Lemon Raspberry Bars.

$4.25

These Lemon Raspberry Bars are just like grandma used to make but maybe a little better. We start these out with a vanilla, maple brown sugar, oat, butter crust. Then we layer this delicately delicious crust with a decadent lemon raspberry custard with a hint of vanilla and top it off with fresh raspberries and more of that delicious hand made buttery oat crust and bake to a perfect golden brown.