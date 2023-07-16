Drinks

Coffee

All our beans are Organic & Micro-roasted. Our Moe Coffee blend is a combination of Sumatra, which is known for being bold and earthy, and Colombian, which is known for being light & fruity with mild citrus acidity. Put them together and you get a smooth rounded sweetness that is low in acidity with little to no bitterness.
Americano

$4.25+

Caffè americano or americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from traditionally brewed coffee. Hot water topped with a double espresso.

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Italy, and is traditionally prepared with steamed milk foam (microfoam). Cappuccino is traditionally small with a thick layer of foam, while "latte" traditionally is larger.

Cold Brew

$5.25+

Unlike regular coffee, cold brew is never exposed to heat. Cold brew uses time, rather than heat to extract the coffee's oils, sugars, and caffeine. Therefor cold brew tastes different than iced coffee, which is made with “hot-brewed” (AKA: regular) coffee.

Con Panna

$4.75

Espresso con panna, which means "espresso with cream" in Italian, is exactly that, espresso topped with whipped cream. In the United States it may also be called café vienne.

Cortado

$4.50

A cortado is a beverage consisting of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity. The milk in a cortado is steamed, but not frothy and "texturized" as in many other Italian coffee drinks.

Double Shot

$4.00+

The name says all: an espresso is to be freshly prepared and enjoyed immediately. Expressly! For coffee purists, espresso is the quintessential coffee preparation – rich, aromatic and velvety all at once; a natural layer of crema on top belying a full-bodied, yet deftly balanced liquid below.

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

One of many methods to brew coffee. With the drip method, where hot water is run through the coffee grounds which are held in a paper filter, you may find a nice bouquet of flavors and aroma that's not otherwise available in espresso.

Latte

$5.00+

A latte is a coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milk. Latte is the short form of the Italian caffe latte, which means milk coffee. It is milkier than a cappuccino.

Macchiato

$4.25

Caffè macchiato, sometimes called espresso macchiato, is an espresso coffee drink with a small amount of milk, usually foamed. In Italian, macchiato means "stained" or "spotted" so the literal translation of caffè macchiato is "stained coffee", or coffee with a spot of milk.

Mocha

$5.75+

A caffè mocha, also called mocaccino, is a chocolate-flavored variant of a caffè latte. The name is derived from the city of Mocha, Yemen, which was one of the centers of early coffee trade. Like a caffè latte, caffè mocha is based on espresso and hot milk but with added chocolate flavoring.

Golden Boy

$4.75+

*Does Not Contain Espresso

Chai Latte

$5.75+

*Does Not Contain Espresso

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.75+

Matcha, which literally means "powdered tea", is finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves. This premium green tea powder is used for drinking as tea or as an ingredient in recipes.

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Frozen Frappé

We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative. Try caramel, mocha, matcha, vanilla bean or create you own with any syrups.
Caramel Mocha Frappé

$6.83+Out of stock

Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative for customized frozen treat! Top it off with our non-dairy whip cream for a true indulgence we are sure you will love!

Custom Frozen Frappé-Pick Your Flavor

$6.83+Out of stock

Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative .Customize your favorite flavors and make it your own or try one of our local recipes. Top it with our non dairy whip cream for extra indulgence.

Matcha Frappé

$6.83+Out of stock

Our Matcha green tea frozen treat! No coffee in this one, just green tea and your choice of milk or milk alternative.

Mocha Frappé

$6.83+Out of stock

Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative .Customize your favorite flavors and make it your own or try one of our local recipes. Top it with our non dairy whip cream for extra indulgence.

Vanilla Bean Frappé

$6.83+Out of stock

Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative .Customize your favorite flavors and make it your own or try one of our local recipes. Top it with our non dairy whip cream for extra indulgence.

White Mocha Frappé

$6.83+Out of stock

Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative .Customize your favorite flavors and make it your own or try one of our local recipes. Top it with our non dairy whip cream for extra indulgence.

