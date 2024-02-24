Monday Bakery - Napa Store 1412 2nd Street
Sweet
- Almond Cake$5.50
Gluten free, individual-sized almond cakes with seasonal topping.
- Almond Croissant$6.00
Flaky croissant with almond pastry cream inside, topped with powdered sugar and sliced almonds.
- Seasonal Turnover$6.00
Fruit filling inside a flaky puff pastry triangle. Current flavor: Blueberry with a peanut butter drizzle.
- Biscuit$5.25
Fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit. Please indicate if you would like a side of butter.
- Butter Croissant$4.25
Buttery, flaky croissant
- Carrot, Apple, Oat Muffin$5.50
Gluten free, vegan carrot, apple, oat muffin with almond butter drizzle.
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.50
Brown butter chocolate chunk cookies
- Chocolate Croissant$6.00
Flaky croissant filled with TCHO chocolate
- Seasonal Galette$8.00
- Ham and Cheese Croissant$6.25
Flaky croissant filled with cheese and black forest ham. Please indicate if you would like the item heated up.
- Kouign Croissant$5.75
Flaky croissant in crown shape with a sweet glaze.
- Morning Bun$6.25
Cinnamon, sugar-dusted spiral pastry with a hint of citrus zest.
- Nutella Banana Bread$5.50
Thick slice of house-made banana bread topped with nutella.
- Oatmeal$7.50
- Regular Coffee Cake$5.25
Fluffy sour cream coffee cake with cinnamon swirl and streusel crumble on top.
- Seasonal Bar$6.00
Current flavor: Lemon bar
- Seasonal Muffin$5.50
Current flavor: Lemon Poppyseed
- Seasonal Scone$5.25
Current flavor: White Chocolate Cranberry
Savory
- Avocado Toast$12.25
Slice of toast with mashed avocado, pecorino cheese, and microgreens. Please indicate if you would like no cheese or to add lox.
- Seasonal Salad$12.00
Little gem salad with seasonal toppings.
- Harvest Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich$13.50
Chicken salad sandwich served in a croissant.
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Egg, beans, and cheese in a tortilla.
- Meat Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Chorizo, egg, beans, and cheese in a tortilla.
- Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$10.75
Hobbs bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese. Please request if you would like your Breakfast Sandwich heated up or not.
- Veggie Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and spinach on sliced bread. Please request if you would like your Breakfast Sandwich heated up or not.
- Whole Quiche—Meat$45.00
Whole quiche (serves 6-8 people) on a flaky crust.
- Whole Quiche—Vegetarian$45.00
Whole quiche (serves 6-8 people) on a flaky crust.
- Mt Tam Ham and Jam Sandwich$13.00
Ham, Cowgirl Creamery Mt. Tam cheese, and jam served on a baguette.
- Frittata$5.95
Individual-sized frittata with seasonal ingredients. Current flavor: