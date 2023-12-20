Mon Macaron Cary 312 W Chatham St #104
Macarons
- Banana Pudding Macaron$2.75Out of stock
This nostalgic flavor features a banana cream filling rolled in crunchy GF vanilla cookie crumbs!
- Berry Cheesecake Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Berry Cheesecake macarons have a berry shell, creamy cream cheese filling and a berry preserve center, just like the classic dessert!
- Birthday Cake Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Our most popular flavor! This macaron has a berry shell, creamy vanilla filling and is rolled in sprinkles.
- Blackberry Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Blackberry macarons feature a white chocolate ganache ring and a real blackberry preserve filling!
- Blueberry Cobbler Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Blueberry Lavender Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Blueberry Lemon Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Blueberry Lemon macarons feature a tangy filling of lemon curd and blueberries!
- Butter Pecan Macaron$2.75Out of stock
This nostalgic flavor has a creamy butter pecan filling with crushed real pecans!
- Butterfinger macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Caramel Cinnamon Apple Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Carrot Cake Macarons$2.75Out of stock
This fun flavor features a decadent combination of carrot cake spices, crushed nuts, coconut flakes and cream cheese to create a little bite of cake in a macaron!
- Chai Tea Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Champagne Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Cherry Almond Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Cherry Chocolate Truffle Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Decadent Cherry Chocolate Truffle macarons are filled with dark chocolate ganache and cherry preserves.
- Chocolate Caramel Swirl Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Rich dark chocolate and strawberry preserves. This flavor is decadent and rich!
- Chocolate Orange Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Chocolate Orange macarons feature a dark chocolate filling with tangy orange marmalade
- Chocolate-Covered Banana Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Creamy banana and a ring of chocolate ganache fills these decadent macarons!
- Coconut Macaron$2.75Out of stock
This popular flavor of macaron has a creamy coconut center and is rolled in coconut shreds!
- Cookie Dough Macaron$2.75Out of stock
This delicious gluten-free macaron features a cookie dough filling with with mini chocolate chips!
- Cookies n' Creme Macaron$2.75Out of stock
This classic Cookies n Creme macaron is gluten-free as are all of our flavors! A creamy white chocolate ganache center filled with crunchy crushed GF cookie crumbles.
- Cotton Candy Macaron$2.75
Cotton Candy macarons feature a sweet cotton candy filling that will bring you back to childhood!
- Crème Brulèe Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Dark Chocolate Coconut Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Double Chocolate Macaron$2.75
Decadent double chocolate macarons feature a chocolate almond shell and rich chocolate ganache filling.
- Earl Grey Lavender Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Eggnog Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Espresso Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Espresso macarons are filled with a delicious real espresso ganache!
- Ferrero Rocher Macaron$2.75Out of stock
This popular macaron flavor features dark chocolate, GF truffle filling and crushed hazelnuts!
- Fig, Honey and Brie Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Fig Honey and Brie macarons have a creamy brie cheese filling with a fig jam center. Perfect paired with wine!
- Fruity Cereal Macaron$2.75Out of stock
These nostalgic macarons are filled with our signature ganache, fruity pebbles, and rolled in fruity pebbles cereal.
- Gingerbread Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Honey Nut Cheerio$2.75Out of stock
- Irish Creme$2.75Out of stock
- Key Lime Pie Macaron$2.75Out of stock
This tangy summer flavor macaron has a creamy key lime filling and GF crushed graham crackers!
- King Cake Macaron$2.75Out of stock
This limited edition macaron for Mardi Gras features a cream cheese bourbon vanilla cinnamon filling.
- Lavender Macaron$2.75Out of stock
This floral flavored macaron has a creamy lavender ganache filling.
- Lemon Lavender Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Lemon Lavender macarons have a lavender filling with a lemon curd center!
- Lemon Lime Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Lemon Macaron$2.75
Lemon macarons are filled with a tart lemon curd.
- Lucky Charms Macaron$2.75Out of stock
These magically delicious macarons are filled with a crushed cereal marshmallow filling! Full of flavor and very nostalgic.
- Maple Crème Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Maple Creme macarons feature a creamy maple filling!
- Matcha Berry Macaron$2.75
Matcha Berry macarons are filled with a matcha tea ganache filling and berry shells!
- Mint Chocolate Chip Macaron$2.75Out of stock
This minty macaron features mini chocolate chips and a mint filling!
- Mixed Berry Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Nutella Macaron$2.75Out of stock
A top seller! Nutella macarons are filled with a ring of chocolate ganache and a creamy Nutella center.
- Peach Mango$2.75Out of stock
This fruity macaron flavor features a white chocolate ganache ring and a real peach & mango filling!
- Peaches 'n' Cream$2.75Out of stock
- Peanut Butter and Jelly Macaron$2.75Out of stock
This childhood favorite features a peanut butter ganache filling with a grape jelly center!
- Peanut Butter Cereal Macaron$2.75Out of stock
These macarons are filled with peanut butter ganache, crushed Reese’s cups, then rolled in Reese’s puffs!
- Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Peppermint Bark Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Peppermint Dark Chocolate Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Pineapple Passionfruit Macaron$2.75Out of stock
This tropical macaron flavor features a white chocolate ganache ring and a real & pineapple passionfruit filling bursting with flavor!
