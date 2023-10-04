Lunch

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Cornbread

$9.00

Hatch green chilis, fresh corn, citrus honey butter

Guacamole Tasting

$24.00

Regular, carne asada, lump crab

Guacamole & Chips

$14.00

Fresh pomegranate, queso fresco, made-to-order chips

Guca-Crab

$22.00

Freshly-made guacamole topped with citrus warm lump crab, diced mango, and crispy plantain chips

Aguacate Frito

$16.00

Preserved lemon dipping sauce, pomegranate seeds, cilantro lime salt

Ceviche de Camaron

$19.00

Lime-pickled Mexican Gulf shrimp, lump crab, spicy tomato broth

Cabo Ceviche

$20.00

Aji amarillo, striped seabass, fresh citrus juice, avocado

Shrimp Tostada

$19.00

Citrus avocado, tri-colored peppers, golden leeks, sweet radish escabeche

Bone Marroow Elote

$16.00

Topped with cornbread crumbles, served over tangy Mexican street corn esquites and queso fresco

Charred Esquites

$14.00

Street-roasted corn served with crema Mexicana, tajin-lime seasonin, queso fresco, jalepeño, scallions, chili powder

Dip Trio

$13.00

Soup / Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine, cherry tomato, queso fresco, corn, cornbread croutons

Pozole Rojo

$14.00

House red sauce, traditional condiments

Street Tacos

Prime Skirt Steak Tacos

$19.00

Street grilled beef tacos, red salsa casera, cabbage escabeche, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Beer battered mahi-mahi, habenero rajas, mango relish, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw

Pollo Tacos

$18.00

Sonora style grilled chicken, jicama pico de gallo, serrano toreado, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw

Champiñon Tacos

$16.00

Roasted portobello mushroom, fresh pico, sliced avocado, lemon aioli, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw

Huaraches

Carne Asada Huarache

$19.00

Jack cheese, chipotle aioli, epazote, cilantro, served with seasoned lettuce, heirloom tomato & avocado relish, and serrano peppers

Grilled Chicken Huarache

$18.00

Jack cheese, lemon aioli, roasted peppers, chives, served with seasoned lettuce, heirloom tomato & avocado relish, and serrano peppers

Roasted Vegetables Huarache

$17.00

Jack cheese, tomato pebre, scallions, basil, crispy onion, served with seasoned lettuce, heirloom tomato & avocado relish, and serrano peppers

Enchiladas

Pollo Enchiladas

$24.00

Dark mole Oaxaca, maduro, grilled chicken, sesame seeds, toasted, crushed nuts and raisins

Shrimp Enchiladas

$28.00

Adobo marinated shrimp, watercress, cotija cheese, pepitas, green tomatillo sauce

Beef Enchiladas

$27.00

Slow braised brisket, peppers and onion escabeche, cheese chicharrón, charred pasilla pepper sauce

Succotash Enchilada

$23.00

Yellow squash, zucchini, corn, green beans, grated soybean, green mole sauce

Dessert

Prickly Pear Flan

$11.00

Grand marnier, prickly pear sauce, whipped cream

Tres Leches

$11.00

Whipped cream, cajeta

House Made-to-Order Churros

$13.00

Stuffed with goat’s milk caramelo, served with whipped cream, vanilla bean ice cream

Sides

Rice & Beans

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Napa Cabbage Slaw

$3.50

Vegan Slaw

$5.00

Avocado

$3.00

Salsa Verde

$2.00

Chocolate Mole

$6.00

Green Mole

$5.00

Corn Tortilla

$3.50

Flour Tortilla

$3.50

Carne Asada

$6.00

Chicken

$3.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Guacamole side

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadillas

$7.50

Brunch

Appetizers

Soup / Salad

Enchiladas y Taquidos

Breakfast Tacos

$16.00

Zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, scrambled egg whites, avocado, serrano rajas, served with rice & beans

Asada Beef Tacos

$19.00

Prime skirt steak, red salsa casera, cabbage escabeche, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Beer battered mahi-mahi, habenero rajas, mango relish, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw

Pollo Locos Tacos

$18.00

Sonora style grilled chicken, jicama pico de gallo, serrano toreado, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw

Champiñon Tacos

$16.00

Roasted portobello mushroom, fresh pico, sliced avocado, lemon aioli, served with choice of rice & beans or Napa cabbage slaw

Entrée

Breakfast Quesaburrito

$18.00

Chorizo scrambled eggs, jack cheese, aji amarillo aiol

Grilled Carne Asada & Eggs

$26.00

Seville orange marinated prime skirt steak, potato brava, green guacachile salsa, served with rice & beans

Succotash Green Mole Chilaquiles

$18.00

Yellow squash, zucchini, corn, green beans, grated soybean

Chicken Chilaquiles Verdes

$19.00

Sunny side up eggs, tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, cilantro, Mexican cream

Dessert

Sides

Dinner

Appetizers

Pork Chicharron

$14.00

Maple and mezcal glazed pork belly, roasted cauliflower-pea mash, house-pickled jalapeños

Soup / Salad

Enchiladas

Entrée

Skirt Steak

$38.00

Seville orange marinated prime skirt steak, potato brava, green guacachile salsa

Snapper

$28.00

Achiote chile basted snapper, zesty garlic mojo sauce, habenero tatemado w/ onions

Pollo Borracho

$26.00

Mexican beer marinated free ranch chicken, green acadera (sorrel) potato, baked tomato chimichurri

Lamb Shank

$39.00Out of stock

Ancho chile mole, minted cream, queso fresco

Dinner Special

Out of stock

Dessert

Sides

Drinks

Americano

$5.00

Acqua Panna

$9.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$4.75

Dbl Espresso

$8.00

Diet Coke

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Espresso

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.50

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Latte

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

Orange Juice

$7.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.75

Root Beer

$3.75

San Pellegrino

$9.00

Sprite

$3.75

Tonic

$3.75

Water

Liquor

Vodka

Tito's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Chopin

$14.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Cazadores Blanco

$11.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$11.00

Herradura Blanco

$14.00

Tradicional Blanco

$8.00

Clase Azul Plata

$28.00

Corazon (Well)

$8.00

Casamigo Rep

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Rep

$11.00

Fortaleza Rep

$12.00

Corralejo Rep

$11.00

Herradura Rep

$16.00

Clase Azul Rep

$32.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Cazadores Anejo

$15.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$15.00

Cincoro Anejo

$35.00

Herraduro Anejo

$18.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$75.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Cazadores Cristalino

$15.00

Whiskey / Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Belvenie 14 Yr

$30.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel

$42.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$35.00

Eagle Rare

$18.00

Hibiki

$30.00

Islay Barley

$14.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Legent

$18.00

Limavady

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Rip Van Winkle 10 Yr

$75.00

Stagg Barrel Proof

$40.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Weller 12

$45.00

Weller Full Proof

$55.00

Weller Special Reserve

$55.00

Whistle Pig 12 Yr

$21.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Mezcal

Bruxo Blanco Mez

$9.00

Ilegal Blanco Mez

$13.00

Vida Blanco Mez

$12.00

Ilegal Reposado Mez

$18.00

Ilegal Anejo Mez

$24.00

Clase Azule Anejo Mez

$75.00