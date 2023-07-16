More Than Java

Espresso Drinks

Americano- 16 oz

Americano- 16 oz

$2.50

3 espresso shots combined with water

Latte- 16 oz

Latte- 16 oz

$3.00

2 espresso shots combined with the milk of your choice, flavors can be added if desired

Mocha - 16 oz

Mocha - 16 oz

$3.50

Choose from Dark Chocolate sauce or White Chocolate powder or Sugar Free sauce added to 2 espresso shots and milk of your choice

Caramel Macchiato-16 oz

Caramel Macchiato-16 oz

$3.50

Vanilla flavored latte with 2 shots of espresso and added Caramel Sauce

Italian Soda

12 oz

12 oz

$2.50

4 pumps of your choice of flavor mixed with club soda and ice. Then topped with a splash of half and half and whipped cream!

16 oz

16 oz

$3.50

6 pumps of your choice of flavor mixed with club soda and ice. Then topped with a splash of half and half and whipped cream!

Chocolate Milk

Hot Chocolate - 12 oz

Hot Chocolate - 12 oz

$2.50

Steamed milk of your choice mixed with chocolate sauce of your choice and topped with whipped cream

Cold Chocolate Milk- 12 oz

Cold Chocolate Milk- 12 oz

$2.50

Milk of your choice mixed with chocolate sauce of your choice and topped with whipped cream

Iced Tea

Fresh brewed tea over Ice
Peach Tea - 16 oz

Peach Tea - 16 oz

$2.00

Sweet Peach Tea - 16 oz

$2.00