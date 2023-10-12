Monterey Grill
DINNER
Appetizers
Angry Cashew Lobster
Coconut, spicy Meyer lemon aioli, picked garden vegetable ALLERGY SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, NUT, TREE NUT
Beef Tartar
Traditional garnish, grilled country bread ALLERGY GLUTEN can be omitted
Braised Octopus
Tomato, saffron, middle neck clams ALLERGY SHELLFISH
Broiled East Coast Oysters
Bone marrow butter, pecorino Romano, fine herbs ALLERGY SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, DAIRY
Herb Hummus
Seasonal vegetables, grilled pita ALLERGY GLUTEN can be omitted
Flaming Crab Dip
Lump crab, roasted vegetable, old bay crostini ALLERGY SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, DAIRY
Beet Gravlox
Crispy Calamari
Cherry peppers, pomodoro, wasabi aioli ALLERGY SEAFOOD
Deviled Egg Flight
Traditional, blue crab, pickled jalapeno & bacon, truffle & caviar ALLERGY EGG, SHELLFISH
Double-cut Smoked Bacon
Gremolata, balsamic, toasted breadcrumb ALLERGY GLUTEN can be omitted
Extra Hummus Veggie
Cocktail Sauce
Horseradish
BREAD
Bread REFILL
Extra Naan
Extra Wontons
App Spec 1
App Spec 2
Soups & Salads
Soup Du Jour
Chef's inspiration ALLERGY SEE CHEF SOUP CHANGES FREQUENTLY
House Salad
Baby arugula, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette ALLERGY DAIRY, TREE NUT CAN BE OMITTED
"The Wedge"
Roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions, pancetta, gorgonzola dressing, fine herbs ALLERGY DAIRY
Caesar Salad
Baby gems, pecorino Romano, white truffle ALLERGY DAIRY, (GLUTEN can be omitted)
Grilled Watermelon Salad
Katamala olives, bell pepper, cucumber, Greek feta, tomato, red onion, oregano vinaigrette ALLERGY DAIRY can be omitted
Lobster Bisque
Port reduction. Petite lobster salad ALLERGY SHELLFISH, DAIRY
The Jupiter Cobb
Butter poached lobster, shrimp & crab, iceberg radicchico mix. Baby heirloom tomatoes, avocado, sharp provolone, applewood smoked bacon, soft boiled egg, herb buttermilk dressing ALLERGY SHELLFISH, DAIRY, EGG, GLUTEN
Herb Vin Dressing
Balsamic Dressing
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Caesar Dressing
White Anchovie
Oil / Vinegar
Raw Bar
Shrimp Cocktail
Cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon ALLERGY SHELLFISH
Oysters of the Moment
East coast, west coast, Asian pear mignonette ALLERGY SHELLFISH
Clams on the Half Shell
1 dozen, Asian pear mignonette ALLERGY SHELLFISH
Crab Louie
Bell pepper, celery, scallion, avocado, tajin ALLERGY SHELLFISH, GLUTEN
Spicy Tuna Poke
Cucumber, mango, avocado, sesame wonton strips ALLERGY SESAME
Half Tower
Lobster, shrimp cocktail, clams, oysters of the moment, tuna poke, crab Louie ALLERGY SHELLFISH
Full Tower
ALLERGY SHELLFISH
Butcher Block
8 oz Filet
12 oz Filet
Dry-aged Bone-in NY Strip
18 oz
Bone-in Cajun Ribeye
22 oz
Wagyu Tomahawk
36 oz. Domestic Wagyu
Rosemary & Fig Heritage Pork Chop
18 oz ALLERGY GLUTEN can be omitted
Lamb Rack
ALLERGY GLUTEN can be omitted
Lamb Porterhouse
Prime Rib Queen Cut
