Takeout Available Tonight 12/30 More
Morcilla
Snacks
Warm Bread
$4.00
Five Points Bakery baguette w/ herbed olive oil. Allergies: Gluten
Cheese Plate
$24.00
Charcuteria
$30.00
cecina, chorizo, fuet, morcilla iberia, guindilla Allergies: Allium, Dairy (trace amounts of milk powder used in our salami production)
Chorizo
$14.00
pork salami, pimentón dulce, dates, valdeon cheese, vanilla Allergies: Dairy
Fried Artichokes
$12.00
anchovy aioli, burnt lemon. Allergies: Egg
Mussels Escabeche
$16.00
Boquerones
$12.00
Gambas en Escabeche
$12.00
shrimp, espelette aioli, fennel & carrot escabeche, on baguette
Cod Cheeks
$14.00
1 Piece Cod Cheek
$7.00
Oxtail Montadito
$12.00
caramelized onion, mahón cheese, baguette *2 pieces per order Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Allium
Foie Blonde
$12.00
1 Piece Foie
$6.00
Morcilla Montadito
$12.00
1 Piece Morcilla Montadito
$6.00
Small Plates and Sides
Large Plates
Morcilla Location and Ordering Hours
(412) 652-9924
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 4:30PM