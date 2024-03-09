Monterrey Mexican Restaurant
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Sincronizada$8.95
Grilled flour tortillas filed with shrimp, cheese, and vegetables
- Cheese Quesadilla$3.50
- Beef and Cheese Quesadilla$4.95
- 6 Pieces Chicken Wings$8.50
Hot, mild, and lemon pepper
- 12 Pieces Chicken Wings$11.95
Hot, mild, and lemon pepper
- Small Cheese Dip$5.25
- Large Cheese Dip$9.75
- Small Guacamole Dip$5.25
- Large Guacamole Dip$9.75
- Small Pico Dip$4.99
- Large Pico Dip$8.99
- Bean Dip with Cheese$6.99
- Cheese Dip$8.50
- Guacamole Salad$2.50
- Tossed Salad$3.50
- Taco Salad$7.99
Crispy flour tortillas shell with choice of ground beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
- Beef Tip Taco Salad$8.99
- Fajita Taco Salad$10.50
Choice of fajita-style beef or chicken
- Chicken Salad$9.95
- Beef Fajita Salad$9.95
- 2 Tostada De Ceviche$8.99
Seasoned grilled tilapia fish, served on top of a tostada with pico de gallo and slice avocado
- Pico De Gallo$2.95
- Sour Cream$1.50
- Small Guacamole Mexicano$5.99
- Large Guacamole Mexicano$10.75
- Cheese dip with beef$8.50
- Cheese dip with chicken$8.50
- Cantina dip$11.50
- 1 tostada de ceviche$4.95
Nachos
Tacos
Burritos
Quesadillas
Quesadillas Rellenas
- Quesadilla Roja$7.99
Our stuffed cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, our own supreme sauce, and your choice of rice or beans
- Quesadilla Roja Fajita Style$10.95
- Quesadilla Verde$8.99
Our stuffed cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with your choice of rice or beans
- Quesadilla Verde Fajita Style$11.95
Vegetarian
- One Bean Burrito and One Cheese Enchilada$9.25
Served with rice and beans
- One Chalupa, One Bean Burrito and One Quesadilla$9.50
- One Bean Burrito with Cheese Dip and One Chalupa$8.99
- One Bean Tostaguac, and One Cheese Enchilada$8.75
Served with beans
- One Chalupa and One Cheese Enchilada$8.75
Served with rice and beans
- Fajitas Vegetarianas$11.95
Bell peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, cauliflower, and tomatoes, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans, and flour tortillas
- Vegetariana Con Papa$8.99
One potato burrito and one potato enchilada, served with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Chile Poblanos$10.50
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, battered and deep-fried. Served with rice and beans
- One Chile Poblanos$7.95
One poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, battered and deep-fried. Served with rice and beans
- Tacos vegetarian (1)$2.50
- Taco vegetarian$6.99
- Taco salad vege$8.99
Chicken and Pork
- Pollo a La Mexicana$14.95
Boneless chicken breast topped with mushrooms and onions. Served with beans, avocado salad, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas
- Mole Rojo$10.50
Chicken in mole sauce. Served with rice, salad, and choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Carnitas Dinner$12.95
Fried pork served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three flour tortillas
- Pollo Loco$14.95
Grilled chicken breast specially marinated and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- Tacos De Carnitas$10.95
Three pork tips tacos
- 1 Piece El Burro De La Roqueta$7.50
A soft flour tortilla filled with delicious chunks of pork tenderloin simmered in beer and topped with melted cheese and pico de gallo. Served with your choice of rice or beans
- 2 Pieces El Burro De La Roqueta$12.95
A soft flour tortilla filled with delicious chunks of pork tenderloin simmered in beer and topped with melted cheese and pico de gallo. Served with your choice of rice or beans
- Tasos De Pollo Asado$10.50
Three grilled chicken tacos
Combinations
- Combo 1$8.95
One Taco, Two Enchiladas, and Choice of Rice or Beans
- Combo 2$8.95
One Taco, One Enchilada, and One Chalupa
- Combo 3$8.95
One Enchilada, One Taco, and One Chile Relleno
- Combo 4$8.95
One Taco, One Enchilada, and One Beef Tostada with Cheese
- Combo 5$8.95
One Beef Enchilada, One Cheese Enchilada, Rice and Beans
- Combo 6$8.95
One Beef Enchilada, One Taco, Rice and Beans
- Combo 7$8.95
One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno, Rice, and Beans
- Combo 8$8.95
One Enchilada, One Tamale, Rice, and Beans
