Macarons
Banana Pudding Macaron
This nostalgic flavor features a banana cream filling rolled in crunchy GF vanilla cookie crumbs!
Berry Cheesecake Macaron
Berry Cheesecake macarons have a berry shell, creamy cream cheese filling and a berry preserve center, just like the classic dessert!
Birthday Cake Macaron
Our most popular flavor! This macaron has a berry shell, creamy vanilla filling and is rolled in sprinkles.
Blackberry Macaron
Blackberry macarons feature a white chocolate ganache ring and a real blackberry preserve filling!
Blueberry Cobbler Macaron
Blueberry Lavender Macaron
Blueberry Lemon Macaron
Blueberry Lemon macarons feature a tangy filling of lemon curd and blueberries!
Butter Pecan Macaron
This nostalgic flavor has a creamy butter pecan filling with crushed real pecans!
Carrot Cake Macarons
This fun flavor features a decadent combination of carrot cake spices, crushed nuts, coconut flakes and cream cheese to create a little bite of cake in a macaron!
Chai Tea Macaron
Champagne Macaron
Cherry Almond Macaron
Cherry Chocolate Truffle Macaron
Decadent Cherry Chocolate Truffle macarons are filled with dark chocolate ganache and cherry preserves.
Chocolate Caramel Swirl Macaron
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Macaron
Rich dark chocolate and strawberry preserves. This flavor is decadent and rich!
Chocolate Orange Macaron
Chocolate Orange macarons feature a dark chocolate filling with tangy orange marmalade
Chocolate-Covered Banana Macaron
Creamy banana and a ring of chocolate ganache fills these decadent macarons!
Coconut Macaron
This popular flavor of macaron has a creamy coconut center and is rolled in coconut shreds!
Cookie Dough Macaron
This delicious gluten-free macaron features a cookie dough filling with with mini chocolate chips!
Cookies n' Creme Macaron
This classic Cookies n Creme macaron is gluten-free as are all of our flavors! A creamy white chocolate ganache center filled with crunchy crushed GF cookie crumbles.
Cotton Candy Macaron
Cotton Candy macarons feature a sweet cotton candy filling that will bring you back to childhood!
Crème Brulèe Macaron
Dark Chocolate Coconut Macaron
Double Chocolate Macaron
Decadent double chocolate macarons feature a chocolate almond shell and rich chocolate ganache filling.
Earl Grey Lavender Macaron
Eggnog Macaron
Espresso Macaron
Espresso macarons are filled with a delicious real espresso ganache!
Ferrero Rocher Macaron
This popular macaron flavor features dark chocolate, GF truffle filling and crushed hazelnuts!
Fig, Honey and Brie Macaron
Fig Honey and Brie macarons have a creamy brie cheese filling with a fig jam center. Perfect paired with wine!
Fruity Cereal Macaron
These nostalgic macarons are filled with our signature ganache, fruity pebbles, and rolled in fruity pebbles cereal.
Gingerbread Macaron
Irish Creme
Key Lime Pie Macaron
This tangy summer flavor macaron has a creamy key lime filling and GF crushed graham crackers!
King Cake Macaron
This limited edition macaron for Mardi Gras features a cream cheese bourbon vanilla cinnamon filling.
Lavender Macaron
This floral flavored macaron has a creamy lavender ganache filling.
Lemon Lavender Macaron
Lemon Lavender macarons have a lavender filling with a lemon curd center!
Lemon Lime Macaron
Lemon Macaron
Lemon macarons are filled with a tart lemon curd.
Lucky Charms Macaron
These magically delicious macarons are filled with a crushed cereal marshmallow filling! Full of flavor and very nostalgic.
Maple Crème Macaron
Maple Creme macarons feature a creamy maple filling!
Matcha Berry Macaron
Matcha Berry macarons are filled with a matcha tea ganache filling and berry shells!
Mint Chocolate Chip Macaron
This minty macaron features mini chocolate chips and a mint filling!
Mixed Berry Macaron
Nutella Macaron
A top seller! Nutella macarons are filled with a ring of chocolate ganache and a creamy Nutella center.
Peach Mango
This fruity macaron flavor features a white chocolate ganache ring and a real peach & mango filling!
Peaches 'n' Cream
Peanut Butter and Jelly Macaron
This childhood favorite features a peanut butter ganache filling with a grape jelly center!
Peanut Butter Cereal Macaron
These macarons are filled with peanut butter ganache, crushed Reese’s cups, then rolled in Reese’s puffs!
Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Macaron
Peppermint Bark Macaron
Peppermint Dark Chocolate Macaron
Pineapple Passionfruit Macaron
This tropical macaron flavor features a white chocolate ganache ring and a real & pineapple passionfruit filling bursting with flavor!
