More Than Just Shark Bites - West Hartford
FOOD
STEAMED SEAFOOD BAGS
Steamed Bag
Your choice of 1 seafood, all the vegetables, and all the sauces at no extra cost!
Birkin Bag
2lbs of King Crab legs \ 2 Snow Crab Legs \ 2 Lobster tails\ 4Shrimp \ 4Mussels\ 4Clams\ 4Crawfish all the Veggies all the Sauces feeds 4to5 people
Church Avenue
Big colossal shrimp, all vegetables, and all sauces.
The Dime Bag
Kielbasa ( pork) with all veggies & Sauces
Mini Birkin
5 Snow Crab Legs\ 3 Lobster tails \ 4 Shrimp \ 4 Mussels \ 4 Clams \ 4 Crawfish
Kitchen Sink
All of our steam bag seafood (shrimp, clams, crawfish, mussels, and oysters) all the vegetables free, and your choice of sauce. $40 worth of seafood for only $30!
STEAMED SEAFOOD
Snow Crab Legs
Served with melted butter and Old Bay.
Lobster Tail
Served with melted butter and Old Bay.
Whole Steamed Lobster
Seafood Shovel
2 whole lobsters, shrimp, mussels, crawfish, clams, corn, potato, broccoli, and all the sauces. Feeds up to 4 people
King Crab Leg
1 pound of King Crab
Blue Crab (7)
7 Steamed Blue Crab per order
Blue Crab (13)
Baker's Dozen 13 Steamed Blue Crab, delicious
Steamers
1 dozen served with melted butter and old bay optional
SEAFOOD PLATES
SANDWICHES
Lobster Roll
6 inch lobster roll
Lobster Grilled Cheese
lobster grilled cheese on Texas Toast
Philly Cheese Steak Pocket
Steak, American cheese, onions, peppers, and mayo in a pita pocket.
Regular Grilled Cheese
Miami Shrimp Roll
Shrimp, a splash of lemon on a warm buttered roll.
Shrimp & Cajun Grilled Cheese
Shrimp cajun cheese on Texas Toast
Super Lobster Roll
Biggest lobster roll 8 inch bun, double the lobster meat
Turf & Surf
Steak burger with lobster tail, special sauce, cheese, and mayo on hero bread.
OMG Salmon Burger
Salmon filet, lettuce, tomato, and special sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Fries not included
The California
Shrimp & Kielbasa on toasted roll with special sauce
Whiting Sandwich
3 Fried whiting With choice of white or wheat Bread
Porgie Sandwich
Talapia Sadwich
Choice of white or wheat bread
WeHa
Fried whiting scrambled Egg cheese on a Texas toast
The Clam Roll
Fried clams on hero bread
Shrimp & Whiting Po Boy
Shrimp & Whiting Po boy with special sauce served on Hero Bread
Catfish Sandwich
SINGLES
Mack N Cheese
Big baked potato stuffed with mac & cheese and broccoli and a seafood of your choice. Shrimp/ Salmon/ Or lobster
Lobster Mack N Cheese
Baked potato with ribeye steak, cheese, onion, peppers, and sour cream.
Shrimp Mack N Cheese
Cheat Day
Brooklyn
Hush Puppies
Fries
Grits
Fried Green Tomatoes
Sweet Potato Fries
Oreo Mousse Cake
SALAD
ADD-ONS
COMBOS
Fried Shrimp Combo
All combos come with ONE side.
Fried Red Snapper Combo
Fried Lobster Tail Combo
Fried Scallops Combo
Salmon Nuggets Combo
Any 3 Combo
Any 2 Combo
Fried Whiting Combo
Fried Porgie Combo
Fied Talapia Combo
Clam Strips Combo
