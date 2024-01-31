Skip to Main content
Monster Bagels 1110 Little Street
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Catering
Cream cheese
Baked Goods
Lunch
Breakfast Sandwiches
Catering
1/2 Dozen Bagels
$15.00
Dozen Bagels
$25.00
2 Dozen Bagels
$48.00
3 Dozen Bagels
$70.00
4 Dozen Bagels
$90.00
One plain Bagel
$3.00
Two plain Bagels
$6.00
Three plain Bagels
$8.00
12 Hard Rolls
$22.00
6 Hard Rolls
$12.00
1 Hard Rolls
$2.00
Cream cheese
8oz
$4.00
16oz
$8.00
Special 8oz
$6.00
Special 16oz
$10.00
Baked Goods
Muffins
$4.00
Cookies
$2.75
Pastries
$5.00
Cinnabon
$4.00
Lunch
Half Cheese
$4.00
Half pepperoni
$4.25
Full Cheese
$8.00
Full Pepperoni
$8.50
Grilled Baloney Onion
$8.50
Breakfast Sandwiches
STKEC
$8.50
BEC
$7.50
SEC
$8.00
HEC
$8.00
EC
$6.50
LOX
$10.00
Bagel Cream Cheese/Butter
$5.00
Pork Roll
$8.00
Bagel Special Cream Cheese/Butter
$5.50
Monster Bagels 1110 Little Street Location and Ordering Hours
(803) 272-0285
1110 Little Street, Camden, SC 29020
Closed
All hours
