Moon Thai & Japanese - PBG 5330 Donald Ross Rd
Lunch
THAI LUNCH SPECIAL
- L- PAD THAI NOODLES (NO RICE)$14.95
- L - STIR FRIED SAUCE$14.95
- L - SPRING BREAK DUCK$14.95
- L - CURRY$14.95
Choice of Red, Green, Massaman, Panang, or Yellow with Beef, Prok, Chicken, or Shrimp
- L - SHRIMP WITH VEGETABLE$14.95
with Cashew Nuts
- L - GAI HIM MAPARN (Cashew Chicken)$14.95
- L - GARLIC SAUCE$14.95
- L - GINGER SAUCE$14.95
- L - PAD PREW WARN (SWEET & SOUR)$14.95
Chicken or Shrimp
- L - PEANUT SAUCE$14.95
- L - PAD NAM PRIK PAO$14.95
Chicken, Beef, or Pork with Roasted Chili Sauce
- L - CHICKEN WITH ASPARAGUS$14.95
Sautéed Chicken with Asparagus, Onion, Baby Corns, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Potatoes
- L - BABY CORN$14.95
Sautéed Beef, Pork or Chicken with Baby Corns, Scallions and Mushrooms
- L - PAD PRIK KANG$14.95
Sautéed Beef, Pork or Chicken with Bamboo Shoot, String Beans, Bell Pepper and Chili Paste
- L - PAD SEE EIEW (NO RICE)$14.95
Beef, Pork or Chicken Stir Fry with Rice Noodles, Bean Sprout and Chinese Broccoli in Sweet Soy Sauce
- L - PAD KE MOW (DRUNKEN NOODLE) (NO RICE)$14.95
Beef, Pork or Chicken Stir Fry with Rice Noodles, Basil, Bell Pepper, Bamboo Shoot and Chinese Broccoli
JAPANESE LUNCH SPECIAL
- L - CHICKEN TERIYAKI$14.95
- L - STEAK TERIYAKI (8 OZ)$18.95
- L - SALMON TERIYAKI$14.95
- L - SHRIMP TERIYAKI$14.95
- L - SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA$14.95
- L - VEGETABLE TEMPURA$14.95
- COMBO #1$15.95
Sushi, Sashimi, Sunomono, Half California Roll*
- COMBO #2$16.95
Sushi, Sashimi, Half Shrimp Tempura Rol, Half California Roll*
- COMBO #3$16.95
Sushi, Sashimi, Tuna Tataki, Half California Roll*
- COMBO #4$15.95
Mexican Roll and Dynamite Roll
- COMBO #5$16.95
Shrimp Tempura Roll & Half Spider Roll
- COMBO* #6$14.95
California Roll, Tekka Roll, Kappa Roll*
- COMBO #7$14.95
Sushi & 1 California Roll*
- COMBO #8$15.95
Sushi & 1 California Roll & Wakame Salad*
- COMBO #9$16.95
Sushi & Rainbow Roll*
- #10 HAWAIIAN POKE SALAD*$16.95
Tuna, salmon, seaweed salad, Ikura, quail egg and takuan (pickled daikon)
Thai App/Soup/Noodle/Salad
Thai Appetizers
- SPRING ROLLS (3 PCS)$10.00
Special roll of chicken and mixed vegetables, fried until golden brown and crispy. Or (VA-1) choice of mixed vegetables only
- CHICKEN SATEI (6 PCS)$15.00
Thin slices of chicken marinated in coconut sauce, then barbecued to perfection. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- BEEF SATEI (6 PCS)$15.00
- PAD THAI APP$15.00
- DRUMSTICKS (6 PCS)$14.00
Chicken drumsticks lightly battered, deep fried till crispy.
- MEE KROB$12.00
Crispy noodles toasted in honey sauce with shrimp, chicken and vegetables.
- FRIED KRAB WONTON (6 pieces)$10.00
- PORK BELLY$15.00
Marinated pork belly served with green leaves.
