Momma's Kitchen | Waynesboro, TN
Breakfast
Breakfast Platters
- Rise & Shine$6.00
2 eggs-choice of meat-small gravy, chocolate, or hashbrowns-toast or biscuit
- Momma's Signature Egg in a Basket$7.00
2 eggs wrapped in golden hashbrowns-topped with choice of meat and cheese
- Big Momma's Platter$11.00
2 eggs-choice of meat-grits or oats-gravy, chocolate, or hashbrowns-biscuit or toast-pancake (1), waffle (1) or french toast
- Ben's Breakfast$6.50
2 egss-choice of meat-grits or oats-biscuit or toast
- Gravy & Biscuit$5.00
Biscuit (1)-gravy or chocolate-choice of meat
- Sweet Treat$7.00
Pancakes (2), Waffles (2), or French toast (2)-choice of meat
Omelets
- Cheese Omelet$4.50
2 eggs-cheese
- Veggie Omelet$5.50
2 eggs-peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms-cheese
- Meat & Cheese Omelet$6.00
2 eggs-bacon, sausage or ham-cheese
- All Meat Omelet$8.00
2 eggs-bacon, sausage and ham-cheese
- Sadie's Western Omelet$9.00
3 eggs-bacon, sausage and ham-peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms-cheese
(931) 722-6883
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 6AM