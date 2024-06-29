MOMOGO Lago Food Park
MOMOGO Menu
Mains
- Butter Chicken
Simmering Marinated and Grilled chicken (Tandoori Chicken) in an aromatic buttery and creamy tomato gravy with Basmati Rice$14.00
- Chicken Kathi Roll
Layered Tortilla (paratha) wrap filled with grilled chicken, Mint based yogurt sauce, ketchup, lime juice, green onion, grilled onion and cabbage.$14.00
- Pork Kathi Roll
Layered Tortilla (paratha) wrap filled with grilled pork, Mint based yogurt sauce, ketchup, lime juice, green onion, grilled onion and cabbage.$14.00
- Pork Curry
Simmering Marinated and Grilled Pork (Tandoori Pork) in an aromatic creamy tomato gravy with Basmati Rice$15.00
- Butter Chicken Burger
Crispy Chicken layered with aromatic buttery, creamy tomato gravy and side of spiced onion.$13.00
MOMO
Steamed Nepali style handmade dumplings comes with traditional MOMO dipping sauce.
Stir Fry
Drinks
MOMOGO Location and Ordering Hours
(512) 534-9994
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM