Moni's Pasta & Pizza
Antipasto
Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded and fried to order. Served with our mixture of house marinara and scratch pesto
Mushrooms Crabmeat
Crabmeat stuffed caps, baked in a Marsala wine cream sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
Choose between our OG mozzarella sticks or our southwest tortilla breaded sticks
Bruschetta
Toasted crostini points, basil, tomatoes, parmesan, garlic olive oil, and balsamic reduction.
Soup & Salad
Moni's Salad
Romaine, spinach, kalamata olives, red onions, green bell pepper, tri-colored tomatoes, shaved parmesan.
Side Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine, handmade croutons topped with shaved parmesan cheese with slightly sweet Caesar dressing.
Small Caesar Salad
Toasted Caprese
Toasted Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil leaves, spinach, and balsamic reduction.
Italian Wedding Soup Bowl
Meatball, carrots, spinach, arborio rice, basil, and garlic.
Italian Wedding Soup Cup
Meatball, carrots, spinach, arborio rice, basil, and garlic.
Low Carb & Heart Happy
Baked Salmon
Baked salmon, cauliflower mash, and balsamic roasted brussel sprouts. Low carb, low salt.
Nero e Verde
Steamed green & black mussels, lemon, onion, garlic in a chardonnay broth, with grilled zucchini. Low carb, low salt.
Vegetable Lasagna
Layered eggplant, zucchini, squash, and garlic with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and provolone cheeses. Low carb.
Pasta
COURSED
Lasagna
Layered pasta, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, red wine meat sauce, parmesan crisps. Very cheesy - you’ve been warned!
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese-filled pasta pockets baked in our house-made marinara and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Rich, creamy, made to order cheese sauce. OKC's Favorite!
Tortellini Rustica
Cheese stuffed tortellini sautéed with onions, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts in a creamy pink sauce.
Linguini Broccoli
Broccoli, crushed red pepper, and garlic loaded butter sauce.
Orecchiette Vodka
“Little Ear” pasta with Canadian bacon in a made to order creamy pink vodka sauce.
Orecchiette Arrabbiata
Sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, and onions in hot or mild marinara sauce.
Chef Special
Chicken & Steak
8oz Tenderloin Steak Filet
Bacon and brown sugar glaze, served over roasted potatoes, onions, zucchini and garlic. Topped with flash fried spinach. Try it medium rare!
Chicken Parmigiano
Breaded chicken in house herbs with marinara and mozzarella. Served with spaghetti and house marinara.
Chicken Piccata
Our housemade lemon caper butter sauce over pan seared chicken, served on a bed of spaghetti. Zesty!
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breasts sautéed with mushrooms in a sweet Marsala wine sauce over spaghetti. Sweet and savory.
Chicken Rollatini
Chicken breast stuffed with cheese and basil, served in creamy pink sauce with mushrooms over spaghetti.
Seafood
Risotto di Rachel
Grilled salmon with creamy made-to-order toasted walnut and spinach risotto.
Crab Speziato
Jumbo lump crab tossed with whole wheat pasta, fresh jalapeños, garlic, olive oil, served with lemon wedges.
Shrimp Scampi
Garlic butter, parmesan, paprika, and lemon sauce tossed with linguine. Not your average scampi!
Dessert
Sides
Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese 10" Small
Four cheese pizza from our stone oven
Cheese 16" Large
Four cheese pizza from our stone oven
Cheese 10" Gluten Free
Four cheese pizza from our stone oven
Cheese 12" Cauliflower Crust
Four cheese pizza from our stone oven
Stromboli
Pizza pocket stuffed with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onions, sausage, hamburger, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms. Served with our house marinara.
Gourmet Pizza
Bada Bing 10" Small
Deli pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms
Meat Market 10" Small
Deli pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, and Canadian bacon for all your carnivorous desires.
The Godfather 10" Small
Ricotta cheese instead of red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, deli pepperoni, and fresh real bacon.
The Madrina 10" Small
Housemade Italian butter as sauce, mozzarella, bacon, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, garlic, parmesan, basil.
The Gucci 10" Small
Artichokes, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and grilled chicken.
Mamma Mia 10" Small
Fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Italian butter herbs and spices instead of pizza sauce.
Skinny 10" Small
Fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Italian butter herbs and spices instead of pizza sauce.
Bada Bing 10" Gluten Free
Deli pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms
Meat Market 10" Gluten Free
Deli pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, and Canadian bacon for all your carnivorous desires.
The Godfather 10" Gluten Free
Ricotta cheese instead of red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, deli pepperoni, and fresh real bacon.
The Madrina 10" Gluten Free
Housemade Italian butter as sauce, mozzarella, bacon, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, garlic, parmesan, basil.
The Gucci 10" Gluten Free
Artichokes, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and grilled chicken.
Mamma Mia 10" Gluten Free
Fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Italian butter herbs and spices instead of pizza sauce.
The Vegano 10" Gluten Free
Spinach, pine nuts, red and green bell peppers, onions, garlic, mushrooms, black olives, and fresh basil. Small size only. Vegan, no cheese or cheese substitute.
Skinny 10" Gluten Free
Fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Italian butter herbs and spices instead of pizza sauce.
Bada Bing 12" Cauliflower Crust
Deli pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms
Meat Market 12" Cauliflower Crust
Deli pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, and Canadian bacon for all your carnivorous desires.
The Godfather 12" Cauliflower Crust
Ricotta cheese instead of red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, deli pepperoni, and fresh real bacon.
The Madrina 12" Cauliflower Crust
Housemade Italian butter as sauce, mozzarella, bacon, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, garlic, parmesan, basil.
The Gucci 12" Cauliflower Crust
Artichokes, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and grilled chicken.
Mamma Mia 12" Cauliflower Crust
Fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Italian butter herbs and spices instead of pizza sauce.
Skinny 12" Cauliflower Crust
Fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Italian butter herbs and spices instead of pizza sauce.
Bada Bing 16" Large
Deli pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms
Meat Market 16" Large
Deli pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, and Canadian bacon for all your carnivorous desires.
The Godfather 16" Large
Ricotta cheese instead of red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, deli pepperoni, and fresh real bacon.
The Madrina 16" Large
Housemade Italian butter as sauce, mozzarella, bacon, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, garlic, parmesan, basil.
The Gucci 16" Large
Artichokes, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and grilled chicken.
Mamma Mia 16" Large
Fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Italian butter herbs and spices instead of pizza sauce.
Skinny 16" Large
Fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. Italian butter herbs and spices instead of pizza sauce.