Prime Rib King Cut
Enhancements
From the Land
Braised Short Rib
Wild mushroom risotto, horseradish gremolata, natural jus ALLERGY DAIRY
Chinese 5 Spice Duck Breast
Kolhrabi, soy gastrique ALLERGY DAIRY, SESAME
Peruvian Roasted Chicken
Anise & blood orange salad, sweet potato puree ALLERGY DAIRY
Steak Frites
Prime hanger, everything-spiced fries, black garlic aioli ALLERGY DAIRY
FD-Steak & Eggs
FD-Surf & Turf
Vegan Entree
Vegetarian Pasta
Vegetarian Risotto
Weiner Schnitzel
Entree Spec Land 1
Entree Spec Land 2
From the Sea
Roasted Local Snapper
Cauliflower duo, tangerine pesto ALLERGY DAIRY
Basil & Preserved Lemon-crusted Salmon
Wilted pea tendrils, roasted tomato beurre Blanc ALLERGY DAIRY, GLUTEN
Jumbo Lump Crabcakes
Shaved asparagus, blistered tomato, truffle ALLERGY GLUTEN, SHELLFISH
Fennel Pollen Dusted Swordfish
White bean cassoulet, pancetta, herb salad ALLERGY DAIRY
Lobster Bucatini
Fresno chili, pomodoro, basil ALLERGY SHELLFISH, DAIRY, GLUTEN
Clams & Linguini
Bacon, clam veloute, carrot butter ALLERGY SHELLFISH, DAIRY, GLUTEN
Sword Special.
Entree Spec Fish 1
Entree Spec Fish 2
Signature Sides
Harissa Glazed Carrots
Orange, oregano, pistachio ALLERGY DAIRY
Grilled Asparagus
Tangerine EVOO, sea salt ALLERGY DAIRY
Everything-Spiced Sea Salt Fries
Fine herbs, black garlic aioli
Creamed Spinach
Smoked gouda. Roasted garlic ALLERGY DAIRY
Jalapeno Yukon Potato Puree
Charred Broccolini
Tomato jam, preserved lemon ALLERGY DAIRY
Billionaire Baked Caviar
Sharp provolone, truffled sour cream, scallion, American caviar ALLERGY DAIRY
Mac and Cheese
Cheddar, sharp provolone, herb breadcrumb ALLERGY DAIRY
Wild Mushroom
Garlic, soft herbs ALLERGY DAIRY
Billionaire Baked No Caviar
-------------------
COCKTAILS/SPIRITS
Signature Cocktails
Violet Margarita
Casa migos silver tequila, butterfly pea powder, agave, fresh lime & black sea salt
Flower Power
Ketel grapefruit & rose, rocky's botanical, hibiscus syrup & min
Blueberry Old-Fashion
Knob creek rye, blueberry syrup, bitters & large berry cube
Guava Daiquiri
Bacardi silver rum, guava syrup, fresh lime & lime wheel
Prickly Mule
Tito's vodka, prickly pear syrup, fever tree ginger beer & lime wheel
Sake Negroni
Cinjo sake, aperol, lillete rose, orange bitters & blood orange wheel
The Trident
Barsol pisco, blue curacao, ginger syrup, fresh lime & tajin rim
High Roller
Basil Hayden bourbon, green chartreuse, pineapple juice, coconut syrup, bitters & fresh lime
Passion Fruit Caipirinha
Leblon cachaca, passionfruit-mango syrup & fresh limes
Red Sports Car
Martel blue swift cognac, grand marnier, cointreau, campari, fresh lemon & citrus rim
Monkeying Around
Monkey 47 gin, St. Germaine elderflower & fever tree sparkling lime & yuzu
Blue Hawaiian
Long Island Ice Tea
Mocktails
Drink Special
Classic Cocktails
Smoked Old Fashioned
Basil Hayden bourbon, bitters, sugar cube smoked & orange peel
Prime Manhatten
Maker's mark bourbon, sweet vermouth, dash of orange bitters & maraschino cherry
Espresso Martini
Grey goose vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, pinch of salt & three coffee beans