- Combo 9$8.95
Two Chalupas and Rice
- Combo 10$8.95
Two Beef Tacos, Rice and Beans
- Combo 11$8.95
One Beef Burrito, One Taco, and One Enchilada
- Combo 12$8.95
One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, and Beans
- Combo 13$8.95
One Beef Burrito, One Chile Relleno, and Beans
- Combo 14$8.95
One Burrito, One Enchilada, and One Tamale
- Combo 15$8.95
One Chalupa, One Beef Tostada with Shredded Cheese and One Beef Taco
- Combo 16$9.75
One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, and One Enchilada
- Combo 17$9.75
One Chile Relleno, One Taco, and One Chalupa
- Combo 18$9.75
One Burrito, One Taco, Rice, and Beans
- Combo 19$9.75
One Tostaguac, One Enchilada, and Beans
- Combo 20$9.75
One Taco, One Chile Relleno and One Burrito
- Combo 21$9.75
One Chalupa, One Burrito, and One Taco
- Combo 22$9.75
One Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno, and One Taco
- Combo 23$9.75
One Burrito, One Chile Relleno, and Rice
- Combo 24$9.75
One Chalupa, One Burrito, and Beans
- Combo 25$9.75
One Burrito, One Enchilada, and One Chalupa
- Combo 26$9.75
One Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice and Beans
- Combo 27$9.75
One Chile Relleno, One Taco, Rice and Beans
- Combo 28$9.75
One Tostaguac, One Enchilada, and One Taco
- Combo 29$9.75
One Chalupa, One Taco, Rice and Beans
- Combo 30$9.75
One Tostaguac, One Tamale, and One Taco
Seafood
- Small Shrimp Cocktail$9.50
Small boiled shrimp with pico de gallo, avocado, and our own special sauce
- Large Shrimp Cocktail$13.50
Small boiled shrimp with pico de gallo, avocado, and our own special sauce
- Camarones a La Mexicana$14.95
Shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers. Served on a bed of rice with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
- Spicy Camarones a La Diabla$14.95
Hot and spicy shrimp served on a bed of rice with lettuce
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$14.95
Grilled shrimp laced with garlic and served on a bed of rice with lettuce
- Fish Fillet$13.99
Grilled seasoned tilapia fish served with salad, rice, beans, and tortillas
- Ceviche$8.99
Combination of fish, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, lime juice, and slices of avocado
- For One Shrimp Fajita$17.95
Marinated shrimp grilled with onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans, and tortillas
- For Two Shrimp Fajita$28.95
Marinated shrimp grilled with onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans, and tortillas
- Campechana$14.99
Combination seafood cocktail served cold with avocado, shrimp, octopus, squid, mussels, and bits of crab
- Tacos De Pescado$10.50
Three fish tacos served with avocado and rice
- Mariscada$14.99
Seafood cocktail combination served warm with shrimp, octopus, squid, mussels, and bits of crab
- Mojarra$14.99
Fried tilapia fish served with rice and guacamole salad
- Shrimp tacos 3$10.50
- Shrimp taco (1)$3.50
Special Dinner Beef
- Monterrey Burrito Mix Special$10.95
Two burritos filled with chunks of beef or chicken and beans, then topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice
- Monterrey Chef's Special$14.95
Rib-eye steak cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, avocado slices, pico de gallo, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Bistec a La Mexicana$14.95
Tender pieces of steak or chicken grilled with onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and savory spices. Served with guacamole salad, rice, beans, and flour tortillas
- Steak Ranchero$14.95
Grilled rib-eye steak topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and flour tortillas
- Chile Colorado$13.95
Chunks of steak cooked in our special sauce. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and guacamole salad
- Raul's Special$12.95
Grilled beef or chicken covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Tacos De Carne Asada$13.50
Three steak tacos served with grilled onions, special sauce, and pico de gallo on the side
- Carne Asada$13.95
Tender roast beef served with beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas
- Acapulco Cheese Steak*$11.95
A soft flour tortillas filled with thinly sliced steak or chicken, grilled onions, and nacho cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of rice or beans
- Soft Chimichanga$10.50
