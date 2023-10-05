Nacho box

$55.00

Nacho box choose any from the following. All nachos comes topped off with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes. Nachos supreme: beef or chicken Fajita nacho: steak , chicken, mix, shrimp, texanas. With grilled onions and peppers and tomatoes. Shredded chicken nachos. Monterrey nachos: carnitas with pork grinds and chips.