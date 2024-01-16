Monte Cello's Cranberry
APPETIZERS
- 1/2 Dozen Wings$7.99
Bone-in wings dipped in your choice of sauce.
- Dozen Wings$14.99
Bone-in wings dipped in your choice of sauce.
- 2 Dozen Wings$28.99
Bone-in wings dipped in your choice of sauce.
- 3 Dozen Wings$42.99
Bone-in wings dipped in your choice of sauce.
- 50 Wings$56.99
Bone-in wings dipped in your choice of sauce.
- Dozen Boneless Wings$12.95
Boneless breaded chicken chunks dipped in your choice of sauce.
- 1/2 Dozen Boneless Wings$6.95
Boneless breaded chicken chunks dipped in your choice of sauce.
- Pepperoni Rolls$8.95
Fresh pizza dough rolled with pepperoni and mozzarella cheeses. Seasoned with garlic butter and Italian seasonings.
- Buffalo Chicken Rolls$9.95
Fresh pizza dough rolled with diced chicken breast, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Seasoned with garlic butter and Italian seasonings.
- Rolls$8.95
Fresh pizza dough rolled with your choice of toppings and mozzarella cheese. Topped with garlic butter and Italian seasonings.
- Bread-Stix$5.95
Five breadsticks topped with garlic butter, parmesan cheese and oregano.
- Bread-Stix with Cheese$6.95
- Combo Platter$12.95
A mix of fried mushrooms, cauliflower, onion rings, provolone sticks, zucchini and jalapeno poppers.
- Fried Zucchini$7.95
Five slices of zucchini breaded and fried.
- Onion Rings$6.75
12 oz. portion of beer battered onion rings.
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.95Out of stock
Six poppers stuffed with diced jalapenos and cheddar cheese.
- Provolone Sticks$7.50
Five breaded and fried provolone sticks
- Fried Mushrooms$6.25
8 oz. portion of battered fried mushrooms.
- Macaroni & Cheez Bites$6.75
Six breaded bites of macaroni and cheese.
- Fried Cauliflower$6.25
8 oz. portion of battered fried cauliflower
- Veggie Quesadilla$10.95
A tortilla stuffed with cheddar, mozzarella, jalapenos, black olives, red onions and tomato filets. Grilled and served with a side of lettuce, salsa and sour cream.
- Steak Quesadilla$10.95
A tortilla stuffed with cheddar, mozzarella, steak and fried onions and green peppers. Grilled and served with a side of lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
A tortilla stuffed with cheddar, mozzarella, chicken and fried onion and green peppers. Grilled and served with a side of lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
- Pretzels & Bier Cheese$8.95
Ten soft pretzel nuggets served with a side of bier cheese.
- Stuffed Banana Peppers$9.95
Two homemade stuffed banana peppers topped with spaghetti sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
- Greek Nachos$10.95
Fried pita chips topped with gyro meat, melted mozzarella cheese, cucumber sauce, lettuce and tomato.
- 50 CENT RANCH$0.50
- 50 CENT BLEU CHEESE$0.50
SOUP - SALADS
Soups
Salads
- Chicken Salad$13.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, banana peppers, red onions, fries and cheddar cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.50
Grilled chicken dipped in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, banana peppers, red onions, fries and cheddar cheese
- Steak Salad$13.50
Grilled steak, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, banana peppers, red onions, fries and cheddar cheese
- Tender Salad$14.50
Tenders, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, banana peppers, red onions, fries and cheddar cheese
- Buffalo Tender Salad$15.50
Tenders dipped in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, banana peppers, red onions, fries and cheddar cheese
- Antipasto Salad$12.50
Lettuce, tomato, carrots, red cabbage, red onions, black olives, provolone cheese, pepperoni, ham, capicola, salami, pepperoncini and egg
- Chef Salad$12.50
Lettuce, tomato, carrots, red cabbage, red onions, ham, turkey, swiss cheese, American cheese and egg
- Chicken Caesar Salad$15.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and grilled chicken
- Steak Caesar Salad$15.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and grilled steak
- Large Caesar Salad$12.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons
- Side Caesar Salad$4.25
Romaine lettuce parmesan cheese and croutons
- Large Toss Salad$7.25
