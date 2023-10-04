Mole Sedona
Lunch
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Cornbread
Hatch green chilis, fresh corn, citrus honey butter
Guacamole Tasting
Regular, carne asada, lump crab
Guacamole & Chips
Fresh pomegranate, queso fresco, made-to-order chips
Guca-Crab
Freshly-made guacamole topped with citrus warm lump crab, diced mango, and crispy plantain chips
Aguacate Frito
Preserved lemon dipping sauce, pomegranate seeds, cilantro lime salt
Ceviche de Camaron
Lime-pickled Mexican Gulf shrimp, lump crab, spicy tomato broth
Cabo Ceviche
Aji amarillo, striped seabass, fresh citrus juice, avocado
Shrimp Tostada
Citrus avocado, tri-colored peppers, golden leeks, sweet radish escabeche
Bone Marroow Elote
Topped with cornbread crumbles, served over tangy Mexican street corn esquites and queso fresco
Charred Esquites
Street-roasted corn served with crema Mexicana, tajin-lime seasonin, queso fresco, jalepeño, scallions, chili powder
Dip Trio
Soup / Salad
Street Tacos
Prime Skirt Steak Tacos
Street grilled beef tacos, red salsa casera, cabbage escabeche, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw
Fish Tacos
Beer battered mahi-mahi, habenero rajas, mango relish, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw
Pollo Tacos
Sonora style grilled chicken, jicama pico de gallo, serrano toreado, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw
Champiñon Tacos
Roasted portobello mushroom, fresh pico, sliced avocado, lemon aioli, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw
Huaraches
Carne Asada Huarache
Jack cheese, chipotle aioli, epazote, cilantro, served with seasoned lettuce, heirloom tomato & avocado relish, and serrano peppers
Grilled Chicken Huarache
Jack cheese, lemon aioli, roasted peppers, chives, served with seasoned lettuce, heirloom tomato & avocado relish, and serrano peppers
Roasted Vegetables Huarache
Jack cheese, tomato pebre, scallions, basil, crispy onion, served with seasoned lettuce, heirloom tomato & avocado relish, and serrano peppers
Enchiladas
Pollo Enchiladas
Dark mole Oaxaca, maduro, grilled chicken, sesame seeds, toasted, crushed nuts and raisins
Shrimp Enchiladas
Adobo marinated shrimp, watercress, cotija cheese, pepitas, green tomatillo sauce
Beef Enchiladas
Slow braised brisket, peppers and onion escabeche, cheese chicharrón, charred pasilla pepper sauce
Succotash Enchilada
Yellow squash, zucchini, corn, green beans, grated soybean, green mole sauce
Dessert
Sides
Kids Menu
Brunch
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Guacamole & Chips
Fresh pomegranate, queso fresco, made-to-order chips
Guca-Crab
Freshly-made guacamole topped with citrus warm lump crab, diced mango, and crispy plantain chips
Aguacate Frito
Preserved lemon dipping sauce, pomegranate seeds, cilantro lime salt
Ceviche de Camaron
Lime-pickled Mexican Gulf shrimp, lump crab, spicy tomato broth
Cabo Ceviche
Aji amarillo, striped seabass, fresh citrus juice, avocado
Shrimp Tostada
Citrus avocado, tri-colored peppers, golden leeks, sweet radish escabeche
Bone Marroow Elote
Topped with cornbread crumbles, served over tangy Mexican street corn esquites and queso fresco
Soup / Salad
Enchiladas y Taquidos
Pollo Enchiladas
Dark mole Oaxaca, maduro, grilled chicken, sesame seeds, toasted, crushed nuts and raisins
Shrimp Enchiladas
Adobo marinated shrimp, watercress, cotija cheese, pepitas, green tomatillo sauce
Beef Enchiladas
Slow braised brisket, peppers and onion escabeche, cheese chicharrón, charred pasilla pepper sauce
Breakfast Tacos
Zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, scrambled egg whites, avocado, serrano rajas, served with rice & beans
Asada Beef Tacos
Prime skirt steak, red salsa casera, cabbage escabeche, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw
Fish Tacos
Beer battered mahi-mahi, habenero rajas, mango relish, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw
Pollo Locos Tacos
Sonora style grilled chicken, jicama pico de gallo, serrano toreado, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw
Champiñon Tacos
Roasted portobello mushroom, fresh pico, sliced avocado, lemon aioli, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw
Entrée
Breakfast Quesaburrito
Chorizo scrambled eggs, jack cheese, aji amarillo aiol
Grilled Carne Asada & Eggs
Seville orange marinated prime skirt steak, potato brava, green guacachile salsa, served with rice & beans
Succotash Green Mole Chilaquiles
Yellow squash, zucchini, corn, green beans, grated soybean
Chicken Chilaquiles Verdes
Sunny side up eggs, tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, cilantro, Mexican cream
Dessert
Sides
Dinner
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Cornbread
Hatch green chilis, fresh corn, citrus honey butter
Guacamole Tasting
Regular, carne asada, lump crab
Guacamole & Chips
Fresh pomegranate, queso fresco, made-to-order chips
Guca-Crab
Freshly-made guacamole topped with citrus warm lump crab, diced mango, and crispy plantain chips
Aguacate Frito
Preserved lemon dipping sauce, pomegranate seeds, cilantro lime salt
Ceviche de Camaron
Lime-pickled Mexican Gulf shrimp, lump crab, spicy tomato broth
Cabo Ceviche
Aji amarillo, striped seabass, fresh citrus juice, avocado
Shrimp Tostada
Citrus avocado, tri-colored peppers, golden leeks, sweet radish escabeche
Bone Marroow Elote
Topped with cornbread crumbles, served over tangy Mexican street corn esquites and queso fresco
Charred Esquites
Street-roasted corn served with crema Mexicana, tajin-lime seasonin, queso fresco, jalepeño, scallions, chili powder
Pork Chicharron
Maple and mezcal glazed pork belly, roasted cauliflower-pea mash, house-pickled jalapeños
Soup / Salad
Enchiladas
Pollo Enchiladas
Dark mole Oaxaca, maduro, grilled chicken, sesame seeds, toasted, crushed nuts and raisins
Shrimp Enchiladas
Adobo marinated shrimp, watercress, cotija cheese, pepitas, green tomatillo sauce
Beef Enchiladas
Slow braised brisket, peppers and onion escabeche, cheese chicharrón, charred pasilla pepper sauce
Succotash Enchilada
Yellow squash, zucchini, corn, green beans, grated soybean, green mole sauce
Entrée
Skirt Steak
Seville orange marinated prime skirt steak, potato brava, green guacachile salsa
Snapper
Achiote chile basted snapper, zesty garlic mojo sauce, habenero tatemado w/ onions
Pollo Borracho
Mexican beer marinated free ranch chicken, green acadera (sorrel) potato, baked tomato chimichurri
Lamb Shank
Ancho chile mole, minted cream, queso fresco