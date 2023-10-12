DINNER

Appetizers

Angry Cashew Lobster

$39.00

Coconut, spicy Meyer lemon aioli, picked garden vegetable ALLERGY SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, NUT, TREE NUT

Beef Tartar

$22.00

Traditional garnish, grilled country bread ALLERGY GLUTEN can be omitted

Braised Octopus

$28.00

Tomato, saffron, middle neck clams ALLERGY SHELLFISH

Broiled East Coast Oysters

$22.00

Bone marrow butter, pecorino Romano, fine herbs ALLERGY SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, DAIRY

Herb Hummus

$16.00

Seasonal vegetables, grilled pita ALLERGY GLUTEN can be omitted

Flaming Crab Dip

$28.00

Lump crab, roasted vegetable, old bay crostini ALLERGY SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, DAIRY

Beet Gravlox

$18.00

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Cherry peppers, pomodoro, wasabi aioli ALLERGY SEAFOOD

Deviled Egg Flight

$19.00

Traditional, blue crab, pickled jalapeno & bacon, truffle & caviar ALLERGY EGG, SHELLFISH

Double-cut Smoked Bacon

$19.00

Gremolata, balsamic, toasted breadcrumb ALLERGY GLUTEN can be omitted

$5.00

Soups & Salads

Soup Du Jour

$12.00

Chef's inspiration ALLERGY SEE CHEF SOUP CHANGES FREQUENTLY

House Salad

$14.00

Baby arugula, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette ALLERGY DAIRY, TREE NUT CAN BE OMITTED

"The Wedge"

$18.00

Roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions, pancetta, gorgonzola dressing, fine herbs ALLERGY DAIRY

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Baby gems, pecorino Romano, white truffle ALLERGY DAIRY, (GLUTEN can be omitted)

Grilled Watermelon Salad

$17.00

Katamala olives, bell pepper, cucumber, Greek feta, tomato, red onion, oregano vinaigrette ALLERGY DAIRY can be omitted

Lobster Bisque

$16.00

Port reduction. Petite lobster salad ALLERGY SHELLFISH, DAIRY

The Jupiter Cobb

$36.00

Butter poached lobster, shrimp & crab, iceberg radicchico mix. Baby heirloom tomatoes, avocado, sharp provolone, applewood smoked bacon, soft boiled egg, herb buttermilk dressing ALLERGY SHELLFISH, DAIRY, EGG, GLUTEN

$3.00

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon ALLERGY SHELLFISH

Oysters of the Moment

East coast, west coast, Asian pear mignonette ALLERGY SHELLFISH

Clams on the Half Shell

$23.00

1 dozen, Asian pear mignonette ALLERGY SHELLFISH

Crab Louie

$27.00

Bell pepper, celery, scallion, avocado, tajin ALLERGY SHELLFISH, GLUTEN

Spicy Tuna Poke

$22.00

Cucumber, mango, avocado, sesame wonton strips ALLERGY SESAME

Half Tower

$155.00

Lobster, shrimp cocktail, clams, oysters of the moment, tuna poke, crab Louie ALLERGY SHELLFISH

