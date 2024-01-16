Chef Series: Meherwan Irani

$16.00

A collaboration between the minds of globally recognized, James Beard Award-winning Chef Meherwan Irani and Monday Night Brewing’s Brewmaster Peter Kiley. “Chef Series: Meherwan Irani” is a lager that includes both wheat and rice, reflecting the agricultural staple crops of India from the Northern and Southern Regions of India. Turmeric adds an earthy citrus flare and highlights an essential spice used commonly in both regions. This beer is built to complement any dish served at Chef Irani’s Chai Pani or Botiwalla restaurants, but is thoroughly refreshing and enjoyable in any circumstance.