Macarons

Banana Pudding Macaron

Banana Pudding Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

This nostalgic flavor features a banana cream filling rolled in crunchy GF vanilla cookie crumbs!

Berry Cheesecake Macaron

Berry Cheesecake Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Berry Cheesecake macarons have a berry shell, creamy cream cheese filling and a berry preserve center, just like the classic dessert!

Birthday Cake Macaron

Birthday Cake Macaron

$2.75

Our most popular flavor! This macaron has a berry shell, creamy vanilla filling and is rolled in sprinkles.

Blackberry Macaron

Blackberry Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Blackberry macarons feature a white chocolate ganache ring and a real blackberry preserve filling!

Blueberry Cobbler Macaron

Blueberry Cobbler Macaron

$2.75
Blueberry Lavender Macaron

Blueberry Lavender Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Macaron

$2.75

Blueberry Lemon macarons feature a tangy filling of lemon curd and blueberries!

Butter Pecan Macaron

Butter Pecan Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

This nostalgic flavor has a creamy butter pecan filling with crushed real pecans!

Carrot Cake Macarons

Carrot Cake Macarons

$2.75Out of stock

This fun flavor features a decadent combination of carrot cake spices, crushed nuts, coconut flakes and cream cheese to create a little bite of cake in a macaron!

Chai Tea Macaron

Chai Tea Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
Champagne Macaron

Champagne Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
Cherry Almond Macaron

Cherry Almond Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
Cherry Chocolate Truffle Macaron

Cherry Chocolate Truffle Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Decadent Cherry Chocolate Truffle macarons are filled with dark chocolate ganache and cherry preserves.

Chocolate Caramel Swirl Macaron

Chocolate Caramel Swirl Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Macaron

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Rich dark chocolate and strawberry preserves. This flavor is decadent and rich!

Chocolate Orange Macaron

Chocolate Orange Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Chocolate Orange macarons feature a dark chocolate filling with tangy orange marmalade

Chocolate-Covered Banana Macaron

Chocolate-Covered Banana Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Creamy banana and a ring of chocolate ganache fills these decadent macarons!

Coconut Macaron

Coconut Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

This popular flavor of macaron has a creamy coconut center and is rolled in coconut shreds!

Cookie Dough Macaron

Cookie Dough Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

This delicious gluten-free macaron features a cookie dough filling with with mini chocolate chips!

Cookies n' Creme Macaron

Cookies n' Creme Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

This classic Cookies n Creme macaron is gluten-free as are all of our flavors! A creamy white chocolate ganache center filled with crunchy crushed GF cookie crumbles.

Cotton Candy Macaron

Cotton Candy Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Cotton Candy macarons feature a sweet cotton candy filling that will bring you back to childhood!

Crème Brulèe Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Coconut Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
Double Chocolate Macaron

Double Chocolate Macaron

$2.75

Decadent double chocolate macarons feature a chocolate almond shell and rich chocolate ganache filling.

Earl Grey Lavender Macaron

Earl Grey Lavender Macaron

$2.75

Eggnog Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
Espresso Macaron

Espresso Macaron

$2.75

Espresso macarons are filled with a delicious real espresso ganache!

Ferrero Rocher Macaron

Ferrero Rocher Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

This popular macaron flavor features dark chocolate, GF truffle filling and crushed hazelnuts!

Fig, Honey and Brie Macaron

Fig, Honey and Brie Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Fig Honey and Brie macarons have a creamy brie cheese filling with a fig jam center. Perfect paired with wine!

Fruity Cereal Macaron

Fruity Cereal Macaron

$2.75

These nostalgic macarons are filled with our signature ganache, fruity pebbles, and rolled in fruity pebbles cereal.

Gingerbread Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Irish Creme

$2.75Out of stock
Key Lime Pie Macaron

Key Lime Pie Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

This tangy summer flavor macaron has a creamy key lime filling and GF crushed graham crackers!

King Cake Macaron

King Cake Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

This limited edition macaron for Mardi Gras features a cream cheese bourbon vanilla cinnamon filling.