- MOONTHAI WINGS (6 PCS)$14.00
- FRESH SPRING ROLLS (2 PCS)$12.00
Shrimp, imitation crab, noodles, cucumber, carrots, basil, lettuce and mint wrapped in Vietnamese-style rice paper
- LETTUCE WRAP$14.00
Chicken, shiitake mushrooms and water chestnuts served with iceberg lettuce
- FRIED VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS (3 pcs)$10.00
DIM SUM
Thai Soups
- KING OF THE SEA$24.00
(Tom Yum Hot Pot For 2-3 Persons) 3 Prawns, 3 pieces of fish, 6 mussels, 6 shrimps, 4 clams.
- TOM YUM$7.00
National Thai Soup, Spicy and sour, with lime juice, rich with Thai ingredients like, Galangal, kaffir leaves, lemon grass and chili peppers. Choose one (Chicken, Shrimp, Beef, Pork, Mix Veggies, Mixed Veggies & Steamed Tofu, Mix Veggies & Fried Tofu, Steamed Tofu, or Fried Tofu.
- TOM KHA$7.00
Shrimp with Thai straw mushroom and coconut milk.
- HOT & SOUR SOUP$7.00
Chicken, tofu, bamboo shoot, egg and mushroom.
- HK SHRIMP WONTON NOODLE SOUP$16.00
Thai Salads
- HOUSE SALAD$10.00
Fresh salad with homemade peanut dressing. “Very different.”
- TIGER TEAR$18.00
Slices of beef with Thai spices and lime juice served on a fresh salad bed.
- NAEM SOD$18.00
Spicy ground pork with ginger, lime juice, onions and peanuts.
- PAPAYA SALAD$18.00
Shredded green papaya mixed well with cooked shrimp, cherry tomato, peanuts,fish sauce, lime juice and palm sugar.
- LARP$18.00
Beef, pork or chicken with lime juice, Thai herbs and spices.
- DANCING SHRIMP$17.00
Grilled shrimp seasoned with chili, lime juice, lemon grass and onions on a fresh salad bed.
- SM SALAD$4.00
Thai Noodles
- PAD THAI$20.00
Thin rice noodles sauteed with egg, scallion, bean sprout and peanuts.
- PAD SEE EIEW$20.00Out of stock
Sautéed flat rice noodles,chinese broccoli, egg and bean sprout
- PAD KE MOW (DRUNKEN NOODLE)$20.00
Sauteed flat rice noodles, basil, Chinese broccoli, bell pepper, egg and bamboo shoots.
- DUCK NOODLE SOUP (NO RICE)$20.00
Roasted duck with rice noodles, bean sprouts and Chinese broccoli.
- CHIANGMAI KOW SOI$20.00
Egg noodles in yellow curry broth, red onion and chicken (bone in)
- PAD WOON SEN$20.00
Thai Entrees
Moon Thai Specialties
- MOON THAI LAMB$30.00
Grilled rack of lamb with white mushroom, spinach and honey sambal sauce.
- ROCK 'N ROLL SHRIMP$26.00
Jumbo prawn sautéd with homemade sauce, very tasty, served with sautéd vegetables.
- PED NAM DANG$28.00
Crispy duck topped with red sauce, cashew nuts, green peas, baby corn, mushrooms and pineapples.
- BAGHDAD CHICKEN$22.00
Breast of chicken battered, then sautéed with homemade sauce, served with mixed vegetables and cashew nuts.
- DUCK CURRY$28.00
Crispy duck red curry with cherry tomatoes, pineapple and basil.
- PANANG PAWN$30.00
Grilled Prawn with Panang curry, red bell peppers, basils, kafir lime leaves.
- SPRING BREAK DUCK$28.00
Fish
- PANANG SALMON$28.00
Grilled salmon, then curried with red pepper and basil.
- THAI HURRICANE$35.00
This dish is our “Super Star” fresh snapper fried until outside is crispy and the inside is soft, then bathed in homemade chili sauce.
- VOLCANO FISH$35.00
Fried whole snapper topped with red chili sauce.
- LADY IN PINK$35.00
Fried whole snapper topped with sweet-and-sour sauce.
- FRIED POMPANO FISH WITH GARLIC$28.00
- GINGER SNAPPER$28.00
- GRILLED SALMON$28.00
Thai Curry
- GREEN CURRY$24.00
Definitely green, but rarely sweet, this is one of the basic Thai curry styles.
- RED CURRY$24.00
This is the most popular dish among Thai people. With mixed vegetables and homemade curry paste...“hot, hot”.
