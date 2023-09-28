Mojo's Food Music Soul - Ocala (200) 2015 Southwest 17th Street
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Hot Mess$12.99
Seasoned waffle fries, white queso cheese, Cuban roast pork, bacon and BBQ sauce
- Pulled Pork Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips, Cuban roast pork and Monterey Jack blend. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and BBQ sauce. Served with side of sour cream and salsa. (May substitute black beans for pork)
- Buffalo Shrimp$11.69
Breaded fried shrimp tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
- Carolina Skins$12.99
Potato skins, Cuban roast pork and bacon, topped with BBQ sauce and Monterey Jack blend. Served with side of sour cream.
- Fried Pickles$8.59
Cajun fried dill chips. Served with house-made Cajun ranch.
- Spinach Dip$8.79
Served with tortilla chips.
- Gringo Queso Dip$8.79
Served with tortilla chips. Add side of salsa for $1.99.
- Chips & Salsa$5.99
Add side of white queso for $3.19.
- Basket of Waffle Fries$7.99
- Basket of Onion Rings$8.99
- Bowl of CHILI$7.99
Served with tortilla chips. Add side of salsa for $1.99.
- CHILI Con Queso$8.99
Served with tortilla chips. Add side of salsa for $1.99.
- CHILI Cheese Fries$10.99
- Chili Nacho$14.99
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Braised Beef Dip$15.29
Braised beef and Swiss cheese on pressed Cuban bread. Served with side of consommé for dipping.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.59
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in choice of sauce, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese.
- Southern Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in choice of sauce with lettuce, tomato, pickle and Monterey Jack blend on a brioche bun. Served with house-made Cajun ranch.
- The Ricky$12.59
Cuban roast pork, grilled onions and Swiss cheese on pressed Cuban bread. Served with side of Mojo
- Crazy Cuban$12.99
Cuban roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on pressed Cuban bread. Served with side of Mojo.
- The Memphis Pork$12.59
Pulled pork, coleslaw and signature BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
Top Hits
- Vaca Frita$16.99
Seared braised beef and grilled onions served with red beans and rice and sweet plantains. Add 5 blackened shrimp for $4.99.
- Beef Empanadas$11.99
Two Cuban beef empanadas, served with black beans and rice, sweet plantains, sour cream and salsa.
- Jammin Jambalaya$14.99
Beef sausage, chicken, rice, onions and peppers in a Creole broth, served with garlic bread. Add 5 blackened shrimp for $4.99.
- The Pepin$15.69
Mojo Cuban roast pork with sautéed onions, served with black beans and rice and sweet plantains.
- The Chicken Pepin$15.49
Mojo Chicken with sautéed onions, served with black beans and rice and sweet plantains.
- Bourbon Street Bowl$15.69
Blackened chicken in a citrus-infused bourbon glaze, served over rice with mixed vegetables and onion straws.
- Baja Chicken Bowl$15.69
Mojo marinated chicken with grilled peppers and onions, served over black beans and rice, mixed greens with salsa, tortilla strips and house-made mojito dressing.
- Rajun Cajun Pasta$12.99
Penne pasta, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions with a Cajun alfredo sauce. Chicken $15.49 Shrimp or Mahi $16.99
- Southern Style Shrimp & Grits$16.99
Grits topped with blackened shrimp, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and a Cajun alfredo sauce.
Tacos
- Birria Beef$11.99
Braised beef, mozzarella, onions and cilantro in fried tortillas. Served with side of consommé for dipping.
- Mojito Pork$10.99
Cuban roast pork, grilled onions, lettuce, salsa, cilantro and Monterey Jack blend. Served with house-made mojito dressing.
- Baja Chicken$10.99
Chicken, grilled onions, lettuce, cilantro, salsa and Monterey Jack blend. Served with house-made mojito dressing.
- Fish Taco$11.99
Blackened Mahi, cilantro, chipotle slaw and Monterey Jack blend. Served with house-made salsa ranch.
- South Beach Shrimp$11.99
Shrimp, cilantro, chipotle slaw and Monterey Jack blend. Served with house-made salsa ranch.
- One Taco
a la carte
Burgers & Dogs
- Build-A-Burger$11.49
"Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and choice of side. Add cheddar, mozzarella, bleu or Swiss cheese $.99 Add sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers $.99 Add bacon $1.49 "
- Boss Hog$13.29
Burger, bacon, Cuban roast pork, cheese, onion straws and Memphis sweet BBQ sauce.
