Egg Roll

$8.00

deep fried with mixed vegetables

Pork Egg Roll

$9.00

deep fried with pork, cellophane noodle, cabbage

Szechuan Wontons

$8.00

szechuan peppercorn, shrimp, pork, garlic, onion, chili oil, cilantro

Fried Wontons

$8.00

fried shrimp and pork wontons

Pearl Balls

$13.00

steamed ground pork, shiitake mushroom,encased in sweet rice

Sushi

California Roll

$8.00

crab, avocado, cucumber

Modoko Cali Roll

$12.00

seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, wasabi mayo, fish roe

Hawaaian Roll

$13.00

tuna, red onion, pineapple, cilantro, togarashi, sriracha

Modoko Roll

$12.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, wasabi mayo, fish roe

Veggie Roll

$11.00

cucumber, avocado, pickled carrots, bell pepper

Philly Roll

$12.00

smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese

Unagi Roll

$14.00

unagi, crab, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

tuna, sriracha mayo, cucumber, sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Tuna Garden Roll

$12.00

tuna, green onion, avocado, cucumber, pickled carrots

Salmon Duet Roll

$14.00

baked salmon, smoked salmon, cream cheese, sriracha mayo

Smoked Salmon Roll

$13.00

crab, smoked salmon, avocado, green onion, cucumber, sesame seeds

Deep Fried Salmon Duet Roll

$16.00

baked salmon, smoked salmon, cream cheese, sriracha mayo

Deep Fried Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Shrimp, Jalepeno, Cream Cheese

Entrees

Coconut Stirfry

$18.00

snow pea, bell pepper, white oninon coconut

Lemongrass Stirfry

$18.00

red onion, jalapeno, chili paste, lemongrass peanut

KungPoa Stirfry

$18.00

bell pepper, white onion, ginger, peanut

Cashew Stirfry

$18.00

mixed vegetable, cashew

Peanut Curry

$18.00

curried peanut sauce, broccoli, peanut

Broccoli Stirfry

$18.00

broccoli, white onion

MooGoo Gai Pan

$18.00

snow pea, mushroom, carrot

Shitake and Garlic Stirfry

$18.00

snow pea, mushroom, white onion, tomato

Sweet and Sour Stirfry

$18.00

white onion, bell pepper, pinapple, tomato

Mongolian Stirfry

$18.00

bell pepper, white onion

Carmelized Stirfry

$18.00

white onion, chili paste, garlic, caramel sauce

Shaking Stirfry

$18.00

red onion, tomato, jalapeno

Steak Frites

$25.00

beef, red onion, tomato, jalepeno, french fries

Triple Delight

$26.00

chicken, shrimp, beef, mixed vegetables

Orange Chicken

$16.00

fried chicken in a sweet orange sauce

General Tso

$16.00

fried chicken in a spicy sauce

Veggie Delight

$14.00

stir fried seasonal vegetables

Leeky Beef

$26.00

Soup

Coconut Soup

$14.00

Seafood or Chicken and Veggies

Chicken Pho

$12.00

rice noodles, shallots, green onion, cilantro

Curry of the Day

$12.00

Chicken, Shrimp or Tofu

Egg Drop Soup

$5.00

broth, egg, sesame, green onion

Wonton Soup

$5.00

shrimp and pork wontons, chicken broth, green onion

Noodles and Rice

Fried Rice

$15.00

egg, seasoned vegetable, choice of protein

Rice Noodles

$15.00

bok choy, bean sprout mushroom, egg, protein

Chicken Chow Mein

$16.00

lo mein noodle, snow pea, white onion, mushroom

Pad Thai

$17.00

rice noodle, white onion, green onion, egg, bean sprouts peanut

Garlic Shrimp Noodle

$16.00

lo mein noodle, white onion, garlic butter sauce

Poke Bowl

$16.00

tuna, cabbage, lettuce, pickled carrots, onion, apples and rice

Combo Fried Rice

$20.00

Vegetables

Bok Choy

$8.00

bok choy and mushroom

Broccoli

$8.00

broccoli and garlic

Spicy Green Bean

$8.00

green beans and chili paste

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

brussels, black vinegar and garlic

Kids

Kids Chicken Chow Mein

$6.00

Kids Orange Chicken

$6.00

Kids Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Rice Noodle

$7.00

Kids Garlic Shrimp Noodle

$7.00

Kids Fried Rice

$6.00

Kids Sweet and Sour

$7.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Dessert

Chocolate Wow Cake

$10.00

Fried Bananas

$10.00

Chinese Almond Cookies

$5.00

Thai Sticky Rice with Mango

$9.00

Nutella Rolls

$12.00

NA Beverages

NA Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Elderflower Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Sm French Press

$6.00

Lg French Press

$8.00

Medit Tonic

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Thai Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50