- YELLOW CURRY$24.00
Curry with onions and potatoes.
- MUSSAMUN CURRY$24.00
Royal style of curry with avocado, potatoes cashew nut and coconut milk.
- PANANG CURRY$24.00
Coconut curry with sweet basil, red chilies and kaffir lime leaves.
Casual Favorites
- CHICKEN WITH EGGPLANT$20.00
Sautéed chicken with eggplant, basil, peppers& soy sauce.
- PORK WITH EGGPLANT$20.00
Sautéed pork with eggplant, basil, peppers& soy sauce.
- GARLIC SAUCE$20.00
Carrots, napa cabbage and snow peas.
- BASIL SAUCE$20.00
Bamboo shoots, onions, basil and bell pepper
- PAD PIK KHING$20.00
Sautéed green bean and chili paste with chicken, beef, pork.
- PAD PIK KHING WITH SALMON$20.00
Sautéed green bean and chili paste with salmon.
- CHICKEN WITH CASHEW NUT$20.00
Sautéed chicken with cashew nuts, onion, carrots, mushrooms and scallions.
- GINGER SAUCE$20.00
Bell peppers, ginger,onions, scallions and mushrooms.
- SWEET & SOUR SAUCE$20.00
Bell peppers, onions, scallions, zucchini, pineapple and tomatoes.
- VOLCANO SAUCE$20.00
Napa cabbage and snow peas.
- PEANUT SAUCE$20.00
- STIR SAUCE$20.00
Fried Rice
- VEGETABLE FRIED RICE WITH EGG$12.00
- CHICKEN FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- BEEF FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- PORK FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- SHRIMP FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- MOON THAI FRIED RICE$16.00
Combination fried rice with chicken, shrimp, squid, beef, egg and vegetables.
- PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$18.00
Shrimp, egg and cashew nuts.
- BASIL FRIED RICE$14.00
Served with egg, chicken, beef or pork.
Jap App/Salad/Dinner
Japanese Tofu Soup
JAP Appetizers & Salad (from Sushi Bar)
- Small Salad$4.00
Fresh Green Salad with Homemade Dressing Choice of Miso, Ginger, or Peanut Dressing
- SEAWEED SALAD$7.00
- CRAB AVOCADO SALAD$10.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Masago, and Avocado mixed with Japanese Mayo.
- SALMON SALAD$19.00
Green Salad with Grilled Salmon served with Miso Wasabi Dressing
- SPICY TUNA SALAD*$16.00
With Thinly Sliced Cucumber & Spicy Kimchee Sauce
- KAMIKAZE SALAD$16.00
Mixed Conch, Octopus, Imitation Crab, Masago & Cucumber with Spicy Kimchee Sauce
- SUNOMONO - IMITATION CRAB MEAT*$9.00
- SUNOMONO - OCTOPUS*$11.00
- SUNOMONO - SHRIMP*$11.00
- SUNOMONO - CONCH*$11.00
- SUNOMONO - MIX*$16.00
- TUNA TATAKI*$18.00
Seared Tuna and Ponzu Sauce.
