Monterrey Mexican - Suwanee 1000 PEACHTREE INDUSTRIAL BLVD SUITE 16
Menu (3P0)
Appetizers
- Fresh Guacamole$9.99
Regular
- Cheese Dip$8.99
Regular
- El Barco$13.99
Shrimp, chicken, steak, cheese dip, flour tortillas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increased your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Steak Con Queso Dip$14.99
Grilled steak & rice topped with cheese dip. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increased your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Queso Fundido$9.99
Melted chihuahua cheese, chorizo, and flour tortillas
- Pollo Con Queso Dip$14.99
Grilled chicken, rice topped with cheese dip
- 5 Wings Wings$7.99
- 10 Wings Wings$12.99
- 20 Wings Wings$21.90
- Bean Dip$7.99
- Guacamole Dip$6.99
Made with fresh avocados
- Ches dip Xtra L TO-GO$12.99
Nachos
- Fajita Texanas Nachos$14.99
Chicken, steak, shrimp, grilled onions, and bell peppers. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increased your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Fajita Chicken Nachos$12.99
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, and onions
- Fajita Steak Nachos$14.99
Grilled steak, bell peppers, and onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increased your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Special Nachos$11.99
Ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole
- Veggie Nachos$10.99
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, zucchini, and tomatoes
- Chorizo Nachos
Mexican sausage, beans, and pickle jalapeños
- Beef Nachos$9.49
- Cheese Nachos$7.99
- Beef and Beans Nachos$9.99
- Shredded Chicken Nachos$10.29
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$10.99
Salads & Soups
- Taco Salad$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, & guacamole, with your choice of ground beef or chicken
- Chipotle Grilled Tilapia$12.99
Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, and chipotle dressing, choice: grilled or fried
- Tilapia Salad$14.99
Grilled tilapia, served over rice, tomatoes, mango, celery, cilantro, avocado, red onions, tamarindo dressing, and queso fresco
- Monterrey Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, avocado, red onions, tomatoes, and house vinaigrette
- Seafood Soup$17.99
Shrimp, tilapia, calamari, mussels, cooked in veracruzana sauce, served with garlic bread
- Small Chicken Soup$6.99
With rice
- Large Chicken Soup$9.99
With rice
- Small Tortilla Soup$6.99
- Large Tortilla Soup$9.99
Favorite Combos-Doubles
- Enchiladas Super Rancheras$14.99
Five different enchiladas, one beef, one chicken, one bean, one shredded beef, one cheese, with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and ranchera sauce
- Burrito Deluxe$14.99
Two burritos, one chicken and bean, one beef and bean, topped with lettuce, sour cream, and covered with ranchera sauce
- Taquitos Mexicanos$13.99
Two beef, two chicken, fried taquitos, served with guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and ranchera sauce
- Two Items Combo$11.99
- Three Items Combo$13.99
- Steak Burrito (2)$16.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Grilled Chicken Burrito (2)$15.99
- Chilaquilles Mexicanos$9.99
Spicy corn tortilla chips cooked with your choice of beef or chicken and topped with cheese
Quesadillas
- Special Quesadilla$10.99
Melted cheese, beans, shredded chicken, served with guacamole salad
- Spinach Quesadilla$9.99
Melted cheese, and spinach, served with sour cream and guacamole salad
- Shrimp Quesadilla$13.99
Melted cheese served with guacamole salad
- Fajita Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Melted cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole salad
- Fajita Steak Quesadilla$14.99
Melted cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole salad. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Veggie Quesadilla$11.99
Melted cheese, filled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and zucchini, served with guacamole salad
- Mushroom Quesadilla$9.99
Melted cheese, mushrooms, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Fajitas
- Steak Fajita$17.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Steak and Chicken Fajita$18.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Indias Steak Fajita$19.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Indias Chicken Fajita$17.99
- Texanas Fajita$20.99
Steak, chicken, and shrimp. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Chicken fajita$15.99
- Veggie Fajita$14.99
Peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes
- Shrimp Fajitas$17.99
- Pork Fajitas$16.99
- Parrillada Fajitas$22.99
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, and chihuahua cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Shrimp and Steak Fajitas$18.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas$18.99
- Monterrey Fajitas$21.99
Steak, chicken, shrimp, and pork. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Steak Fajita For (2)$32.98
- Steak and Chicken Fajita For (2)$33.98
- Indias Steak Fajita For (2)$34.98
- Indias Chicken Fajita For (2)$32.98
- Texanas Fajita For (2)$35.98
- Chicken Fajita For (2)$30.98
- Veggie Fajita For (2)$29.98
- Shrimp Fajita For (2)$32.98
- Pork Fajita For (2)$31.98
- Parrillada Fajita For (2)$37.98
- Shrimp and Steak Fajita For (2)$33.98
- Chicken and Shrimp Fajita For (2)$33.98
- Monterrey Fajita For (2)$36.98
Enchiladas
- Yolandas Enchiladas$13.99
Chicken enchiladas, ranchero sauce, guacamole salad, and served with rice
- Camaron Enchiladas$15.99
Corn tortillas filled with shrimp, and pico de gallo, served with sautéed corn, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Verdes Enchiladas$13.99
Queso fresco, and served with rice and refried beans
- Suizas Enchiladas$13.99
Chicken enchiladas, topped with cheese, creamy tomatillo sauce, and spring mix, served with rice
- Mole Enchiladas$13.99
Chicken enchiladas,Mexican red mole sauce, topped with queso fresco, onions, and sour cream served with rice
Pollo (Chicken)
- Pollo Ranchero$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, ranchera sauce on the side, served with rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas
- Pollo Fundido$15.99
Grilled chicken breast, melted chihuahua cheese, served with rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas
- Mole Indio$15.99
Chicken breast covered with Mexican mole, served with rice, guacamole salad, and flour or corn tortillas
- Chimichanga$13.99
Two flour tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken, guaca rice or beans, and guaca salad
Mariscos (Seafood)
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$16.99
Grilled shrimp marinated with garlic, served with rice, avocado, lettuce, and pico de gallo
- Tilapia a La Mexicana$14.99
Grilled fillet, cooked with onions, peppers served with rice and fries
- Camarones a La Diabla$16.99
Grilled shrimp in a spicy red sauce, served with rice, avocado, lettuce, and pico de gallo
- Camarones a La Mexicana$16.99
Shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes, and green peppers served with avocado, lettuce, rice, and pico de gallo
- Seafood Burrito$16.99
Filled with shrimp, calamari, tilapia lobster sauce served with rice and sautéed spinach
- 3 Tacos De Camaron$16.99
Grilled or fried shrimp on corn tortillas, coleslaw, chipotle mayo dressing, fresh green salsa, served with rice and charro beans
- 3 Tacos De Tilapia$14.99
Grilled or fried tilapia on corn tortillas with coleslaw, chipotle mayo dressing, fresh green salsa, served with rice and charro beans
