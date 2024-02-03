Moon Water Cafe Historic District, Downtown Appleton, WI
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Hot Tea From Harney & Son's$3.50
Fresh filtered boiling hot water and should you choose a dash of honey. Tea choices: Mulled Plum, Ginger Oolong, Paris Autumn Harvest, Earl Gray, Cherry Blossom and or Blueberry Green English Breakfast. (pares well with breakfast cookie)
- Latte$3.50
Filtered boiling water poured over freshly ground Acoca coffee beans . (Pares Well with bakery)
- Refill Coffee$1.00
Refill of Coffee
- Pour Over Latte$5.25
Filtered boiling water poured over freshly ground Acoca coffee beans & your choice of milk. Flavor Choices: Irish cream , vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, lavender & peppermint, (Pares Well with bakery)
- Mocha Latte$5.25
Our Pour over mocha latte is made by pouring boiling hot filtered water over freshly ground Acoca coffee beans then we add milk chocolate mixed with your choice of milk. Milk Choices: Almond milk, Oat milk, Half & Half or Heavy Cream. (pares well with any sweet treats)
- Tumeric Latte$5.25
Tumeric is growing in popularity for it's overall health benefits as a dietary supplement for a variety of conditions. Flavor wise turmeric latte has a peppery, earthy sweet taste. Served with a little honey and your choice of milk. Milk Choices: Almond milk, Oat milk, Half & Half or Heavy Cream (pares well with sweet galette)
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
Fresh milk hot chocolate mixed with your choice of milk and a dash of whip cream. Milk Choices: Almond milk, Oat milk, Half & Half or Heavy Cream. (pares well with Lemmon poppy seed scone)
- Hot Apple Cider$3.50
Delicious Apple Cider. Warmed up to the perfect temp
- Chai$5.25
Chai tea is a fragrant, spicy tea that may help boost heart health, reduce blood sugar levels, aid digestion and help with weight loss. Made with a little honey and your choice of milk. Milk Choices: Almond, Oat, Half & Half or Heavy Cream (pares well with cheery galette)
- Dirty Chai$5.25
Coffee & Chai tea is a fragrant, spicy tea that may help boost heart health, reduce blood sugar levels, aid digestion and help with weight loss. Made with a little honey and your choice of milk. Milk Choices: Almond, Oat, Half & Half or Heavy Cream (pares well with cheery galette)
- Matcha$5.25
Matcha
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
No Caffeine -Decaf pour over coffee
Cold Drinks
- Cold Brew$5.25
Iced Cold Coffee poured over ICE
- Matcha$5.25
Matcha
- Chai$5.25
- Dirty Chai$5.25
- Turmeric$5.25
- Iced Decaf$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
Our Ice Tea starts by slowly brewing one of Harney and Son's flavorful teas and steeping it in fresh filtered water for several hours slowing bring the temperature down to a nice ice cold temperature of 38 degrees. Flavor vary daily but they are all delicious.
- Sparkling Water$3.00
Sparkling Water Flavors of sparking water and brands vary.
- Italian Soda$4.00
Italian Soda , Seltzer water and flavor
Bakery
Scones
- Orange cranberry Scone$3.75
Our Fresh Orange, Cranberry and White Chocolate Chip Scone has a delicious flaky yet dense moist hand made dough filled with Cranberries, white chocolate chips and the intense tantalizing flavor of orange.
- Blueberry Scone$3.75
This Little beauty of a Blueberry Scone is made just as sweet as nature intended it to be. With the added help of our delicious hand made scone dough, hints of vanilla, organic lemon and orange zest. We then pack it full of ripe organic blueberries. To some nature made the berry sweet enough.
- Lemon Poppy Seed$3.75
This Lemon, Poppy Seed and White Chocolate Chip Scone is made with our hand made dough then we add fresh organic Lemon zest, freshly squeezed organic lemon juice, beautiful white chocolate chips and poppy seeds.
- Apple Toffee Scone$3.75
Our Apple Toffee Scone is made with our hand made delicate dough and then we add the most beautiful sweet hand picked organic sweet apples one can find. Then were not to shy to mention we add a generous amount of toffee to awe the senses.