Full Tower

$295.00

ALLERGY SHELLFISH

Butcher Block

8 oz Filet

$55.00

12 oz Filet

$79.00
Dry-aged Bone-in NY Strip

Dry-aged Bone-in NY Strip

$79.00

18 oz

Bone-in Cajun Ribeye

$79.00

22 oz

Wagyu Tomahawk

$215.00

36 oz. Domestic Wagyu

Rosemary & Fig Heritage Pork Chop

$45.00

18 oz ALLERGY GLUTEN can be omitted

Lamb Rack

Lamb Rack

$61.00

ALLERGY GLUTEN can be omitted

Lamb Porterhouse

$58.00

Prime Rib Queen Cut

$29.00

Prime Rib King Cut

$36.00

Lobster Tail

$35.00

ALLERGY SHELLFISH

Bearnaise

$6.00

ALLERGY EGG, DAIRY

Bordelaise Sauce

$6.00

ALLERGY DAIRY

Red Chimichurri

$6.00

Oscar Style

$18.00

ALLERGY DAIRY, SHELLFISH

Au Poivre Sauce

$9.00

ALLERGY DAIRY

Espresso Rub

$6.00

Gorgonzola Crust

$10.00

ALLERGY DAIRY

Single Crab Cake

$18.00

Angry Shrimp

$18.00

From the Land

Braised Short Rib

$36.00

Wild mushroom risotto, horseradish gremolata, natural jus ALLERGY DAIRY

Chinese 5 Spice Duck Breast

$45.00

Kolhrabi, soy gastrique ALLERGY DAIRY, SESAME

Peruvian Roasted Chicken

$29.00

Anise & blood orange salad, sweet potato puree ALLERGY DAIRY

Steak Frites

$32.00

Prime hanger, everything-spiced fries, black garlic aioli ALLERGY DAIRY

FD-Steak & Eggs

$53.00

FD-Surf & Turf

$98.00

Vegan Entree

$24.00

Vegetarian Pasta

$29.00

Vegetarian Risotto

$29.00

Weiner Schnitzel

$42.00

Entree Spec Land 1

Entree Spec Land 2

From the Sea

Roasted Local Snapper

Roasted Local Snapper

$35.00

Cauliflower duo, tangerine pesto ALLERGY DAIRY

Basil & Preserved Lemon-crusted Salmon

Basil & Preserved Lemon-crusted Salmon

$31.00

Wilted pea tendrils, roasted tomato beurre Blanc ALLERGY DAIRY, GLUTEN

Jumbo Lump Crabcakes

Jumbo Lump Crabcakes

$36.00

Shaved asparagus, blistered tomato, truffle ALLERGY GLUTEN, SHELLFISH

Fennel Pollen Dusted Swordfish

Fennel Pollen Dusted Swordfish

$39.00

White bean cassoulet, pancetta, herb salad ALLERGY DAIRY

Lobster Bucatini

Lobster Bucatini

$55.00

Fresno chili, pomodoro, basil ALLERGY SHELLFISH, DAIRY, GLUTEN

Clams & Linguini

$28.00

Bacon, clam veloute, carrot butter ALLERGY SHELLFISH, DAIRY, GLUTEN

Sword Special.

$39.00

Entree Spec Fish 1

Entree Spec Fish 2

Signature Sides

Harissa Glazed Carrots

$17.00

Orange, oregano, pistachio ALLERGY DAIRY

Grilled Asparagus

$17.00

Tangerine EVOO, sea salt ALLERGY DAIRY

Everything-Spiced Sea Salt Fries

$12.00

Fine herbs, black garlic aioli

Creamed Spinach

$15.00

Smoked gouda. Roasted garlic ALLERGY DAIRY

Jalapeno Yukon Potato Puree

$15.00

Charred Broccolini

$15.00

Tomato jam, preserved lemon ALLERGY DAIRY

Billionaire Baked Caviar

$24.00

Sharp provolone, truffled sour cream, scallion, American caviar ALLERGY DAIRY

Mac and Cheese

$17.00

Cheddar, sharp provolone, herb breadcrumb ALLERGY DAIRY

Wild Mushroom

$15.00

Garlic, soft herbs ALLERGY DAIRY

Billionaire Baked No Caviar

Billionaire Baked No Caviar

$17.00

COCKTAILS/SPIRITS

Signature Cocktails

Violet Margarita

$16.00

Casa migos silver tequila, butterfly pea powder, agave, fresh lime & black sea salt

Flower Power

$16.00

Ketel grapefruit & rose, rocky's botanical, hibiscus syrup & min

Blueberry Old-Fashion

$16.00

Knob creek rye, blueberry syrup, bitters & large berry cube

Guava Daiquiri

$14.00

Bacardi silver rum, guava syrup, fresh lime & lime wheel

Prickly Mule

$15.00

Tito's vodka, prickly pear syrup, fever tree ginger beer & lime wheel

Sake Negroni

$16.00

Cinjo sake, aperol, lillete rose, orange bitters & blood orange wheel

The Trident

$14.00

Barsol pisco, blue curacao, ginger syrup, fresh lime & tajin rim

High Roller

$16.00

Basil Hayden bourbon, green chartreuse, pineapple juice, coconut syrup, bitters & fresh lime

Passion Fruit Caipirinha

$14.00

Leblon cachaca, passionfruit-mango syrup & fresh limes

Red Sports Car

$18.00

Martel blue swift cognac, grand marnier, cointreau, campari, fresh lemon & citrus rim

