N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Fanta

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Mango Lemonade

$3.00

Dessert

Guava cheesecake

Guava cheesecake

$8.00
Tres leches

Tres leches

$8.00
Mango mouse

Mango mouse

$8.00
Amelie cheesecake

Amelie cheesecake

$8.75Out of stock

Boxes

Burger box

Burger box

$75.00

Choose 6 burgers from the following Borracho Burger Borracho Burger features grilled chicken , crispy potato crumbles, fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, onions, melted mozzarella cheese, savory bacon, pineapple sauce and pink sauce. Fatboy Burger. This Colombian-style creation boasts a harmonious blend of grilled chicken, tender grilled steak, potato crumbles, crispy bacon, sautéed onions, melted cheese, pineapple sauce, and pink sauce, lettuce and tomatoes. Monterrey burger: features potato crumbles, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, onions, savory ham, crispy bacon, jalapeños. Poblano vin Parcero burger:Loaded with smoked applewood bacon, potato crumbles, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, sliced onions, creamy mozzarella cheese, and topped with a delectable pineapple salsa and pink sauce.

Hotdog box

Hotdog box

$65.00

Chose 6 from the following Monterrey dog: Colombian Style Hotdog Topped Off With Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Guacamole,Poblano Vinaigrette And Pico De Gallo. Fat boy dog: Colombian Style Hotdog Fatboy Style Topped Off With Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak, Potato Crumbles, Bacon, Onions, Melted Cheese, Pineapple Sauce, Pink Sauce. Bacon dog: Colombian Style Hotdog, Potato Crumbles, Bacon, Onion, Melted Cheese, Pineapple Sauce Topped With Pink Sauce, Served With French Fries.

Nacho box

Nacho box

$55.00

Nacho box choose any from the following. All nachos comes topped off with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes. Nachos supreme: beef or chicken Fajita nacho: steak , chicken, mix, shrimp, texanas. With grilled onions and peppers and tomatoes. Shredded chicken nachos. Monterrey nachos: carnitas with pork grinds and chips.

Wing box

Wing box

$60.00Out of stock

50 wings choose from the following flavor: Mango habanero BBQ Kikin bourbon