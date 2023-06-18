Moon Hut 7802 North Atlantic Avenue


Sides

Bacon

$4.95

Canadian Bacon

$4.95

Chorizo Sausage

$4.95

2 sausage saucers with a little bit of spice.

Cilantro Lime Coleslaw

$3.95Out of stock

Corned Beef Hash

$4.95

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.95

Creamy Grits

$3.95

French Fries

$3.50

Homemade fries from quality imperial potatoes

Fried Green Tomato

2 Breaded and Fried 1/2" slices

Fruit Salad

Prepared daily, using fresh seasonal fruit

Home Fries

$3.95

Perfectly seasoned homefries mixed with green peppers and onions

Seasoned Grit Cakes

$4.95

2 Homemade seasoned Grit Cakes deep fried until golden brown

Side Salad

Spring Mix tossed in our homemade dressing

Toast

$2.95

Your choice of Multi-Grain or White

Toasted Bagel

$3.95

Your choice of Plain or Everything. You can choose either Butter or Cream Cheese

2 Eggs

$3.95

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

$4.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.95

Yogurt Parfait

$6.95

Breakfast Entrée

Classic Eggs Benedict

$13.95

2 poached eggs on our homemade grit cakes with your choice of protein. Topped with our creamy Hollandaise sauce served with a side of homefries and spring mix

Veggie Benny

$12.95

Veggie's replace the meat in our twist on a classic Eggs Benedict

Chicken & Waffles

$13.95

Homemade fried chicken breast lightly brushed with syrup

Shrimp & Grits

$13.95

BLT

$9.95

Classic BLT

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$13.95

Classic Cuban

Shrimp Cuban

Fried Pork Cuban

Breakfast Burrito

Classic Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Eggs, Cheese, Homefries, and your choice of Protein

Build your own Breakfast Burrito

Eggs, Cheese, Homefries, and your choice of protein and veggies

Omlette

Build your own Omlette

$11.95

Eggs, Cheese, Protein, Veggies

Sweet Breakfast

Waffles

$8.95

Your Choice of Fruit toppings

French Toast

$8.95

Your Choice of Fruit toppings

Pancakes

$8.95

Your Choice of Fruit toppings

Crepes

Your Choice of Fruit toppings

Breakfast Platter

Astronaut Platter - Build your own

$13.95

2 Eggs with toast and homefries. Choose between our homemade sausage or Canadian Bacon. Choose between our spring mix salad or Fresh Fruit cup

Avacado Toast Platter

$14.95

Homemade Avocado spread on multi-grain toast with a side of our spring mix and a Fruit cup

Kids Menu

Mini Moons

$6.95

Mini Moon pancakes with Moon Dust(powdered sugar)

Kids Scrambled Eggs w/ Bacon & Fruit Cup

$8.95

With a side of our fresh fruit cup

Coffee

Espresso shot

$4.50

Cold Brew

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$5.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Cup of Coffee

$2.50

Juice

Orange/Strawberry/Banana

Apple/Beet/Carrott/Strawberry

Apple/strawberry/Lime/Cucumber/Ginger

Smoothie

Banana/Peanut Butter/Honey/Milk/Chocolate Syrup

Strawberry Banana

$5.95

Acai/Pineapple/Strawberry/Coconut/Orange Juice

Sandwich/Burger

Classic Cuban

$12.95

Classic Cuban on toasted bread with sliced pork and ham.

Shrimp Cuban

$14.95Out of stock

A twist of our classic cuban with Shrimp

Fried Pork Sliders

$12.95

Fried Pork cutlet on mini slider buns topped with our homemade cilantro lime coleslaw. Served with Fries

Smash Burger

$12.95

Smashed with onions, topped with american cheese

Moon Hut Burger

$14.95

Sunny Hunny

$3.95

Grilled chicken Sandwich

$13.95

BLT

$9.95

Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea - Sweet

$2.95

sprite

$2.95

Red Bull

$3.95

Monster Energy Soda

$4.25

Cream soda

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Milk

$2.50

Salads

Quinuao Salmon Salad

Quinuao Salad

$13.95

Cesar Salad

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Fresh Orange juice

$5.49