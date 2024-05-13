2x points now for loyalty members
Mojo Grille
Food
BOWLS
- Classic Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken, yellow rice with mixed vegetables, black beans, sweet plantains$8.69
- Chicken Fresco
Marinated grilled chicken served with yellow rice with vegetables, fresh tossed pico de gallo and sweet plantains$8.89
- Mojo Pork
Slow roasted pork, mojo onions, white rice, black beans, sweet plantains$8.89
- Papi's Picadillo
Papi's picadillo made with olives and roasted potato, yellow rice with vegetables, black beans, sweet plantains$8.99
- Cuban Pepper Steak
Thinly sliced grilled steak, grilled peppers, white rice, black beans, sweet plantains$9.89
- Shrimp Creole
Shrimp cooked in our homemade creole sauce reduction, served with white rice, buttered corn and sweet plantains$9.95
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, chopped tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese$8.99
- Crispy Chicken Salad
Buttermilk crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, overnight pickled onions, shredded cheddar cheese$8.99
- Vegetarian Bowl
Yellow rice with vegetables, black beans, buttered corn, pico de gallo and sweet plantains$7.39
SANDWICHES
- Crispy Chicken
Juicy chicken breast coated in our homemade batter and seasoned breading, fried to order, topped with dill pickles on a brioche bun$4.99
- Spicy Crispy Chicken
Juicy chicken breast coated in our homemade batter and seasoned breading, fried to order, topped with dill pickles and our Creamy Habanero sauce on a toasted brioche bun$5.19
- Spicy Deluxe
Juicy chicken breast coated in our homemade batter and seasoned breading, fried to order, topped with lettuce, tomato and our Creamy Habanero sauce on a toasted brioche bun$5.79
- Pan Con Bistec
Thin grilled steak topped with homemade mojo, lettuce, tomato and crispy potato sticks pressed on cuban bread$9.35
- Pan Con Lechon
Slow roasted pork topped with our homemade mojo and chopped raw onions pressed on cuban bread$6.95
- Philly Cheesesteak
Chopped philly topped with grilled onions and peppers, provolone cheese and served on a soft hoagie roll$9.95
- Cheeseburger Sub
Chopped burger topped with yellow American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce and tomatoes served on a soft hoagie roll$8.85
- Fried Fish
Crispy fried cod, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce served on a toasted brioche bun$6.75
TOSTONES
- Mojo Pork Tostones
Crispy twice-fried plantains loaded with 4-hour roasted pork, homemade mojo onions and our Garlic Mojo sauce$7.39
- Picadillo Tostones
Crispy twice-fried plantains topped with picadillo and our Cilantro Lime sauce$7.89
- BBQ Pork Fries
Bed of crispy fries topped with roasted pork, pickled onions, shredded cheddar cheese and a drizzle of our Guava BBQ sauce$8.79
SIDES
- Side French Fries$2.99
- Side Tostones$3.09
- Side Sweet Plantains$2.99
- Side White Rice$2.99
- Side Yellow Rice$3.09
- Side Black Beans$3.09
- Side Chicken$4.95
- Side Crispy Chicken$4.95
- Side Steak$5.25
- Side Lechon$4.95
- Side Shrimp Creole$5.25
- Side Picadillo$4.95
- Side Pico de Gallo$2.25
- Side Mojo Onions$1.50
- Side Corn$1.25
- SIDE SALAD
Romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes and a side of ranch dressing$3.95