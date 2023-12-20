Mon Macaron Macaron Tower

$75.00 +

*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This tower features a fun variety of macarons of your choosing! Check out our flavor guide for corresponding colors to flavors. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options. CHOOSE 4 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options. CHOOSE 6 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options. CHOOSE 8 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! If more than the allotted flavor choices are marked, the first choices will be used (first 4 choices, first 6, etc). Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.