Monterreys 1710 W Main St
N/A Beverages
Boxes
Burger box
Choose 6 burgers from the following Borracho Burger Borracho Burger features grilled chicken , crispy potato crumbles, fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, onions, melted mozzarella cheese, savory bacon, pineapple sauce and pink sauce. Fatboy Burger. This Colombian-style creation boasts a harmonious blend of grilled chicken, tender grilled steak, potato crumbles, crispy bacon, sautéed onions, melted cheese, pineapple sauce, and pink sauce, lettuce and tomatoes. Monterrey burger: features potato crumbles, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, onions, savory ham, crispy bacon, jalapeños. Poblano vin Parcero burger:Loaded with smoked applewood bacon, potato crumbles, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, sliced onions, creamy mozzarella cheese, and topped with a delectable pineapple salsa and pink sauce.
Hotdog box
Chose 6 from the following Monterrey dog: Colombian Style Hotdog Topped Off With Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Guacamole,Poblano Vinaigrette And Pico De Gallo. Fat boy dog: Colombian Style Hotdog Fatboy Style Topped Off With Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak, Potato Crumbles, Bacon, Onions, Melted Cheese, Pineapple Sauce, Pink Sauce. Bacon dog: Colombian Style Hotdog, Potato Crumbles, Bacon, Onion, Melted Cheese, Pineapple Sauce Topped With Pink Sauce, Served With French Fries.
Nacho box
Nacho box choose any from the following. All nachos comes topped off with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes. Nachos supreme: beef or chicken Fajita nacho: steak , chicken, mix, shrimp, texanas. With grilled onions and peppers and tomatoes. Shredded chicken nachos. Monterrey nachos: carnitas with pork grinds and chips.
Wing box
50 wings choose from the following flavor: Mango habanero BBQ Kikin bourbon