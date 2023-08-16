MoonBeans Coffee 5524 N 10th St
Specialty Drinks
Specialty
Espresso Macchiato
A double shot of our handcrafted La Doña espresso served with velvety steamed milk foam
Espresso
A double shot of our delicious, hand crafted La Doña espresso
Hot Bens Meteor
Delicious freshly grated abuelita chocolate, just like our abuelita makes. We added a couple of shots of espresso to give it kickass boost of flavor.
Hot Big Dipper
A creamy French Vanilla Latte topped with sweet Caramel drizzle
Hot Cappucino
A Traditional Italian Espresso drink. Shots of our handcrafted La Doña espresso blend with equal parts Steamed and Foamed milk.
Hot Launch Pad (Americano)
Shots of our special espresso blend, La Doña combined with Reverse Osmosis filtered fresh water.
Hot Planet Caramel
Do you love sweet, creamy, caramel flavors? Then this is the drink for you! Made with our handcrafted La Doña espresso,
Hot Red Eye
One of the stronger drinks on our menu. A rich, black coffee of your choice city or full city roast, with shots of our hand crafted La Doña espresso
Hot Meteor
Mexican hot chocolate just like Abuelita used to make. We grind our chocolate daily.
French Vanilla Latte Iced
Shots of La Doña espresso milk (non-dairy options available) and work famous Torani french vanilla.
Oreo Orbit
Caramel Frio Iced
Do you love sweet, creamy, caramel flavors? Then this is the drink for you! Made with our handcrafted La Doña espresso, silky Torani Caramel, and brought together by velvety smooth milk. Served on ice or blended.
Big Dipper Iced
A creamy French Vanilla Latte topped with sweet Caramel drizzle, served over ice.
Red Eye Iced
One of the stronger drinks on our menu. A rich, black coffee of your choice city or full city roast, with shots of our hand
Launch Pad Iced (Americano)
Shots of our special espresso blend, La Doña Combined with pre filtered fresh water.
Cold Brew Iced
Mochas
Hot White Chocolate Mocha
A Coffee House Classic. Our Mochas are made with Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Shots of our handcrafted La Doña espresso blend, and steamed milk. Topped with our signature French Vanilla Whipped Cream and White Chocolate Drizzle.
Hot Dark Chocolate Mocha
A Coffee House Classic. Our Mochas are made with Torani Dark Chocolate Sauce, Shots of our handcrafted La Doña espresso blend, and steamed milk. Topped with our signature French Vanilla Whipped Cream and Dark Chocolate Drizzle.
Hot Gray Chocolate Mocha
White and Dark Chocolate Mix
Iced White Chocolate Mocha
A Coffee House Classic. Our Mochas are made with Torani Chocolate Syrups, Espresso, Milk, and topped with Whipped Cream and Caramel drizzle to give you the perfect sip by sip experience. Comes in your choice of Blended or Over Ice.
Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha
A Coffee House Classic. Our Mochas are made with Torani Chocolate Syrups, Espresso, Milk, and topped with Whipped Cream and Dark Chocolate drizzle to give you the perfect sip by sip experience. Comes in your choice of Blended or Over Ice.
Iced Gray Chocolate Mocha
A Coffee House Classic. Our Gray Mocha is a mix of our Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate sauces, Shots of Espresso, and Milk. Each Gray Mocha is topped with our delicious Whipped Cream and a blend of our Caramel and Dark Chocolate Drizzle. Comes Blended or Over Ice.
MoonMud
Hot MoonMud
Vietnamese style Hot Coffee. Made with our signature Full City roast and Lechera Sweetened Condensed milk to give it a rich, creaminess that is unforgettable.
MoonMud Iced
A Vietnamese Style of Coffee. Full City Roast Coffee with Lechera Sweetened Condensed Milk to give it a rich, bold, creamy flavor.
Brewed Coffee
Pour Over
Pour Over Full City
Rotated every week. Our signature, handcrafted Full City Roast coffee. Depending on the week our varietals include Guatemalan, Costa Rican, Colombian, and Mexican coffee's. Ask a Barista for the roast of the day!
Pour Over City
Rotated every week. Our signature, handcrafted City Roast coffee. Depending on the week our varietals include Guatemalan, Costa Rican, Colombian, and Mexican coffee's. Ask a Barista for the roast of the day!
