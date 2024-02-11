Mojo's Food Music Soul - Silver Springs (East) 4620 East Silver Springs Boulevard
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Hot Mess$12.99
Seasoned waffle fries, white queso cheese, Cuban roast pork, bacon and BBQ sauce
- Pulled Pork Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips, Cuban roast pork and Monterey Jack blend. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and BBQ sauce. Served with side of sour cream and salsa. (May substitute black beans for pork)
- Buffalo Shrimp$11.69
Breaded fried shrimp tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
- Carolina Skins$12.99
Potato skins, Cuban roast pork and bacon, topped with BBQ sauce and Monterey Jack blend. Served with side of sour cream.
- Fried Pickles$8.59
Cajun fried dill chips. Served with house-made Cajun ranch.
- Spinach Dip$8.79
Served with tortilla chips.
- Gringo Queso Dip$8.79
Served with tortilla chips. Add side of salsa for $1.99.
- Chips & Salsa$5.99
Add side of white queso for $3.19.
- Chili$7.99
Chili served with shredded cheese and saltine crackers. Onions available upon request.
- Chili Con Queso$8.99
White queso cheese mixed with our seasonal chili. Served with tortilla chips.
- Chili Cheese Fries$10.99
Seasoned waffle fries, white queso cheese, and chili.
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Braised Beef Dip$15.29
Braised beef and Swiss cheese on pressed Cuban bread. Served with side of consommé for dipping.
- The Ricky$12.59
Cuban roast pork, grilled onions and Swiss cheese on pressed Cuban bread. Served with side of Mojo.
- Crazy Cuban$12.99
Cuban roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on pressed Cuban bread. Served with side of Mojo.
- The Memphis Pork$12.59
Pulled pork, coleslaw and signature BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
- Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.59
Grilled chicken tossed in choice of sauce, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese.
- Fried Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.59
Fried chicken tossed in choice of sauce, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese.
- Grilled Southern Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled chicken tossed in choice of sauce with lettuce, tomato, pickle and Monterey Jack blend on a brioche bun. Served with house-made Cajun ranch.
- Fried Southern Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fried chicken tossed in choice of sauce with lettuce, tomato, pickle and Monterey Jack blend on a brioche bun. Served with house-made Cajun ranch.
Top Hits
- Vaca Frita$16.99
Seared braised beef and grilled onions served with red beans and rice and sweet plantains. Add 5 blackened shrimp for $4.99.
- Beef Empanadas$11.99
Two Cuban beef empanadas, served with black beans and rice, sweet plantains, sour cream and salsa.
- Jammin Jambalaya$14.99
Sausage, chicken, rice, onions and peppers in a Creole broth, served with garlic bread. Add 5 blackened shrimp for $4.99.
- The Pepin$15.69
Mojo Cuban roast pork with sautéed onions, served with black beans and rice and sweet plantains.
- The Chicken Pepin$15.49
Mojo Chicken with sautéed onions, served with black beans and rice and sweet plantains.
- Bourbon Street Bowl$15.69
Blackened chicken in a citrus-infused bourbon glaze, served over rice with mixed vegetables and onion straws.
- Baja Chicken Bowl$15.69
Mojo marinated chicken with grilled peppers and onions, served over black beans and rice, mixed greens with salsa, tortilla strips and house-made mojito dressing.
- Rajun Cajun Pasta$12.99
Penne pasta, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions with a Cajun alfredo sauce.
- Southern Style Shrimp & Grits$16.99
Grits topped with blackened shrimp, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and a Cajun alfredo sauce.
Tacos
- Birria Beef$11.99
Braised beef, mozzarella, onions and cilantro in fried tortillas. Served with side of consommé for dipping.
- Mojito Pork$10.99
Cuban roast pork, grilled onions, lettuce, salsa, cilantro and Monterey Jack blend. Served with house-made mojito dressing.
- Baja Chicken$10.99
Chicken, grilled onions, lettuce, cilantro, salsa and Monterey Jack blend. Served with house-made mojito dressing.
- Mahi Fish$11.99
Blackened Mahi, cilantro, chipotle slaw and Monterey Jack blend. Served with house-made salsa ranch.
- South Beach Shrimp$11.99
Shrimp, cilantro, chipotle slaw and Monterey Jack blend. Served with house-made salsa ranch.
Burgers & Dogs
- Build-A-Burger$11.49
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and choice of side.
- Boss Hog$13.29
Burger, bacon, Cuban roast pork, cheese, onion straws and Memphis sweet BBQ sauce.
- Black Bean Burger$11.49
A chipotle black bean burger, sautéed peppers and Monterey Jack blend. Served with house-made salsa ranch.
- The Hound Dog$9.69
¼ lb dog wrapped in bacon and deep fried. Served with raw onions.
- Chili Dog$9.69
1/4lb hot dog with chili on top. Served with choice of side.
Wings & Tenders
- Boneless Wings$12.99
A basket of these delicious bad boys tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and a choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
- 5 Wings$7.99
Fried and tossed in your favorite house-made sauce. Served with celery and a choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
- 10 Wings$14.99
Fried and tossed in your favorite house-made sauce. Served with celery and a choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
- 20 Wings$27.99
Fried and tossed in your favorite house-made sauce. Served with celery and a choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
- 50 Wings$65.99
Fried and tossed in your favorite house-made sauce. Served with celery and a choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
- Grilled Buffalo Tenders$10.99
Grilled chicken strips tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and a choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
- Fried Buffalo Tenders$10.99
Fried chicken strips tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
Salads
- Mojito Chicken Salad$13.99
Mojo chicken, mixed greens, a Monterey Jack blend, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and Parmesan. Served with house-made mojito dressing. Get it in a taco bowl for $.99!
- Soul Food Salad$13.99
Fried chicken, mixed greens, a Monterey Jack blend, eggs, bacon, tomatoes and onions. Served with house-made honey mustard dressing. Get it in a taco bowl for $.99!
- Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, a Monterey Jack blend, tomatoes, onions and celery. Served with choice of house-made dressing. Get it in a taco bowl for $0.99!
- Fried Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, a Monterey Jack blend, tomatoes, onions and celery. Served with choice of house-made dressing. Get it in a taco bowl for $.99!
Fajitas & Quesadillas
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Blackened chicken, onions and peppers with a Monterey Jack blend. Served with lettuce, sour cream, salsa and choice of side.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla$12.99
Pork, onions and peppers with BBQ sauce and a Monterey Jack blend. Served with lettuce, sour cream, salsa and choice of side.
- Blacken Chicken Fajita$14.99
- Cuban Roast Pork Fajita$14.99
- Blackened Shrimp Fajita$16.29
- Braised Beef Fajita$16.29
Kids
- Kids Cheeseburger$6.99
Served with crinkle fries and a fountain beverage.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.99
Served with crinkle fries and a fountain beverage.
- Kids Hot Dog$6.99
Served with crinkle fries and a fountain beverage.
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Served with crinkle fries and a fountain beverage.
- Kids Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
Served with crinkle fries and a fountain beverage.
- Kids Mac & Cheese$6.99
Served with crinkle fries and a fountain beverage.
- Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
Served with crinkle fries and a fountain beverage.
Sides
Desserts
- Bourbon Peach Bread Pudding$7.59
Warm peach bread pudding with a brown sugar bourbon sauce, caramel and vanilla ice cream.
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie$7.59
Peanut butter and milk chocolate with a chocolate crust from Mike’s Pies.
- Key Lime Pie$7.59
Key lime pie with a graham cracker crust from Mike’s Pies.
Soda
Other Bevs
Drink Menu
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.19
- Diet Coke$3.19
- Pink Lemonaide$3.19
- Sprite$3.19
- Mello Yello$3.19
- Root Beer$3.19
- Mr. Pibb$3.19
- Zero$3.19
- Water
- Ginger Ale$3.19
- Sweet Tea$3.19
- Unsweet Tea$3.19
- 1/2&1/2 Tea$3.19
- Arnold Palmer$3.19
- Hot Tea$3.19
- Coffee$2.25
- Milk$3.19
- Chocolate Milk$3.19
- Red Bull$3.25
- SF Red Bull$3.25
- Non Alc Strawberry Daquiri$3.75
- Non Alc Colada$3.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.19
- Orange Juice$3.19
- Cranberry Juice$3.19
- Apple Juice$3.19
- Grapefruit Juice$3.19
- Kid Bev w/ Meal
- Kid Apple Juice w/ Meal$1.00
- Kid Milk w/ Meal$1.50