Important - Please Read

This week's updates: 1. Please only pick "Friday, March 8 or Saturday, March 9" as dates for your order. We are trying to collect data correctly and this will help ensure that happens. Thank YOU! 2. Enlightened Brewery located at 2020 S Allis St, Milwaukee, WI 53207 is opening their doors on Friday's from 3:30 - 4:45 pm for MOR pickups. If you're choosing to pickup on Fridays at Enlightened, please be on time and this location is for pickup orders only, we won't have extras for sale. Please email us if you have any questions - info@morfoodsmke.com 3. When choosing a time on Saturday for picking up, the only adjustable time is IF you are picking up in Cedarburg between 9:30 & 11:30 am. All Park & Ride pick up location times are locked into the time stated and cannot be adjusted.