Lavender Macaron

Lavender Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

This floral flavored macaron has a creamy lavender ganache filling.

Lemon Lavender Macaron

Lemon Lavender Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Lemon Lavender macarons have a lavender filling with a lemon curd center!

Lemon Lime Macaron

$2.75
Lemon Macaron

Lemon Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Lemon macarons are filled with a tart lemon curd.

Lucky Charms Macaron

Lucky Charms Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

These magically delicious macarons are filled with a crushed cereal marshmallow filling! Full of flavor and very nostalgic.

Maple Crème Macaron

Maple Crème Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Maple Creme macarons feature a creamy maple filling!

Matcha Berry Macaron

Matcha Berry Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Matcha Berry macarons are filled with a matcha tea ganache filling and berry shells!

Mint Chocolate Chip Macaron

Mint Chocolate Chip Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

This minty macaron features mini chocolate chips and a mint filling!

Mixed Berry Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
Nutella Macaron

Nutella Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

A top seller! Nutella macarons are filled with a ring of chocolate ganache and a creamy Nutella center.

Peach Mango

Peach Mango

$2.75Out of stock

This fruity macaron flavor features a white chocolate ganache ring and a real peach & mango filling!

Peaches 'n' Cream

$2.75Out of stock
Peanut Butter and Jelly Macaron

Peanut Butter and Jelly Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

This childhood favorite features a peanut butter ganache filling with a grape jelly center!

Peanut Butter Cereal Macaron

Peanut Butter Cereal Macaron

$2.75

These macarons are filled with peanut butter ganache, crushed Reese’s cups, then rolled in Reese’s puffs!

Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Peppermint Bark Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Peppermint Dark Chocolate Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
Pineapple Passionfruit Macaron

Pineapple Passionfruit Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

This tropical macaron flavor features a white chocolate ganache ring and a real & pineapple passionfruit filling bursting with flavor!

Pistachio Macaron

Pistachio Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

This classic flavor macaron features a creamy pistachio filling with real crushed pistachios!

Pumpkin Spice Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
Raspberry Dark Chocolate Macaron

Raspberry Dark Chocolate Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

This decadent raspberry dark chocolate macaron features dark chocolate ganache and a flavorful raspberry preserve center.

Raspberry White Chocolate Macaron

Raspberry White Chocolate Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Raspberry White Chocolate macarons feature a whipped white chocolate ganache and raspberry preserve filling.

Red Velvet Cake Macaron

Red Velvet Cake Macaron

$2.75

Red Velvet Cake macarons feature a chocolate red shell and a creamy cream cheese filling.

Rocket Pop Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
Rose Macaron

Rose Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Rose macarons feature a sweet floral rose filling.

Rosé Macaron

Rosé Macaron

$2.75Out of stock
S'mores Macaron

S'mores Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Traditional s'mores flavors of chocolate and toasted marshmallow!

Salted Caramel Macaron

Salted Caramel Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Salted Caramel Macarons feature a sweet, creamy, salted caramel center.

Samoa Macaron

Samoa Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Just like the cookie, this macaron features chocolate, caramel and coconut for a delicious GF twist!

Spiced Caramel Apple Macaron

Spiced Caramel Apple Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

This popular macaron flavor is filled with salted caramel and a spiced caramel apple pie filling.

Strawberry Basil Macaron

Strawberry Basil Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock
Strawberry Shortcake Macaron

Strawberry Shortcake Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

A summer classic, Strawberry Shortcake macarons are filled with a creamy strawberry filling and rolled in GF strawberry crumbs!

Sugared Cranberry Macaron

Sugared Cranberry Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Sugared Cranberry macarons have a sugared shell and a white chocolate, cream cheese and cranberry filling.

Thai Tea Macaron

Thai Tea Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Thai Tea macarons are filled with a creamy thai tea ganache!

Tiramisu Macaron

Tiramisu Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Tiramisu macarons are filled with creamy espresso and mascarpone fillings then dusted with cocoa powder!

Toffee Crunch Macaron

Toffee Crunch Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Delicious English toffee crunch filling!

