Moe's Bar & Grill
Moe's menu
Appetizers
- 1lb Steam Clams$11.25
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.75
- Cheese Fries$6.75
- Chicken Tenders$8.25
- Coconut Shrimp$11.25
- Dozen Steamed Shrimp$11.25
- Extra Baguettes$2.00
- French Onion Dip$4.50
- Fried Green Beans$6.75
- House Made Tortilla Chips and Dip$6.50
- Large Basket Fries$4.00
- Large Steak Fries$4.00
- Large Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Loaded Philly Cheesesteak Fries$10.50
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.75
- Onion Rings$6.75
- Pretzel Bites$6.75
- Super Nachos$8.95
- Vegetable Eggrolls$7.50
Salad and soup
- Large Tossed Salad$7.00
- Taco Salad$9.25
- Chef Salad$9.50
- Small Side Salad$4.00
- Cup Chicken Corn$3.50
- Cup Homemade Chili$3.50
- Cup Soup Du Jour$3.50
- Cup Seafood$5.00
- Bowl Chicken Corn$4.75
- Bowl Homemade Chili$4.75
- Bowl Soup Du Jour$4.75
- Bowl Seafood$6.25
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.95
- quart Soup of Day$10.00
- Quart Seafood Soup$11.50
Quesadillas
Pizza, Flatbreads, Boli
Platters
Wings
- Half Dozen Bone In Wings$7.50
- Dozen Bone in Wings$14.50
- Chicago Style Bone in Wings$16.75
- 50 Count Bone In$54.00
- Half Dozen Boneless$6.25
- Dozen Boneless Wings$11.75
- Chicago Style Boneless Wings$13.25
- 50 Count Boneless$39.95
- Pint BC and Celery$7.50
- Pint Ranch and Celery$7.50
- Pint Wing Sauce$8.50
- 2oz Blue Cheese$1.50
- 2oz Ranch$1.50
- Celery$1.50
- Blue cheese and Celery$3.00
- Ranch and Celery$3.00
- 2oz Wing Sauce$1.50
- 4oz Wing Sauce$3.00
Sandwiches, Wraps, and Burgers
- Grilled Cheese$6.50
- Moe's Hamburger$8.00
- Moe's Cheeseburger$9.25
- Grilled Chicken sandwich$9.50
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.95
- Fish Sandwich$12.50
- Tuna Melt$7.75
- Tuna Sandwich$7.50
- Tuna Wrap$7.50
- BLT Sandwich$7.25
- BLT Wrap$7.50
- Turkey Club$8.95
- Ham Club$8.95
- Patty Melt$8.95
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.50
- Prime Rib Dip$13.95
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.75
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
- Steak Wrap$9.75
Subs
Sides
Merchandise
Desserts
Liquor Menu
Vodka
Rum
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$4.25
- Black Velvet$4.50
- Canadian Club$4.50
- Bulliet$6.25
- Fireball$4.50
- Jack Daniels$4.75
- Jim Beam$4.75
- DL Peanut Butter$4.50
- DL Birch Beer$4.50
- DL Marshmellow$4.50
- Wild Turkey$4.75
- Makers Mark$5.00
- Wild Turkey Honey$4.75
- Crown Royal$5.00
- Crown Peach$5.00
- Crown Apple$5.00
- Crown Vanilla$5.00
- Jameson$4.75
- Seagram 7$4.50
- Seagrams VO$4.50
- Southern Comfort$4.50
- Yukon$4.50
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno
- Aperol
- Campari
- Amaretto$4.50
- Apple Pucker$4.25
- Apricot Brandy$4.25
- Blackberry Brandy$4.25
- Blue Curacao$4.25
- Brandy$4.50
- Carolans Irish$4.25
- Jagermeister$5.00
- Kahlua$4.50
- Ginger Brandy$4.25
- Licor 43$4.50
- Goldschlager$4.75
- Hennesey$5.75
- Peach schnapps$4.25
- Pepppermint Schnapps$4.25
- Razzmatazz$4.25
- Rootbeer Schnapps$4.50
- Rumpleminze$4.50
- Sambuca$4.25
- Sloe Gin$4.25
- Vermouth Dry$4.00
- Vermouth Sweet$4.00
- Triple Sec$4.25
Cocktails & Shots
Cocktails
- 7 & 7$4.50
- Alabama Slammer$6.00
- Amaretto sour$4.50
- Appletini$6.50
- Bahama Mama$6.00
- BayBreeze$4.50
- Black Russian$4.50
- Bloody Mary$5.50
- Blue Hawaiian$4.50
- Brandy Alexander$5.00
- Cape Code$5.00
- Captain on acid Drink$5.50
- Cosmo$6.00
- Creamsicle$6.00
- Daiquiri$6.50
- Dirty Banana$5.00
- Dreamscicle$6.00
- EspressoMartini$7.00
- Fuzzy Navel$4.50
- Gimlet-GIN$4.50
- Gimlet-Vodka$4.75
- Godchild$5.00
- Grasshopper$5.00
- Grateful Dead$7.50
- Greyhound$4.50
- Ice Pick$4.50
- Irish Carbomb$7.00
- Jolly Rancher$5.00
- Kahlua & Cream$5.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$7.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$7.50
- Lynchburg Lemonade$5.00
- Mai Tai$5.00
- Manhattan$6.00
- Margarita$5.50
- Martini-Gin$6.00
- Martini-Vodka$6.00
- Melonball$5.00
- Mind easer$6.00
- Mojito$6.00
- Moscow Mule$5.50
- Nuts N Berries$5.00
- Nutty Irishman$5.00
- Old Fashioned$6.50
- Orange Crush$7.50
- Pina Colada$6.50
- Purple Haze$5.00
- Purple Hooter$4.50
- Purple Rain$5.00
- Ranch Water$8.00
- Red Death$7.50
- Rum Runner$5.00
- RussianQuaalude$6.00
- Rusty Nail$5.50
- Salty Dog$5.00
- ScrewDeiver$4.50
- Sea Breeze$4.50
- Sex on the Beach$5.00
- Sex on the Pool Table$5.00
- Slow Gin Fizz$5.00
- Snake Bite$4.50
- Surfer on Acid$5.00
- Sweet Tart$5.00
- Tequila Sunrise$5.00
- Three Wise Men$5.00
- Tic Tac$6.25
- Toasted Almond$5.00
- Tom Collins$4.50
- TrashCan$8.50
- Vegas Bomb Tall$8.50
- Virg Bloody$4.75
- Virg Colada$4.75
- Virg Margarita$4.75
- Virg Straw Daq$4.75
- Whiskey Sour$4.50
- White Russian$5.00
- Woo Woo$5.00
Shots
- 3 Wise men$5.00
- Alabama Slammer$5.00
- Buttery Nipple$4.50
- Capt on Acid$4.50
- Cherry Bomb$6.00
- Dirty Girl Scout$4.50
- Green Tea$5.00
- Irish Apple$5.00
- Jager Bomb$6.25
- Jager Shot$5.00
- Jello Shots$1.00
- Jim Morrison$5.00
- Jolly Rancher$5.00
- Kamakazi$4.50
- Left Hook$5.00
- Lemon Drop$4.50
- Mind Eraser$5.50
- Pineapple Upside Down$4.50
- Purple Hooter$4.50
- Red Headed Slut$5.00
- Royal Flush$5.00
- Snake Bite$4.50
- Tic Tac$6.25
- Vegas Bomb$6.75
- Washington Apple$4.50
- Woo Woo Shot$4.50
- Zipper Head$5.50
Beer
8 oz Draft
14 oz Draft
Draft Pitcher
Bottled Beer
- BTL Al. Bud Light$3.00
- BTL Al. Miller Lite$3.00
- BTL Amst Light$3.75
- BTL Angry Orchard$4.00
- BTL Bud$3.25
- BTL Bud Light$3.25
- BTL Corona Light$3.75
- BTL Corona$3.75
- BTL Coors Light$3.25
- BTL Coors Org.$3.25
- BTL Heineken$3.75
- BTL IPA$4.25
- BTL Labatts$3.75
- BTL Landshark$4.00
- BTL Mad Elf$5.50
- BTL Mic Ulra$3.25
- BTL Blue Moon$4.00
- BTL Mikes$4.00
- BTL Mil 64$3.25
- BTL Miller Lite$3.25
- BTL MGD$3.25
- BTL Highlife$3.25
- BTL Molson$3.50
- BTL Rolling Rock$3.25
- BTL Sam Adams$4.25
- BTL Stella$3.75
- BTL Nugget Necter$5.00
- BTL Blizzard Hops$4.25
- BTL Yuegling LT.$3.25
- BTL Yuengling$3.25
- BTL Modelo$3.50
- BTL White Claw$4.25
- BTL Truly$4.25
- BTL Happy Daddy$4.25
- BTL Goose IPA$4.25
- BTL Leinenkugel$4.00
Canned Beer
Wine
Rose
NA Beverages
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Ice Tea$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Sprite Zero$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- No Beverage
- Tonic Water$2.50
- Soda Water$2.50
- RootBeer$2.50
- Water
- Cherry Coke$2.50
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Tomato Juice$2.50
- Grapefruit Juice$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Coffee$3.00
- Red Bull$2.50
6 12 & 15 Packs
1215 Packs
6 Packs
- 4 Pck Guiness$11.00
- 4 Pck Troeg Nimb$17.50
- 6 Pck Leinenk$12.00
- 6 Pck Amstel Light$12.00
- 6 Pck Angry Orchard$12.00
- 6 Pck Blue Moon$11.00
- 6 Pck Bud$8.00
- 6 Pck Bud Light$8.00
- 6 Pck 16oz Busch Cans$8.75
- 6 Pck Coors$8.00
- 6 Pck Coors Light$8.00
- 6 Pck Corona$11.50
- 6 Pck Corona Light$11.50
- 6 Pck Goose IPA$12.00
- 6 Pck Heineken$12.00
- 6 Pck IPA$14.00
- 6 Pck Labatts$10.00
- 6 Pck Landshark$10.00
- 6 Pck MGD$8.00
- 6 Pck Mad Elf$18.50
- 6 Pck Mich Ultra$9.00
- 6 Pck Mikes$11.00
- 6 Pck Highlife$8.00
- 6 Pck Miller Lite$8.00
- 6 Pck 16oz Miller Lite$8.00
- 6 Pck Molson$10.50
- 6 Pck Nugg Nect$13.25
- 6 Pck Rolling Rock$9.00
- 6 Pck Sam Adams$12.00
- 6 Pck Smirnoff$11.00
- 6 Pck Stella$11.50
- 6 Pck SunShine pills$12.00
- 6 Pck Treogs Blizzard$13.00
- 6 Pck Troegs$12.00
- 6 Pck Truly$14.00
- 6 Pck White Claw$14.00
- 6 Pck Happy Daddy$14.00
- 6 Pck Yuengling$8.00
- 6 Pck Yuengling Light$8.00
- 6 Pck Hopknife$12.00
- To Go Lemon$1.00
- To Go Lime$1.00
- Bag of Ice$1.00
- 4 Pck Broken Heel$13.00
Moe's Bar & Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(717) 737-0845
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM