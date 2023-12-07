Tostones Extravaganza

$16.00

Description: Immerse your taste buds in a culinary journey with our Tostones Extravaganza. Crispy tostones are the canvas for a symphony of flavors, featuring your choice of succulent proteins: chicken, steak, shrimp, salmon, or tuna. Each option is topped with a melty cheese blend and a drizzle of zesty spicy mayo. Indulge in the textural contrast of crispy tostones, the richness of melted cheese, and the kick of spicy mayo. This dish is a fusion masterpiece that celebrates the diversity of flavors and ingredients from both Caribbean and Asian cuisines.