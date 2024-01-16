Moonburger Poughkeepsie
Combos: Burger, Fries, Fountain Soda
- SM Combo
choice of burger or cheeseburger with small fries and small soda cheeseburger: Impossible patty, real American cheese, signature double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce, special sauce, Schmidt's potato roll *meatless* contains: dairy, gluten, soy, coconut oil, alliums burger: Impossible patty signature double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce, special sauce, Schmidt's potato roll *meatless* and dairy/egg-free contains: gluten, soy, coconut oil, alliums
- BIG Combo$2.60
choice of burger or cheeseburger with BIG fries and BIG soda cheeseburger: Impossible patty, real American cheese, signature double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce, special sauce, Schmidt's potato roll *meatless* contains: dairy, gluten, soy, coconut oil, alliums burger: Impossible patty signature double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce, special sauce, Schmidt's potato roll *meatless* and dairy/egg-free contains: gluten, soy, coconut oil, alliums
Burgers
- Classic Burger$7.25
griddled Impossible patty, signature double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce, special sauce, Schmidt's potato roll meatless and dairy/egg-free contains: gluten, soy, coconut oil, alliums
- Classic Cheeseburger$7.35
griddled Impossible patty, real American cheese, signature double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce, special sauce, Schmidt's potato roll *meatless* contains: dairy, gluten, soy, coconut oil, alliums meatless contains: dairy, gluten, soy, coconut oil, alliums
- Double Classic Burger$10.25
two griddled Impossible patties, signature double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce, special sauce, Schmidt's potato roll meatless and dairy/egg-free contains: gluten, soy, coconut oil, alliums
- Double Classic Cheeseburger$10.35
two griddled Impossible patties, real American cheese, signature double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce, special sauce, Schmidt's potato roll meatless contains: dairy, gluten, soy, coconut oil, alliums
- PK Special$9.99
chopped and griddled Impossible with extra American cheese, dill pickle, sweet banana pepper, shredded lettuce, mayo, and Rossi's Calabrian chili stuzzichino on a pillowy 6" Rossi's potato roll custom made for MB (just a touch of heat) meatless; contains dairy, gluten, soy, coconut oil
- Grilled Cheese$5.00
- Side of Special Sauce$1.00
Fries
- Small Classic Fries$2.99
hot, crispy and always here for you like a really good friend
- Big Classic Fries$4.45
hot, crispy and always here for you like a really good friend
- Small Hot Fries$3.48
our secret spice blend with a not-so-secret kick
- Big Hot Fries$4.98
our secret spice blend with a not-so-secret kick
- Cheese Sauce$2.75Out of stock
homemade with creamy, melty Cooper Sharp cheese, the ultimate contains: dairy, alliums
- Side of Special Sauce$1.00
Shakes + Sweets
- Small Brownie Batter Shake$4.99
spun with the best oat milk from Oatly and our rich, homemade chocolate ganache dairy/egg-free and gluten-free contains: soy, coconut oil
- Small Strawberry Shortcake Shake$4.99
- Small Maple Shake$4.99Out of stock
real maple syrup and cinnamon spun with oat milk from Oatly and a hint of salt dairy-free, gluten-free contains: soy, coconut oil
- Big Brownie Batter Shake$6.29
spun with the best oat milk from Oatly and our rich, homemade chocolate ganache dairy/egg-free and gluten-free contains: soy, coconut oil
- Big Strawberry Shortcake Shake$6.29
- Big Coffee Shake$6.29
- Fruit$0.75