Monkeying Around

$18.00

Monkey 47 gin, St. Germaine elderflower & fever tree sparkling lime & yuzu

Blue Hawaiian

$16.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$18.00

Mocktails

$7.00

Drink Special

$16.00

Classic Cocktails

Smoked Old Fashioned

$16.00

Basil Hayden bourbon, bitters, sugar cube smoked & orange peel

Prime Manhatten

$16.00

Maker's mark bourbon, sweet vermouth, dash of orange bitters & maraschino cherry

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Grey goose vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, pinch of salt & three coffee beans

Millionaire Martini

$18.00

Belvedere vodka, dry vermouth & bleu cheese stuffed olives

Premium Cadillac Margarita

$18.00

Casa migos reposado, grand marnier, blue agave & fresh lime juice

Night Cap Cocktail

White Chocolate Grasshopper

$15.00

1 oz tempes fugit crème De menthe, 1 oz Godiva white chocolate, .25oz heavy cream. Garnish grasshopper cookie

Chocolate Raspberry Truffle

$15.00

1.5 oz stoli raspberry vodka, .5 oz chambord, .5 oz Godiva dark chocolate garnish-chocolate swiped martini glass

Brandy Alexander

$14.00

3 oz Christian bros vsop brandy, 2 oz kahlua, 2 oz cream-garnish-dash of cinnamon

Midnight Oil

$15.00

1.5 oz Mt gay rum, .25 oz domaine De canton, .25 tempes fugit crème De banane liqueur, .75 oz cold brew, 3 dashes vanilla extract-garnish brûleed banana

Bourbon Milk Punch

$16.00

2 oz bulleit bourbon, 3 oz whole milk, 1oz simple syrup, 2 dashes vanilla extract garnish fresh grated

Brunch Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Flamin Hot Bloody Mary

$14.00

Rimmed with caliente cheese dust & lime zest, tim's bloody Mary mix, 2 oz Tito's, garnish pickle spear-celery stalk-lime

Hibiscus Tarragon Spritzer

$14.00

2 oz Hendricks gin or vodka, .5 oz lemon juice, 1 oz hibiscus tarragon syrup, fever tree tonic water-garnish lemon

Pink Senorita

$16.00

2 oz patron silver tequila, 1 oz triple sec, .5 oz lemon juice, 2 oz pink lemonade-garnish pink sugar rim-lemon

Basil Rosemary Orangeade Shandy

$14.00

Orangeade (3 cups water, 1 cup sugar, 1/4 cup basil, 3/4 rosemary, 2 orange peels, 4 cups OJ) 6 oz orangeade, 6 oz funky Buddha floridian or wheat beer

Sweet Tea Mint Jupiter

$15.00

2 oz bourbon, 5-6 mint leaves, cold brewed sweetened iced tea, garnish-mint

Papaya Smash

$15.00

1 Papaya slice, .75 oz agave, 1.5 oz espolon anejo tequila, .5 oz aperol, .75 oz lime juice, .5 oz orange juice-garnish 1 papaya slice

Red Sangria A

$50.00

Blueberry simple syrup, chambord, Cara Cara oranges, cabernet

White Sangria A

$50.00

Blood oranges, lemon, limes, pink grapefruit, pinot grigio

Red Sangria B

$50.00

Cranberry juice, orange juice, blackberry brandy, chambord, simple syrup, cabernet, sprite

