MOLTN Cookies Chantilly
Main Menu
Individual Classic Cookies
- Chocolate Chip$3.49
Deliciously sweet chocolate morsels, folded into the perfect amount of buttery cookie dough and baked to perfection. Allergy warning.
- Double Chocolate Chunk$3.49
Sweet chocolate morsels folded into a delicious dark chocolate cookie dough. Allergy warning.
- M&M$3.49
M&M Candies and semi-sweet chocolate chips loaded into our signature cookie dough. Allergy warning.
- Oatmeal Raisin$3.49
Old fashioned classic cookie is full of raisins, savory warm spices, and the perfect amount of oats. Allergy warning.
- Sugar$3.49
No description needed. Allergy warning.
- White Chocolate Macadamia$3.49
Delicious and exotic combination of macadamia nuts and sweet, creamy white chocolate chips. Allergy warning.
Individual Premium Cookies
- Cookies & Cream$5.79
4.5oz brown sugar cookie loaded with crushed Oreos™ and white chocolate chips. Allergy warning.
- Crystal Sugar$5.79
4.5oz sugar cookie topped with crystal sugar. Allergy warning.
- S'mores$5.79
4.5oz chocolate cookie loaded with marshmallows, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, chocolate chunks and graham crackers. Allergy warning.
- Reese's Peanut Butter$5.79
4.5oz peanut butter cookie loaded with peanut butter chips and topped with chunks of REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups. Allergy warning.
- Red Velvet$5.79
4.5oz red velvet cookie with dark chocolate chunks, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES and white chocolate chips. Allergy warning.
- Triple Chocolate$5.79
4.5oz chocolate chunk cookie, topped with HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, semi sweet chocolate chunks & milk chocolate chunks. Allergy warning.
Individual Vegan Cookies
Ice Cream
- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Madagascar vanilla ice cream with vanilla bean seeds. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
- Honey Graham Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Graham ice cream with a graham cracker swirl. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
- Chocolate Love Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Chocolate ice cream with a chocolate cookie crumb swirl. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
- Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Brown sugar ice cream with gobs of cookie dough. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
- Coffee Oreo Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Coffee ice cream with cookie pieces. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
Classic Boxes
Mix & Match Boxes
Premium Boxes
Main Menu (DD & GH)
Individual Classic Cookies
- Chocolate Chip$3.49
Deliciously sweet chocolate morsels, folded into the perfect amount of buttery cookie dough and baked to perfection. Allergy warning.
- Double Chocolate Chunk$3.49
Sweet chocolate morsels folded into a delicious dark chocolate cookie dough. Allergy warning.
- M&M$3.49
M&M Candies and semi-sweet chocolate chips loaded into our signature cookie dough. Allergy warning.
- Oatmeal Raisin$3.49
Old fashioned classic cookie is full of raisins, savory warm spices, and the perfect amount of oats. Allergy warning.
- Sugar$3.49
No description needed. Allergy warning.
- White Chocolate Macadamia$3.49
Delicious and exotic combination of macadamia nuts and sweet, creamy white chocolate chips. Allergy warning.
Individual Premium Cookies
- Cookies & Cream$5.79
4.5oz brown sugar cookie loaded with crushed Oreos™ and white chocolate chips. Allergy warning.
- Crystal Sugar$5.79
4.5oz sugar cookie topped with crystal sugar. Allergy warning.
- S'mores$5.79
4.5oz chocolate cookie loaded with marshmallows, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, chocolate chunks and graham crackers. Allergy warning.
- Reese's Peanut Butter$5.79
4.5oz peanut butter cookie loaded with peanut butter chips and topped with chunks of REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups. Allergy warning.
- Red Velvet$5.79
4.5oz red velvet cookie with dark chocolate chunks, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES and white chocolate chips. Allergy warning.
- Triple Chocolate$5.79
4.5oz chocolate chunk cookie, topped with HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, semi sweet chocolate chunks & milk chocolate chunks. Allergy warning.
Individual Vegan Cookies
Ice Cream
- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Madagascar vanilla ice cream with vanilla bean seeds. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
- Honey Graham Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Graham ice cream with a graham cracker swirl. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
- Chocolate Love Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Chocolate ice cream with a chocolate cookie crumb swirl. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
- Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Brown sugar ice cream with gobs of cookie dough. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
- Coffee Oreo Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Coffee ice cream with cookie pieces. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
Classic Boxes
Mix & Match Boxes
Premium Boxes
Main Menu (UE)
Individual Classic Cookies
- Chocolate Chip$3.49
Deliciously sweet chocolate morsels, folded into the perfect amount of buttery cookie dough and baked to perfection. Allergy warning.
- Double Chocolate Chunk$3.49
Sweet chocolate morsels folded into a delicious dark chocolate cookie dough. Allergy warning.
- M&M$3.49
M&M Candies and semi-sweet chocolate chips loaded into our signature cookie dough. Allergy warning.
- Oatmeal Raisin$3.49
Old fashioned classic cookie is full of raisins, savory warm spices, and the perfect amount of oats. Allergy warning.
- Sugar$3.49
No description needed. Allergy warning.
- White Chocolate Macadamia$3.49
Delicious and exotic combination of macadamia nuts and sweet, creamy white chocolate chips. Allergy warning.
Individual Premium Cookies
- Cookies & Cream$5.79
4.5oz brown sugar cookie loaded with crushed Oreos™ and white chocolate chips. Allergy warning.
- Crystal Sugar$5.79
4.5oz sugar cookie topped with crystal sugar. Allergy warning.
- S'mores$5.79
4.5oz chocolate cookie loaded with marshmallows, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, chocolate chunks and graham crackers. Allergy warning.
- Reese's Peanut Butter$5.79
4.5oz peanut butter cookie loaded with peanut butter chips and topped with chunks of REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups. Allergy warning.
- Red Velvet$5.79
4.5oz red velvet cookie with dark chocolate chunks, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES and white chocolate chips. Allergy warning.
- Triple Chocolate$5.79
4.5oz chocolate chunk cookie, topped with HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, semi sweet chocolate chunks & milk chocolate chunks. Allergy warning.
Individual Vegan Cookies
Ice Cream
- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Madagascar vanilla ice cream with vanilla bean seeds. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
- Honey Graham Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Graham ice cream with a graham cracker swirl. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
- Chocolate Love Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Chocolate ice cream with a chocolate cookie crumb swirl. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
- Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Brown sugar ice cream with gobs of cookie dough. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
- Coffee Oreo Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Coffee ice cream with cookie pieces. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.