Pistachio Macaron
This classic flavor macaron features a creamy pistachio filling with real crushed pistachios!
Pumpkin Spice Macaron
Raspberry Dark Chocolate Macaron
This decadent raspberry dark chocolate macaron features dark chocolate ganache and a flavorful raspberry preserve center.
Raspberry White Chocolate Macaron
Raspberry White Chocolate macarons feature a whipped white chocolate ganache and raspberry preserve filling.
Red Velvet Cake Macaron
Red Velvet Cake macarons feature a chocolate red shell and a creamy cream cheese filling.
Rocket Pop Macaron
Rose Macaron
Rose macarons feature a sweet floral rose filling.
Rosé Macaron
S'mores Macaron
Traditional s'mores flavors of chocolate and toasted marshmallow!
Salted Caramel Macaron
Salted Caramel Macarons feature a sweet, creamy, salted caramel center.
Samoa Macaron
Just like the cookie, this macaron features chocolate, caramel and coconut for a delicious GF twist!
Spiced Caramel Apple Macaron
This popular macaron flavor is filled with salted caramel and a spiced caramel apple pie filling.
Strawberry Basil Macaron
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Shortcake Macaron
A summer classic, Strawberry Shortcake macarons are filled with a creamy strawberry filling and rolled in GF strawberry crumbs!
Sugared Cranberry Macaron
Sugared Cranberry macarons have a sugared shell and a white chocolate, cream cheese and cranberry filling.
Thai Tea Macaron
Thai Tea macarons are filled with a creamy thai tea ganache!
Tiramisu Macaron
Tiramisu macarons are filled with creamy espresso and mascarpone fillings then dusted with cocoa powder!
Toffee Crunch Macaron
Delicious English toffee crunch filling!
Triple Cinnamon Sugar Macaron
Triple Cinnamon sugar macarons feature a cinnamon ganache filling and then rolled in cinnamon sugar!
Vanilla Bean Macaron
Vanilla bean macarons feature a Madagascar vanilla filling with real vanilla bean.
Wedding Cake
Piña Colada Macaron
Macaron Towers
Holiday Macaron Tower
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This festive macaron tower is perfect for you holiday get togethers! A combination of our holiday flavors, all gluten-free: Peppermint Bark, Gingerbread, Eggnog, and Sugared Cranberry. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.
Mon Macaron Macaron Tower
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This tower features a fun variety of macarons of your choosing! Check out our flavor guide for corresponding colors to flavors. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options. CHOOSE 4 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options. CHOOSE 6 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options. CHOOSE 8 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! If more than the allotted flavor choices are marked, the first choices will be used (first 4 choices, first 6, etc). Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.
Birthday Bash Macaron Tower
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* A kid’s favorite! This bright and colorful macaron tower features bright pink, bright blue, bright purple colors and lots of sprinkles. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options. CHOOSE 4 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options. CHOOSE 6 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options. CHOOSE 8 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! If more than the allotted flavor choices are marked, the first choices will be used (first 4 choices, first 6, etc). Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.
Nude Ombre Macaron Tower
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This chic nude ombre macaron tower will be the star of your next event. Tip: add in fresh flowers or greenery for a perfect dessert table showstopper. This nude tower features macarons from tan to a deep chocolate brown. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options. CHOOSE 4 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options. CHOOSE 6 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options. CHOOSE 8 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! If more than the allotted flavor choices are marked, the first choices will be used (first 4 choices, first 6, etc). Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.
Pastels in Paris Macaron Tower
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This beautiful pastel macaron tower features a variety of pastel colors such as pinks, purples, greens, blues and yellows. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options. CHOOSE 4 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options. CHOOSE 6 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options. CHOOSE 8 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! If more than the allotted flavor choices are marked, the first choices will be used (first 4 choices, first 6, etc). Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.
Blue Bebe Macaron Tower
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This lovely macaron tower is a true blue ombre from light blue to medium blue. Beautiful for a baby shower, bridal shower, birthday or tea party. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days!
Specialty Beverages
Italian Summer
Mandarin Cardamom Beverage + Dried Orange Garnish
Southern Belle
Black tea + Organic lemonade with dried lemon garnish
Life's A Party
Blue raspberry lemonade + rock candy garnish
Love You So Matcha
Strawberry Dragonfruit + Matcha with dried berry garnish
Think Pink
Strawberry Dragonfruit + Coconut Milk with dried berry garnish
Wedding Bells
Latte with white mocha, almond and vanilla topped with whipped cream and sugar sprinkles
Honey Bee
Latte with lavender and honey, topped with optional whipped cream and honey drizzle
Berry Bright
Dark chocolate raspberry latte topped with whipped cream and dried raspberries
Gimme S'more
S'more latte with mocha and toasted marshmallow, topped with whipped cream and Gluten Free graham crackers