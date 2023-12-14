Molcajetes Apatzingan
Estilo Apatzingan
- Enchiladas$17.95
7 Enchiladas Rojas with onion and queso, topped with cabbage, tomato, radish, avocado, single jalapeño, and your choice of meat
- Tacos Dorados$17.95
7 fried tacos filled with mashed potatoes, topped with onion, queso, cabbage, tomato, radish, avocado, single jalapeño, and your choice of meat
- Molcajetes
Spicy tomato soup, served with your choice of meat. Topped with grilled cactus, grilled jalapeño, fresh queso, avocado, cilantro, and half a lime. Includes 4 hand-made corn tortillas.
- Morisqueta$15.95
White rice with chile con queso or costillas en salsa roja (spicy ribs). Topped with refried pinto beans, cabbage, and sour cream.
- Fajitas
Served with your choice of meat, grilled onions and bell peppers. Includes side of Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas
- Casuelita$22.95
Spicy salsa verde soup with grilled chicken and shrimp or marisco. Topped with cilantro, avocado, & half a lime. Includes side of Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas.
Platos
- Carne Asada$18.95
All plates include side salad, Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas
- Aporreadillo$18.95
Beef jerky and scrambled eggs in spicy salsa roja All plates include side salad, Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas
- Costillas$17.95
All plates include side salad, Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas
- Quilotas ( Quail)$18.95
All plates include side salad, Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas
- Mole de Pollo$17.95
Include Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas
De La Playa
- Mojarra Frita$19.95
Whole Fried Fish, include side salad, Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas
- Camarones A La Diabla$18.95
Grilled shrimp tossed in extremely spicy tomato salsa, include side salad, Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas
- Camarones Con Cesina$19.95
Grilled shrimp and beef jerky cooked with onion, tomato, diced chile verde.All plates include side salad, Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas
- Camarones En Crema$18.95
Camarones en salsa crema. Include side salad, Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas
- Camarones a La Plancha$18.95
Plato de Camarones Asados (PLAIN NO SAUCE) include side salad, Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas
Caldos/ Soups
- Caldo De Pollo (Chicken Soup)$15.95
include small plate of cilantro, onion, limon, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas
- Caldo De Albondigas (Meatball soup)$16.95
include small plate of cilantro, onion, limon, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas
- Caldo De Marisco$20.95
Calamari, Octopus, Camaron, and Filete Soup include small plate of cilantro, onion, limon, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas
- Caldo De Camaron (Shrimp Soup)$18.95
include small plate of cilantro, onion, limon, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas
- Menudo (Weekends Only)$15.95
include small plate of cilantro, onion, limon, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas
- Caldo De Res (Weekends Only)$16.95
include small plate of cilantro, onion, limon, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas
- Caldo De Filete ( Fish Soup)$18.95
- Caldo De Filete y Camarón ( Fish and Shrimp Soup)$18.95
- Huevos Con Chorizo$15.95
Include side salad, Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas.
- Huevos Rancheros$15.95
Scambled Eggs cooked in a tomatoe salsa and onion. Include side salad, Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas.
- Huevos A La Mexicana$15.95
Scrambled Eggs cooked with diced tomatoe, onion, and chile verde. Include side salad, Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas.
- Chorizo Con Papas$15.95
Chorizo cooked with Country Potatoes.Include side salad, Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and 3 hand-made corn tortillas.
- Chilaquiles$15.95
Corn Tortilla cut into quaters and lightly fried and tossed in your choice of: Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja. Includes spanish rice, refried pinto beans and 2 eggs.