Other Drinks

Moe's Homemade Lemonade

$5.25+

Original~Muddled-Mint, Lavender Basil

Steamers ( Hot Milk/Alternative)

$3.55+

A steamer is a drink made with creamy steamed milk (or milk substitute), topped with a sweet shot of specially branded flavoured syrup to make a coffee, espresso free latte. Not only is it great tasting but it is also caffeine-free!

Hot Chocolate

$4.65+

Our hot chocolate, also known as drinking chocolate, is a heated drink consisting of cacao powder, heated milk and sweetened with vanilla. You can top it with our house made whipped cream! Our cacao powder is dairy free. Substitute milk with plant based alternative to get vegan hot chocolate.

H2O

$4.65+
Stash Tea

$3.04+

Kombucha

Bambucha Blueberry Tart

$6.50

Bambucha Hibiscus Rose

$6.50

GT's Gingerade

$6.50Out of stock

Food & Merchandise & Coffee At Home

Split Bakehouse-Vegan Friendly

Our Vegan Treat are from Split bakehouse based bakery in San Diego. Their treats are really delicious and we often hear "What? I would never know this is vegan." If you are plant based or vegan, you have to try them! They go perfect with a oat milk latte!
(Not Vegan) Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.67Out of stock
(V) Almond Croissant

$5.67

Split Bakehouse almond croissants are stuffed with almond paste and handfuls of sliced almonds!

(V) Banana Nut Muffin

$5.67Out of stock
(V) Blueberry Muffin

$5.67Out of stock
(V) Cheese Danish

$5.67Out of stock
(V) Chocolate Croissant

$5.67Out of stock

Delicious Chocolate Croissants with A chocolate drizzle and chocolate stick inside.

(V) Cinnamon Roll

$5.67Out of stock
(V) Jalapeno cheeze galette

$5.67
(V) Pop Tart

$5.67Out of stock

(V) Seasonal-Surprise Me

$5.67Out of stock
(V) Spinach & Chz Pocket

$5.67Out of stock
(V) Vanilla Chai Scone

$5.67Out of stock
(V) Vegan Plain Croissant

$5.67Out of stock

Split bakehouse says "This croissant is made with our vegan butter and even non-vegans have a hard time telling the difference! Super flaky and “buttery” all around!"

(V) Strawberry Rhubarb Croissant

$5.67Out of stock
(V) Gluten Friendly Orange Berry Scone

$5.67Out of stock
(V) Lemon Bar Danish

$5.67Out of stock
(V) Horchata Custard filled Vanilla Concha

$5.67Out of stock
(V) Lemon Lavender Muffin

$5.67Out of stock

Clara's Kitchen Breakfast Sandwiches

Made with whole cage-free eggs, provolone cheese, all on a sourdough english muffin.
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$6.02

Bacon with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin

Pesto Provolone Breakfast Sandwich

$6.02

Made with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, topped with a delicious pesto sauce on a sourdough english muffin

Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$6.02

Turkey Sausage along with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin

Nature's Path Oatmeal

Organic, gluten-free, packed with fiber & ALA Omega-3s. Served hot with choice of milk or water

Brown Sugar Cinnamon

$4.75Out of stock

Organic, vegan, gluten-free, oatmeal. Packed with fiber & ALA Omega-3s. Drizzled with honey, topped with cinnamon!

Coffee At Home

Cold Brew 32 oz Crowler

$19.06Out of stock

Cold Brew 64 oz Growler

$36.05Out of stock

Box of Drip Coffee (12 cups)

$28.00

Organic Micro Roasted Coffee Beans

Our freshly micro roasted coffee ready for you to take home, so you can always enjoy and share moe coffee. Also perfect as a gift for true coffee lovers.
Organic Micro-roasted Coffee Beans

$16.39+

Want Moe Coffee any time at home? Grab a bag of our Organic Micro Roasted Coffee Beans to have at home! Let us know if you would like us to fresh grind the beans for you!

Puppy Cup

Puppy Cup

Banana

banana (each)

$0.75