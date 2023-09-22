Lunch/Dinner

Shareables

Hand Battered Mushrooms

$7.99

Served with house made ranch

Hand Battered Green Beans

$7.99

Served with house made ranch

Hand Battered Onion Rings

$7.99

Served with house made ranch

Hand Battered Fried Pickles

$7.99

Served with house made ranch

Skillet Queso

$8.99

Topped with Ground Beef, Sour Cream and Green Onions

Skillet Chicken Crack Dip

$9.99

Cheesy baked dip loaded with Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch dip

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.99

Filled with Chicken, Real Corn, Balck Beans, and Chopped Peppers

Cheddar Fries (sm)

$6.99

Hand Cut Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Loaded with Bacon, Green onions, and Jalapenos

Cheddar Fries (Lg)

$8.99

Hand Cut Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Loaded with Bacon, Green onions, and Jalapenos

Hand Battered Mozzarella Bites

$8.99

Hand Cut Mozzerella, Breaded to Order, Served with Marinera

Fried Jalapeno chips

$7.99

Hand Battered Jalapeno slices with House made Ranch

Bistro Sampler

$14.99

Mozzeralla Bites, Southwest Eggrolls & Boneless Wings

Brisket Nachos (half)

$10.99

CrispyTortilla Chips Topped with House made Queso, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, BBQ Sauce, & Smoked Brisket

Brisket Nachos (full)

$12.99

CrispyTortilla Chips Topped with House made Queso, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, BBQ Sauce, & Smoked Brisket

Loaded Nachos (half)

$7.99

CrispyTortilla Chips Topped with House made Queso, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, and Fajita Chicken or Beef

Loaded Nachos (full)

$9.99

Crispy Tortilla Chips Topped with House Made Queso, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, and Fajita Chicken or Beef

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Choice of Fajita Beef, Chicken, with Peppers, Onions, and Cheese

Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken, Bacon & Cheese with House Made Ranch

Brisket Quesadilla

$12.99

With Caramelized Onions, BBQ Sauce, and a Side of House Made Ranch

Carrots and Celery

$4.00

Carrots and Celery Served with Ranch

Hand Cut Fres- Small

$3.50

Half Fajita Quesadilla

$9.99

Half BR Ckn Quesadilla

$9.99

Half Brisket Quesadilla

$10.99

Chips and Salsa

$6.99

Wings

Bone In Wings (5)

$9.99

Breaded or Naked

Bone in Wings (10)

$14.99

Breaded or Naked

Bone In Wings (20

$26.99

Breaded or Naked

Boneless Wings (1/2 lb)

$12.99

Breaded or Naked

Cauliflower wings

$11.99

Breaded in our Wing Batter

Buffalo Shrimp(12)

$15.99

HALF Buffalo Shrimp(6)

$6.50

Family Pack 35 Wings

$49.99

Burgers/Sandwiches

Moore Street Burger

$15.99

Beef Bacon and Brisket topped with American Cheese, Chiplotle Mayo and Hand Batterd Onion Rings on a Pretzel Bun

Double Double Smashed

$14.99

Two Thinly Smashed Burgers,Applewood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Ketchup and Mayo

Spicy Poblano Pepper Smash

$14.99

Two Thinly Smashed Burgers,Applewood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Ketchup and Mayo

Cheddar Burger

$13.99

Add Applewood Bacon $1

Bacon Bleu Burger

$14.99

Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chiplotle Mayo, and Hand Battered Onion Rings

Blazin Burger

$12.99

Hand Battered Chicken Breast, tossed in House Made Nashville Hot Sauce with Chipotle Mayo Sweet Slaw, Onions and Pickels

Turkey Melt Club

$12.99

Sliced Turkey Breast, Melted swiss Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, Avacado, Red Onion and Honey Mustard on a Pretzel bun

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Thinly sliced Sirlion steak, roasted bell peppers, onions, and Provolone Cheese on a Hoagie Roll

