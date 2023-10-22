Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala
$28.00

Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Sauce with a blend of Indian spices(GF,Contains Nuts) **Does not come with Naan or Rice**

Royal Brisket Burger
$20.00

Melted Onions, Spicy House-Made Pickles, Monarch Sauce, White Cheddar, Iceberg, Chips


Starters

Chili Cheese Naan
$12.00

Tilamook Cheddar, Thai Chili

Queen Olives
$8.00

Rosemary, Garlic

Smoked Salmon Rillette
$20.00

*Smoked Salmon, Chive Créme Fraiche, Trout Roe, Crostini

Scotch Egg
$16.00

Gherkin, Mustard

Artichoke Bhaji
$15.00

Onion & Artichoke Fritter, Turmeric Emulsion (3 pieces)

Soup & Salad

Bitter Green Salad
$14.00

Avocado Green Goddess,Toasted Yeast, Fennel, Parmesan

Beets & Goat Cheese Salad
$16.00

Frisee Lettuce, Orange, **Candied Walnuts, Pomegranate Molasses (Contains Nuts)

Butternut Squash Soup
$12.00

Pumpkin Seeds, Cream, Grilled Sourdough Bread

Roasted Carrot Salad
$16.00

Harissa Honey Dressing, Pistachio Dukkah, Labneh (Nuts Allergy

Savory Pies

Lamb Keema Shepherds Pie
$28.00

Indian Spicy Lamb Mince, Buttered Mash(GF)

Curry

Lamb Shank Rogan Josh
$38.00

Carmelized Onion Sauce with Aromatic Indian Spices(GF) **Does not come with naan or rice**

Paneer Tikka Masala
$28.00

Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Sauce with a blend of Indian spices(GF,Contains Nuts) **Does not come with Naan or Rice**

Basmati Rice
$4.00
Charcoal Grilled Garlic Naan
$8.00

Indian Flat bread with butter, garlic, cilantro

Mains

Bangers & Mash
$22.00

Butter Mash, Onion Gravy (Contains Beef broth)

Charcoal Grilled Flat Iron Steak
$36.00

Fingerling Potatoes, Chimichurri, Frisee Salad

Charcoal Grilled Branzino
$36.00

Celery, Preserved Lemon Olive Oil

Charcoal Grilled Lamb Chop
$42.00

Raita, Madras Spice

Bits & Bobs

1000 Layer Potatoes
$14.00

Truffle Mayo, Parmesan, Chives (GF)

Charred Broccoli
$12.00Out of stock

Crispy Onions, Honey Mustard Dressing

Black Lentil Dal
$14.00

Cream, Fried Shallots

Chips
$8.00

Steak Fries,Truffle Mayo (GF)

Butter Mash
$12.00

Onion Gravy (contains Beef Broth) (GF)

Truffle Mac & Cheese
$16.00

Bechamel, Sharp Cheddar, Extra White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Truffle Paste, Cavatappi

Basmati Rice
$4.00

(Vegan, Gluten free)

Dessert

Strawberry Trifle
$10.00

Vanilla Cream, Hibiscus

Date Sticky Toffee Cake
$14.00

Salted Toffee Sauce

Dark Chocolate Pudding
$12.00

Vanilla Whipped Cream, Sea Salt, Honeycomb