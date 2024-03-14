Moon Thai Wellington 11071 Southern Blvd Ste 100
Thai App/Soup/Noodle/Salad
Thai Appetizers
- SPRING ROLLS (3 PCS)$10.00
Special roll of chicken and mixed vegetables, fried until golden brown and crispy. Or (VA-1) choice of mixed vegetables only
- CHICKEN SATEI (6 PCS)$15.00
Thin slices of chicken marinated in coconut sauce, then barbecued to perfection. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- BEEF SATEI (6 PCS)$15.00
- DRUMSTICKS (6 PCS)$14.00
Chicken drumsticks lightly battered, deep fried till crispy.
- MEE KROB$12.00
Crispy noodles toasted in honey sauce with shrimp, chicken and vegetables.
- FRIED KRAB WONTON (6 pieces)$10.00
- PORK BELLY$15.00
Marinated pork belly served with green leaves.
- MOONTHAI WINGS (6 PCS)$14.00Out of stock
- FRESH SPRING ROLLS (2 PCS)$12.00
Shrimp, imitation crab, noodles, cucumber, carrots, basil, lettuce and mint wrapped in Vietnamese-style rice paper
- LETTUCE WRAP$14.00
Chicken, shiitake mushrooms and water chestnuts served with iceberg lettuce
- FRIED VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS (3 pcs)$10.00
DIM SUM
Thai Soups
- KING OF THE SEA$24.00
(Tom Yum Hot Pot For 2-3 Persons) 3 Prawns, 3 pieces of fish, 6 mussels, 6 shrimps, 4 clams.
- TOM YUM$7.00
Shrimp with Thai straw mushroom
- TOM KHA$7.00
Shrimp with Thai straw mushroom and coconut milk.
- HOT & SOUR SOUP$7.00
Chicken, tofu, bamboo shoot, egg and mushroom.
- HK SHRIMP WONTON NOODLE SOUP$16.00
- VIETNAMESE PHO NOODLE SOUP$17.00
Thai Salads
- HOUSE SALAD$10.00
Fresh salad with homemade peanut dressing. “Very different.”
- TIGER TEAR$20.00
Slices of beef with Thai spices and lime juice served on a fresh salad bed.
- NAEM SOD$18.00
Spicy ground pork with ginger, lime juice, onions and peanuts.
- PAPAYA SALAD$18.00
Shredded green papaya mixed well with cooked shrimp, cherry tomato, peanuts,fish sauce, lime juice and palm sugar.
- LARP$18.00
Beef, pork or chicken with lime juice, Thai herbs and spices.
- DANCING SHRIMP$17.00
Grilled shrimp seasoned with chili, lime juice, lemon grass and onions on a fresh salad bed.
- SM SALAD$4.00
Thai Noodles
- PAD THAI$20.00
Thin rice noodles sauteed with egg, scallion, bean sprout and peanuts.
- PAD SEE EIEW$20.00
Sautéed flat rice noodles,chinese broccoli, egg and bean sprout
- PAD KE MOW (DRUNKEN NOODLE)$20.00
Sauteed flat rice noodles, basil, Chinese broccoli, bell pepper, egg and bamboo shoots.
- DUCK NOODLE SOUP (NO RICE)$20.00
Roasted duck with rice noodles, bean sprouts and Chinese broccoli.
- CHIANGMAI KOW SOI$20.00
Egg noodles in yellow curry broth, red onion and chicken (bone in)
- PAD WOON SEN$20.00
Thai Entrees
Moon Thai Specialties
- MOON THAI LAMB$30.00
Grilled rack of lamb with white mushroom, spinach and honey sambal sauce.
- ROCK 'N ROLL SHRIMP$26.00
Jumbo prawn sautéd with homemade sauce, very tasty, served with sautéd vegetables.
- PED NAM DANG$28.00
Crispy duck topped with red sauce, cashew nuts, green peas, baby corn, mushrooms and pineapples.
- BAGHDAD CHICKEN$22.00
Breast of chicken battered, then sautéed with homemade sauce, served with mixed vegetables and cashew nuts.
- DUCK CURRY$28.00
Crispy duck red curry with cherry tomatoes, pineapple and basil.
- PANANG PAWN$30.00
Grilled Prawn with Panang curry, red bell peppers, basils, kafir lime leaves.
Fish
- PANANG SALMON$28.00
Grilled salmon, then curried with red pepper and basil.