- DYNAMITE MUSSELS$11.00
- KANISU$12.00
Imitation Crab, Avocado, Masago, wrapped with Paper Thin Cucumber with Vinegar Sauce
- SAKESU*$15.00
Salmon, Imitation Crab, Cream Cheese, Scallion wrapped with Paper Thin Cucumber with Vinegar Sauce
- USUZUKURI - SALMON*$17.00
Paper Thin Sliced Raw Fish with Ponzu Sauce
- USUZUKURI - TUNA*$19.00
Paper Thin Sliced Raw Fish with Ponzu Sauce
- USUZUKURI - YELLOW TAIL*$19.00
Paper Thin Sliced Raw Fish with Ponzu Sauce
- USUZUKURI - MIX*$22.00
Paper Thin Sliced Raw Fish with Ponzu Sauce
- TUNA TARO*$16.00
Taro Chips loaded with Tuna, Masago, Avocado, Jalapeno and splashed with Spicy Sauce
- HAMACHI JALAPEÑO*$24.00
Spicy ponzu and yuzu sauce
- MOON KIMONO*$18.00
Spicy tuna, spring mix, spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado and tobiko
- SEARD TUNA OVER CRISPY RICE*$16.00
Kimchee sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi sauce, tobiko, masago and bonito flakes
- ABURI SALMON$14.00
Seared Salmon w/ Yuzu Truffle Ponzu
- TUNACADO SALAD*$16.00
Chopped Tuna, Avocado, House Salad Spring Mix w/ Yuzu Wasabi Dressing, sprinkled Rice Crisp on top
- HAWAIIAN POKE SALAD*$22.00
Tuna, salmon, seaweed salad, ikura, quail egg and takuan (pickled daikon)
- TORO TARTAR*$26.00
Black caviar, plantains, cucumbers, wasabi sauce and avocado mousse
- SUSHI APPETIZER*$16.00
5 Pieces of Sushi (Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Imitation Crab, and Shrimp)
- SASHIMI APPETIZER *$22.00
Assorted Fresh Fish (Chef’s Choice)
JAP Appetizers From the Kitchen
- SHRIMP SHUMAI$10.00
Steamed Dumplings with Shumai Sauce
- GYOZA$10.00
Japanese Style Beef and Cabbage Dumplings
- HAMACHI KAMA$24.00
Grilled Jaw with Salt and Ponzu Sauce
- TEMPURA APPETIZER$14.00
Two Pieces of Shrimp and Assorted Vegetables
- EDAMAME$10.00
Steamed Soybeans
- TOFU STEAK$10.00
Grilled Tofu with Teriyaki Sauce
JAP Dinner (from the Kitchen)
Rolls/Combos/Boats/A La Carte
MOON ROLLS
- ATLANTIC ROLL*$12.00
Cooked Salmon, Cream Cheese and Scallion
- AVENTURA ROLL$22.00
Eel, Soft-Shell Crab and Masago, topped with Conch, Masago, and Mayo
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST ROLL*$20.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Avocado, Cream Cheese & Scallion topped with Half Tuna, Half Eel and Eel Sauce
- BLUEFIN ROLL*$20.00
Bluefin tuna, scallion and fresh wasabi
- BOSTON ROLL$12.00
Cooked Shrimp, Boston Lettuce, Scallion, Cucumber and Japanese Mayo
- CALIFORNIA ROLL*$9.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Avocado and Cucumber
- DANCE WITH SHRIMP ROLL*$16.00
Spicy Tuna inside with Shrimp and Avocado on top
- DANCING EEL ROLL*$18.00
California Roll with BBQ Eel on top
- DRAGON ROLL$15.00
Deep Fried Sweet Shrimp, Masago, Scallion and Japanese Mayo
- EEL LOVERS ROLL$17.00
BBQ Eel, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Scallions with BBQ Eel on top
- EEL ROLL$14.00
BBQ Eel and Cucumber
- FLORIDA ROLL*$16.00
Tuna, Yellow Tail, Avocado, Scallion and Masago
- FUTOMAKI ROLL$14.00
Imitation Crab, Tamago, Cucumber, Spinach, Masago and Marinated Japanese Squash
- J.B. ROLL$12.00
- J.J.J. ROLL*$14.00
Tuna, Salmon, Yellow Tail and Cream Cheese, served Tempura Style with Eel Sauce
- JAPANESE BAGEL ROLL*$12.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese and Scallion
- KAPPA ROLL$7.00
Cucumber Roll
- KEY WEST ROLL*$17.00
Spicy Tuna inside and BBQ Eel on top with Eel Sauce
- LAS OLAS ROLL*$16.00
Spicy Tuna inside and Tuna on top