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, carrots, red cabbage, red onions, cucumbers and croutons
- Small Toss Salad$3.95
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, carrots, red cabbage, red onions, cucumbers and croutons
PIZZA
Traditional Pizza
Chicago Pizza
- Mini Chicago$9.25
A meal in itself, twice baked to perfection in a round black pan aged and seasoned in olive oil and garlic - topped with cheese & imported, seasoned crushed tomatoes, thick & chewy (no sauce)
- Small Chicago$12.50
A meal in itself, twice baked to perfection in a round black pan aged and seasoned in olive oil and garlic - topped with cheese & imported, seasoned crushed tomatoes, thick & chewy (no sauce)
- Medium Chicago$14.50
A meal in itself, twice baked to perfection in a round black pan aged and seasoned in olive oil and garlic - topped with cheese & imported, seasoned crushed tomatoes, thick & chewy (no sauce)
- Large Chicago$17.50
A meal in itself, twice baked to perfection in a round black pan aged and seasoned in olive oil and garlic - topped with cheese & imported, seasoned crushed tomatoes, thick & chewy (no sauce)
Pan Pizza
- Mini Pan Pizza$9.25
Pizza topped with our own homemade sauce and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses - round, thick, and a little spicy
- Small Pan Pizza$12.50
Pizza topped with our own homemade sauce and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses - round, thick, and a little spicy
- Medium Pan Pizza$14.50
Pizza topped with our own homemade sauce and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses - round, thick, and a little spicy
- Large Pan Pizza$17.50
Pizza topped with our own homemade sauce and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses - round, thick, and a little spicy
Sicilian Pizza
- 1 Cut Sicilian$2.25
This old island-style pizza is - square, thick, and a little spicy
- 2 Cut Sicilian$3.75
This old island-style pizza is - square, thick, and a little spicy
- 3 Cut Sicilian$5.25
- 4 Cut Sicilian$6.75
This old island-style pizza is - square, thick, and a little spicy
- 6 Cut Sicilian$9.75
- 8 Cut Sicilian$12.75
This old island-style pizza is - square, thick, and a little spicy
- 12 Cut Sicilian$16.95
This old island-style pizza is - square, thick, and a little spicy
- 16 Cut Sicilian$20.50
This old island-style pizza is - square, thick, and a little spicy
- 24 Cut Sicilian$31.00
Alt Crusts Specialty Pizza
CALZONES/STROMBOLI
Calzones
Stromboli
DINNER FAVORITES
Italian Dinner Favorites
- Homemade Lasagna$14.95
Classic dish - layers of meat and 3 cheeses cooked to perfection
- Seafood Alfredo$17.95
Fresh pieces of shrimp, scallops, and crab legs lightly seasoned with garlic butter and alfredo sauce; served tossed in fettuccine
- Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo$14.95
Fresh chicken and steamed broccoli over fettuccine noodles in alfredo sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$14.95
Chicken tender breast topped with our homemade spaghetti sauce & mozzarella cheese served over pasta
- Cheese Ravioli$13.95
Five large pockets baked and covered with sauce and cheese
- Stuffed Shells$14.95
Four large shells stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese covered with sauce and cheese
- Gnocchi$13.95
Potato dough dumplings topped with our sauce and cheese
- Meatball Casserole$13.95
Four large meatballs over pasta, covered with sauce and cheese
- Chicken Diablo$17.95
Tender pieces of chicken sauteed with mushrooms, tomatoes, and stuffed banana pepper, tossed in penne pasta with spicy cream sauce, and topped with tortilla strips
- Hot Sausage Casserole$14.95
Two pieces of Italian sausage over pasta, covered with cheese, sauteed green peppers and onions
- Zucchini Parmesan$13.95
Breaded zucchini sliced with sauce and melted cheese and side of pasta
- Fisherman's Platter$14.95
Two 6 oz pieces of beer-battered cod served with your choice of two sides.
- 2 Piece Chicken Platter$9.95
Served with your choice of two sides. Extra charge for white meat
- 3 Piece Chicken Platter$11.50
Served with your choice of two sides. Extra charge for white meat
Pasta Dinners
HOAGIES/SANDWICHES
Whole Hot Hoagies
- Whole PGH Steak$14.95
French fries, coleslaw, provolone cheese, fried onions and tomato.
