FOOD

STEAMED SEAFOOD BAGS

Steamed Bag

$15.60

Your choice of 1 seafood, all the vegetables, and all the sauces at no extra cost!

Birkin Bag

$180.00

2lbs of King Crab legs \ 2 Snow Crab Legs \ 2 Lobster tails\ 4Shrimp \ 4Mussels\ 4Clams\ 4Crawfish all the Veggies all the Sauces feeds 4to5 people

Church Avenue

$26.00

Big colossal shrimp, all vegetables, and all sauces.

The Dime Bag

$10.00

Kielbasa ( pork) with all veggies & Sauces

Mini Birkin

$130.00

5 Snow Crab Legs\ 3 Lobster tails \ 4 Shrimp \ 4 Mussels \ 4 Clams \ 4 Crawfish

Kitchen Sink

$30.00

All of our steam bag seafood (shrimp, clams, crawfish, mussels, and oysters) all the vegetables free, and your choice of sauce. $40 worth of seafood for only $30!

STEAMED SEAFOOD

Snow Crab Legs

$15.62

Served with melted butter and Old Bay.

Lobster Tail

$14.58

Served with melted butter and Old Bay.

Whole Steamed Lobster

$32.00

Seafood Shovel

$95.00

2 whole lobsters, shrimp, mussels, crawfish, clams, corn, potato, broccoli, and all the sauces. Feeds up to 4 people

King Crab Leg

$65.00

1 pound of King Crab

Blue Crab (7)

$15.00

7 Steamed Blue Crab per order

Blue Crab (13)

$28.00

Baker's Dozen 13 Steamed Blue Crab, delicious

Steamers

$10.46

1 dozen served with melted butter and old bay optional

SEAFOOD PLATES

Salmon Teriyaki

$15.00

Scallops Teriyaki

$22.00

Scallops Lemon Butter

$22.00

Grilled sea scallops, lemon butter plus 2 veggies

Salmon Lemon Butter

$15.00

Lemon Pepper Red Snapper

$25.00

SANDWICHES

Lobster Roll

$13.95

6 inch lobster roll

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$11.50

lobster grilled cheese on Texas Toast

Philly Cheese Steak Pocket

$11.50

Steak, American cheese, onions, peppers, and mayo in a pita pocket.

Regular Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Miami Shrimp Roll

$11.50

Shrimp, a splash of lemon on a warm buttered roll.

Shrimp & Cajun Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Shrimp cajun cheese on Texas Toast

Super Lobster Roll

$26.40

Biggest lobster roll 8 inch bun, double the lobster meat

Turf & Surf

$23.00

Steak burger with lobster tail, special sauce, cheese, and mayo on hero bread.

OMG Salmon Burger

$14.99

Salmon filet, lettuce, tomato, and special sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Fries not included

The California

$14.99

Shrimp & Kielbasa on toasted roll with special sauce

Whiting Sandwich

$12.00

3 Fried whiting With choice of white or wheat Bread

Porgie Sandwich

$13.00

Talapia Sadwich

$13.00

Choice of white or wheat bread

WeHa

$17.00

Fried whiting scrambled Egg cheese on a Texas toast

The Clam Roll

$14.99

Fried clams on hero bread

Shrimp & Whiting Po Boy

$18.00

Shrimp & Whiting Po boy with special sauce served on Hero Bread

Catfish Sandwich

$19.00

SINGLES

Mack N Cheese

$5.25

Big baked potato stuffed with mac & cheese and broccoli and a seafood of your choice. Shrimp/ Salmon/ Or lobster

Lobster Mack N Cheese

$12.50

Baked potato with ribeye steak, cheese, onion, peppers, and sour cream.

Shrimp Mack N Cheese

$12.50

Cheat Day

$17.00

Brooklyn

$17.00

Hush Puppies

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Grits

$6.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Oreo Mousse Cake

$5.00

SALAD

Garden Salad with Salmon

$10.50

Garden Salad with Shrimp

$10.50

Garden Salad with Lobster

$12.50

Garden Salad

$5.00

ATL

$28.00

Scallops & Shrimp & Salmon Salad

ADD-ONS

Seafood Add On

$5.25

Veggie Add On

$5.25

All the Veggies all Sauces

Egg

$1.25

Kielbasa

$5.99

Jumbo Pickle

$2.00

COMBOS

Fried Shrimp Combo

$20.00

All combos come with ONE side.

Fried Red Snapper Combo

$25.00

All combos come with ONE side.

Fried Lobster Tail Combo

$20.00

All combos come with ONE side.

Fried Scallops Combo

$22.00

All combos come with ONE side.

Salmon Nuggets Combo

$23.00

All combos come with ONE side.

Any 3 Combo

$50.00

All combos come with ONE side.

Any 2 Combo

$35.00

All combos come with ONE side.

Fried Whiting Combo

$15.00

All combos come with ONE side.

Fried Porgie Combo

$16.00

All combos come with ONE side. Fried Porgie Head & Tail plus one side

Fied Talapia Combo

$16.00

All combos come with ONE side.

Clam Strips Combo

$18.99

All combos come with ONE side. Clam strips plus one side

Fried Catfish Combo

$21.00

Lamb Gyro

$15.00

The Hawaiian

$21.00

Whole Belly Clam Combo

$25.00

DRINKS

BEVERAGES

Soda Can

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Snapple

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Welchs

$3.50

Large Soda Can

$3.00

Calypso

$3.50

Ocean Spray

$2.50

V8

$2.00

Sunny D

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$5.00