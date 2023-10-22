Monarch & Lion 302 E Illinois St
Starters
Soup & Salad
Avocado Green Goddess,Toasted Yeast, Fennel, Parmesan
Frisee Lettuce, Orange, **Candied Walnuts, Pomegranate Molasses (Contains Nuts)
Pumpkin Seeds, Cream, Grilled Sourdough Bread
Harissa Honey Dressing, Pistachio Dukkah, Labneh (Nuts Allergy
Curry
Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Sauce with a blend of Indian spices(GF,Contains Nuts) **Does not come with Naan or Rice**
Carmelized Onion Sauce with Aromatic Indian Spices(GF) **Does not come with naan or rice**
Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Sauce with a blend of Indian spices(GF,Contains Nuts) **Does not come with Naan or Rice**
Indian Flat bread with butter, garlic, cilantro
Tilamook Cheddar, Thai Chili
Mains
Butter Mash, Onion Gravy (Contains Beef broth)
Fingerling Potatoes, Chimichurri, Frisee Salad
Melted Onions, Spicy House-Made Pickles, Monarch Sauce, White Cheddar, Iceberg, Chips
Celery, Preserved Lemon Olive Oil
Raita, Madras Spice
Bits & Bobs
Truffle Mayo, Parmesan, Chives (GF)
Crispy Onions, Honey Mustard Dressing
Cream, Fried Shallots
Steak Fries,Truffle Mayo (GF)
Onion Gravy (contains Beef Broth) (GF)
Bechamel, Sharp Cheddar, Extra White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Truffle Paste, Cavatappi
Indian Flatbread, Butter, Garlic, Cilantro
(Vegan, Gluten free)