- Whole PGH Italian$14.95
French fries, coleslaw, provolone cheese, onion, tomato and Italian dressing
- Whole Steak$12.00
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and fried onions
- Whole Italian$11.00
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing
- Whole Hot Sausage$12.00
Hot sausage, sauce, provolone cheese, fried onions and green peppers
- Whole Ham & Cheese$11.00
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing
- Whole Meatball$11.00
Meatballs, sauce and provolone cheese
- Whole Turkey Swiss$11.00
Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Whole Cappicola$11.00
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing
Half Hot Hoagies
- Half PGH Steak$7.95
French fries, coleslaw, provolone cheese, tomato and fried onions
- Half PGH Italian$7.95
French fries, coleslaw, provolone cheese, tomato, onion and Italian dressing
- Half Steak$6.50
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and fried onions
- Half Italian$6.00
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing
- Half Meatball$6.00
Meatballs, sauce and provolone cheese
- Half Hot Sausage$6.50
Hot sausage, sauce, provolone cheese and fried green peppers and onions
- Half Ham & Cheese$6.00
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing
- Half Turkey Swiss$6.00
Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Half Cappicola$6.00
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing
Sandwiches
- Breaded Chicken Breast Sand$6.25
4 oz. breaded chicken with lettuce and tomato
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$6.95
4 oz. breaded chicken on a hoagie roll covered in sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Gyro$5.50
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber sauce
- Gyro$5.50
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber sauce
- Fish Sandwich$7.95
6 oz. beer battered cod on a hoagie roll
- Grilled Cheese$5.25
- Hamburger$6.25
Double burger choose your own toppings
- Cheeseburger$7.50
Double Cheeseburger choose your own toppings
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sand$6.00
4 oz. chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato
- Grilled Buffalo Chicken Breast Sand$6.50
4 oz. chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of bleu cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$6.00
Grilled chicken pieces, lettuce, tomato and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.50
Grilled chicken pieces dipped in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Chicken Tender Wrap$6.00
Two chicken tenders diced, lettuce, tomato and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap$6.50
Two chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce and diced, lettuce, tomato and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Chicken on Dish$2.00
4 oz. grilled chicken breast
- Steak on Dish$2.00
4 oz. grilled steak pieces
- Fish on Dish$5.95
6 oz. beer battered cod filet
CHICKEN
Chicken Buckets
- 4 Piece Chicken$7.50
Fried chicken with your choice of side.
- 8 Piece Chicken$12.75
Fried chicken with your choice of 2 sides.
- 12 Piece Chicken$18.75
Fried chicken with your choice of 3 sides.
- 16 Piece Chicken$24.75
Fried chicken with your choice of 4 sides.
- Breast$1.75
Pressure fried breast
- Thigh$0.95
Pressure fried thigh
- Leg$0.90
Pressure fried leg
- Wing$1.75
Pressure fried wing
- 4 Piece All Breasts$10.00
Four pressure fried breasts with your choice of side.
KIDS MEALS
Kids Menu
- Kids Hot Dog$4.75
Includes your choice of side.
- Kids Hamburger$5.25
Includes your choice of side.
- Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
Includes your choice of side.
- Kids Chicken Tenders$5.25
Two tenders with your choice of side.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
Includes your choice of side
- Kids Fish$6.75
Includes your choice of side.
- Kids Mac n Cheese$5.00
- Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$6.25
5 oz. portion of spaghetti. Includes Italian bread.
- Kids Penne & Meatball$6.25
5 oz. portion of penne. Includes Italian bread.
SIDES
- Side Fettuccine$5.25
5 oz. portion with your choice of sauce.
- Side Spaghetti$5.25
5 oz. portion with your choice of sauce.
- Side Penne$5.25
5 oz. portion with your choice of sauce.
- Side Gluten Friendly Penne$6.25
5 oz. portion with your choice of sauce.
- Side Seafood Alfredo$8.95
Smaller portion of our dinner favorite.
- Side Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo$8.25
Smaller portion of our dinner favorite.
- Garlic Bread$2.75
Mini garlic bread loaf
- Gluten Free Garlic Bread$4.75Out of stock
- Italian Roll$2.00
Round baked Italian roll.
- Bread & Butter$2.00
Two slices of Italian bread with butter.
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$4.25
3 slices of Italian bread covered in garlic butter, parmesan cheese and provolone.
- Side Meatballs$3.00
Two meatballs covered in spaghetti sauce.
- Side Hot Sausage$2.95
One hot sausage link covered in spaghetti sauce with sautéed green peppers and onions.
- Mac & Cheese$4.50
10 oz. portion of macaroni and cheese.
- Cole Slaw$3.50
4 oz. portion.
- French Fries$4.95
7 oz. portion.
- Mashed Potatoes$3.50
10 oz. portion of mashed with gravy.
- Apple Sauce$3.50
4 oz. portion.
- Chip Fries$5.50
7 oz. portion of homemade potato chips.
- Lounge Fries$10.95
Side of fries covered in melted provolone and cheddar cheeses with bacon pieces.
- Adult Fish$8.50
6 oz. piece of beer battered cod. Includes your choice of one side.
- Buffalo Chicken Tender Basket$8.00
4 chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce and served with your choice of side.
- Chicken Tender Basket$7.50
4 chicken tenders served with your choice of side.
- Side Broccoli$3.50