- Black Bean Burger$11.49
A chipotle black bean burger, sautéed peppers and Monterey Jack blend. Served with house-made salsa ranch.
- The Hound Dog$9.69
¼ lb dog wrapped in bacon and deep fried. Served with raw onions.
- CHILI Dog$9.69
¼ lb dog wrapped in bacon and deep fried. Served with raw onions.
Wings
- Boneless Wings$12.99
"A basket of these delicious bad boys tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and a choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese. Additional dressing or dipping sauce available for $.99."
- 5 Wings$7.99
"Fried and tossed in your favorite house-made sauce. Served with celery and a choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese. Additional dressing or dipping sauce available for $.99."
- 10 Wings$14.99
"Fried and tossed in your favorite house-made sauce. Served with celery and a choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese. Additional dressing or dipping sauce available for $.99."
- 20 Wings$27.99
"Fried and tossed in your favorite house-made sauce. Served with celery and a choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese. Additional dressing or dipping sauce available for $.99."
- 50 Wings$65.99
"""Fried and tossed in your favorite house-made sauce. Served with celery and a choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese. Additional dressing or dipping sauce available for $.99."""
- Buffalo Tenders$10.99
Grilled or fried chicken strips tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, a Monterey Jack blend, tomatoes, onions and celery. Served with choice of house-made dressing. Get it in a taco bowl for $.99!
- Mojito Chicken Salad$13.99
Mojo chicken, mixed greens, a Monterey Jack blend, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and Parmesan. Served with house-made mojito dressing. Get it in a taco bowl for $.99!
- Soul Food Salad$13.99
Fried chicken, mixed greens, a Monterey Jack blend, eggs, bacon, tomatoes and onions. Served with house-made honey mustard dressing. Get it in a taco bowl for $.99!
Fajita/Quesadilla
- Fajita$14.99
Fajitas are served with Monterey Jack blend, salsa, sour cream, grilled onions, peppers, lettuce, tortillas and choice of side. Make it a combo and add 5 blackened shrimp for $4.99!
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Blackened chicken, onions and peppers with a Monterey Jack blend. Served with lettuce, sour cream, salsa and choice of side.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla$12.99
Pork, onions and peppers with BBQ sauce and a Monterey Jack blend. Served with lettuce, sour cream, salsa and choice of side.
Kids
- Kids Cheeseburger$6.99
Served with crinkle fries and a fountain beverage.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.99
Served with crinkle fries and a fountain beverage.
- Kids Hot Dog$6.99
Served with crinkle fries and a fountain beverage.
- Kids Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
Served with crinkle fries and a fountain beverage.
- Kids Mac & Cheese$6.99
Served with crinkle fries and a fountain beverage.
- Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
Served with crinkle fries and a fountain beverage.
Sides
- Seasoned Crinkle Fries$3.99
- Sweet Plantains$3.99
- Black Beans & Rice$3.99
- Side Salad$3.99
- Coleslaw$3.99
- Grilled Veggies$3.99
- Seasoned Waffle Fries$4.99
- Red Beans & Rice$4.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- Macaroni & Cheese$4.99
- Onion Rings$4.99
- Tortilla Chip Refill
- Side of Sauce 2 oz
- Black Beans Only$3.99
- Red Beans Only$4.99
- Rice Only$3.99
- Tortilla Refill
- Garlic Bread$3.99
- Queso (3.5 oz)$3.99
- Chili (3.5 oz)$3.59
- Chili (2 oz)$1.99
Desserts
- Bourbon Peach Bread Pudding$7.59
Warm peach bread pudding with a brown sugar bourbon sauce, caramel and vanilla ice cream.
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie$7.59
Peanut butter and milk chocolate with a chocolate crust from Mike’s Pies.
- Key Lime Pie$7.59
Key lime pie with a graham cracker crust from Mike’s Pies.
- Simple Sunday$3.99
- Kid Sunday$1.99
Party Platters
- PP SPINACH DIP$39.99
Spinach dip served with warm tortilla chips.
- PP CHIPS AND SALSA$24.99
Served with warm tortilla chips. Add side of white queso for $5.99
- PP Pulled Pork Nachos$39.99
Tortilla chips, Cuban roast pork and Monterey Jack blend. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and BBQ sauce. Served with side of sour cream and salsa.