- THAI HURRICANE$35.00
This dish is our “Super Star” fresh snapper fried until outside is crispy and the inside is soft, then bathed in homemade chili sauce.
- VOLCANO FISH$35.00
Fried whole snapper topped with red chili sauce.
- LADY IN PINK$35.00
Fried whole snapper topped with sweet-and-sour sauce.
- FRIED POMPANO FISH WITH GARLIC$28.00Out of stock
- GINGER SNAPPER$35.00
Thai Curry
- GREEN CURRY$24.00
Definitely green, but rarely sweet, this is one of the basic Thai curry styles.
- RED CURRY$24.00
This is the most popular dish among Thai people. With mixed vegetables and homemade curry paste...“hot, hot”.
- YELLOW CURRY$24.00
Curry with onions and potatoes.
- MUSSAMUN CURRY$24.00
Royal style of curry with avocado, potatoes cashew nut and coconut milk.
- PANANG CURRY$24.00
Coconut curry with sweet basil, red chilies and kaffir lime leaves.
Casual Favorites
- CHICKEN WITH EGGPLANT$20.00
Sautéed chicken with eggplant, basil, peppers& soy sauce.
- PORK WITH EGGPLANT$20.00
Sautéed pork with eggplant, basil, peppers& soy sauce.
- GARLIC SAUCE$20.00
Carrots, napa cabbage and snow peas.
- BASIL SAUCE$20.00
Bamboo shoots, onions, basil and bell pepper
- PAD PIK KHING$20.00
Sautéed green bean and chili paste with chicken, beef, pork.
- PAD PIK KHING WITH SALMON$20.00
Sautéed green bean and chili paste with salmon.
- CHICKEN WITH CASHEW NUT$20.00
Sautéed chicken with cashew nuts, onion, carrots, mushrooms and scallions.
- GINGER SAUCE$20.00
Bell peppers, ginger,onions, scallions and mushrooms.
- SWEET & SOUR SAUCE$20.00
Bell peppers, onions, scallions, zucchini, pineapple and tomatoes.
- VOLCANO SAUCE$20.00
Napa cabbage and snow peas.
- PEANUT SAUCE$20.00
Fried Rice
- VEGETABLE FRIED RICE WITH EGG$12.00
- CHICKEN FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- BEEF FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- PORK FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- SHRIMP FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- MOON THAI FRIED RICE$16.00
Combination fried rice with chicken, shrimp, squid, beef, egg and vegetables.
- PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$18.00
Shrimp, egg and cashew nuts.
- BASIL FRIED RICE$14.00
Served with egg, chicken, beef or pork.
Jap App/Salad/Dinner
Japanese Tofu Soup
JAP Appetizers & Salad (from Sushi Bar)
- Small Salad$4.00
Fresh Green Salad with Homemade Dressing Choice of Miso, Ginger, or Peanut Dressing
- SEAWEED SALAD$7.00
- CRAB AVOCADO SALAD$10.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Masago, and Avocado mixed with Japanese Mayo.
- SALMON SALAD$19.00
Green Salad with Grilled Salmon served with Miso Wasabi Dressing
- SPICY TUNA SALAD*$16.00
With Thinly Sliced Cucumber & Spicy Kimchee Sauce
- KAMIKAZE SALAD$16.00
Mixed Conch, Octopus, Imitation Crab, Masago & Cucumber with Spicy Kimchee Sauce
- SUNOMONO - IMITATION CRAB MEAT*$9.00
- SUNOMONO - OCTOPUS*$11.00
- SUNOMONO - SHRIMP*$11.00
- SUNOMONO - CONCH*$11.00
- SUNOMONO - MIX*$16.00
- TUNA TATAKI*$18.00
Seared Tuna and Ponzu Sauce.