Monte Cristo

$12.99

Turkey, Ham, Swiss and American Cheese Sandwich battered and fried, topped with Powedered Sugar and a side of Raspberry Preserve

California Chicken Ranch

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Avacado on a Bun, Served with House Made Ranch

Texas Brisket Melt

$12.99

Smoked Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Red Onions, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Toasted Brioche Bread

Build Your Own Burger

$10.99

Served wth Hand Cut Fries

Monte Cristo HALF

$9.99

Turkey, Ham, Siss and American Battered and Fried topped with Raspberry Puree and Powdered Sugar

Lighter Fare

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Loaded Baked Potato, Shrimp and Corn, and Cheesy Chicken Tortilla with a Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Cilantro, Drizzled with House Made Chipotle Ranch and topped with Quesadilla Wedges

Bistro Cobb Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, Avacado, Mixed Cheese, Tomato, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion, Served with Avacado Ranch

Avocado Chopped Salad

$12.99

Avacado, Bacon, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles with Avacado Ranch

Taco Salad

$12.99

Fajita Chicken or Beef, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Sour Cream, Quacamole, Cilantro, in Crispy Tortilla Bowl with Salsa and dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Sliced Tomato topped with Provolone Cheese, spinach and drizzled with Balsamic dressing

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Diced Fajita Chicken, Roma tomato, Mixed Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, in a warm flour tortilla with House Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Hand Battered Buffalo Chicken, Roma Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Chredded Lettuce in a warm flour Tortilla with House Ranch

Lettuce Wrap

$12.99

Hand Batterd Chicken, Red onion, Carrott, Celery, wth sauce of your Choice wrapped in Romaine Lettuce

Side Salad

$6.99

Entrees

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.99

Hand Batterd Chicken Breast topped with Black Peppered Gravy and Green Onion served with toast and one side

TX Wagyu Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

Hand Battered TX raised Wagyu Beef, topped with Black Pepper Gravy and Green Onion served with White Cheddar Mac N Cheese, Toast, and Side

Hand Battered Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Hand Battered Chicken Tenders served with hand cut fries and choice of Dip

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.99

Hand Battered Shrimp tossed in choice of sauce with hand cut Fries

Dessert

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

Helens Homemade Banana Pudding

$5.99

Kids Entress

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served with Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with Fries

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Whire Cheddat Mac Served with Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Served with Fries

Kids Boneless Wings

$6.99

Served with Fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Warm Tortillla with Cheese

N/A Beverages (Copy)

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Fanta

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Barq's

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Tea

$2.79

Red Bull

$2.99

Zing Zang

Finest Call Agave

Finest Call Sangria

Finest Call Mango

Finest Watermelon

Finest Call Strawberry

Finest Call Grapefruit

Finest Call White Peach

Pineapple

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.99

Triple Sec

Zing Zang Blazin

Watermelon Mixer

Roses Sweet & Sour

Topo Chico

$2.99

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.99

Zing Zang Margarita

Coke Zero

$2.79

Cranberry

$1.00

Tonic Water

$0.50

Water

Chamoy Stick

$0.75

Side ONLY

Hand Cut Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Mashed Potatos

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Brunch

Breakfast Entrees

Simple Breakfast

$9.99

Eggs, Biscuit & Gravy, Choice of Breakfast Meat

Avacado Toast

$8.99

Avacado, Tomato, Red Onion on Wheat Bread

Yogurt Parfait

$5.99

Vanilla Yogurt, Granola and Fruit

Adult Lunchable

$9.99

Assorted Crackers, Cheese and Meat Side of Fruit

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Bacon Egg and Cheese with Jalapeno served with Queso and Salsa

Monte Cristo HALF

$9.99

Turkey, Ham, Siss and American Battered and Fried topped with Raspberry Puree and Powdered Sugar

B L T

$9.99

Bacon Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted Bread with Fruit

Merchandise

T shirt

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X Large

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

3XXL

$25.00