- PP GRINGO QUESO DIP$39.99
Served with warm tortilla chips. Add side of salsa for $4.99
- PP MOJO HOUSE SALAD$29.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions and a Monterey Jack blend, served with a choice of dressing. Add Chicken $24.99
- PP MOJITO CHICKEN SALAD$54.99
Mojo chicken, mixed greens, a Monterey Jack blend, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and Parmesan cheese. Served with our house-made Mojito dressing
- PP RAJUN CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA$69.99
Penne pasta, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions in our creamy Cajun alfredo sauce.
- PP JAMMIN' JAMBALAYA$74.99
Sausage, chicken, rice, onions and peppers in a Creole broth, served with garlic bread. Add 5 blackened shrimp for $4.99.
- PP BOURBON STREET BOWL$74.99
Blackened chicken tossed in a citrus-infused bourbon glaze, served over rice with onion straws.
- PP BAJA CHICKEN BOWL$74.99
Mojo marinated chicken, onions and peppers served over black beans and rice. Topped with fresh salsa, cilantro and crispy tortilla strips
- PP THE PEPIN RICE BOWL$74.99
Mojo Cuban roast pork with sauteed onions, served over black beans and rice, with sweet plantains.
- PP MOJO CHICKEN$59.99
Tender-cut chicken, sauteed onions, Mojo sauce and limes.
- PP MOJO PORK$59.99
Tender Cuban roast pork, sauteed onions, Mojo sauce and limes.
- PP MOJITO TACOS (BAR)$69.99
Build your own tacos. Each bar is served with 20 tortillas, shredded cheese, sour cream, lettuce and salsa
- PP MOJITO FAJITAS (BAR)$79.99
Build your own fajitas. Each bar is served with 20 tortillas, shredded cheese, sour cream, lettuce and salsa
- PP BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$46.99
Grilled chicken tossed in choice of sauce, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with ranch or blue cheese
- PP CRAZY CUBAN$49.99
Cuban roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on pressed Cuban bread. Served with a side of Mojo
- PP BONELESS WINGS$55.99
No bones about it, these delicious bad boys are tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery sticks and choice of dipping sauce.
- PP CHICKEN TENDERS$56.99
Fried or grilled. Get ‘em plain, or tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
- PP COLESLAW$25.99
- PP SWEET PLANTAINS$25.99
- PP BLACK BEANS & RICE$25.99
- PP GRILLED VEGGIES$29.99
- PP MACARONI & CHEESE$29.99
- PP RED BEANS & RICE$29.99
- PP GARLIC BREAD$10.99
- PP GALLON Beverage$6.99
- PP ASSORTED COOKIES$19.99
- PP MEAL DEAL$31.99
With the purchase of any entree, get 2 Gallons of Tea or Lemonade, Salad with Dressing Includes Cups & Ice
- PP 8OZ SAUCE$4.99
- PP 50 WINGS$65.99
- Delivery Fee$35.00
Soda
Other Bevs
Drink Menu
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.19
- Diet Coke$3.19
- Pink Lemonaide$3.19
- Sprite$3.19
- Mello Yello$3.19
- Root Beer$3.19
- Mr. Pibb$3.19
- Zero$3.19
- Water
- Ginger Ale$3.19
- Sweet Tea$3.19
- Unsweet Tea$3.19
- 1/2&1/2 Tea$3.19
- Arnold Palmer$3.19
- Hot Tea$3.19
- Coffee$2.25
- Milk$3.19
- Chocolate Milk$3.19
- Red Bull$3.25
- SF Red Bull$3.25
