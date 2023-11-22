Montecristo Restaurant Bar & Grill Everett 389 Main St
Comida
Desayunos - Breakfast
- Super Desayuno$14.99
Scramble eggs with refried beans, rice, steak, pork rings, sour cream, cheese, and avocado
- Huevos Picados Con Chorizo$11.00
Scrambled eggs with sausage
- Huevos Picados$11.00
Plain scrambled eggs
- Tipico Salvadoreno$11.00
Eggs with tomatoes and onion
- Huevos Rancheros$11.00
Eggs sunny side up with salsa
- Platanos Fritos$5.95
Fried plantains. Con crema
- Huevos Picados Con Jamon$11.00
Eggs with ham
- Desayuno Montecristo$14.00
Eggs with ham, pork strips, fried beans, cream, and cheese
Soups - Sopas
Carnes - Meat
- Costilla De Res$20.00
S portion of grilled beef ribs marinated and seasoned in house. Served with salad, rise, and beans
- Carne Asada$16.95
Grilled steak tender seasoned. Served with rice and beans
- Plato Montecristo$19.95
Grilled steak tender seasoned. Served with rice, beans, fried yuca, pork rind, and house made cheese
- Plato Montanero$20.00
A classic Colombian dish which includes grilled steak, pork rind, plantains, beans, rice, and fried egg
- Bistek Encebollado$17.95
Marinated steak with house salsa, rice, and beans and salad
- Parillada Montecristo$23.95
A combo plate with steak, chicken, and shrimps. Served with rice and beans
- Churrasco$17.95
Grilled steak cooked with our house and sausage. Served with rice and beans
- Sirloin Steak$20.00
8 oz. steak served with vegetables, rice, and beans
- Montecristo Burger$9.95
Pollo - Chicken
- Pollo Frito$14.00
Fried chicken with rice, beans, French fries, and salad
- Pollo Asado$14.00
Grilled chicken with rice, beans, and salad
- Pollo Encebollado$14.00
Chicken marinated with our house sauce rice, beans, and salad
- Pollo a La Crema$14.95
Creamy chicken with rice, beans, and salad
- Pollo Empanizado$14.00
Breaded chicken breast served with rice and beans
- Chicken wings$13.95
Chicken wings with rice, salad, and French fries
- Alitas de pollo$7.00+
Seafood - Comida De Mar
- Filete a La Plancha$16.95
Grilled fish fillet served rice, beans, and salad
- Camarones Empanizados$14.95
Breaded panko shrimps with rice, beans, French fries, and salad
- Camarones a La Plancha$16.95
Grilled shrimps with vegetables, rice, and beans
- Pescado Frito$17.95
Fried tilapia with our house sauce served with rice, beans, and salad
- Camarones Ala Diabla$16.95
Shrimps marinated with spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans, and salad
- Camarones a La Crema$16.95
A creamy shrimp. Served with rice, beans, and salad
- Camarones Al a Jillo$16.95
A garlic shrimps. Served rice, beans, and salad
- Filete Empanizado$16.95
Breaded fish fillet. Served with rice, beans, and salad
- Salmon$17.95
Grilled salmon served with rice, vegetables
- Shrimp Cocktail$19.95
Ceviche de camarones, shrimp marinated in lime, onions, avocado, tomato, and cilantro
Fajitas
Pupusas
Side Orders
- Platano Frito$6.95
Fried plantain
- Small Papas Fritas$3.00
French fries
- Large Papas Fritas$6.00
French fries
- Frijoles$2.00
Pinto beans
- Refried Beans$2.00
- Avocado$4.00
- Tortillas$0.50
- Queso$2.50
Cheese
- Arroz$2.00
Rice
- Yuca Frita$6.00
- Papas Locas$8.00
- Crema$1.50
Creme
- Guacamole$5.00
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
- Chicken Fingers$8.00
- Picada Grande$60.00
- Picada Mediana$35.00
- Pico De Gallo$1.50
- Chicharones Salvadoreno$14.00
- Chicharones Colombiano$4.00
- Jalapeno$0.50
- Yuca con Chicharones$14.95
- Orden de Camarones$10.00
- Carne Asada Sola$10.00
- Pollo Asado Solo$10.00