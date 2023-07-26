Mongiello's Pizza and Wings McFadden Public Market
Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
One topping pepperoni pizza. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.
Cheese Pizza
Vegetarian. A cheesy selection that is plain fantastic. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. Savory sauce, buffalo milk Mozzarella and aged Bel Gioso parmesan cheeses.
Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple. A classic combination. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.
Mongiello's Mighty Meaty
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoncini all over super stretchy melted mozzarella. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.
Mongie Veggie
Bell Pepper, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, Tomato. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People.
Margherita Pizza
Vegetarian. Freshly sliced tomatoes and just picked basil over a bed of marinara and fresh torn mozzarella balls, and buffalo milk mozzarella all on top of Mongiello's amazing handmade dough 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People.
Los Angeles Street Style
Spicy. Pepperoni, canadian bacon and jalapeno. Over Parmesan. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Our signature 18 months aged parmesan alfredo sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions and bell pepper.
Pesto Pizza
Our signature vegan pesto sauce topped with red onions, diced tomatoes, and artichoke hearts.
Genoa Pizza
Sliced salami, rich ricotta, sliced olivine mozzarella and drizzled with our fresh homemade Pesto on top of our robust red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Sicilian Pizza....
Rich ricotta cheese, buffalo milk mozzarella and drizzled with our fresh homemade pesto on top of our robust slow rise italian pizza crust.
Wings
Mongiello's Hot Wings
Spicy. Rich, one of kind, blow your mind, Mongiello's wing sauce drenched over super thick and juicy wings. Jumbo Wings (Average 6 Per Pound)
Fresh Garlic Parm Wings
Mild version of the lip smacking Mongiello's hot wings. Tossed in our fresh minced garlic sauce and topped with aged parmesan cheese. Taste great with ranch, barbecue, or blue cheese sauces.
Mango Habanero Wings...
Fresh Mango and Spicy Habanero Peppers become perfect lovers and invite you to join in their eternal bliss. Don't pass this delicious opportunity up.
Bourbon Maple BBQ
Fresh maple syrup, reduced Kentucky bourbon, onions and rosemary make these sweet and savory wings one of a kind and highly addictive.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce, diced croutons, fresh grated aged parmesan cheese and smooth & creamy Caesar dressing.
Antipasto salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, pepperoni, salami, ham, olives, tomato's, and thinly sliced onions & pepperoncini topped with fresh mozzarella and Italian dressing.