- Cherry, Almond & Mixed Chocolate Scone$3.75
We make this Cherry, Almond, & Mixed Chocolate Chip Scone with same delicious hand made dough with hints of vanilla, organic lemon and orange zest and berries then we add fresh organic Cherries, organic almonds, white chocolate chips, milk chocolate chips & toffee.
- Pumkin Scone$3.75
Though this is seasonal. We start this Pumpkin Scone by using organically grown pumpkins and we delicately stir this into our handmade batter. With hints cinnamon and vanilla After baking to perfection we coat these little gems with a almost translucent coating of maple & vanilla flavored frosting.
- Mixed Berry Scone$3.75
We start this Mixed Berry Scone out the same as all our handmade scones. We take our gorgeous hand made scone dough and pack it full of ripe organic berries. This would include Blackberries, Blueberries and maybe a little bit of raspberries to bring those tastebuds on home with the added sweetness of white chocolate chips.
- Peppermint White Chocolate Scone$3.75
Another Seasonal item, yet when this Peppermint White Chocolate Chip Scone is available you won't regret it. We take our delicious hand made dough and fill it up with white chocolate and candy cane bits to bring the joy of the winter holidays to your taste buds.
Bars
- Lemon Bars.$4.25
Our Lemon Bars are just like grandma used to make but maybe a little better. We start these out with a vanilla, maple brown sugar, oat, butter crust. Then we layer this delicately delicious crust with a decadent lemon custard with a hint of vanilla and top it off with more of that delicious oat crust and bake to a perfect golden brown.
- Lemon Raspberry Bars.$4.25
These Lemon Raspberry Bars are just like grandma used to make but maybe a little better. We start these out with a vanilla, maple brown sugar, oat, butter crust. Then we layer this delicately delicious crust with a decadent lemon raspberry custard with a hint of vanilla and top it off with fresh raspberries and more of that delicious hand made buttery oat crust and bake to a perfect golden brown.
- Mixed Berry Bars.$4.25
These Mixed Berry Bars are just like grandma used to make but maybe a little better. We start these out with a vanilla, maple brown sugar, oat, butter crust. Then we layer this delicately delicious crust with a decadent lemon mixed berry custard with a hint of vanilla and top it off with fresh mixed berries and more of that delicious hand made buttery oat crust and bake to a perfect golden brown.
- Decadent Bars$4.25
These Decadent Bars start with a delicious Oreo crust, layered with coconut, white chocolate chips, toffee chips and then a layer of caramel peanut butter, topped with graham style crust and drizzled in white and milk chocolate
Sweet Galettes
- Cherry Galette$8.25
This Cherry Galette is made from our traditional hand made Buckwheat and white flour crust, filled with fresh ripe organic cherries. Cooked to a perfect golden brown and served warm. (Accompanied by a mascarpone and cream cheese lemon based custard) Pairs well with one of our pour over lattes.
- Black Berry, Blueberry & Basil Galette$8.25
This Sweet Black Berry, Blue Berry & Basil Galette starts with our hand made Buckwheat and white flour dough, coated in a thin layer of raw organic sugar, filled with fresh blueberries, blackberries and locally sourced basil From Neenah Wisconsins very own "The Garden" Cooked to a perfect golden brown and served warm. (Accompanied by a mascarpone and cream cheese lemon based custard)
- Peach Galette$8.25
This Succulent Peach Galette is made from our traditional hand made Buckwheat and white flour crust, filled with a mixture of organic Peaches and then encrusted with raw natural sugar. Cooked to a perfect golden brown and served warm. (Accompanied by a mascarpone and cream cheese lemon based custard)
- Apple Galette$8.25
This Sweet Apple Galette is made from our traditional hand made Buckwheat and white flour crust, coated in a fine layer of raw organic sugar then filled with organic, ripe, crispy and sweet apples, hints of honey, cinnamon, cardamom, with a touch of lemon and fresh vanilla bean. Cooked to a perfect golden brown and served warm. (Accompanied by a mascarpone and cream cheese lemon based custard or vanilla ice cream).
Savory Galettes
- Sausage, Tomato, Basil, Feta & Spinach Galette.$9.25
This savory Italian Sausage Galette is made from our handmade Basil based cornmeal crust, organic handmade Italian Sausage, Feta Cheese, baby Spinach, ripe Cherry Tomatoes, and freshly picked whole leaf basil from Fox Valley's Neenah Wisconsin "The Garden" We then bake it to a crispy golden brown deliciousness.
