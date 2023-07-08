Mom's Chicken and Waffles NORTH PARK U-31 3112 University Ave


Chicken & Waffles

Chicken And Waffle Plate

$16.99

2 buttermilk chicken tenders, belgian waffle, butter and syrup

Chicken And Waffle Sandwich

$17.99

Seasoned and crispy chicken breast dipped in syrup topped with sunny side up egg, bacon, cheese, in between our delicious belgian waffle.

Mom's Sunrise Chicken And Waffle Sandwich

$18.99

Seasoned and crispy chicken breast dipped in syrup topped with bacon, cheese, in between our delicious belgian waffle.

Bacon Waffle Plate

$17.99

2 buttermilk chicken tenders, our bacon infused belgian waffle, butter and syrup

Chicken Sandwiches, SLIDERS, & Tenders

Ultimate Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Crispy buttermilk chicken, brioche bun, sriracha mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Crispy buttermilk chicken, brioche bun, sriracha mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle

OG Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Crispy buttermilk chicken, brioche bun, chipotle, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Crispy buttermilk chicken, brioche bun, bbq, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Crispy buttermilk chicken tossed in buffalo, on a brioche bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle plus a side of ranch

Trio Slider Flight

$19.99

Jumbo crispy tenders between a brioche bun, your choice of sauce (buffalo, mango habanero, original, honey sriracha, spicy chipotle aioli) topped with tomato and a fried pickle

2 Slider And Fries

$19.99

Jumbo crispy tenders between a brioche bun, your choice of sauce (buffalo, mango habanero, original, honey sriracha, spicy chipotle aioli) topped with tomato and a fried pickle. Comes with fries

2 Chicken Tenders

$14.99

2 crispy buttermilk tenders with fries

Kids Tenders

$9.99

2 tenders and fries

Burgers & Dogs

Cheese Burger

$12.99

Angus beef between a brioche bun topped bacon, pops secret sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Angus beef between a brioche bun topped with pops secret sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles

Bbq Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Angus beef between a brioche bun topped with pops secret sauce, fried onions, bbq, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles

Blue -Cheeseburger

$13.99

Angus beef between a brioche bun topped with blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes

Bacon Loaded Dawg

$12.99

Hebrew national dawg topped with bacon, onions, mayo, ketchup and mustard

Appitiezer

Chicken And Waffle Poppers

$12.99

Deep-fried chicken bites dipped in batter, fried, and topped with powdered sugar

Basket Of Fries

$7.00

Crispy seasoned fries

Onion Rings

$7.00Out of stock

Beer battered onion rings

Loaded Chicken Fries

$17.99

Our crispy fried chicken on top of a bed of fries topped with your choice of 2 sauces (buffalo, mango habanero, honey sriracha, ranch, honey mustard, bbq, sriracha mayo)

Ultimate Loaded Chicken Fries

$19.99

Our crispy fried chicken on top of a bed of fries topped, bacon, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, green onions, with your choice of 2 sauces (buffalo, mango habanero, honey sriracha, ranch, honey mustard, bbq, sriracha mayo)