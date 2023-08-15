Moe's Mediterranean SLO
Appetizers
Hummus
Chickpeas, fresh lemon juice, and our homemade tahini sauce ground to a fine mixture. Drizzled with olive oil and our special blend of seasoning. Served with warm pita bread
Dolmas
Grape leaves stuffed with rice and herbs. Served with tzatziki and warm pita bread
Pesto Dip
Pita chips served with pesto, feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and olive oil
Baba Ganoush
A unique smokey eggplant flavor combined with fresh lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and our famous homemade tahini sauce. Served with warm pita bread
5 Pieces Spanakopita
Spinach and feta cheese wrapped in a flaky phyllo pastry
Chicken Strips
3 pieces of chicken strips. Served with fries
Sandwiches
Gyro Sandwich
Flame-broiled and hand-cut, sautéed with red onions. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and tzatziki
Chicken Shawarma
Our delicious chicken shawarma sandwich is made with finely carved roasted chicken that is seasoned in our delicious homemade marinade. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and our house garlic sauce wrapped a fresh baked pita bread
Beef Shawarma
Our delicious beef shawarma sandwich is made with finely carved roasted beef that is seasoned in our delicious homemade marinade. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and our homemade sauces wrapped a fresh baked pita bread
Falafel Sandwich
Our delicious falafel sandwich is made with our own unique falafel recipe, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and topped with our homemade sauces wrapped a fresh baked pita bread
Mediterranean Plates
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Our chicken shawarma is seasoned with our delicious homemade marinade, roasted, and finely carved. It is served on a bed of rice with our signature sauces
Beef Shawarma Plate
Our delicious beef shawarma is made with finely carved beef that is seasoned in our delicious homemade marinade. The beef is slowly roasted and cooked to perfection. It is served on a bed of rice with our signature sauces
Gyro Plate
Flame-broiled and hand-cut gyro, sautéed with red onions and topped with tomatoes. Served with sides of tzatziki and hummus
Falafel Plate
4 golden crispy falafels made fresh to order. Served with tomatoes, pickles, and a side of hummus and tahini
Salads
Shish Kabab
Chicken Kebab
Our delicious kebab platter includes 2 skewers of succulent pieces of white chicken breasts charbroiled to perfection and seasoned with our chef's unique blend of Egyptian spices. Served with our famous delicious signature sauces
Beef Shish Kebab
Our delicious beef kebab platter includes 2 skewers of USDA choice beef charbroiled to perfection and seasoned with our chef's unique blend of Egyptian spices. Served with our famous delicious signature sauces
Kefta Kebab
Our delicious kefta platter includes charcoal grilled lean ground beef skewers, seasoned with fresh herbs and our chef's unique blend of Egyptian spices. Served with our famous delicious signature sauces
Lamb Kebab
Our delicious lamb platter includes charcoal grilled Ontario lamb skewers that have been lightly coated with our chef's unique blend of Egyptian spices and grilled to perfection. Served with our famous delicious signature sauces
Combo Shish Kebab
Your choice of any 2 skewers