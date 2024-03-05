MoonRise Garden Bar & Food Trucks
Food
- Crispy Chicken Sando$13.00
Panko-chicharron crusted chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo on a brioche bun.
- Green Chile Bowl with Sausage$13.00
Cherry smoked pork belly, queso, sweet chile, green onion, sesame on a brioche bun
- Chicken Adobo Rice Bowl$13.00
Filipino Favorite - Chicken thigh, ginger, garlic and onion slow simmered in tamari, vinegar and spices. Served over jasmine rice with soy marinated egg and green onion
- Brussel Sprout Lettuce Wraps$12.00
Sauteed brussels sprouts, vegetarian kimchi, pickled carrots, jasmine rice, corn tortilla crisps, cilantro, sweet chile, tamari-vinegar
- Chile Cheese Fries$10.00
Hand cut fries with queso and green chile
- Chips & Queso$8.00
House-made queso blanco
- Pickles$4.00
Soda, Juice, Water, NA Alcoholic Drinks
Juice
Water
MoonRise Garden Bar & Food Trucks Location and Ordering Hours
(720) 520-7869
Closed