Millionaire Martini
Belvedere vodka, dry vermouth & bleu cheese stuffed olives
Premium Cadillac Margarita
Casa migos reposado, grand marnier, blue agave & fresh lime juice
Night Cap Cocktail
White Chocolate Grasshopper
1 oz tempes fugit crème De menthe, 1 oz Godiva white chocolate, .25oz heavy cream. Garnish grasshopper cookie
Chocolate Raspberry Truffle
1.5 oz stoli raspberry vodka, .5 oz chambord, .5 oz Godiva dark chocolate garnish-chocolate swiped martini glass
Brandy Alexander
3 oz Christian bros vsop brandy, 2 oz kahlua, 2 oz cream-garnish-dash of cinnamon
Midnight Oil
1.5 oz Mt gay rum, .25 oz domaine De canton, .25 tempes fugit crème De banane liqueur, .75 oz cold brew, 3 dashes vanilla extract-garnish brûleed banana
Bourbon Milk Punch
2 oz bulleit bourbon, 3 oz whole milk, 1oz simple syrup, 2 dashes vanilla extract garnish fresh grated
Brunch Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Mimosa
Flamin Hot Bloody Mary
Rimmed with caliente cheese dust & lime zest, tim's bloody Mary mix, 2 oz Tito's, garnish pickle spear-celery stalk-lime
Hibiscus Tarragon Spritzer
2 oz Hendricks gin or vodka, .5 oz lemon juice, 1 oz hibiscus tarragon syrup, fever tree tonic water-garnish lemon
Pink Senorita
2 oz patron silver tequila, 1 oz triple sec, .5 oz lemon juice, 2 oz pink lemonade-garnish pink sugar rim-lemon
Basil Rosemary Orangeade Shandy
Orangeade (3 cups water, 1 cup sugar, 1/4 cup basil, 3/4 rosemary, 2 orange peels, 4 cups OJ) 6 oz orangeade, 6 oz funky Buddha floridian or wheat beer
Sweet Tea Mint Jupiter
2 oz bourbon, 5-6 mint leaves, cold brewed sweetened iced tea, garnish-mint
Papaya Smash
1 Papaya slice, .75 oz agave, 1.5 oz espolon anejo tequila, .5 oz aperol, .75 oz lime juice, .5 oz orange juice-garnish 1 papaya slice
Red Sangria A
Blueberry simple syrup, chambord, Cara Cara oranges, cabernet
White Sangria A
Blood oranges, lemon, limes, pink grapefruit, pinot grigio
Red Sangria B
Cranberry juice, orange juice, blackberry brandy, chambord, simple syrup, cabernet, sprite
White Sangria B
Orange, strawberry, peach, apricot brandy, simply syrup, Riesling
Vodka
Tito's
Ketel One
Grey Goose
Chopin
Belvedere
Absolut
Absolut Elyx
Hanger One
Stoli
Pinnacle
Zyr
Absolut Citron
Absolut Peppar
Belvedere Flavored
Crystal Skull
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Ketel Botanical
Ketel One Grapefruit
Stoli O
Stoli Rasp
Stoli Vanilla
DBL - Absolut
DBL - Absolut citron
DBL - Absolut Elyx
DBL - Absolut Peppar
DBL - Belvedere
DBL - Chopin
DBL - Chrystal Skull
DBL - Grey Goose
DBL - Hanger One
DBL - Ketel Botanical
DBL - Ketel One
DBL - Ketel One Grapefruit
DBL - Pinnacle
DBL - Stoli
DBL - Stoli O
DBL - Stoli Rasp
DBL - Stoli Vanilla
DBL - Tito's
Gin
Rum
Bacardi
Malibu
Myers
Leblon
Mount Gay
Sailor Jerry
Ron Zacapa 23yr
Cruzan Light
Noxx&Dunn
DBL - Bacardi
DBL - Malibu
DBL - Myers
DBL - Ron Zacapa
DBL - Lebon
DBL - Mont Gay
DBL - Sailor Jerry
DBL - Ron Zacapa 23yr
DBL - Cruzan Light
Tequila
Clas Azul
Clase Azul Repo
Clase Azul Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Repo