- MEXICAN ROLL$14.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Scallion and Spicy Mayo Sauce
- MIAMI HURRICANE ROLL$14.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Cooked Shrimp, Lettuce, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Scallion and Japanese Mayo
- MONSTER ROLL$12.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Japanese Mayo inside and Imitation Crab Meat on top
- NEGIHAMA ROLL*$11.00
Yellow Tail and Scallion
- PLAYBOY ROLL$15.00
BBQ Eel, Shrimp, Imitation Crab Meat, Masago, Cream Cheese and Scallions and then Tempura
- RAINBOW ROLL*$16.00
California Roll with Tuna, Salmon and White Fish on top
- RISING SUN ROLL*$16.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Cucumber, Scallion, Cream Cheese, and Salmon on top
- SALMON CALIFORNIA ROLL*$12.00
Salmon, Avocado and Cucumber
- SANTA MONICA BLVD ROLL*$28.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Avocado, Scallion, Masago, Cucumber inside, with Tuna, Salmon, Yellow Tail, White Fish, Eel and Shrimp on top
- SEA OF LOVE ROLL*$24.00
Shrimp Tempura, BBQ Eel, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado, Scallion, Asparagus, and Spicy Mayo inside, Tuna Tataki on top with Tempura Flakes
- SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$14.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Lettuce, Scallion and Japanese Mayo
- SIAM RIVER ROLL$22.00
Shrimp Tempura, Japanese Mayo, Cucumber & Lettuce topped with cooked Conch, Masago and Avocado
- SLOPPY J. ROLL$20.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, and Japanese Mayo, topped with Tuna, Salmon and Yellow Tail
- SPCIY YELLOWTAIL ROLL*$20.00
Yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, Japanese red pepper, kimchee sauce on top, with dry tuna flakes
- SPICY TUNA ROLL*$14.00
Tuna, Scallion, Masago, Cucumber, Japanese Mayo and Spicy Sauce
- SPIDER ROLL$16.00
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Asparagus, Masago, Avocado and Japanese Mayo
- TEKKA (TUNA ROLL)*$9.00
- TUNA CALIFORNIA ROLL*$12.00
Tuna, Avocado and Cucumber
- VEGETABLE ROLL$12.00
Assorted Fresh Vegetables
- VOLCANO ROLL$20.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Cucumber and Cream Cheese inside with Avocado and Dynamite Conch on top 2
- YOKOHAMA ROLL*$20.00
Imitation Crab Meat and Cucumber inside with Avocado and Dynamite Scallops on top
- AVOCADO ROLL$8.00
- SALMON SKIN ROLL$12.00
- SALMON ROLL$9.00
CHEF'S ROLLS
- SPICY SHRIMP ROLL$16.00
Shrimp Katsu with Mango, Avocado & Spicy Chili Sauce, served with Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
- NORWEGIAN ROLL*$18.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber & Scallion topped with Smoked Salmon, Ikura Capers, Onion Rings & Kimchee Sauce
- SPICY LOVER ROLL*$20.00
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Tempura Flakes Roll, topped with Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Cilantro & Spicy Wasabi
- LOBSTER BOMB ROLL$34.00
Lobster Katsu, Avocado, Cucumber & Spicy Mayo topped with Lobster, Masago & Cream Cheese
- FOUR SEASON ROLL*$20.00
Inside out with Tuna, Salmon, White Fish & Avocado, then topped with Crab, Tobiko (Red, Green, Black & Gold) & Tempura Flakes
- MAGIC MOON ROLL$18.00
Inside out with Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo, topped with Avocado, Mango, Red Tobiko & Tempura Flakes
- AMERICAN DREAM ROLL$22.00
Inside out with Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Cream Cheese & Cucumber, then topped with Baked Salmon,Spicy Mayo & Masago Sauce