- DYNAMITE MUSSELS$11.00
- KANISU$12.00
Imitation Crab, Avocado, Masago, wrapped with Paper Thin Cucumber with Vinegar Sauce
- SAKESU*$15.00
Salmon, Imitation Crab, Cream Cheese, Scallion wrapped with Paper Thin Cucumber with Vinegar Sauce
- USUZUKURI - SALMON*$17.00
Paper Thin Sliced Raw Fish with Ponzu Sauce
- USUZUKURI - TUNA*$19.00
Paper Thin Sliced Raw Fish with Ponzu Sauce
- USUZUKURI - YELLOW TAIL*$19.00
Paper Thin Sliced Raw Fish with Ponzu Sauce
- USUZUKURI - MIX*$22.00
Paper Thin Sliced Raw Fish with Ponzu Sauce
- USUZUKURI - FISH OF THE DAY*
- TUNA TARO*$16.00
Taro Chips loaded with Tuna, Masago, Avocado, Jalapeno and splashed with Spicy Sauce
- HAMACHI JALAPEÑO*$24.00
Spicy ponzu and yuzu sauce
- MOON KIMONO*$18.00
Spicy tuna, spring mix, spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado and tobiko
- SEARD TUNA OVER CRISPY RICE*$16.00
Kimchee sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi sauce, tobiko, masago and bonito flakes
- ABURI SALMON$14.00
Seared Salmon w/ Yuzu Truffle Ponzu
- TUNACADO SALAD*$16.00
Chopped Tuna, Avocado, House Salad Spring Mix w/ Yuzu Wasabi Dressing, sprinkled Rice Crisp on top
- HAWAIIAN POKE SALAD*$22.00
Tuna, salmon, seaweed salad, ikura, quail egg and takuan (pickled daikon)
- TORO TARTAR*$26.00
Black caviar, plantains, cucumbers, wasabi sauce and avocado mousse
- SUSHI APPETIZER*$16.00
5 Pieces of Sushi (Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Imitation Crab, and Shrimp)
- SASHIMI APPETIZER *$22.00
Assorted Fresh Fish (Chef’s Choice)
JAP Appetizers From the Kitchen
- SHRIMP SHUMAI$10.00
Steamed Dumplings with Shumai Sauce
- GYOZA$10.00
Japanese Style Beef and Cabbage Dumplings
- HAMACHI KAMA$24.00
Grilled Jaw with Salt and Ponzu Sauce
- TEMPURA APPETIZER$14.00
Two Pieces of Shrimp and Assorted Vegetables
- EDAMAME$10.00
Steamed Soybeans
- TOFU STEAK$10.00
Grilled Tofu with Teriyaki Sauce
JAP Dinner (from the Kitchen)
- CHICKEN TERIYAKI$22.00
Grilled Chicken with Teriyaki Sauce and Sesame Seeds
- STEAK TERIYAKI (12 OZ)$30.00
Grilled Steak with Teriyaki Sauce and Sesame Seeds
- CHICKEN KATSU$22.00
Breaded & Fried Chicken
- SHRIMP AND VEGETABLE TEMPURA$24.00
- SALMON TERIYAKI$28.00
Grilled Salmon with Teriyaki Sauce and Sesame Seeds
Roll/Hand RL/Boats/Combos/A La Carte
MOON SPECIAL ROLLS
- ATLANTIC ROLL*$12.00
Cooked Salmon, Cream Cheese and Scallion
- AVENTURA ROLL$22.00Out of stock
Eel, Soft-Shell Crab and Masago, topped with Conch, Masago, and Mayo
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST ROLL*$20.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Avocado, Cream Cheese & Scallion topped with Half Tuna, Half Eel and Eel Sauce
- BLUEFIN ROLL*$20.00
Bluefin tuna, scallion and fresh wasabi
- BOSTON ROLL$12.00
Cooked Shrimp, Boston Lettuce, Scallion, Cucumber and Japanese Mayo
- CALIFORNIA ROLL*$9.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Avocado and Cucumber
- DANCE WITH SHRIMP ROLL*$16.00
Spicy Tuna inside with Shrimp and Avocado on top
- DANCING EEL ROLL*$18.00
California Roll with BBQ Eel on top
- DRAGON ROLL$15.00
Deep Fried Sweet Shrimp, Masago, Scallion and Japanese Mayo
- EEL LOVERS ROLL$17.00
BBQ Eel, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Scallions with BBQ Eel on top
- EEL ROLL$14.00
BBQ Eel and Cucumber
- FLORIDA ROLL*$16.00
Tuna, Yellow Tail, Avocado, Scallion and Masago
- FUTOMAKI ROLL$14.00
Imitation Crab, Tamago, Cucumber, Spinach, Masago and Marinated Japanese Squash
- J.B. ROLL$12.00