- Non Alc Strawberry Daquiri$3.75
- Non Alc Colada$3.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.19
- Orange Juice$3.19
- Cranberry Juice$3.19
- Apple Juice$3.19
- Grapefruit Juice$3.19
- Kid Bev w/ Meal
- Kid Apple Juice w/ Meal$1.00
- Kid Milk w/ Meal$1.50
Liquor
- Well Vodka$5.29
- Absolut$7.09
- Absolut Citron$7.09
- Grey Goose$8.59
- Ketel One$8.59
- Titos$6.79
- Smirnoff$6.59
- Smirnoff Bluberry$6.59
- Smirnoff Cherry$6.59
- Smirnoff Citrus$6.59
- Smirnoff Green Apple$6.59
- Smirnoff Orange$6.59
- Smirnoff Raspberry$6.59
- Smirnoff Strawberry$6.59
- Smirnoff Vanilla$6.59
- Smirnoff Watermelon$6.59
- Smirnoff Whipped$6.59
- Well Gin$5.29
- Beefeater$6.79
- Bombay Saphire$8.29
- Tanqueray$7.99
- Hendricks$8.99
- MP Well Gin$7.29
- MP Beefeater$8.79
- MP Bombay Saphire$10.29
- MP Tanqueray$9.99
- MP Hendricks$10.99
- Well Rum$5.29
- Bacardi$6.59
- Bacardi Limon$6.59
- Captain Morgan$6.99
- Malibu$6.59
- Meyers$7.59
- Cruzan Vanilla$6.59
- 151$6.59
- MP Well Rum$7.29
- MP Bacardi$8.59
- MP Bacardi Limon$8.59
- MP Captain Morgan$8.99
- MP Malibu$8.59
- MP Meyers$9.59
- MP Cruzan Vanilla$8.59
- MP 151$8.59
- Well Tequila$5.29
- Cuervo$6.59
- Don Julio$10.59
- Patron Silver$10.09
- Patron Café$8.59
- Sauza$6.59
- MP Well Tequila$7.29
- MP Cuervo$8.59
- MP Don Julio$12.59
- MP Patron Silver$12.09
- MP Patron Café$10.59
- MP Sauza$8.59
- Well Whiskey$5.29
- Well Bourbon$5.29
- Jack Daniels$7.09
- Jack Honey$7.09
- Jim Beam$6.59
- Makers Mark$9.79
- Knob Creek$9.79
- Jameson$7.99
- Seagrams 7$6.59
- V.O$6.59
- Crown$7.99
- Crown Apple$7.99
- Crown Vanilla$7.99
- Crown Peach$7.99
- Screwball PB$5.09
- Canadian Club$6.59
- MP Well Whiskey$7.29
- MP Well Bourbon$7.29
- MP Jack Daniels$9.09
- MP Jack Honey$9.09
- MP Jim Beam$8.59
- MP Makers Mark$11.79
- MP Knob Creek$11.79
- MP Jameson$9.99
- MP Seagrams 7$8.59
- MP V.O$8.59
- MP Crown$9.99
- MP Crown Apple$9.99
- MP Crown Vanilla$9.99
- MP Crown Peach$9.99
- MP Screwball PB$7.09
- MP Canadian Club$8.59
- Well Scotch$5.29
- Dewars$7.59
- Chivas Regal$7.59
- Glenlivet$12.09
- J & B$6.59
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.79
- Johnnie Walker Red$7.09
- MP Well Scotch$7.29
- MP Dewars$9.59
- MP Chivas Regal$9.59
- MP Glenlivet$14.09
- MP J & B$8.59
- MP Johnnie Walker Black$12.79
- MP Johnnie Walker Red$9.09
- Amaretto$5.29
- Amaretto Di Saronno$9.79
- Apricot Brandy$5.29
- Baileys$8.29
- Banana liquer$5.29
- Black Berry Brandy$5.29
- Blue Curacao$5.29
- Brandy$5.29
- Buterscotch Brandy$5.29
- Campari$6.59
- Chambord$7.59
- Christian Bros$5.29
- Cinn Schnapps$7.09
- Cocoa Dark$5.29
- Cocoa lite$5.29
- Cointreau$6.59
- Cream De Banana$5.29
- Cream De Menth$5.29
- Drambuie$6.59
- Fireball$6.59
- Frangelico$7.09
- Grand Marnier$9.79
- Hazelnut$5.29
- Hennessy$12.09
- Jagermeister$7.49
- Kahlua$6.59
- Liquer 43$6.59
- Melon Liquor$5.29
- Midori$6.59
- Peach Brandy$5.29
- Peach Schnapps$5.29
- Raspberry Schnapps$5.29
- Rum Chata$6.59
- Rumplemintz$6.59
- Sambuca$7.59
- Sloe Gin$5.29
- Triple Sec$5.29
- Vermouth Dry$5.29
- Vermouth Sweet$5.29
- MP Amaretto$7.29
- MP Amaretto Di Saronno$11.79
