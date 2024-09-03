MOR Bakery MKE Cedarburg
Important Please Read
This week's updates: 1. Please only pick "Friday, March 8 or Saturday, March 9" as dates for your order. We are trying to collect data correctly and this will help ensure that happens. Thank YOU! 2. Enlightened Brewery located at 2020 S Allis St, Milwaukee, WI 53207 is opening their doors on Friday's from 3:30 - 4:45 pm for MOR pickups. If you're choosing to pickup on Fridays at Enlightened, please be on time and this location is for pickup orders only, we won't have extras for sale. Please email us if you have any questions - info@morfoodsmke.com 3. When choosing a time on Saturday for picking up, the only adjustable time is IF you are picking up in Cedarburg between 9:30 & 11:30 am. All Park & Ride pick up location times are locked into the time stated and cannot be adjusted.
Weekly Features
- English Muffin Bread$9.00+
MOR's English Muffin Bread is a Batter Bread and simply delicious filled with all of those nooks and crannies to soak up whatever you use it for.... french toast, a replacement for ciabatta bread, to create open-faced sandwiches, honestly the possibilities are endless. This is one of MOR's most popular items and we love the fact MOR's Family enjoys this bread so, so very much <3 Available in two sizes; a large loaf or smaller baked in a 8x4" loaf pan, freezes very well so stock your freezers today. Vegan
- Blueberry Buckle$5.00
What is a "buckle" you might ask... picture a fruited coffee cake. We start with a delicious base flavored ever so slightly with vanilla and lemon zest to compliment the fresh blueberries placed onto of the batter. Then we add house-created streusel and bake it off. Once cooled, we cut and glaze the finished product for you to enjoy - freezes nicely. Vegan
- Maple Glazed Yellow Cake Donut$7.50+
MOR's Yellow Cake Donut is covered in a Maple Glaze that is created with organic maple syrup and maple extract. It's a beautiful combination. Vegan
- Mint Frosted Brownie$6.00
We start with MOR's Fudgy Brownie and top that off with Mint Frosting - created with food-based dyes and some nonpareils for fun. Vegan (=
- Banoffee Cupcake$7.50+
Banoffee Cupcake - this cupcake is a twist to an Irish treat shared with me years ago by a dear friend - the just is a base topped with caramel, then bananas, and coffee infused whipped cream. Well MOR's Banoffee Cupcake starts with a banana cake that is topped with our caramel frosting and the lightest dusting of espresso powder. Truth be told, this one hits it out of the park! Whenever we had them at the farmers markets or in the store, we'd sell out almost immediately! Vegan
- Chocolate Stout Cupcake$7.50+
This cake sings thanks to Alt Brewery's Gluten-Free Stout Beer - so dang delicious and we replace the liquid in our batter with beer. Oh Yes We Do! Then top those cakes off with MOR's Vanilla Frosting. Yum! Vegan
- Lemon Poppy Seed Pound Cake$6.00
MOR's pound cake recipes were given to me when I was 16 by my mother's coworkers during a "bake-off" and I'm thrilled I'm able to share these beautiful family recipes with all of you. MOR's Lemon Poppy Seed Pound Cake is created with butter, eggs, powdered sugar, GF flour blend, lemon extract and poppy seeds. Honestly, there's not much else in this decadent cake. Once bake we slice each piece large so it can be shared - or not, no judgement here. Contains: butter, eggs
- Double Chocolate Cherry Cookie$5.00
We start with our Chocolate Cookie dough, add mini Guittard chips, then the best dried cherries without all the "stuff" and bake them off large, bigger than my palm. A bit of crunch on top for fun and delicious through and through. Vegan (=
- Shamrock Shortbreads$5.00
I LOVE Shortbread so we are making good old shortbread cookies that have some naturally colored green sugars on top because it's March and all. They are just delicious and as Heidi told me, "I've now decided your shortbread will bring world peace" - one could always hope <3 Contains: butter
- Baked Apple Biscotti 4 pk$6.00