- J.J.J. ROLL*$14.00
Tuna, Salmon, Yellow Tail and Cream Cheese, served Tempura Style with Eel Sauce
- JAPANESE BAGEL ROLL*$12.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese and Scallion
- KAPPA ROLL$7.00
Cucumber Roll
- KEY WEST ROLL*$17.00
Spicy Tuna inside and BBQ Eel on top with Eel Sauce
- LAS OLAS ROLL*$16.00
Spicy Tuna inside and Tuna on top
- MEXICAN ROLL$14.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Scallion and Spicy Mayo Sauce
- MIAMI HURRICANE ROLL$14.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Cooked Shrimp, Lettuce, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Scallion and Japanese Mayo
- MONSTER ROLL$12.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Japanese Mayo inside and Imitation Crab Meat on top
- NEGIHAMA ROLL*$11.00
Yellow Tail and Scallion
- PLAYBOY ROLL$15.00
BBQ Eel, Shrimp, Imitation Crab Meat, Masago, Cream Cheese and Scallions and then Tempura
- RAINBOW ROLL*$16.00
California Roll with Tuna, Salmon and White Fish on top
- RISING SUN ROLL*$16.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Cucumber, Scallion, Cream Cheese, and Salmon on top
- SALMON CALIFORNIA ROLL*$12.00
Salmon, Avocado and Cucumber
- SANTA MONICA BLVD ROLL*$28.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Avocado, Scallion, Masago, Cucumber inside, with Tuna, Salmon, Yellow Tail, White Fish, Eel and Shrimp on top
- SEA OF LOVE ROLL*$24.00
Shrimp Tempura, BBQ Eel, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado, Scallion, Asparagus, and Spicy Mayo inside, Tuna Tataki on top with Tempura Flakes
- SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$14.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Lettuce, Scallion and Japanese Mayo
- SIAM RIVER ROLL$22.00
Shrimp Tempura, Japanese Mayo, Cucumber & Lettuce topped with cooked Conch, Masago and Avocado
- SLOPPY J. ROLL$20.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, and Japanese Mayo, topped with Tuna, Salmon and Yellow Tail
- SPCIY YELLOWTAIL ROLL*$20.00
Yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, Japanese red pepper, kimchee sauce on top, with dry tuna flakes
- SPICY TUNA ROLL*$14.00
Tuna, Scallion, Masago, Cucumber, Japanese Mayo and Spicy Sauce
- SPIDER ROLL$16.00
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Asparagus, Masago, Avocado and Japanese Mayo
- TEKKA (TUNA ROLL)*$9.00
- TUNA CALIFORNIA ROLL*$12.00
Tuna, Avocado and Cucumber
- VEGETABLE ROLL$12.00
Assorted Fresh Vegetables
- VOLCANO ROLL$20.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Cucumber and Cream Cheese inside with Avocado and Dynamite Conch on top 2
- YOKOHAMA ROLL*$20.00
Imitation Crab Meat and Cucumber inside with Avocado and Dynamite Scallops on top
- AVOCADO ROLL$8.00
- SALMON SKIN ROLL$12.00
- SALMON ROLL$9.00
CHEF'S RECOMMENDED ROLLS
- SPICY SHRIMP ROLL$16.00
Shrimp Katsu with Mango, Avocado & Spicy Chili Sauce, served with Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
- NORWEGIAN ROLL*$18.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber & Scallion topped with Smoked Salmon, Ikura Capers, Onion Rings & Kimchee Sauce
- SPICY LOVER ROLL*$20.00
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Tempura Flakes Roll, topped with Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Cilantro & Spicy Wasabi
- LOBSTER BOMB ROLL$34.00
Lobster Katsu, Avocado, Cucumber & Spicy Mayo topped with Lobster, Masago & Cream Cheese
- FOUR SEASON ROLL*$20.00
