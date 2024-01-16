Moontide TRUCK 405 S Witchduck Rd
Food
- Moon Fries$15.00Out of stock
Shoestring fries, grilled pork belly, burrata, moon sauce, hot honey & cilantro
- CBR Wrap$17.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, crispy bacon, herb ranch, lettuce, pickles & toasted cheese wrapped in a 14’ flour tortilla
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Martin’s bread, buttermilk fried chicken breast, burrata, hot honey, lettuce, pickles & moon sauce served with fries
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Martin’s bun, grilled chicken breast, pepper jack, lettuce, pickled onions & moon sauce served with fries
- Moon Burger$16.00
Martin’s bun, ⅓ lb beef patty, pepper jack, lettuce, pickles, caramelized onions, moon sauce served with fries
- Kids' Menu$7.00
Fried chicken cutlet, cheese quesadilla or cheese burger served with fries and ketchip
- Side of Fries$7.00
served with moon sauce & herb ranch
- Crunch Wrap$16.00
Sofrito ground beef, spiced red beans, cheese, tostada, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & moon sauce wrapped in a 14’ flour tortilla
- Beefy Fries$15.00
Shoestring fries, sofrito ground beef, melted cheese, pickled onions, moon sauce, hot honey & cilantro
- Moon Wrap$16.00
Grilled buttermilk marinated chicken, fries, lettuce, pickles, pickled onions, moon sauce wrapped in a 14’ flour tortilla
Food
- Brunch Crunch Wrap$17.00
2 fried eggs, thick bacon, home fries, pico de gallo, moon sauce, shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Brunch Burger$17.00
Martin’s bun, smash patty, pepper jack, fried egg, thick bacon, lettuce & maple syrup served with fries
- Moon Wrap (Brunch)$17.00
Grilled chicken, 2 fried eggs, fries, pico de gallo, lettuce & moon sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Bacon Egg & Cheese$12.00
Martin’s bun, fried egg, pepper jack, thick bacon, lettuce & moon sauce served with fries
- Chicken & Waffles$18.00
Belgian waffle, buttermilk fried chicken, lemon butter, maple syrup
- Dessert Waffle$12.00
Belgian waffle, caramel, raspberry sauce, whipped cream
- Quesadilla$8.00
- Kids Burger$10.00
- Kids waffle$10.00