Triple Cinnamon Sugar Macaron

Triple Cinnamon Sugar Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Triple Cinnamon sugar macarons feature a cinnamon ganache filling and then rolled in cinnamon sugar!

Vanilla Bean Macaron

Vanilla Bean Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Vanilla bean macarons feature a Madagascar vanilla filling with real vanilla bean.

Wedding Cake

$2.75Out of stock

Piña Colada Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Macaron Towers

Holiday Macaron Tower

Holiday Macaron Tower

$75.00+

*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This festive macaron tower is perfect for you holiday get togethers! A combination of our holiday flavors, all gluten-free: Peppermint Bark, Gingerbread, Eggnog, and Sugared Cranberry. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.

Mon Macaron Macaron Tower

Mon Macaron Macaron Tower

$75.00+

*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This tower features a fun variety of macarons of your choosing! Check out our flavor guide for corresponding colors to flavors. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options. CHOOSE 4 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options. CHOOSE 6 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options. CHOOSE 8 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! If more than the allotted flavor choices are marked, the first choices will be used (first 4 choices, first 6, etc). Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.

Birthday Bash Macaron Tower

Birthday Bash Macaron Tower

$75.00+

*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* A kid’s favorite! This bright and colorful macaron tower features bright pink, bright blue, bright purple colors and lots of sprinkles. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options. CHOOSE 4 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options. CHOOSE 6 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options. CHOOSE 8 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! If more than the allotted flavor choices are marked, the first choices will be used (first 4 choices, first 6, etc). Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.

Nude Ombre Macaron Tower

Nude Ombre Macaron Tower

$75.00+

*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This chic nude ombre macaron tower will be the star of your next event. Tip: add in fresh flowers or greenery for a perfect dessert table showstopper. This nude tower features macarons from tan to a deep chocolate brown. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options. CHOOSE 4 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options. CHOOSE 6 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options. CHOOSE 8 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! If more than the allotted flavor choices are marked, the first choices will be used (first 4 choices, first 6, etc). Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.

Pastels in Paris Macaron Tower

Pastels in Paris Macaron Tower

$75.00+

*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This beautiful pastel macaron tower features a variety of pastel colors such as pinks, purples, greens, blues and yellows. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options. CHOOSE 4 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options. CHOOSE 6 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options. CHOOSE 8 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! If more than the allotted flavor choices are marked, the first choices will be used (first 4 choices, first 6, etc). Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.

Blue Bebe Macaron Tower

Blue Bebe Macaron Tower

$75.00+

*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This lovely macaron tower is a true blue ombre from light blue to medium blue. Beautiful for a baby shower, bridal shower, birthday or tea party. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days!

Tea

Iced Passionfruit Tea

Iced Passionfruit Tea

$3.00+
Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.00+
Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.00+

Espresso

Latte

Latte

$4.00+
Americano

Americano

$3.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Specialty Beverages

Italian Summer

Italian Summer

$6.00+

Mandarin Cardamom Beverage + Dried Orange Garnish

Southern Belle

Southern Belle

$6.00+

Black tea + Organic lemonade with dried lemon garnish

Life's A Party

Life's A Party

$6.00+

Blue raspberry lemonade + rock candy garnish

Love You So Matcha

$6.00+

Strawberry Dragonfruit + Matcha with dried berry garnish

Think Pink

Think Pink

$6.00+

Strawberry Dragonfruit + Coconut Milk with dried berry garnish

Wedding Bells

Wedding Bells

$6.00+

Latte with white mocha, almond and vanilla topped with whipped cream and sugar sprinkles

Honey Bee

Honey Bee

$6.00+

Latte with lavender and honey, topped with optional whipped cream and honey drizzle

Berry Bright

$6.00+

Dark chocolate raspberry latte topped with whipped cream and dried raspberries

Gimme S'more

Gimme S'more

$6.00+

S'more latte with mocha and toasted marshmallow, topped with whipped cream and Gluten Free graham crackers

24K Magic