Inside out with Tuna, Salmon, White Fish & Avocado, then topped with Crab, Tobiko (Red, Green, Black & Gold) & Tempura Flakes
- MAGIC MOON ROLL$18.00
Inside out with Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo, topped with Avocado, Mango, Red Tobiko & Tempura Flakes
- AMERICAN DREAM ROLL$22.00
Inside out with Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Cream Cheese & Cucumber, then topped with Baked Salmon,Spicy Mayo & Masago Sauce
- COWBOY ROLL$29.00
(100% USDA certified Angus, pasture and natural grass fed, antibiotic and hormone free) NY Strip, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, cream cheese, sweet potato tempura
- SURF AND TURF*$30.00
Grilled lobster, NY Strip, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, baby arugula
- WELLINGTON DRAGON*$22.00
Shrimp tempura with avocado, asparagus, scallion, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna and avocado, tempura flakes and 3 sauces
- OSAKA ROLL*$24.00
Spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado on top with seared hamachi, jalapeno and red tobiko
HAND ROLLS*
SUSHI & SASHIMI BOATS
- 39. ZEN (FOR ONE)*$45.00
California Roll, Sashimi and Sushi
- 40. YOU & ME (FOR TWO)*$70.00
Sashimi, Sushi, California with Masago Roll and JB Roll
- 41. SUMO (FOR THREE)*$115.00
Sashimi, Sushi, California with Masago, JB Roll, Tuna Roll, and Appetizer Chef’s Choice
- 42. TITANIC (FOR FOUR)*$170.00
Sashimi, Sushi, California with Masago, JB Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Tuna Roll, and Appetizer Chef’s Choice
SASHIMI COMBOS
DINNER COMBOS
NIGIRI
- AMA EBI NIGIRI$12.00
- COBIA NIGIRI$12.00
- CONCH NIGIRI$8.00
- CRAB NIGIRI$6.00
- EEL/UNAGI NIGIRI$12.00
- HAMACHI NIGIRI$12.00
- IKURA NIGIRI$10.00
- IKURA+EGG NIGIRI$16.00
- MASAGO NIGIRI$10.00
- MASAGO+EGG NIGIRI$14.00
- OCTOPUS NIGIRI$12.00
- QUAIL EGG NIGIRI$2.00
- SALMON NIGIRI$12.00
- SHRIMP NIGIRI$10.00
- TAMAGO NIGIRI$6.00
- TOBIKO NIGIRI$10.00
- TUNA NIGIRI$12.00
- UNI NIGIRI$16.00
- UNI+EGG NIGIRI$18.00
- OTORO NIGIRI$22.00
- IKA NIGIRI$10.00
- WAHOO NIGIRI$12.00
- SALMON BELLY NIGIRI$12.00
- AVOCADO NIGIRI$2.50
- SPICY TUNA NIGIRI$6.00
- SMOKED SALMON NIGIRI$12.00
- SEA SCALLP NIGIRI$14.00
SASHIMI
- AMA EBI SASHIMI$12.00
- CONCH SASHIMI$8.00
- CRAB SASHIMI$6.00
- EEL/UNAGI SASHIMI$12.00
- HAMACHI SASHIMI$12.00
- HOK SCALOP SASHIMI$26.00
- IKURA SASHIMI$10.00
- IKURA+EGG SASHIMI$16.00
- IKA SASHIMI$10.00
- MASAGO SASHIMI$10.00
- MASAGO+EGG SASHIMI$14.00
- QUAIL EGG SASHIMI$2.00
- OCTOPUS SASHIMI$12.00
- TUNA SASHIMI$12.00
- TAMAGO SASHIMI$6.00
- TOBIKO SASHIMI$10.00
- UNI SASHIMI$32.00
- SURF CLAM SASHIMI$10.00
- SHRIMP SASHIMI$10.00
- SALMON SASHIMI$12.00
- SMOKED SALMON SASHIMI$12.00
- SEA SCALLOP SASHIMI$14.00
- WAHOO SASHIMI$12.00
- AVOCADO SASHIMI$2.50
- SALMON BELLY SASHIMI$16.00
- OTORO SASHIMI$22.00
Dessert/Kid/Sides
Side Orders
DESSERT
Kid's Menu
SIDES/SAUCES
- BROWN RICE$4.00
- STEAM RICE$4.00
- STICKY RICE$4.00
- SUSHI RICE$4.00
- STEAM NOODLE$5.00
- SPICY MAYO$1.00
- KIMCHEE SAUCE$1.00
- EEL SAUCE$1.00
- TERIYAKI SAUCE 2 OZ$1.00
- PEANUT SAUCE 2 OZ$1.00
- KANOM JEB SAUCE$1.00
- SWEET CHILI SAUCE$1.00
- KATSU SAUCE$1.00
- DUCK SAUCE$1.00
- 2 OZ SALAD DRESSING$2.00
- 8 OZ SALAD DRESSING$5.00
- Side Pad Thai Sauce$2.00
Vegetable Dinners
- VEGETABLE CURRY$20.00
Contains fish sauce and chicken stock.
- SAUTÉED MIXED VEGETABLES$18.00
Contains chicken stock and oyster sauce.
- SAUTÉED MIXED VEGETABLES+TOFU$20.00
Contains chicken stock and oyster sauce.