Casamigos Anejo
Codigo Rosa
Del Maguey Mezcal
Don Julio 1942
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Repo
Espolon Anejo
F!echa Azul
Patron Silver
Patron Repo
Patron Anejo
Sauza (house)
Clase Azul Rocks
Clase Azul Repo Rocks
Class Azul Anejo Rocks
Don Julio 1942 Rocks
DBL - Clas Azul
DBL - Casamigos Blanco
DBL - Casamigos Repo
DBL - Casamigos Anejo
DBL - Don Julio 1942
DBL - Patron Silver
DBL - Patron Repo
DBL - Patron Anejo
Bourbon
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden
Beam
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Elijah Craig
Four Roses
Gentleman Jack
Henry McKenna 10yr
Jack Daniels
Jefferson's Ocean
Knob Creek
Maker's
Michter's Rye
Redemption Rye
Weller 12 Yr
Widow Jane
Woodford
Horse Soldier
Whistle Pig
DBL - Angel's Envy
DBL - Basil Hayden
DBL - Beam
DBL - Blanton's
DBL - Buffaloo Trace
DBL - Bulleit
DBL - Bulleit Rye
DBL - Four Roses
DBL - Jefferson's Aged at Sea
DBL - Knob Creek
DBL - Maker's
DBL - Michter's Rye
DBL - Old Rip Van Vinkle
DBL - Redemption Rye
DBL - Weller 12 Yr
DBL - Widow Jane
DBL - Woodford
DBL Whistle Pig
Scotch / Whiskey
Ardbeg 5yr
Balvenie 12 Yr
C.C.
Chivas
Cragganmore
Crown Royale
Dalwhinnie
Dewar's
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
Jameson
Lagavulin
Laphroaig
Mac 12 Yr
Mac 15 Yr
Oban
Talisker
Walker Black
Walker Blue
Walker Blue Rocks
DBL - Balvenie 12 Yr
DBL - Balvenie 15 Yr
DBL - Chivas
DBL - Cragganmore
DBL - Crown Royale
DBL - Dalwhinnie
DBL - Dewar's
DBL - Glenfiddich
DBL - Glenlivet
DBL - Lagavulin
DBL - Mac 12 Yr
DBL - Mac 15 Yr
DBL - Oban
DBL - Talisker
DBL - Walker Black
DBL - Walker Blue
Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Bailey's
Barsol Pisco
Blue Curacao
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Mozart Dark
Mozart White
Grand Ma
Green Chartreuse
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Lillet Blanc
Lillet Rose
Rocky's Botanical
Sambuca
St Germain
Triple Sec
Licor 43
Paw Paw
Sake
Cognac / Brandy
Martel Blue Swift
Courvoisier
Hennessey VSOP
Hennessey XO
Remy Martin VSOP
.5 oz Remy Martin Louis XIII
1 oz Remy Martin Louis XIII
1.5 oz Remy Martin Louis XIII
DBL - Martel Blue Swift
DBL - Courvoisier
DBL - Hennessey VSOP
DBL - Hennessey XO
DBL - Remy Martin VSOP
NA BEV
Cappuccino
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Espresso
Double Espresso
Ginger Ale
Hot Tea
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Root Beer
Sprite
Vero Flat
Vero Sparkling
Iced Water
Club Soda
Orange juice
Cranberry juice
Pineapple juice
Grapefruit juice
Pellegrino
Aqua Panna
Ginger Beer
DESSERTS
Dessert
19th Hole
Sweet corn creme brûlée, toasted caramel corn, graham crumbles, fresh berries
Apple Tartine
Captain's Bread Pudding
Captain crunch, smoked bacon, bourbon toffee sauce
Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake Birthday
Chocolate Layer Cake
Dark chocolate ganache, chocolate shavings. Golden palm tuile
Ice Cream Scoop
Killer Key Lime Pie
Peanut Butter Pie
Oreo crust, house-made banana ice cream, chocolate drizzle
Seasonal Cobbler
House-made vanilla ice cream