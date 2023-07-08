Mom's Chicken and Waffles NORTH PARK U-31 3112 University Ave
Chicken & Waffles
Chicken And Waffle Plate
2 buttermilk chicken tenders, belgian waffle, butter and syrup
Chicken And Waffle Sandwich
Seasoned and crispy chicken breast dipped in syrup topped with sunny side up egg, bacon, cheese, in between our delicious belgian waffle.
Mom's Sunrise Chicken And Waffle Sandwich
Seasoned and crispy chicken breast dipped in syrup topped with bacon, cheese, in between our delicious belgian waffle.
Bacon Waffle Plate
2 buttermilk chicken tenders, our bacon infused belgian waffle, butter and syrup
Chicken Sandwiches, SLIDERS, & Tenders
Ultimate Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buttermilk chicken, brioche bun, sriracha mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buttermilk chicken, brioche bun, sriracha mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle
OG Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buttermilk chicken, brioche bun, chipotle, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buttermilk chicken, brioche bun, bbq, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buttermilk chicken tossed in buffalo, on a brioche bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle plus a side of ranch
Trio Slider Flight
Jumbo crispy tenders between a brioche bun, your choice of sauce (buffalo, mango habanero, original, honey sriracha, spicy chipotle aioli) topped with tomato and a fried pickle
2 Slider And Fries
Jumbo crispy tenders between a brioche bun, your choice of sauce (buffalo, mango habanero, original, honey sriracha, spicy chipotle aioli) topped with tomato and a fried pickle. Comes with fries
2 Chicken Tenders
2 crispy buttermilk tenders with fries
Kids Tenders
2 tenders and fries
Burgers & Dogs
Cheese Burger
Angus beef between a brioche bun topped bacon, pops secret sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles
Bacon Cheeseburger
Angus beef between a brioche bun topped with pops secret sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles
Bbq Bacon Cheeseburger
Angus beef between a brioche bun topped with pops secret sauce, fried onions, bbq, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles
Blue -Cheeseburger
Angus beef between a brioche bun topped with blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes
Bacon Loaded Dawg
Hebrew national dawg topped with bacon, onions, mayo, ketchup and mustard
Appitiezer
Chicken And Waffle Poppers
Deep-fried chicken bites dipped in batter, fried, and topped with powdered sugar
Basket Of Fries
Crispy seasoned fries
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings
Loaded Chicken Fries
Our crispy fried chicken on top of a bed of fries topped with your choice of 2 sauces (buffalo, mango habanero, honey sriracha, ranch, honey mustard, bbq, sriracha mayo)
Ultimate Loaded Chicken Fries
Our crispy fried chicken on top of a bed of fries topped, bacon, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, green onions, with your choice of 2 sauces (buffalo, mango habanero, honey sriracha, ranch, honey mustard, bbq, sriracha mayo)