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.99
Cured in lime juice, with chopped avocado, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increased your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
- Ceviche Mixto (Mix)$16.99
Shrimp and tilapia fish, cured with juice, with chopped avocado, red onion, tomatoes, and cilantro. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increased your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medica
Carnes (Steaks)
- Steak Ranchero$21.99
Rib-eye steak served with rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas
- Carne Asada$16.99
Thin grilled steak, served with avocado, refried beans, jalapeño peppers, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas
- Molcajete$24.99
A steaming volcanic bowl, grilled steak, shrimp, chicken, chorizo, grilled queso fresco, green onions, cactus (nopal), pepper toreado, and spicy tomatillo sauce served with rice and beans
- Tacos Monterrey (3)$15.99
Cheese, rice, and charro beans, flour or corn tortillas
- Burrito Cheese Steak$14.99
One burrito filled with steak, topped with cheese dip, and served with rice and beans
- Steak a La Mexicana$21.99
Rib-eye steak with peppers and onions on top, served with tomatoes, rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas
- Arrachera$21.99
Grilled steak, cheese poblano pepper, green onions, served with rice, refried beans, and flour or corn tortillas
- Burrito Monterrey$15.99
Large flour tortilla, filled with steak or chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and avocado, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and tomatillo sauce
- Asada Monterrey$17.99
Grilled steak, served with rice, black beans, lettuce, avocado, green onions, pepper toreado, and flour or corn tortillas
- Asada Tacos (3)$15.99
Three steak tacos with corn tortillas, cilantro, onions, tomatillo sauce, rice, and beans
Cerdo (Pork)
- Carnitas Dinner$14.99
Slowly cooked pork served with rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas
- 3 Tacos De Carnitas$14.99
Flour or corn tortillas, cilantro and onions, special sauce served with rice, and beans
- Chile Verde$14.99
Slowly cooked pork, topped with green tomatillo sauce, served with rice, beans, and caramelized onions
- Burrito De Carnitas$15.99
Burrito filled with pork and covered with cheese dip, served with rice and beans
- Poblano De Carnitas$14.99
Roasted poblano pepper filled with carnitas, served with charro beans
- Tacos Al Pastor (3)$14.50
Marinated pork, flour or corn tortillas, cilantro, and onion, served with charro beans, and green sauce on the side
A La Carte
- Rice and Beans$3.99
- Rice$2.99
- Charro Beans$2.99
- Black Whole Beans$2.99
- Refried Beans$2.99
- Tacos$3.29
- Tamal$4.50
- Street -Tacos
- SIDE QUESADILLA
- Chile Poblano$5.99
- Chile Relleno$6.99
- ENCHILADAS
- Chalupa$4.99
- Sautéed Spinach$3.99
- Sautéed Corn$3.99
- Fajita Side Salad$5.99
- Burrito with Cheese Dip$6.99
- Burrito Beef and Beans$5.99
- Special Burrito$6.99
With guacamole, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Fried Burrito$5.99
- SIDE BURRITOS$6.99
- Burrito Deluxe$6.99
- TOSTADAS
- Tacos Monterrey$5.00
Small Sides - Toppings
- Shredded Cheese Sm SD$1.49
- Sour Cream Sm SD$1.49
- Small cheese dip side$2.25
- Guacamole Dip Sm SD$2.25
- Flour Tortillas$1.49
- Corn Tortillas$1.49
- Fresh Jalapeños Sm SD$1.49
- Jalapeños Toreados$4.99
- Pickle Jalapenos Sm SD$1.49
- Tomatillo Sauce Sm SD$1.49
- Chile De Arbol Sauce Sm SD$1.49
- Habanero Sauce Sm SD$1.49
- Lettuce Sm SD$1.49
- Burrito Sauce Sm SD$1.49
- Small Chips To-GO$1.99
- 8oz Sm Salsa To-GO$3.99
- 16oz Med Salsa To-GO$7.98
- 4oz Ext Small Salsa TO-GO$2.00
- Large Chips TO-GO$4.00
- 32oz LG Salsa TO-GO$15.00
Desserts
Beverages
Kids menu
Margaritas & Cocktails
Margaritas
Margarita Pitcher 64 Oz
Specialty Cocktails
Beer
BEER BOTTLES
- Michelada$12.00
- Corona BT$5.50
- Modelo BT$5.50
- Michelob BT$5.25
- Pacifico BT$5.50
- Corona Light BT$5.50
- Negra M BT$5.50
- Victoria BT$5.50
- Tecate BT$5.50
- XX Lager BT$5.50
- XX Amber BT$5.50
- Heineken BT$5.50
- Stella Artois BT$5.50
- Sweet Water 20 IPA BT$6.50
- Blue Moon BT$6.50
- Medlock India IPA BT$5.50
- Tecate Light BT$5.50
- Yuengling Lager BT$5.50
- Heineken Light BT$5.50
- Bud Weiser BT$5.25
- Bud light BT$5.25
- Coors Light BT$5.25
- Miller lite BT$5.25
- Heineken 00 00 BT$5.50
MICHELADA
Draft
- 16oz Blue M Draft$5.95
- 22oz Blue M Draft$8.25
- 32oz Blue M Draft$10.95
- Michelada$12.00
- 16oz XX Amber Draft$5.25
- 22oz XX Amber Draft$7.75
- 32oz XX Amber Draft$10.45
- 16oz Modelo Draft$5.25
- 22oz Modelo Draft$7.75
- 32oz Modelo Draft$10.45
- 16oz XX Lager Draft$5.25
- 22oz XX Lager Draft$7.75
- 32oz XX Lager Draft$10.45
- 16oz Michelob Draft$4.95
- 22oz Michelob Draft$6.95
- 32oz Michelob Ultra$9.95
- 16oz Bud L Draft$4.95
- 22oz Bud L Draft$6.95
- 32oz Bud L Draft$9.95
Pitcher
Liquor
Tequilas
- 1800 Gold$12.00
- Anejo Clase Azul$65.00
- Anejo Don Julio$16.00
- Anejo Herradura$15.00
- Anejo Padres$22.00
- Anejo Patron$15.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$10.00
- Reposado Clase Azul$25.00
- Reposado Don Julio$14.00
- Reposado Herradura$13.00
- Reposado Jimador$12.00
- Reposado Padres$17.00
- Reposado Patron$14.00
- Silver Clase Azul$17.00
- Silver Don Julio$10.00
- Silver Herradura$10.00
- Silver Jimador$10.00
- Silver Padres$16.00
- Silver Patron$10.00
Whiskey
Bourbons
Cordials
Wine
Wines
- Cabernet, Merlot K.J$9.95
- Chardonnay K.J$9.95
- Chardonnay W.B$6.95
- Homemade Sangria$7.25
- Merlot W.B$6.95
- Pinot Grigio W.B$6.95
- Pinot Noir W.B$7.95
- White Zinfandel W.B$7.25
- White claw$4.00
- BT Pinot Grigio Wood B$26.00
- BT Chardonnay Wood B$26.00
- BT Chardonnay Kendall J$38.00
- BT White Zinfandel Wood B$28.00
- BT Merlot Wood B$26.00
- BT Cabernet Kendall J$38.00
- BT Merlot Kendall J$38.00
- BT Pinot Noir Wood B$28.00
Lunch after 3
Lunch Menu
- #1. Chile Relleno, Taco, Beans, & Guacamole Salad$12.99
- #2. Beef Burrito, Rice, and Beans$12.99
- #3. Enchilada, Rice, and Beans$12.99
- #4. Chile Relleno, Rice, and Beans$12.99
- #5. Burrito, Taco, and Rice$12.99
- #6. Enchilada, Chile Relleno, and Rice$9.99
- #7. Chicken Quesadilla, Rice, and Beans$12.99
- #8. Two Tacos and Rice or Beans$12.99
- #8. Two Tacos, Chicken, and Beans$12.99
- #8. Two Tacos, Beef, and Rice$12.99
- #8. Two Tacos, Beef, and Beans$12.99
- #9. Burrito Deluxe, Rice and Beans$12.99
- #10. Lunch Chimichanga$12.99
One chicken or beef, served with beans, topped with cheese dip
- Speedy Gonzales$12.99
Taco, enchilada, and a choice of rice or beans
- Lunch Fajitas$12.99
Flour or corn tortillas
- Lunch Mix Fajitas$16.99
- Chilaquilles Mexicanos$9.99
Spicy corn tortilla chips cooked with your choice of beef or chicken and topped with cheese
- Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Sunny-side up eggs covered with ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increased your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medi
- Huevos Con Chorizo$12.99
Scrambled eggs with mexican sausage, served with rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increased your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditi
- Huevos a La Mexicana$12.99
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño peppers, served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortillas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increased your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have c