Emma takes and creates these Biscotti using the finest ingredients. This batter is made dairy-free on purpose and is spiced just right with cinnamon, nutmeg, anise, vanilla and a hint of lemon. Then she folds in the finest dried, organic apples and bakes it up golden brown. The next step is her true secret because we can't know how all of the magic happens (= Contains: eggs
- Blueberry Biscotti - DF$6.00
This Dairy-Free Biscotti is created using the finest base along with dried blueberries and a hint of lemon. Sold 4 to a pack, MOR's biscotti do have a cult-like following from our MOR Family (= Contains: Eggs
- Chocolate Toffee Nut Bar$5.00Out of stock
We start with MOR's Double Chocolate Cookie base, add in Health Bar Bits along with Guttard's Butterscotch Chips and bake away. Honestly, a decadent treat! Contains: Dairy, Almonds, Soy Lecithin
- Pie Bites - 3 pk$6.00
We start with MOR's Sugar Cookie as a base and create a bit of magic for the perfect shell to the best fillings - Door County Cherries, MOR's Baked Apples, or Lemon Curd with Blueberries. Sold in 3 packs and really additive. Vegan (=
- Banoffee Pie Bites - 3 pk$7.50
We start with MOR's Sugar Cookie as the base, bake those up first and then we top the cooled cookie with the finest caramel, add a slice of banana and top that with organic coffee-infused whipped cream. The best of a Banoffee Pie in a hand-held container. Contains: dairy
- Irish Creme Cheese Cake$8.00
We start with a chocolate base and create the finest cream cheese middle you can imagine. Once it's cooled and cut, we top each piece with Guittard's finest White Chocolate Coins and shaved Milk Chocolate. Contains: dairy, eggs
Popovers
- Original Popover$6.00+
Popovers... What are they? A golden brown exterior with "moist ribbons of custard with a buttery, slightly eggy flavor." says GBH , the NPR station in Boston. MOR's Popover batter is made with Brown Rice, Arrowroot, and Tapioca, a pinch of xanthan gum, salt, and copious amounts of whole milk, butter, and eggs. Contains: Dairy, Eggs
- Cinnamon Sugar Popover$6.50+
Popovers... What are they? A golden brown exterior with "moist ribbons of custard with a buttery, slightly eggy flavor." says GBH , the NPR station in Boston. MOR's Popover batter is made with Brown Rice, Arrowroot, and Tapioca, a pinch of xanthan gum, salt, and copious amounts of whole milk, butter, and eggs plus the finest cinnamon available. Contains: Dairy, Eggs
- Baked Apple Popover$7.00+
Popovers... What are they? A golden brown exterior with "moist ribbons of custard with a buttery, slightly eggy flavor." says GBH , the NPR station in Boston. MOR's Popover batter is made with Brown Rice, Arrowroot, and Tapioca, a pinch of xanthan gum, salt, and copious amounts of whole milk, butter, and eggs. Then we add diced MOR's Baked Apples to the mix - YUM! Contains: Dairy, Eggs
- Everything Popover$7.00+
Popovers... What are they? A golden brown exterior with "moist ribbons of custard with a buttery, slightly eggy flavor." says GBH , the NPR station in Boston. We take MOR's Popover batter and add the best Everything Seasoning containing sesame seeds, garlic, onion, poppy seeds, and sea salt. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
- Black Forest Ham w/ Jarlsburg Swiss Popovers$7.50+
That's right, the finest uncured Black Forest Ham, Jarlsburg Swiss, tossed with a Rosemary & Garlic blend. It is one of the most sought after popovers MOR creates. Easily warmed to accompany your morning routine as you start your day. Contains: Dairy, Eggs
- DF Original Popovers$7.00+
MOR is about including EVERYONE at our community and family table and honestly, I take that commitment very seriously. No one enjoys being left out. Understanding many celiacs cannot consume dairy, MOR decided to create a DF Popover using Ripple Unsweetened "Milk" instead of cow's milk because of the protein factor, and palm shortening instead of butter. Contains: Eggs
- DF Cinnamon Sugar Popovers$7.00+
MOR is about including EVERYONE at our community and family table and honestly, I take that commitment very seriously. No one enjoys being left out. Understanding many celiacs cannot consume dairy, MOR decided to create a DF Popover using Ripple Unsweetened "Milk" instead of cow's milk because of the protein factor, and palm shortening instead of butter plus the finest cinnamon and a sprinkle of sugar to the batter.
