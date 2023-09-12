Main

Antipasto

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Lightly breaded and fried to order. Served with our mixture of house marinara and scratch pesto

Mushrooms Crabmeat

Mushrooms Crabmeat

$14.00

Crabmeat stuffed caps, baked in a Marsala wine cream sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$15.00

Choose between our OG mozzarella sticks or our southwest tortilla breaded sticks

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$14.00

Toasted crostini points, basil, tomatoes, parmesan, garlic olive oil, and balsamic reduction.

Soup & Salad

Moni's Salad

Moni's Salad

$13.00

Romaine, spinach, kalamata olives, red onions, green bell pepper, tri-colored tomatoes, shaved parmesan.

Side Salad

$5.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, handmade croutons topped with shaved parmesan cheese with slightly sweet Caesar dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00
Toasted Caprese

Toasted Caprese

$14.00

Toasted Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil leaves, spinach, and balsamic reduction.

Italian Wedding Soup Bowl

Italian Wedding Soup Bowl

$10.00

Meatball, carrots, spinach, arborio rice, basil, and garlic.

Italian Wedding Soup Cup

Italian Wedding Soup Cup

$7.00

Meatball, carrots, spinach, arborio rice, basil, and garlic.

Low Carb & Heart Happy

Baked Salmon

Baked Salmon

$31.00

Baked salmon, cauliflower mash, and balsamic roasted brussel sprouts. Low carb, low salt.

Nero e Verde

Nero e Verde

$26.00

Steamed green & black mussels, lemon, onion, garlic in a chardonnay broth, with grilled zucchini. Low carb, low salt.

Vegetable Lasagna

Vegetable Lasagna

$21.00

Layered eggplant, zucchini, squash, and garlic with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and provolone cheeses. Low carb.

Pasta

COURSED

Lasagna

Lasagna

$21.00

Layered pasta, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, red wine meat sauce, parmesan crisps. Very cheesy - you’ve been warned!

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Cheese-filled pasta pockets baked in our house-made marinara and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Rich, creamy, made to order cheese sauce. OKC's Favorite!

Tortellini Rustica

Tortellini Rustica

$21.00

Cheese stuffed tortellini sautéed with onions, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts in a creamy pink sauce.

Linguini Broccoli

Linguini Broccoli

$20.00

Broccoli, crushed red pepper, and garlic loaded butter sauce.

Orecchiette Vodka

Orecchiette Vodka

$21.00

“Little Ear” pasta with Canadian bacon in a made to order creamy pink vodka sauce.

Orecchiette Arrabbiata

Orecchiette Arrabbiata

$19.00

Sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, and onions in hot or mild marinara sauce.

Chef Special

$20.00

Chicken & Steak

8oz Tenderloin Steak Filet

8oz Tenderloin Steak Filet

$39.00

Bacon and brown sugar glaze, served over roasted potatoes, onions, zucchini and garlic. Topped with flash fried spinach. Try it medium rare!

Chicken Parmigiano

Chicken Parmigiano

$23.00

Breaded chicken in house herbs with marinara and mozzarella. Served with spaghetti and house marinara.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Our housemade lemon caper butter sauce over pan seared chicken, served on a bed of spaghetti. Zesty!

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Chicken breasts sautéed with mushrooms in a sweet Marsala wine sauce over spaghetti. Sweet and savory.

Chicken Rollatini

Chicken Rollatini

$24.00

Chicken breast stuffed with cheese and basil, served in creamy pink sauce with mushrooms over spaghetti.

Seafood

Risotto di Rachel

Risotto di Rachel

$30.00

Grilled salmon with creamy made-to-order toasted walnut and spinach risotto.

Crab Speziato

Crab Speziato

$32.00

Jumbo lump crab tossed with whole wheat pasta, fresh jalapeños, garlic, olive oil, served with lemon wedges.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Garlic butter, parmesan, paprika, and lemon sauce tossed with linguine. Not your average scampi!

