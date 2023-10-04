Snacks

Warm Bread

$4.00

Five Points Bakery baguette w/ herbed olive oil. Allergies: Gluten

Cheese Plate

$24.00
Charcuteria

$30.00

cecina, chorizo, fuet, morcilla iberia, guindilla Allergies: Allium, Dairy (trace amounts of milk powder used in our salami production)

Chorizo

$14.00

pork salami, pimentón dulce, dates, valdeon cheese, vanilla Allergies: Dairy

Fried Artichokes

$12.00

anchovy aioli, burnt lemon. Allergies: Egg

Mussels Escabeche

$16.00

Boquerones

$12.00
Gambas en Escabeche

$12.00

shrimp, espelette aioli, fennel & carrot escabeche, on baguette

Cod Cheeks

$14.00

1 Piece Cod Cheek

$7.00
Oxtail Montadito

$12.00

caramelized onion, mahón cheese, baguette *2 pieces per order Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Allium

Foie Blonde

$12.00

1 Piece Foie

$6.00

Morcilla Montadito

$12.00

1 Piece Morcilla Montadito

$6.00

Small Plates and Sides

Pulpo a la Plancha

$20.00

octopus, brown butter potato fondue, pimentón, olive oil

Costillas de la Matanza

$26.00

baby back pork ribs, harissa honey and za'atar (4 Ribs per order) Allergies: Allium

Skirt Steak

$30.00

Honeynut Squash

$16.00

Roasted Cabbage

$16.00

Radicchio Apple Salad

$15.00

Large Plates

Whole Roasted Trout

$52.00

Boneless whole trout cooked a la plancha with salsa verde, fried artichokes, burnt lemon Allergens: Seafood, Allium, Gluten

Desserts

Churros

$11.00

cinnamon sugar, chocolate hazelnut fondue Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Tree nut

Flan

$11.00

Flan with hazelnuts and smoked maple syrup

2 Piece Churro

$6.50