- DF Everything Popovers$7.00+
MOR is about including EVERYONE at our community and family table because no one enjoys being left out. Understanding many celiacs cannot consume dairy, MOR decided to create a DF Popover using Ripple Unsweetened "Milk" and palm shortening instead of butter. Toss in an Everything Seasoning containing sesame seeds, garlic, onion, poppy seeds, and sea salt, it's a delicious treat.
- DF Baked Apple Popovers$7.50+
We start with MOR's Dairy-Free Batter created using Ripple Unsweetened Original "Milk" and mix in MOR's Baked Apples for an extra treat. Simply delicious! Contains: Eggs
Blended Butters
- Whipped Honey Butter * 8oz$6.50
MOR's Honey Butter is just that, whipped butter and Buzzy Bee's fresh, local honey. Honestly we continue to add honey until our ancestors say "that's enough child, that's enough." Contains: butter, honey * sold by container size, not by weight
- Maple Cinnamon Vegan "Butter" * 3.25 oz$3.50
MOR's Maple Cinnamon Vegan "Butter" is created with an avocado based margarine, organic maple syrup, and the best cinnamon around. Use it to top anything from breads, to pancakes, to whatever you can imagine... Vegan *sold by container size, not by weight
- Vanilla Bean & Berry Vegan "Butter" * 3.25 oz$3.50Out of stock
MOR's Vanilla Bean & Berry Vegan "Butter" is created using an avocado based margarine, organic Agave Syrup, Bonne Maman Four Fruit Preserves, and the best organic Vanilla Bean base around. Use it to top anything from breads, to pancakes, to whatever you can imagine... Vegan * sold by container size, not by weight
GF Staples
- Fresh Pizza Dough$5.00
This vegan pizza dough has been made so many, many ways. Customers have shared it being rolled super thin, baked on a grill, and loved by the whole family, gluten free for not. It's so shapeable, think calzones, cheesy bread, even garlic knots. Stock up, because its freezable and a easy meal when the mood strikes. Image provided by customer
Frozen
Greek Street Eats
- Tzatziki Sauce$8.00+
A true classic made fresh for you! - created with cow and goat's milk yogurt, garlic, cucumbers, and dill. Contains: Dairy
- Street Feta$8.00+
Whipped sheep's milk feta and olive oil - simply delicious
- Spicy Street Feta$8.00+
A touch of heat you desire?!?! This IS created just for you with whipped sheep's milk feta, olive oil, habanero peppers, and vinegar
- Pitas$12.00+
Vegan, allergen friendly, and sold frozen.
- Gyro Kit$18.00+
You've asked - GSE heard Pork Gyro Kits available in a 1-2 serving size or 3-4 serving size. Each kit includes Frozen Pork Gyro Meat, 2 or 4 Pitas and your choice of "sauce sides". Two "sauce sides" choices for 1-2 servings, and four "sauce sides" choices for 3-4 servings. Everything is sold frozen except the "sauce sides" which must be refrigerated.
- Tiropita$12.00+
Tiropita (cheese pie) is sold frozen to be baked at home and enjoyed fresh out of the oven. Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Sesame
- Spanakopita$12.00+
Spanakopita (Spinach Pie) is sold frozen for you to bake at home and enjoy fresh out of the oven. Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Sesame
- FROZEN Chicken Orzo Soup - * Qt$15.00
FROZEN homemade Chicken Orzo Soup created like you would at home but only better because Kiri did all the work creating the magic for each of us. From the chunks of veggies (mirepoix folks - carrots, celery, and onions) to tender chicken and the finest orzo made with rice and quinoa. This broth based soup is sold frozen and ready to thaw and heat at home. *sold by container size and not by weight