Two flour tortillas filled with beans and your choice of beef tips, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese dip, and guacamole
- Fried Chimichanga$10.50
Two flour tortillas filled with beans and your choice of beef tips, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese dip, and guacamole
- Berry's Special$14.50
Grilled beef or chicken with two eggs over medium. Smothered in melted cheese and served with rice and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Mixed
- Taquitos Mexicanos$10.95
Two beef and two chicken fried corn taquitos served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and rice
- 1/2 of Taquitos Mexicanos$8.95
- A Little Bit of Everything$13.95
One chalupa with guacamole salad, one Chile relleno, one beef taco, one enchilada, and one burrito. Served with rice and beans
- Special Fajita for Two$25.95
Tender beef, chicken, shrimp, and scallops cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper. Served with beans topped with shredded cheese, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Fajitas Mexicanas$18.50
Chicken, shrimp, and chorizo (mexican sausage) cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with beans topped with shredded cheese, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Texas Fajitas$17.99
Tender beef, chicken, and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with beans topped with shredded cheese, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Beef Fajitas$15.95
Tender sliced beef or chicken, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with beans topped with shredded cheese, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Chicken Fajitas$15.95
Tender sliced beef or chicken, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with beans topped with shredded cheese, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of flour or corn tortillas
- La Lancha$13.95
Grilled chicken and shrimp topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, avocado salad, and flour tortillas
House Combinations
- La Favorita$9.95
One burrito, one chile poblano, and one enchilada
- Burritos Tipicos$10.95
Two rolled flour tortillas filled with choice of beef tips or chicken and beans. Topped with nacho cheese, sauce, and guacamole salad
- Reggie's Special$14.50
Rice and grilled shrimp with melted cheese
- Burritos Tapatios$12.50
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled steak or chicken covered with special sauce. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Enchiladas Supremas$9.95
Supreme combination consisting of one chicken, one bean, one cheese, and one beef enchilada topped with Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Yolandas$9.95
Three chicken enchiladas topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad
- Special Taco Salad$11.99
Crispy flour tortillas shell with beans, cheese dip, chicken, beef, and shrimp. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
- 1 Piece Burritos Deluxe$5.95
Two combination burritos, one chicken with beans and one beef with beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- 2 Pieces Burritos Deluxe$9.50
Two combination burritos, one chicken with beans and one beef with beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- La Superior$9.75
One burrito, one Chile relleno, and one chalupa
- Flautas Rancheras$9.95
Two flautas topped with cheese sauce, rice, and chicken, covered with guacamole salad
- Lupita Special$14.95
Grilled chicken and shrimp with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, broccoli, and cauliflower. Served over rice topped with cheese sauce
- Burrito California$10.95
- Burrito California (TeX)$13.95
Tortas
Kids Menu
Side Orders and a La Carte
- Rice$2.25
- Beans$2.25
- 1 Flour Tortillas$0.65
- 3 Flour Tortillas$1.95
- 1 Corn Tortillas$0.50
- 4 Corn Tortillas$1.95
- 1 Chalupas$3.95
- 2 Chalupas$6.99
- 1 Tamales$3.25
- 3 Tamales$9.99
- 1 Enchiladas$2.75
- 3 Enchiladas$7.75
- 1 Beef Tostaguac$4.25
- 2 Beef Tostaguac$7.50
- 1 Chicken and Bean Tostaguac$4.50
- 2 Chicken and Bean Tostaguac$7.99
- 1 Beef and Cheese Tostada$3.99
- 2 Beef and Cheese Tostada$7.25
- 1 Beef Tostada$3.95
- 2 Beef Tostada$6.99
- 1 Chicken Tostada$3.95
- 2 Chicken Tostada$6.99
- 1 Chiles Rellenos$3.50
- 3 Chiles Rellenos$9.25
- AYF$4.50
- 1/2 oder shrimp$5.25