White Sangria B

$50.00

Orange, strawberry, peach, apricot brandy, simply syrup, Riesling

Vodka

Tito's

$15.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Chopin

$16.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Absolut

$12.00

Absolut Elyx

$16.00

Hanger One

$12.00

Stoli

$13.00

Pinnacle

$11.00

Zyr

$14.00

Absolut Citron

$13.00

Absolut Peppar

$13.00

Belvedere Flavored

$16.00

Crystal Skull

$16.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$13.00

Ketel Botanical

$16.00

Ketel One Grapefruit

$16.00

Stoli O

$13.00

Stoli Rasp

$13.00

Stoli Vanilla

$13.00

DBL - Absolut

$16.50

DBL - Absolut citron

$16.50

DBL - Absolut Elyx

$18.00

DBL - Absolut Peppar

$16.50

DBL - Belvedere

$21.00

DBL - Chopin

$21.00

DBL - Chrystal Skull

$15.00

DBL - Grey Goose

$21.00

DBL - Hanger One

$15.00

DBL - Ketel Botanical

$21.00

DBL - Ketel One

$21.00

DBL - Ketel One Grapefruit

$21.00

DBL - Pinnacle

$15.00

DBL - Stoli

$18.00

DBL - Stoli O

$18.00

DBL - Stoli Rasp

$18.00

DBL - Stoli Vanilla

$18.00

DBL - Tito's

$18.50

Gin

Tanqueray

$13.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Empress 1908

$18.00

Pinnacle Gin

$11.00

Aviation

$16.00

DBL - Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

DBL - Hendrick's

$21.00

DBL - Monkey 47

$24.00

DBL - Tanqueray

$16.50

DBL - Pinnacle Gin

$15.00

DBL Aviation

$24.00

DBL Empress

$24.00

Rum

Bacardi

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

Myers

$12.00

Leblon

$15.00

Mount Gay

$13.00

Sailor Jerry

$13.00

Ron Zacapa 23yr

$19.00

Cruzan Light

$11.00

Noxx&Dunn

$14.00

DBL - Bacardi

$15.00

DBL - Malibu

$15.00

DBL - Myers

$16.50

DBL - Ron Zacapa

$24.00

DBL - Lebon

$18.00

DBL - Mont Gay

$15.00

DBL - Sailor Jerry

$16.50

DBL - Ron Zacapa 23yr

$24.00

DBL - Cruzan Light

$13.50

Tequila

Clas Azul

$42.00

Clase Azul Repo

$46.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$50.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Repo

$17.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Codigo Rosa

$16.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$44.00

Espolon Blanco

$14.00

Espolon Repo

$15.00

Espolon Anejo

$16.00

F!echa Azul

$13.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Repo

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Sauza (house)

$11.00

Clase Azul Rocks

$52.00

Clase Azul Repo Rocks

$56.00

Class Azul Anejo Rocks

$60.00

Don Julio 1942 Rocks

$54.00

DBL - Clas Azul

$63.00

DBL - Casamigos Blanco

$22.50

DBL - Casamigos Repo

$24.00

DBL - Casamigos Anejo

$25.50

DBL - Don Julio 1942

$66.00

DBL - Patron Silver

$19.50

DBL - Patron Repo

$21.00

DBL - Patron Anejo

$22.50

Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Beam

$13.00

Bulleit

$16.00

Bulleit Rye

$17.00

Elijah Craig

$17.00

Four Roses

$14.00

Gentleman Jack

$16.00

Henry McKenna 10yr

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$18.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Maker's

$16.00

Michter's Rye

$15.00

Redemption Rye

$15.00

Weller 12 Yr

$18.00

Widow Jane

$18.00

Woodford

$17.00

Horse Soldier

$16.00

Whistle Pig

$24.00

DBL - Angel's Envy

$21.00

DBL - Basil Hayden

$24.00

DBL - Beam

$18.00

DBL - Blanton's

$22.50

DBL - Buffaloo Trace

DBL - Bulleit

$21.00

DBL - Bulleit Rye

$28.50

DBL - Four Roses

$19.50

DBL - Jefferson's Aged at Sea

$27.00

DBL - Knob Creek

$21.00

DBL - Maker's

$21.00

DBL - Michter's Rye

$21.00

DBL - Old Rip Van Vinkle

DBL - Redemption Rye

$21.00

DBL - Weller 12 Yr

$21.00

DBL - Widow Jane

$25.50

DBL - Woodford

$24.00

DBL Whistle Pig

$36.00

Scotch / Whiskey

Ardbeg 5yr

$17.00

Balvenie 12 Yr

$22.00

C.C.