- TOFU ASPARAGUS$20.00
Contains chicken stock and oyster sauce. Stir fried tofu, asparagus, onion, mushrooms, baby corn, broccoli, cauliflower and potato. 2
- SWEET AND SOUR VEGETANBLES$18.00
Animal free – no oyster, chicken or fish.
- SWEET AND SOUR VEGETANBLES+TOFU$20.00
Animal free – no oyster, chicken or fish.
NA Beverages
Wine
Red
- GLS - Cab, Dark Harvest$9.00
- GLS - Eos, CA$9.00
- GLS - Meiomi, CA$14.00
- GLS - Hayes Ranch, CA$10.00
- GLS - Josh$9.00
- GLS - Joel Gott$13.00
- GLS - Silk & Spice$11.00
- BTL - Eos, CA$28.00
- BTL - Meiomi, CA$44.00
- BTL - Patz & Hall$81.00
- BTL - Hayes Ranch, CA$27.00
- BTL - Napa Cellars Merlot$43.00
- BTL - Josh$29.00
- BTL - Joel Gott$42.00
- BTL - Napa Cellars Cab.$54.00
- BTL - Stag's Leap Wine$160.00
- BTL - Silk & Spiece$34.00
- BTL - Clos de los siete$39.00
White
- GLS - Dark Harvest, Chard$9.00
- GLS - Barone Fini$11.00
- GLS - Teriato Pinot Grigio$12.00
- GLS - Kim Crawford$12.00
- GLS - Folie a Deus$11.00
- GLS - Snap Dragon Riesling$9.00
- GLS - Chateau St. Michelle Riesling$10.00
- BTL - Barone Fini$34.00
- BTL - Terlato Pinot Grigio$39.00
- BTL - Kim Crawford$45.00
- BTL - Silverado$52.00
- BTL - Folie a Deus$34.00
- BTL - Rodney Strong Chalk Hill$38.00
- BTL - Orogeny$50.00
- BTL - Jordan$79.00
- BTL - Snap Dragon Riesling$27.00
- BTL - Chateau St. Michelle Riesling$31.00
Rose/Sparkling/Champagne
Sake
Cold Sake
- Bunraku (300 ml)$22.00
- Akitabare (300 ml)$24.00
- Masumi (300 ml)$24.00
- Hoyo (720 ml)$45.00
- Dewazakura (300 ml)$25.00
- Bunraku (300 ml)$27.00
- Tedorigawa (300ml)$30.00
- Moonstone Coconut Lemongrass Nigori (300ml)$20.00
- Junmai Nigori Shimizu-No-Mai Pure (300 ml)$23.00
- Junmai Nigori Shimizu-No-Mai Dawn (300 ml)$23.00
- Junmai Nigori Shimize-No-Mai Pure Dusk (300 ml)$23.00
- Junmai Nigori Shimize-No-Mai Pure Snow (300 ml)$23.00
- Kamoizumi (500 ml)$49.00
MoonThai Cocktails
Cocktails
Cocktails A - Z
Cocktails A - N
- Apple Tini$13.00
- Black Russian$12.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Bramble$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Cuba Libre$11.00
- Daquiri$12.00
- French 75$11.00
- French Martini$13.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Green Tea Shot$11.00
- Lemon Drop Shot$10.00
- Lemon Drop Tini$13.00
- Long Beach$12.00
- Long Island$12.00
- Mai Tai$13.00
- Manhattan$13.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Mind Eraser$12.00
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Negroni$13.00
Cocktails O - Z
Liquor
Whiskey/Bourbon
- WOOKFORD RESERVE$11.00
- MAKER'S MARK$11.00
- JAMESON$11.00
- CROWN$11.00
- SEAGRAM$9.00
- HIBIKI$14.00
- GLENLIVET$11.00
- MACCALAM$13.00
- JOHNNY WALKER BLACK$11.00
- BACHANNAN$12.00
- BULLEIT$10.00
- DEWAR'S$12.00
- JIM BEAM$9.00
- WILD TURKEY$9.00
- DBL CROWN
- DBL SEAGRAM
- DBL HIBIKI
- DBL GLENLIVET$11.00
- DBL MACCALAM$13.00
- DBL JOHNNY WALKER BLACK$11.00
- DBL BACHANNAN$12.00
- DBL BULLEIT$10.00
- DBL DEWAR'S$12.00
- DBL JIM BEAM$9.00
- DBL WILD TURKEY$9.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
Scotch
FOX ORDERING