- Chile torados$2.00
- Oder fries$2.25
- Slice avocado$1.95
- Extra$2.50
- Shredded cheese$1.50
- Oder ste$5.50
- Oder grill chicken$5.50
- Tomate$0.95
Desserts
N/A Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Coca-Cola$3.25
- D.Coke$3.25
- Sprite$3.25
- Orange Soda$3.25
- Mr.Pibb$3.25
- P.Lemonade$3.25
- Tea$3.50
- Large Soda$3.95
- Kids Drinks$1.35
- Cherry Coke$2.95
- Horchata$3.95
- Tamarindo$3.95
- Pina$3.95
- Mango$3.95
- Fresa$3.95
- Peach$3.95
- Jamaica$3.95
- Cranberry$2.95
- Large Tea$2.95
- Coke Zero$3.25
- Red Bull$4.25
- Orange Juice$2.95
- Large Flavor Water$3.95
- Milk$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Coca Mex$3.95
- Soda$2.95
- Clamato$3.50
- Apple Juice$2.95
- Soda Coke$1.25
- Dasani$1.79
- Pineapple$2.75
- Jarritos$2.50
- Canada dry$1.00
- Can coke$1.00
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
- Milagro$7.95
- Don Julio Silver$7.75
- 3 Gens Silver$7.75
- Camarena$7.95
- Luna Azul$7.75
- Reserva Especial$5.95
- Frida$7.95
- Cabrito$6.50
- Herradura Silver$7.75
- Patron Silver$7.75
- Corralejo$7.75
- Hornitos Silver$7.75
- Don Julio Reposado$8.50
- Jimador Silver$7.75
- 1800 Silver$7.75
- Tres G Reposado$8.50
- Herradura$7.95
- Patron$7.95
- Centinela$7.95
- Hornitos
- Semental Reposado$8.50
- Jimador$7.95
- 1800$7.95
- Cazadores$7.75
- Herradura Anejo$9.50
- Patron Anejo$9.50
- Don Julio Anejo$9.50
- Hornitos Anejo$9.50
- Semental Anejo$9.50
- Don Julio 70$8.95
- Jose Cuervo$6.50
- Tres G Anejo$9.50
- Mucha | Tequila$7.95
- Cinco Spl Hornitos$4.95
- Casco Viejo Repo$4.95
- Cubeta Zausa$11.95
- Mescal$9.95
Whiskey
- Crown Royal$7.50
- Chivas Regal$5.95
- Canadian Club$5.75
- Gran Dad$4.95
- Mc Henry$4.95
- Jameson Whiskey$6.95
- Evan Williams$4.95
- Jack Daniel's$5.75
- Crown Royal Black$6.50
- 7 Crown$5.95
- Seagrams SVO$5.95
- Jim Beam$5.95
- Wild Turkey$5.95
- Glenlivet Whisky$7.50
- Kentucky Whisky$4.95
- Buchana's$8.95
- Passport$6.25
- Johnnie Walker$8.95
- Dewars$5.50
- Claymore$4.75
- Makers 46$5.95
- Crown Royal Apple$6.50
- Inver House$4.75
- Stuart$4.75
- Lauders$4.95
- J.W$4.75
- Glenlivet Whisky*$5.95
- J.B$5.75
- Fireball$5.50
Liqueurs / Cordials - Cognac
- Jagermeister$5.50
- Amaretto$5.50
- Peach Schnapps$4.95
- Baileys$5.50
- Butters Scoth$4.95
- Gran Marnier$7.50
- Malibu$5.50
- Damiana$5.50
- HQ$6.75
- Galeano$6.25
- Cointreau$6.50
- Midori$5.50
- Kahlua$5.50
- Chambord$4.95
- Southern Comfort$4.95
- Sambuca$4.95
- Remy Martin$7.50
- VS Martell$6.25
- VSOP Martell$10.95
- Hennessy$7.50
- Courvoisier$6.50
- Napoleon$5.25
- Wing Man$12.00
- Blue Curacao$4.95
- E/J Brandy$6.25
- Chirstean Brothers$5.25
- Don Pedro$4.95
- Goldschlager$6.95
- Remmy Martin V.S.O.P$10.95
- Gran Gala$5.50
- Tuaca$4.75
Beer
Draft Beers
- Modelo Especial 12 Oz$3.25
- P.Modelo Especial$12.95
- 1/2 P. Modelo Especial$7.95
- Modelo Especial 32 Oz$7.95
- 12 Oz. Dos X*$3.25
- P.Dos X*$12.95
- 1/2 P.Dos X*$7.95
- 32 Oz Dos X*$7.95
- Bud Light 12 Oz$3.25
- P. Budlight$12.95
- 1/2 P Budlight$7.95
- Bud Light 32 Oz$7.95
- Miller Lite 12 Oz$3.25
- P.Miller Lite$12.95
- 1/2 P Miller Lite$7.95
- Miller Lite 32 Oz$7.95
- Domestic Draft 16 Oz$4.25
- Imported Draft 16 Oz$4.25
- Domestic Draft 27 Oz$6.95
- Imported Draft 27 Oz$6.95
- Corona Extra 12 Oz$3.25
- P. Corona Extra$12.95
- 1/2 P. Corona Extra$7.95
- Corona Extra 32 Oz$7.95
- Michelada 27 Oz$8.95
- Michelada Large$10.95
- Michelada 27 Oz Virgen$5.95
Bottled Beer
Margaritas & Cocktails
Cocktails
- Margarona$12.95
- P.Daiquiri$13.95+
- Lambrusco Rita$12.95
- Spl P Mrg$26.95
- Daiquri$6.95+
- Bloody Mary$8.95
- Screwdriver$5.95
- White Russian$5.50
- S** on the Beach$5.95
- Long Island Ice Tea$8.50
- Vampiro$6.50
- Jager Bomb$9.50
- Amaret with Vodka$6.25
- Mojito$6.50
- House Scotch$4.50
- Scotch$5.50
- Gin + T$4.95
- Yukon Tea$4.50
- Amareto Sour$5.95
- Mix Drinks$8.95
- Remy Red$7.50
- Margarita 1800$10.95
Margaritas
- Flv Margarita$6.95+
- Margarita$5.95+
- Flv Margarita Tx$7.95+
- Margarita Tx$6.95+
- Daiquri$6.95+
- Skinny Margarita$9.95+
- P. Margarita$11.95+
- P.TX Margarita$14.95+
- P. Flv Margarita$16.95+
- P. Skinny Marg$20.95+
- Margarita 1800$10.95
- Lasso Margarita$8.50
- Vaquero Margarita$8.50
- Virgen Margarita 16 Oz$4.25
- Blue Margarita$8.50
- Premuim Margarita$13.95
- Perfect Margarita$10.95
- Swirl Margarita$8.50
- Cactus Margarita$10.50