Children

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$8.00

Kids Cheeze Ravioli

$8.00

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$8.00

Dessert

Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$10.00

Light, citrus mascarpone spongecake.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.00

Espresso soaked Lady Fingers, mascarpone, cocoa powder

Jumbo Creme Brûlée

Jumbo Creme Brûlée

$10.00

Chef's Choice flavor of the day

Sides

Side Meatballs

$8.00

One Meatball

$3.00

Side Marinara

$3.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

Side Meatsauce

$4.00

Side Pink Sauce

$4.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Small Dressing

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00
1 Roll

1 Roll

$1.40
6 Rolls

6 Rolls

$8.00
12 Rolls

12 Rolls

$14.00

Build Your Own Pizza

Cheese 10" Small

$11.00

Four cheese pizza from our stone oven

Cheese 16" Large

$17.00

Four cheese pizza from our stone oven

Cheese 10" Gluten Free

$13.00

Four cheese pizza from our stone oven

Cheese 12" Cauliflower Crust

$15.00

Four cheese pizza from our stone oven

Stromboli

$15.00

Pizza pocket stuffed with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onions, sausage, hamburger, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms. Served with our house marinara.

Gourmet Pizza

Bada Bing 10" Small

$14.00

Deli pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms

Meat Market 10" Small

$14.00

Deli pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, and Canadian bacon for all your carnivorous desires.

The Godfather 10" Small

$14.00

Ricotta cheese instead of red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, deli pepperoni, and fresh real bacon.

The Madrina 10" Small

$14.00

Housemade Italian butter as sauce, mozzarella, bacon, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, garlic, parmesan, basil.

The Gucci 10" Small

$14.00

Artichokes, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and grilled chicken.

Mamma Mia 10" Small

$14.00

Fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Italian butter herbs and spices instead of pizza sauce.

Skinny 10" Small

$14.00

Fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Italian butter herbs and spices instead of pizza sauce.

Bada Bing 10" Gluten Free

$16.00

Deli pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms

Meat Market 10" Gluten Free

$16.00

Deli pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, and Canadian bacon for all your carnivorous desires.

The Godfather 10" Gluten Free

$16.00

Ricotta cheese instead of red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, deli pepperoni, and fresh real bacon.

The Madrina 10" Gluten Free

$16.00

Housemade Italian butter as sauce, mozzarella, bacon, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, garlic, parmesan, basil.

The Gucci 10" Gluten Free

$16.00

Artichokes, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and grilled chicken.

Mamma Mia 10" Gluten Free

$16.00

Fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Italian butter herbs and spices instead of pizza sauce.

The Vegano 10" Gluten Free

$16.00

Spinach, pine nuts, red and green bell peppers, onions, garlic, mushrooms, black olives, and fresh basil. Small size only. Vegan, no cheese or cheese substitute.

Skinny 10" Gluten Free

$16.00

Fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Italian butter herbs and spices instead of pizza sauce.

Bada Bing 12" Cauliflower Crust

$18.00

Deli pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms

Meat Market 12" Cauliflower Crust

$18.00

Deli pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, and Canadian bacon for all your carnivorous desires.

The Godfather 12" Cauliflower Crust

$18.00

Ricotta cheese instead of red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, deli pepperoni, and fresh real bacon.

The Madrina 12" Cauliflower Crust

$18.00

Housemade Italian butter as sauce, mozzarella, bacon, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, garlic, parmesan, basil.

The Gucci 12" Cauliflower Crust

$18.00

Artichokes, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and grilled chicken.

Mamma Mia 12" Cauliflower Crust

$18.00

Fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Italian butter herbs and spices instead of pizza sauce.

Skinny 12" Cauliflower Crust

$18.00

Fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Italian butter herbs and spices instead of pizza sauce.

Bada Bing 16" Large

$24.00

Deli pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms

Meat Market 16" Large

$24.00

Deli pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, and Canadian bacon for all your carnivorous desires.

The Godfather 16" Large

$24.00

Ricotta cheese instead of red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, deli pepperoni, and fresh real bacon.

The Madrina 16" Large

$24.00

Housemade Italian butter as sauce, mozzarella, bacon, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, garlic, parmesan, basil.

The Gucci 16" Large

$24.00

Artichokes, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and grilled chicken.

Mamma Mia 16" Large

$24.00

Fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Italian butter herbs and spices instead of pizza sauce.

Skinny 16" Large

$24.00

Fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Italian butter herbs and spices instead of pizza sauce.

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

1/2 and 1/2 10''

$14.00

Gluten Free 1/2 and 1/2 10''

$16.00

1/2 and 1/2 12'' Cauliflower Crust

$18.00

1/2 and 1/2 16'' Large

$24.00

Drinks

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ice Tea (unsweet)

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00