- COWBOY ROLL$29.00
(100% USDA certified Angus, pasture and natural grass fed, antibiotic and hormone free) NY Strip, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, cream cheese, sweet potato tempura
- SURF AND TURF*$30.00
Grilled lobster, NY Strip, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, baby arugula
- WELLINGTON DRAGON*$22.00
Shrimp tempura with avocado, asparagus, scallion, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna and avocado, tempura flakes and 3 sauces
- OSAKA ROLL*$24.00
Spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado on top with seared hamachi, jalapeno and red tobiko
HAND ROLLS*
SASHIMI COMBOS
DINNER COMBOS
SUSHI & SASHIMI BOATS
- 39. ZEN (FOR ONE)*$45.00
California Roll, Sashimi and Sushi
- 40. YOU & ME (FOR TWO)*$70.00
Sashimi, Sushi, California with Masago Roll and JB Roll
- 41. SUMO (FOR THREE)*$115.00
Sashimi, Sushi, California with Masago, JB Roll, Tuna Roll, and Appetizer Chef’s Choice
- 42. TITANIC (FOR FOUR)*$170.00
Sashimi, Sushi, California with Masago, JB Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Tuna Roll, and Appetizer Chef’s Choice
NIGIRI (2pc)
- AMA EBI NIGIRI$12.00
- COBIA NIGIRI$12.00
- CONCH NIGIRI$8.00
- CRAB NIGIRI$6.00
- EEL/UNAGI NIGIRI$12.00
- HAMACHI NIGIRI$12.00
- IKURA NIGIRI$10.00
- IKURA+EGG NIGIRI$16.00
- MASAGO NIGIRI$10.00
- MASAGO+EGG NIGIRI$14.00
- OCTOPUS NIGIRI$12.00
- QUAIL EGG NIGIRI$2.00
- SALMON NIGIRI$12.00
- SHRIMP NIGIRI$10.00
- TAMAGO NIGIRI$6.00
- TOBIKO NIGIRI$10.00
- TUNA NIGIRI$12.00
- UNI NIGIRI$16.00
- UNI+EGG NIGIRI$18.00
- OTORO NIGIRI$22.00
- IKA NIGIRI$10.00
- WAHOO NIGIRI$12.00
- SALMON BELLY NIGIRI$12.00
- AVOCADO NIGIRI$2.50
- SPICY TUNA NIGIRI$6.00
- SMOKED SALMON NIGIRI$12.00
- SEA SCALLP NIGIRI$14.00
SASHIMI (2pc)
- AMA EBI SASHIMI$12.00
- CONCH SASHIMI$8.00
- CRAB SASHIMI$6.00
- EEL/UNAGI SASHIMI$12.00
- HAMACHI SASHIMI$12.00
- HOK SCALOP SASHIMI$26.00
- IKURA SASHIMI$10.00
- IKURA+EGG SASHIMI$16.00
- IKA SASHIMI$10.00
- MASAGO SASHIMI$10.00
- MASAGO+EGG SASHIMI$14.00
- QUAIL EGG SASHIMI$2.00
- OCTOPUS SASHIMI$12.00
- TUNA SASHIMI$12.00
- TAMAGO SASHIMI$6.00
- TOBIKO SASHIMI$10.00
- UNI SASHIMI$32.00
- SURF CLAM SASHIMI$10.00
- SHRIMP SASHIMI$10.00
- SALMON SASHIMI$12.00
- SMOKED SALMON SASHIMI$12.00
- SEA SCALLOP SASHIMI$14.00
- WAHOO SASHIMI$12.00
- AVOCADO SASHIMI$2.50
- SALMON BELLY SASHIMI$16.00
- OTORO SASHIMI$22.00
Dessert/Kid/Sides
Side Orders
DESSERT
Kid's Menu
SIDES/SAUCES
- BROWN RICE$3.00
- JASMINE RICE$3.00
- STICKY RICE$3.00
- SUSHI RICE$4.00
- STEAM NOODLE$5.00
- SPICY MAYO$1.00
- KIMCHEE SAUCE$1.00
- EEL SAUCE$1.00
- TERIYAKI SAUCE 2 OZ$1.00
- PEANUT SAUCE 2 OZ$1.00
- KANOM JEB SAUCE$1.00
- SWEET CHILI SAUCE$1.00
- KATSU SAUCE$1.00
- DUCK SAUCE$1.00
- 2 OZ SALAD DRESSING$2.00
- 8 OZ SALAD DRESSING$5.00
- SIDE Pad Thai Sauce$5.00
- PONZU SAUCE$1.00
Vegetable Dinners
- VEGETABLE CURRY$20.00
Contains fish sauce and chicken stock.
- SAUTÉED MIXED VEGETABLES$18.00
Contains chicken stock and oyster sauce.
- SAUTÉED MIXED VEGETABLES+TOFU$20.00
Contains chicken stock and oyster sauce.
- TOFU ASPARAGUS$20.00
Contains chicken stock and oyster sauce. Stir fried tofu, asparagus, onion, mushrooms, baby corn, broccoli, cauliflower and potato. 2
- SWEET AND SOUR VEGETANBLES$18.00
Animal free – no oyster, chicken or fish.
- SWEET AND SOUR VEGETANBLES+TOFU$20.00
Animal free – no oyster, chicken or fish.