$12.00

Chivas

$16.00

Cragganmore

$17.00

Crown Royale

$13.00

Dalwhinnie

$18.00

Dewar's

$13.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00

Glenlivet

$16.00

Jameson

$14.00

Lagavulin

$20.00

Laphroaig

$20.00

Mac 12 Yr

$20.00

Mac 15 Yr

$28.00

Oban

$19.00

Talisker

$18.00

Walker Black

$16.00

Walker Blue

$57.00

Walker Blue Rocks

$67.00

DBL - Balvenie 12 Yr

$30.00

DBL - Balvenie 15 Yr

$36.00

DBL - Chivas

$22.50

DBL - Cragganmore

$24.00

DBL - Crown Royale

$19.50

DBL - Dalwhinnie

$24.00

DBL - Dewar's

$15.00

DBL - Glenfiddich

$22.50

DBL - Glenlivet

$25.50

DBL - Lagavulin

$27.00

DBL - Mac 12 Yr

$27.00

DBL - Mac 15 Yr

$33.00

DBL - Oban

$27.00

DBL - Talisker

$24.00

DBL - Walker Black

$24.00

DBL - Walker Blue

$85.50

Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$13.00

Aperol

$13.00

Bailey's

$13.00

Barsol Pisco

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$10.00

Campari

$14.00

Chambord

$14.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Drambuie

$15.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Mozart Dark

$13.00

Mozart White

$13.00

Grand Ma

$16.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Lemoncello

$14.00

Lillet Blanc

$12.00

Lillet Rose

$12.00

Rocky's Botanical

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

St Germain

$13.00

Triple Sec

$10.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Paw Paw

$12.00

Sake

Rihaku

$12.00

"Dreamy Clouds" Junmai nigori sake

Shiokawa

$13.00

"Cowboy Yamahai" Junmai ginjo genshu sake

Fukucho

$11.00

"Seaside" Junmai sparkling sake

Joto Sake

$10.00

"The Citrus One Yuzu"

Cognac / Brandy

Martel Blue Swift

$15.00

Courvoisier

$18.00

Hennessey VSOP

$20.00

Hennessey XO

$57.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

.5 oz Remy Martin Louis XIII

1 oz Remy Martin Louis XIII

1.5 oz Remy Martin Louis XIII

$350.00

DBL - Martel Blue Swift

$22.50

DBL - Courvoisier

$27.00

DBL - Hennessey VSOP

$30.00

DBL - Hennessey XO

$85.50

DBL - Remy Martin VSOP

$22.50

NA BEV

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Espresso

$6.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Vero Flat

$6.00

Vero Sparkling

$6.00

Iced Water

Club Soda

$3.50

Orange juice

$5.00

Cranberry juice

$5.00

Pineapple juice

$5.00

Grapefruit juice

$5.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

DESSERTS

Dessert

19th Hole

$14.00

Sweet corn creme brûlée, toasted caramel corn, graham crumbles, fresh berries

Apple Tartine

$14.00

Captain's Bread Pudding

$16.00

Captain crunch, smoked bacon, bourbon toffee sauce

Cheesecake

$14.00

Chocolate Cake Birthday

$12.00

Chocolate Layer Cake

$19.00

Dark chocolate ganache, chocolate shavings. Golden palm tuile

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Killer Key Lime Pie

$17.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$16.00

Oreo crust, house-made banana ice cream, chocolate drizzle

Seasonal Cobbler

$17.00

House-made vanilla ice cream

Dessert Spec 1

$14.00

KIDS MENU

Entrees

Kids 4oz Filet/FF

$25.00

Kids Hamburger/FF

$16.00

Kids Salmon/FF

$18.00

Kids Chicken Breast/FF

$16.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$14.00

Kids Pasta Tomato

$14.00

Kids Seasonal Veg

$9.00

FLAVOR PALM BEACH

Appetizers

FLAVOR BEET SALAD

FLAVOR STICKY RIBS

FLAVOR GRAVALOX

$10.00

FLAVOR FOIE LIL MAC

$15.00

Entrees

FLAVOR SWORDFISH

$65.00

FLAVOR LAMB

$65.00

FLAVOR HOT CHICKEN

$65.00

FLAVOR SPAGHETTI

$65.00

FLAVOR FILET MIGNON

$85.00

Desserts

FLAVOR CHEESECAKE

FLAVOR TARTE TATIN

LOBBY BAR

Domestic Beer

$5.00

Imported Beer

$8.00

House Wine Glass

$9.00

House Wine Bottle

$22.00

Other Wines Glass

$12.00

Other Wine Bottle

$38.00

Champagne Glass

$12.00

Champagne Bottle

$36.00

Brand Cocktail

$16.00

Well Liqour

$8.00

Call Liqour

$9.00

Premium Liqour

$15.00