Teas
Tea
Hot Chai
The original that started a coffeehouse trend. Our sweet and mildly spiced signature flavor features a blend of black tea, honey, smooth vanilla and chai spices in every delicious sip.
Hot Matcha. Unsweetened
100% Premium Japanese Matcha This shade-grown tea from the tencha leaf is deveined then stone ground into a fine powder. This bright green powder is whipped into water that is heated to just before boiling resulting in a smooth, vegetal sweetness with no astringency.
Hot London Fog Unsweetened
Bergamot orange is a fragrant citrus fruit native to southern Italy. Our quality blend uses a superior, light liquoring leaf combined with top grade natural bergamot oil. You will note with pleasure the happy, citrusy taste of this tea. Combined with your choice of milk and delicious happens.
Hot Blueberry Lavender Unsweetened
Sip, refresh and nourish your skin from the inside out. This hydrating, violet-hued herbal infusion contains a proprietary blend of botanicals that can help improve your skin complexion.* Indulge in a daily beauty ritual with this juicy blueberry and calming lavender caffeine-free tea.
Hot The Peoples Green Unsweetened
Celebrated for its refreshing delivery of smooth flavor and beautiful hue. The true essence of this delicate tea will energize and allow the ultimate promise of physical well-being. Formerly Higher Mind Tea.
Hot Ginger Peach Black Unsweetened
Offering the lushness of a ripe peach and the tingle of spicy ginger in a fresh green tea base. This is a flavorful and healthy cup that will make the head wiggle with delight.
Hot Chamomile lemon Unsweetened
Chamomile is blended with Lemon balm, linden flowers, orange blossoms, lavender flower, skullcap, passion flower and valerian root to produce a fragrant and soothing cup. These potent botanicals surrender a sweet & tranquil tea - delighting palate, mind & body.
Hot Passion Fruit Papaya Black Unsweetened
Let the lush, sweet fruits of the tropics fill your cup. This exotic blend infuses fine black tea with golden papaya, tart-sweet pineapple and delicate sunflower petals. Experience the warm inviting taste of the islands at any latitude. Fantastic served hot, refreshing when iced. Insert paper umbrella if desired!
Hot Cranberry Blood Orange Unsweetened
Ready to take on the day? A cup of this tart-sweet, fruitful blend is a step in the right direction. Rich cranberries are deliciously sweet and tart. Blood oranges are named for their crimson flesh and have a sunny citrus flavor. Every sip brings forth a flavor you will surely savor. Enjoy sip by sip.
Hot Pinapple Ginger Green Unsweetened
Exotic sweet flavors and the tingle of spicy ginger is infused into fresh, green tea to make a truly intriguing cup. this refreshing, soothing tea provides a paradisiacal escape to far away places. Enjoy hot or over ice. Formerly Tiger Heart Tea and Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon Tea.
Hot Earl Greyer Unsweetened
Bergamot orange is a fragrant citrus fruit native to southern Italy. Our quality blend uses a superior, light liquoring leaf combined with top grade natural bergamot oil. You will note with pleasure the happy, citrusy taste of this tea.
Iced Chai
The original that started a coffeehouse trend. Our sweet and mildly spiced signature flavor features a blend of black tea, honey, smooth vanilla and chai spices in every delicious sip. Add milk of choice, pour over ice and enjoy
Iced Matcha Unsweetened
100% Premium Japanese Matcha This shade-grown tea from the tencha leaf is deveined then stone ground into a fine powder. This bright green powder is whipped into water that is heated to just before boiling resulting in a smooth, vegetal sweetness with no astringency. Now just pour over ice for a cool refreshing summer treat.
Iced London Fog Unsweetened
Bergamot orange is a fragrant citrus fruit native to southern Italy. Our quality blend uses a superior, light liquoring leaf combined with top grade natural bergamot oil. You will note with pleasure the happy, citrusy taste of this tea. Combined with milk of your choice and delicious happens.
Iced Blueberry Lavandar Unsweetened
Sip, refresh and nourish your skin from the inside out. This hydrating, violet-hued herbal infusion contains a proprietary blend of botanicals that can help improve your skin complexion.* Indulge in a daily beauty ritual with this juicy blueberry and calming lavender caffeine-free tea. Just add ice and let the dog days of summer just melt away.
Iced Ginger Peach Black Unsweetened
Offering the lushness of a ripe peach and the tingle of spicy ginger in a fresh green tea base. This is a flavorful and healthy cup that will make the head wiggle with delight.