- MP Apricot Brandy$7.29
- MP Baileys$10.29
- MP Banana liquer$7.29
- MP Black Berry Brandy$7.29
- MP Blue Curacao$7.29
- MP Brandy$7.29
- MP Buterscotch Brandy$7.29
- MP Campari$8.59
- MP Chambord$9.59
- MP Christian Bros$7.29
- MP Cinn Schnapps$9.09
- MP Cointreau$8.59
- MP Cream De Menth$7.29
- MP Cocoa Dark$7.29
- MP Cocoa lite$7.29
- MP Drambuie$8.59
- MP Fireball$8.59
- MP Frangelico$9.09
- MP Grand Marnier$11.79
- MP Hazelnut$7.29
- MP Hennessy$14.09
- MP Jagermeister$9.49
- MP Kahlua$8.59
- MP Liquer 43$8.59
- MP Melon Liquor$7.29
- MP Midori$8.59
- MP Peach Brandy$7.29
- MP Peach Schnapps$7.29
- MP Raspberry Schnapps$7.29
- MP Rumplemintz$8.59
- MP Rum Chata$8.59
- MP Sambuca$9.59
- MP Sloe Gin$7.29
- MP Triple Sec$7.29
- MP Vermouth Dry$7.29
- MP Vermouth Sweet$7.29
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$6.59
- Bahama Mama$7.09
- Bloody Mary$7.09
- Buttery Nipple$6.59
- Collins$6.29
- Cosmopolitan$7.59
- Daiquiri$7.09
- Daiquiri Mango$7.09
- Daiquiri$7.09
- Dreamsicle$7.09
- Frozen Margarita$7.59
- Frozen Rum Runner$7.59
- Fuzzy Navel$5.29
- Georgia Mind$8.99
- Gibson$6.59
- Gimlet$6.59
- Hairy Navel$5.59
- Hellhound$8.99
- Hurricane$7.59
- Irish Car Bomb$7.59
- Jager Bomb$7.59
- Long Isle Tea$8.59
- Mai Tai$7.09
- Manhattan$6.29
- Margarita$6.59
- Martini$6.29
- Melonball$5.59
- Mind Eraser$7.59
- Old Fashioned$6.29
- Over Rainbow$8.99
- Pina Colada$7.09
- Rum Runner$7.09
- Screwdriver$5.29
- Sex on Beach$6.09
- Washington Apple$8.09
- Watermelon Crawl$8.99
- VooDoo Child$8.99
Beer
- 14oz Mojo Brew$3.00
- 14oz Infinite$6.59
- 14oz Miller Lite$3.59
- 14oz Yuengling$3.59Out of stock
- 14oz Shock Top$5.29
- 14oz Big Wave$6.59
- 14oz Bud Light$3.59
- 14oz Budweiser$3.59
- 14oz Jai Alai$6.59
- 14oz Big Nose$6.59
- 14oz Stella$5.29
- 14oz Ultra$3.99
- 14oz Drift$6.59
- 22oz Infinite$8.59
- 22oz Miller Lite$4.99
- 22oz Yuengling$4.99Out of stock
- 22oz Shock Top$7.29
- 22oz Big Wave$8.59
- 22oz Bud Light$4.99
- 22oz Budweiser$4.99
- 22oz Jai Alai$8.59
- 22oz Big Nose$8.59
- 22oz Stella$7.29
- 22oz Ultra$5.29
- 22oz Drift$8.59
- Angry Orchard$4.79
- Budweiser$3.59
- Bud Light$3.59
- Corona$4.29
- Corona Light$4.29
- Dos Equis$4.29
- Heineken$4.29
- Ultra$3.59
- Miller Light$3.59
- Modelo$4.29
- Odouls$3.59
- Sam Adams$4.29
- Blue Moon$4.29
- Coors Light$3.59
- Guiness$4.79
- Funky Buddha$4.79
- Swamp Head$4.79
- Night Swim$4.79
- Ginger Beer$3.19
- Claw Cherry$4.59
- Claw Grapefruit$4.59
- Claw Lime$4.59
- Claw Peach$4.59
- High Noon Pineapple$4.59
- High Noon Grapefruit$4.59
- High Noon Black Cherry$4.59
- High Noon Watermelon$4.59
- Busch Latte Can$3.79
- Ace Pineapple$4.79
- Ace Pear$4.79
Wine
Signature Drinks
Bucket/Pitcher
- Domestic Bucket$14.99
- Import Bucket$18.29
- Mojo Brew Pitcher$14.99
- Infinite Pitcher$21.99
- Miller Lite Pitcher$14.99
- Yuengling Pitcher$15.99Out of stock
- Shock Top Pitcher$16.99
- Big Wave Pitcher$21.99
- Bud Light Pitcher$14.88
- Budweiser Pitcher$14.99
- Jai Alai Pitcher$21.99
- Big Nose Pitcher$21.99
- Stella Pitcher$21.99
- Ultra Pitcher$15.99
- Drift Pitcher$21.99