Croissants
- Almond Croissants$4.25
“Croissants aux Amandes” (aka Almond Croissants) Served best alongside a hot latte or tea. This traditional delicate flaky delight has flavors of vanilla, rum, butter and of course almonds. Made by Troubadour bakery out of Milwaukee, WI (Pares well with Black Pour Over Coffee or a vanilla pour over latte )
- Chocolate“Croissants$4.25
Chocolate“Croissants best alongside a hot latte or tea. This traditional delicate flaky delight has flavors of vanilla, rum, butter and of course Chocolate Made by Troubadour bakery out of Milwaukee, WI (Pares well with Black Pour Over Coffee or a vanilla pour over latte )
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- The Breakfast Sandwich$7.75
We start This delicious breakfast sandwich with Power Bread to help you power through your day, then we add a generous layer of hummus, fresh avocado slices, and a fried egg. May we suggest adding bacon for only $2.00
- Quiche$6.50
We take organic free range eggs and mix in fresh mushrooms and delicious Gouda cheese, then pour this mix into a fresh dough mix and bake to a delicate golden brown crispy and flaky crust.
- Vegetarian Hash$9.00
We start this out by slowly roasting sweet potatoes, baby reds, Brussel sprouts, onions, garlic & mushrooms, combined with black beens, ripe sweet cherry tomatoes and a fried egg. IF you really want to set this off, may we suggest adding some bacon to the mix for only $2.00
- Breakfast Cookie$5.25
This Breakfast Cookie is possible the healthiest cookie you've ever had. No Added Sugar, No Milk, No Eggs. This is a Vegan Friendly Cookie. Packed full of natures sweetness and love. Peanut butter, honey, vanilla, oats, banana and a wide assortment of nuts. Then we add cranberries. This cookie will help you run a marathon, help you walk that extra mile or simply crave your hunger. (Pares Well with an Oat Milk Latte)
- Almond Croissant$4.25
“Croissants aux Amandes” (aka Almond Croissants) Served best alongside a hot latte or tea. This traditional delicate flaky delight has flavors of vanilla, rum, butter and of course almonds. Made by Troubadour bakery out of Milwaukee, WI (Pares well with Black Pour Over Coffee or a vanilla pour over latte )
Lunch
Soup
- Chicken Curry$6.00+
Chicken Curry Soup
- Mushroom & White Bean$6.00+
Mushroom & White Bean Soup
- Loaded Baked Potato$6.00+
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
- Italian Meat Ball & Cheese Tortellini$6.00+
Italian Meat Ball & Cheese Tortellini
- Meat Chili$6.00+
Meat Chili
- Lentil$6.00+
Lentil Soup
- Roasted Tomato$6.00+
Roasted Tomato Soup
- Roasted Asparagus$6.00+
Roasted Asparagus Soup
- Roasted Carat$6.00+
Roasted Carat Soup
- Hungarian Mushroom$6.00+
Hungarian Mushroom Soup
Sandwiches
- The Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
We start This delicious breakfast sandwich with Power Bread to help you power through your day, then we add a generous layer of hummus, fresh avocado slices, and a fried egg.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$7.75
We make our grilled cheese sandwich by taking fresh Peasant Bread and then we layer three cheeses in between. We use sharp Cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, and Smoked Gouda.
- Chickpea Smash Sandwich$7.50
Your taste buds won't be the only thing getting smashed here. This chickpea smashed sandwich has Power Bread, fresh Garbanzo beans, olive oil, fresh dill, cucumber and top that all off with rocket lettuce AKA arugula.
- Sweet Potato Sandwich.$9.00
This Sweet Potato sandwich starts out with Power Bread, Then we layer it with slow roasted sweet potato's, followed by a layer of pesto, sprinkled blue cheese & ripe crisp apples.
- Turkey Sandwich$9.75
Made with Peasant bread, topped off with a nice layer of turkey, smoked gouda cheese, sweet crisp apple slices, crispy smoked bacon & rocket lettuce AKAarugula.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.25
Succulent slow roasted Rotisserie chicken, Sweet apples, pecans, crisp celery, mayo, organic lemon juice and a dash of salt and pepper. All this we layered in-between two slices of power bread.