- Pistachio Macaron$2.75
This classic flavor macaron features a creamy pistachio filling with real crushed pistachios!
- Piña Colada Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Pumpkin Spice Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Raspberry Dark Chocolate Macaron$2.75Out of stock
This decadent raspberry dark chocolate macaron features dark chocolate ganache and a flavorful raspberry preserve center.
- Raspberry White Chocolate Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Raspberry White Chocolate macarons feature a whipped white chocolate ganache and raspberry preserve filling.
- Red Velvet Cake Macaron$2.75
Red Velvet Cake macarons feature a chocolate red shell and a creamy cream cheese filling.
- Rocket Pop Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Rose Macaron$2.75
Rose macarons feature a sweet floral rose filling.
- Rosé Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- S'mores Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Traditional s'mores flavors of chocolate and toasted marshmallow!
- Salted Caramel Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Salted Caramel Macarons feature a sweet, creamy, salted caramel center.
- Samoa Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Just like the cookie, this macaron features chocolate, caramel and coconut for a delicious GF twist!
- Spiced Caramel Apple Macaron$2.75Out of stock
This popular macaron flavor is filled with salted caramel and a spiced caramel apple pie filling.
- Strawberry Basil Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Strawberry Lemonade$2.75Out of stock
- Strawberry Shortcake Macaron$2.75Out of stock
A summer classic, Strawberry Shortcake macarons are filled with a creamy strawberry filling and rolled in GF strawberry crumbs!
- Sugared Cranberry Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Sugared Cranberry macarons have a sugared shell and a white chocolate, cream cheese and cranberry filling.
- Thai Tea Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Thai Tea macarons are filled with a creamy thai tea ganache!
- Tiramisu Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Tiramisu macarons are filled with creamy espresso and mascarpone fillings then dusted with cocoa powder!
- Toffee Crunch Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Delicious English toffee crunch filling!
- Triple Cinnamon Sugar Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Triple Cinnamon sugar macarons feature a cinnamon ganache filling and then rolled in cinnamon sugar!
- Vanilla Bean Macaron$2.75
Vanilla bean macarons feature a Madagascar vanilla filling with real vanilla bean.
- Wedding Cake$2.75Out of stock
- Mayan hot chocolate$2.75Out of stock
- Dulce Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Horchata Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Macaron Towers
- Holiday Macaron Tower$75.00+
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This festive macaron tower is perfect for you holiday get togethers! A combination of our holiday flavors, all gluten-free: Peppermint Bark, Gingerbread, Eggnog, and Sugared Cranberry. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.
- Mon Macaron Macaron Tower$75.00+
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This tower features a fun variety of macarons of your choosing! Check out our flavor guide for corresponding colors to flavors. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options. CHOOSE 4 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options. CHOOSE 6 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options. CHOOSE 8 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! If more than the allotted flavor choices are marked, the first choices will be used (first 4 choices, first 6, etc). Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.
- Birthday Bash Macaron Tower$75.00+
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* A kid’s favorite! This bright and colorful macaron tower features bright pink, bright blue, bright purple colors and lots of sprinkles. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options. CHOOSE 4 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options. CHOOSE 6 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options. CHOOSE 8 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! If more than the allotted flavor choices are marked, the first choices will be used (first 4 choices, first 6, etc). Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.
- Nude Ombre Macaron Tower$75.00+
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This chic nude ombre macaron tower will be the star of your next event. Tip: add in fresh flowers or greenery for a perfect dessert table showstopper. This nude tower features macarons from tan to a deep chocolate brown. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options. CHOOSE 4 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options. CHOOSE 6 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options. CHOOSE 8 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! If more than the allotted flavor choices are marked, the first choices will be used (first 4 choices, first 6, etc). Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.
- Pastels in Paris Macaron Tower$75.00+
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This beautiful pastel macaron tower features a variety of pastel colors such as pinks, purples, greens, blues and yellows. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options. CHOOSE 4 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options. CHOOSE 6 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options. CHOOSE 8 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! If more than the allotted flavor choices are marked, the first choices will be used (first 4 choices, first 6, etc). Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.
- Blue Bebe Macaron Tower$75.00+
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This lovely macaron tower is a true blue ombre from light blue to medium blue. Beautiful for a baby shower, bridal shower, birthday or tea party. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days!
Specialty Beverages
- Think Pink$6.00+
Strawberry Dragonfruit + Coconut Milk with dried berry garnish
- Wedding Bells$6.00+
Latte with white mocha, almond and vanilla topped with whipped cream and sugar sprinkles
- Honey Bee$6.00+Out of stock
Latte with lavender and honey, topped with optional whipped cream and honey drizzle
- Berry Bright$6.00+Out of stock
Dark chocolate raspberry latte topped with whipped cream and dried raspberries
- Gimme S'more$6.00+
S'more latte with mocha and toasted marshmallow, topped with whipped cream and Gluten Free graham crackers
- 24K Magic$6.00+
- Italian Summer$6.00+Out of stock
Mandarin Cardamom Beverage + Dried Orange Garnish
- Southern Belle$6.00+
Black tea + Organic lemonade with dried lemon garnish
- Life's A Party$6.00+
Blue raspberry lemonade + rock candy garnish
- Love You So Matcha$6.00+
Strawberry Dragonfruit + Matcha with dried berry garnish