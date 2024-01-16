Mojo Espresso & Bistro 113 S 4th St
Breakfast
Breakfast Favorites
Breakfast Additions
- Hashbrowns$3.25
- Side of Bacon (4 pieces)$3.60
- Toast$1.75
- *Extra Egg
- *Extra Egg $1.50
- Side of Sausage (2 patties)$4.00
- Two Pancakes$3.00
- Yogurt with Fruit & Granola$3.75
The Classics
- Classic Breakfast$9.50
- Classic Breakfast Without Hashbrowns
Two eggs cooked to your liking, two pieces of bacon & sourdough toast.$7.50
- French Toast
Served with maple syrup, whipped cream & seasonal fruit.$6.00
- Oatmeal with Milk
- Pancake Breakfast$9.50
- Toasted Bagel
Your choice of cream cheese, jam, peanut butter or strawberries to top it off.$3.95
Burger Monday
Featured items
- Avacado Bacon Ranch
with pepperjack.$11.50
- Roadhouse Burger
Jalapeño, cheddar, bbq sauce, & sauteed onion.$11.50
- Five Alarm Roadhouse Burger
Jalapeño, cheddar, bbq sauce, & sauteed onion, pepper jack & sriracha.$12.00
- Swiss & Mushroom Burger
Add a sauteed onion for .50.$11.25
- Bleu Cheeseburger$10.75
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Your choice of pepper jack, swiss, provolone or cheddar.$11.25
- Plain Hamburger$9.00
- Cheeseburger
Your choice of pepper jack, swiss, provolone or cheddar.$10.00
- Extra burger pattie
1\3 lb.$4.00
Drinks
Cold Brew
- Cold Brew$3.50
- Thai Iced Coffee$3.95
- Toasted Coconut Cold Brew$4.75
- Honeycomb Cold Foam Cold Brew$4.50
- Sweet Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew$4.25
- Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew$4.50
- Pumpkin Caramel Brûlée Cold Brew$4.75
- Iced Chai BSC Cold Foam$5.00
- Salted Caramel Cold Foam Cold Brew$4.25
- Coconut Caramel Cold Foam Cold Brew$4.75
- Raspberry Cold Foam Cold Brew$4.25
- Snickerdoodle Cold Foam Cold Brew$4.75
- Gingerbread Cold Foam Cold Brew$4.75
- Cookie Butter Cold Foam$4.75OUT OF STOCK
Fruit Smoothies-non dairy
Latte
Mocha
Not Coffee
Specialty Drinks-macchiatos, mochas, lattes & chai
- Sticky Bun Latte$4.50
- Creme Brulee Latte$4.50
- Snickerdoodle Latte$4.50
- Peppermint Bark Latte$4.50
- Toasted Coconut Latte$4.50
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$4.50
- Chai Tea Latte$4.50
- Caramel Delight$4.50
- Pumpkin Pie Chai$4.50
- Almond Joy Mocha$4.50
- Peppermint Mocha$4.50
- Raspberry White Mocha$4.50
- Salted Caramel Mocha$4.50
- Snickers Mocha$4.50
- Caramel Macchiato$4.25
- Sugar cookie mocha$4.50
- White gingerbread mocha$4.50
- Turtle Mocha$4.75
- Red hot Latte$4.50
Lunch
Sandwiches
- Crispy Chicken Hoagie sandwich
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a hoagie bun. Add cheese if youʼd like!$9.95
- Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, provolone & a BLT with mayo on three slices of toasted sourdough.$8.95
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Grilled steak, sautéed onion & green pepper, topped with melted provolone on a hoagie bun.$11.00
- The Italian Sandwich
Pepperoni, salami, marinara & melted pepperjack with lettuce, tomato and a drizzle of caesar on a hoagie bun.$9.95
- BLT sandwich
A classic with mayo on sourdough.$8.50
- Patty Melt$11.00
Paninis
- Daily Special Panini
Feature of the day$7.95
- Ham & Swiss Panini
Ham, swiss & mayo.$6.95
- Chicken,Bacon & Ranch Panini
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch & swiss on ciabatta.$8.95
- The Stoney Panini
Turkey, bacon, mayo, mustard, apple & provolone on ciabatta.$9.95
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese Panini
Pepperjack, provolone & swiss with a bit of mayo on sourdough.$5.95
Salads
- Asian Chicken Salad$9.50
- Caesar Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with caesar & parmesan .$6.95
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Leaf lettuce, caesar, parmesan & grilled chicken.$8.95
- Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, veggies, crispy chicken & ranch.$9.95
- House Salad
Mixed greens & veggies with your choice of dressing. + grilled steak $3.00$6.95
- Side Salad$3.95
- Very Berry Salad
Greens, strawberries, cranberries, almonds & feta with raspberry vinaigrette.$7.95
- Apple Walnut Chicken Salad
Greens, apples, cranberries, walnuts & bleu cheese crumbles topped with grilled chicken. with sweet onion vinaigrette.$8.95
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken$10.50
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon & ranch.$9.95
- Chicken Cesar Wrap$10.95
- Crispy Chicken Wrap
Mixed greens, crispy chicken, bacon, veggies & ranch.$10.95
- Oriental Chicken
Leaf lettuce, turkey, feta, kalamata olives, red onion, tomato & Caesar dressing$9.95
- Italian$10.00