Flat Breads
- Pear Flat Bread$11.75
Goat cream cheese layered on a fresh flat bread, then we take ripe crispy pears, pecans, fresh mozzarella.cheese then we bake this till it's perfectly golden. Then we add fresh crispy rocket lettuce AKA arugula and drizzle a reduced balsamic glaze over the top. May we suggest adding bacon to this flatbread for a true compliment of flavor, only $1.50 more. (Pares well with Tea)
- Roasted Sweet Potato Flatbread$11.75
We start by taking fresh flatbread, coating it with a deep layer of hand made Maple cream cheese, gorgonzola, sage, slow roasted butternut squash and mozzarella cheese. (Pares Well with Iced Tea)
- Cherry Tomato Flatbread$11.50
- Vegetarian Hash$9.00
We start this out by slowly roasting sweet potatoes, baby reds, Brussel sprouts, onions, garlic & mushrooms, combined with black beens, ripe sweet cherry tomatoes and a fried egg.
- Quiche$6.50
We take organic free range eggs and mix in fresh mushrooms and delicious Gouda cheese, then pour this mix into a fresh dough mix and bake to a delicate golden brown crispy and flaky crust.
- Soup and Bread$6.00+
All our soups are made fresh daily. We only use the finest fresh ingredients we can find and make with patience and love. Soup Options: Black been Italian Sausage Chili, Loaded Baked Potato, Lentil Soup, Chicken Curry, Roasted Tomato, Black Bean and Sweet Potato, Butternut squash, corn chowder, Italian meat ball & cheese tortellini, Hungarian Mushroom and French Onion. Soup options change daily,
- Soup & Sand$6.00+
Half a sandwich and a cup of soup
- Chicken Pot Pie$9.00
Our Chicken Pot Pie starts with its Golden crispy crust, then we fill it with a creamy blend of fresh vegetables, organic free range chicken.and topped off with one of our special moon biscuits. (pares well with Chai)
- Side Salad$7.00
( Seasonal ) The healthy salad is the perfect side to any dish. Fresh crispy Rocket lettuce AKA Arugula, ripe cherry tomatoes, crispy cucumbers & a delicate ginger dressing on the side for your to drizzle in your own fashion.
Savory Galettes
- Sausage, Feta, Spinach,Tomato Medley Galette$9.00
This savory Italian Sausage Galette is made from our handmade Basil based cornmeal crust, organic handmade Italian Sausage, Feta Cheese, baby Spinach, ripe Cherry Tomatoes, and freshly picked whole leaf basil from Fox Valley's Neenah Wisconsin "The Garden" We then bake it to a crispy golden brown deliciousness.
- Mushroom Galette$12.00
We start this Savory Galette out with using fresh organic Rosemary, add that to a cornmeal crust, then we fill it up with Shallots, a mix of wild mushrooms, figs, a dash of crushed walnuts and then we finish this off with Gruyère cheese. Cooked to perfection.
Sweet Galettes
- Black Berry, Blueberry & Basil Galette$7.00
This Sweet Black Berry, Blue Berry & Basil Galette starts with our hand made Buckwheat and white flour dough, coated in a thin layer of raw organic sugar, filled with fresh blueberries, blackberries and locally sourced basil From Neenah Wisconsins very own "The Garden" Cooked to a perfect golden brown and served warm. (Accompanied by a mascarpone and cream cheese lemon based custard)
- Peach Galette$7.00
This Succulent Peach Galette is made from our traditional hand made Buckwheat and white flour crust, filled with a mixture of organic Peaches and then encrusted with raw natural sugar. Cooked to a perfect golden brown and served warm. (Accompanied by a mascarpone and cream cheese lemon based custard)
- Cherry Galette$7.00
This Cherry Galette is made from our traditional hand made Buckwheat and white flour crust, filled with fresh ripe organic cherries. Cooked to a perfect golden brown and served warm. (Accompanied by a mascarpone and cream cheese lemon based custard) Pairs well with one of our pour over lattes.
- Apple Galette$8.00
This Sweet Apple Galette is made from our traditional hand made Buckwheat and white flour crust, coated in a fine layer of raw organic sugar then filled with organic, ripe, crispy and sweet apples, hints of honey, cinnamon, cardamom, with a touch of lemon and fresh vanilla bean. Cooked to a perfect golden brown and served warm. (Accompanied by a mascarpone and cream cheese lemon based custard or vanilla ice cream).
